HARRISBURG (AP) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Monday invited Pennsylvania farmers to apply for $13 million in tax credits available to support their efforts to improve soil health and water quality.

Tax credits through Pennsylvania’s innovative conservation financing program, Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP), can be combined with other state funding, including the Agriculture Conservation Assistance Program, and Conservation Excellence Grants, as well as federal funding through programs like the Environmental Quality Incentives Program to help pay for on-farm enhancements that protect the environment and boost farm sustainability.

