ADAMSBURG
Kevin Lehman to Antonio Ashley at 185 Main St. for $160,000.
ALLEGHENY
Ashley Opalka to Frank and Carly Reid at 309 Glencove Drive for $310,000.
ARNOLD
Shermane Griffin to Devin Moore and Gia Cox at 1633 Kenneth Ave. for $4,000. Robert Dopico trustee to Heath Thomas VanWhy and Alicia Marie Phillips at 1509 Victoria Ave. for $15,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Jason Lapay to Samuel and Donna Smith at 866 Pizza Barn Road for $196,400. Geano Agostino to George Sean and Lena Marie Samuels at 5233 State Route 982 for $250,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
RHB & D Inc. to HRHM LLC at 681 Mulberry Hill Road for $761,332. Carol Wesling to Euigene Cook at 266 Sunny Ln for $85,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Steven Diaz to Ronna Greenberg at 316-318 Patterson Road for $800,000. William Daugherty Jr. to Eric and Sandra Linn at 929 Turkey Inn Road for $50,000.
GREENSBURG
Mary Jaquette to Levi and Brigid Suzanne McCracken at 7 Glenview Ave. for $165,000. Leroy Slagle to Jay Kilpatrick Jr. at 1032 Quincy Drive for $239,900. Carolyn Jane Pershing to Aileen Rosario Horta at 615 W Otterman St. for $109,000. James Elliott Jr. to Anthony Marcocci at 427-429 Westminster Ave. for $180,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Mark Morrison to Brian McFadden and Kathleen Mannas at 48 Corbett Ave. for $265,000. Stephen Koeser to Dustin and Briana Koeser at 135 Den Mar Ct for $140,000. GDIB LLC to Jennifer Antoniak at 143 Echo Valley Road for $189,900. Desirea Watson to Stephen James Pratt and Amy Needham at 482 Mathews St. for $310,550. Estate of Donald Wallhausen to Keith Eric Wallhausen at 1110 Mt. Pleasant Road for $160,000. Steven Kirkwood to Tyler Boehm and Morgan Anderson at 207 Quail Drive for $265,000. Orrie Loughner to Start of Something Big LLC at 4765-4767 Route 136 for $120,000. Dustin Marks to James Fraasch at 203 Wren Drive for $185,500.
HUNKER
James Marshall Hendrix Foundation to Brad Messner at 319 Division St. for $26,500.
IRWIN
Brian Fleckenstein to Michelle Wolfe at 601-603 Eighth Ave. for $62,500.
JEANNETTE
Steven Japalucci to Sophia Sharp Martin at 828 Cowan Ave. for $80,000.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Alyce Jean Duffus to Collin Kelly at 239 Indian St. for $133,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Kristopher Rush to Steven Patrick Brown at 120 Amherst Ln for $500,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Andrew Vargason to Joshua Charles and Kimberly Christina Mitchell at 538 Arizona Drive for $175,000. Kris Ann Grazier McNabb to Megan Pelican at 281-283 Broadway Ave. for $85,000. Alphonse Weber to Donald Ryan at 1000 Maple Ct for $79,250.
MONESSEN
Raymond Paez Jr. to Catherine Perich at 953 Athalia Ave. for $12,500. Craig Stark to Blane Zentek at 313 Ontario St. for $1,200.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Robert Joe Williams to JRW Real Estate LLC at 906-908 Washington St. for $60,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Donald Kaper Jr. to Daniel Colby at 223 Pin Oak Drive for $209,900.
MURRYSVILLE
Allison Marsiglio to Nigel Spencer and Megan Renee Dawson at 3324 Carriage Cir for $425,000. Megan Renee Dawson to Allison Marsiglio at 6476 Lindsey Ln for $310,000.
NEW ALEXANDRIA BOROUGH
Summit Apartments Inc. to Double V Construction LLC at 309 W Main St. for $125,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Edward Patton to Lauren Attwood at 407 Catalpa St. for $169,900. Paula Warkaske to Not Forgotten Home & Community Services at 449 Greenridge Road for $118,500. Michael Tomczak Jr. to Shane Morris and Kelsey Sproull at 343 Riverview Drive for $121,500. Adrian Vuevas Segura to Carmen Warren and Faith Harfield at 1314 Woodmont Ave. for $6,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Jonathan Patterson to Amanda Hall at 414 Fayette St. for $111,300.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at Giulia Drive for $90,000. Richard Mismas to Joseph Patrick Gribbin and Kristin Miller at 2480 Inglewood Drive for $300,000. F & H Property Development LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at Isabella Drive for $75,000. Thomas Keaton to Diana Dryburgh at 2020 Pierce St. for $75,000. David Baker to Tricia Manns and Mary Kubic at 10280 Washington Ave. for $246,500.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Jacqueline Walter to Robert and Denise Grabowski at Beaver Ct for $12,800. Colin Kracinovsky to Eric and Jeannie Toth at 522 Pamela Drive for $289,000. Alice Johnston to Mary Mortimore at 87 Stella Drive for $190,000. HPD Flip 2020 L.P. to Danish Thottumkara and Ansila Anthony at 2004 Trotwood Ct for $290,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1066 Wedgewood Drive for $73,844.
ROSTRAVER
Margaret Lloyd to Michael and Melissa Savage at 406 Concord Ln for $322,000. Entech LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 555 Gardenia Cir for $57,700. Jacob Greco to Christopher and Georgette Marie King at 195 Morningstar Drive for $509,000.
SCOTTDALE
Jeremy Baird to American International Relocation Soluti at 308 Walnut Ave. for $149,900. American International Relocation Soluti to Nicole Gabel at 308 Walnut Ave. for $149,900.
SEWICKLEY
John James Stangry to Dagny Porter at 125 High St. for $91,544. Joseph Castle to James and Martinn Holt at 214 Maple St. for $203,000. Angeline Babich to Stanley and Pamela Siegel at Yukon Reservoir Road for $85,000.
SMITHTON
Scott Magee to DBJ Holdings LLC at 123-125 First St. for $20,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Kathie Ann Mates to James and Victoria Lynn Williams at 810 Jamison Ln for $172,000. Sandra Fabregas Ruiz to Kenneth Feltenberger Jr. at 109 Mizpark Drive for $185,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TWP.
William Forbes to Denise Sarsfield at 715 Forbes Ln for $8,000 by sheriff’s deed. Mary Ann Bolk to Spencer Hughes at 131 Oak St. for $95,000. Leslie May to Richard and Jackie Ludwick at Stants Road for $75,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Estate of John Sphon to Caitlin Craig at 811 Green St. for $150,000. Amy Landin to Guy and Lorraine Anna Dreskler at 818 Sewickley St. for $200,000.
TRAFFORD
Estate of Aniceta Donovan to Destefano Construction LLC at 216 Woodlawn Drive for $142,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Regis Tomsey to Ernest and Joyce Poydence at 106 Carlsbad Ct for $295,000. Kirby Boring to Steven Japalucci and Gloria Monier at 10 Dell Way for $69,900. Quinn Construction Co. to Patrick Quinn at Karns Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $18,374). Richard Wright to Pradip and Nisha Lineswala at 748 Marguerite Road for $280,000. Eric Elia Bononi to Brian and Amy Beeghly at 90 Raven Drive for $580,000. Junjie Cao to David Paul and Megan Dunlap at 314 Sydney Ln for $455,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Steven Tater to Brian Thomas at 508 Emerson St. for $64,500. Chad Shearer to Jennifer Esposto at 116 W Virginia Ave. for $220,000.
WASHINGTON
Estate of Constance Trudgeon to Robert Ryan at 245 State Route 356 for $180,000.
WEST NEWTON
Justin Jurcevich to Brittany Thompson at 404 E Main St. for $125,000. John Keck to Brittney Greenawalt at 152 N Water St. for $12,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Edward Lutz to David Paul and Maryann Schneider at 8 N Third St. for $150,000.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
