ALLEGHENY Daniel Krystowiak to Krista Schoepf at 1062 S Leechburg Hill Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $31,711). Cecilia Martz Worley to Troy and Nicole Worley at 1243 State Route 356 for $60,000.
ARNOLD
Marie Ella Maxwell trustee to Shawn and Shan Deslauriers at 1430 Drey St. for $35,100. Michael Fazio to Sandra Hamilton at 938 Drey St. for $50,000.
AVONMORE Shirley Kelley to Nico Dongiovanni at 322 Indiana Ave. for $130,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Micheal Reffo III to Clayton Dick at 133 East St. for $130,000. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Nina Pope to Travis Chester Morford at 625 S Summit St. for $185,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Benjamin Willott to Brad and Kelly Harkcom at 125 Amanda Ln for $75,000.
GREENSBURG
Matthew Tutay to Matthew and Samantha Flickinger at 429 Grove St. for $229,900. Christina Ann Baker to William and Mary McKinley at 733 McArthur St. for $140,000. Old Republic International Corp. to Yograj and Julia Taneja at 414 W Pittsburgh St. for $787,500.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Charlotte Josephic trustee to Matthew Price at 9012 Bull Run Ln for $50,000. Estate of Stephanie Ann France to John Kovatch and Lisa Wilkinson at 5127 Bushy Run Road for $30,000. Jorge Rodriguez to Eric and Holly Babyak at 422 Glenmeade Road for $636,000. PHOCC LLC to Darren and Regina Beatty at 841 Hearthstone Cir for $60,000. Douglas Bryga to Douglas Bryga and Pamela Smith at 190 Milbee Ln for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $91,178). Duane Anderson to Charles Speicher at 4514 Ridgeview Drive for $30,000.
IRWIN
Holly T Lusebrink Burtner to Robert Steven Struhala Jr. at 523 Sixth St. for $50,126. Matthew Oblack to Daniel Anthony Novosel and Susan Cattieu at 539 Sixth St. for $10,000.
JEANNETTE Samuel Colonna to Diane Callender at 500 Larch Ave. for $150,000. Barry Wyatt Bell Jr. to SFR3 040 LLC at 313 Stewart St. for $67,000.
LATROBE
Edward Mikesell to Jesse Somers at 7 Avenue B for $70,000. Jeffrey Spillar to Keith Colgan and Lacey Murphy at 50 E Madison St. for $78,000. Patricia Onifer to Edward and Anna Roscoe at 516 Hamilton Ave. for $159,000. James Gray to Pitt Wolverine LLC at 604 Main St. for $550,000. Sophia J Sacksen Grados to John Patrick Mallory at 35-37 W Fourth Ave. for $85,000. LIGONIER BOROUGH
Lauren Short to Greg Alan Walker at 109 N Walnut St. for $127,500.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Kimberly L Clark Thomas to John Ferko and Courtney Sierocky at 424 Owl Hollow Road for $195,000. Michele Clark to Steven Clark at 253 State Route 271 for $125,000.
MONESSEN
Stanley Kershaw to Nico Homes Inc. at 408 Fourth St. for $1,200. Nico Homes Inc. to Robert Denman at 408 Fourth St. for $4,000. Stanley Kershaw to Nico Homes Inc. at 226 Lenawee Ave. for $3,500. Stanley Kershaw to Nico Homes Inc. at 181 Schoonmaker Ave. for $3,500.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Sharon Brown to Thomas George Stewart at 15 College Ave. for $165,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Bruce Johnson to Anthony and Denise Santia at Mt. Pleasant Road for $50,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Estate of Margaret O’Toole to Brian Scott Kelsey at 5148 Cherry Drive for $349,000. Robert Anthony to Francis and Rosalie Ferrer at 3014 Hilltop Drive for $412,000. Airgas USA LLC to Greg Feorene LLC at 4349 William Penn Highway for $680,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Karen E Fassinger Gretz to Wade Michael and Christine Caliguri Schantz at 776 Caldwell St. for $160,000. NEW STANTON
Kirkland Jay Curley trustee to USX Federal Credit Union at 305 N Center Ave. for $875,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Kevin DeZorzi trustee to Bradley and Lucinda Norris trustee at 9040 Dogwood St. for $149,900. Maronda Homes LLC to Zachary Daniel and Kayla Renee Davison at 7883 Isabelle Drive for $409,268. Timothy Bunney to Amanda Schrock at 2183 Lancelot Drive for $251,000. Maronda Homes LLC to Gregg and Mary Lynne Zabelsky at 1050 New Hope Drive for $392,414. Estate of Mary Louise Sharbaugh to Aux Funding LLC at 10503 Roseway Blvd. for $150,000. Suzanne McClure to Bryab and Teri Mellott at 570 S. Buttermilk Hollow Road for $240,000. Erlene J Summit Muller to Brandon Madden at 14230 Wayne Drive for $285,000.
NORTH IRWIN
Estate of Kayann Grimm to Nathan Haman and Kendra Ondish at 22 Webster Ave. for $159,900.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Bruce Cloutier to Drew and Caitly Bixler at 1140-1142 Dry Dam Road for $97,500. Michael Quenaud to Siva Rama Krishna PR Bezawada at 4027 Great Star Ct for $250,000. William McKeever Jr. to Eric McKeever at 6926 Mellon Road for $340,000. ROSTRAVER
Entech LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 429 Gardenia Drive for $115,400. Estate of Ethel Joanne Pierce to John Faherty at 511 Hickory Drive for $93,000. Frank Ryan to Daniel Anthony and Jill Gail Wurmlinger at 347 Piersol Road for $179,910.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Steven Nuckles to John Kent and Lisa Yeskey at 1317 Lychfield Ln for $370,000.
SCOTTDALE Mark Martin to Destined Properties LLC at 6-8 Second Ave. for $76,000. Christopher Sosko to Matthew and Michelle Racan at 912 Loucks Ave. for $245,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
G Salandro Real Estate LLC to Christine Florendo at American Legion Road for $170,000. Edward Saxton to Francis and Lynn DeFabo at 2082-2086 Route 130 for $225,000. Ronald Raimondo to James Thomas at Trent Drive for $60,000.
WASHINGTON Chauncy Charles Vines to Chaz Austraw and Shelsea Chiesa at 119 Jefferson Drive for $256,000. Gary Fraser to Lee Alan Russell and Sarah Shurina at 567 Shingler Drive for $260,000.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
