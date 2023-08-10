HARRISBURG (AP) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Monday invited Pennsylvania farmers to apply for $13 million in tax credits available to support their efforts to improve soil health and water quality.
“Pennsylvania farmers are investing heavily in cleaner water and productive soil to sustain us in the future,” said Redding. “REAP tax credits are just one of many ways Pennsylvania invests in our farmers’ efforts to grow a sustainable farm economy to feed our future.”
The department will begin accepting applications Aug. 7 for REAP tax credits from agricultural producers who implement best management practices or purchase equipment to reduce nutrient and sediment runoff, enhance soil health and improve the quality of Pennsylvania’s waterways.
Gov. Josh Shapiro’s 2023-24 budget funds a fifth year of increased funding and expanded eligibility for the program under the PA Farm Bill. Farmers may receive up to $250,000 in any seven-year period, and spouses filing jointly can use REAP tax credits.
Examples of funded projects include no-till planting and precision ag equipment, waste storage facilities, conservation plans and Nutrient Management Plans. Measures that limit run-off from high animal-traffic areas, as well as cover crops and stream buffers that prevent erosion, keeping nutrients in the soil and out of the water, are also common practices eligible for tax credits.
Farmers may receive REAP tax credits of 50% to 75% of a project’s eligible out-of-pocket costs. Farmers whose operation is in a watershed with an EPA-mandated Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) can receive REAP tax credits of 90% of out-of-pocket costs for some projects.
REAP applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. Baseline eligibility includes compliance with the PA Clean Streams Law and the Pennsylvania Nutrient and Odor Management Law.
Private investors may act as project sponsors by providing capital in exchange for tax credits, which allows farmers to receive funds quicker and increases lenders’ confidence. Any individual or business subject to taxation by Pennsylvania through personal income tax, corporate net income tax, the bank shares tax or others are eligible to participate in REAP.
Since the program began in 2007, REAP has awarded $147 million in tax credits for more than 8,500 projects. Improvements from these projects have kept more than 6.3 million pounds of nitrogen, 310,000 pounds of phosphorus and 295,000 tons of sediment out of Pennsylvania streams and rivers, and the waterways they feed. Private investments in REAP have also contributed to the conservation projects, which in total are worth $400 million.
More information about REAP, including the 2023-24 application packet, program guidelines and sponsorship process, is available at agriculture.pa.gov. The deadline to submit applications is Oct. 31. Funds may run out before the deadline.
