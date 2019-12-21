ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Eleanor Canzano to Richard and Kathleen Aikins at 403 Chestnut Ln for $245,000. J. Rodney Duster to Grant Louis Hines at 64 89 Dana Lane for $190,000. Anthony Chianese to William Tantlinger at 611 Paulownia Drive for $240,000. Robert Traugh to Michael Blakeney at 517 Sunrise Drive for $290,000.
ARNOLD
James Bell Jr. to Nikki Szakacs at 1910 Ridge Ave. for $88,500.
BELL TOWNSHIP
James McQuaide to David Kocher at 3462 SR 819 for $70,000.
DELMONT
Carol Puzak to George and Diana Naumann at 201 Apple Hill Drive for $264,900. HP Pennsylvania I LLC to HPA Borrower 2019-2 LLC at 256 Apple Hill Drive for $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $816,838). John Englert Jr. to Dominic and Kristina Garofola at 101 Barrington Ridge Road for $229,900. Tad Bish to Joshua David Wiskeman at 68 Bel Aire Drive for $175,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
David Solomon to Theodore and Stephen Moore at 219 Park St. for $76,900.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Dora Bick to Kevin Potthoff at 816 Abbot St. for $125,000. James Critchfield to Randy Piper at 265 Old Route 217 for $20,000. Daniel Tomlinson to John Zaracki at 643 Phillips Road for $422,000. James Prah to George and Carol Downs at 409 Richmond St. for $112,000. Estate of Florence Johnson to Michael Reffo III at 700 W First Ave. for $26,000.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Jeffrey McClain to James Couslin at Unknown Address for $13,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Marc LaMantia et al. to Joel Thomas and Rayel Mulroy at 3023 Route 259 for $42,000.
GREENSBURG
Samuel Raneri III to Gerald and Paula Mae Claycomb at Unknown Address for $70,000. Estate of Francis Markulin to James and Bernadette Sloan at 541 Brushton Ave. for $130,000. Carlos Martinez to William Mitchell II and Kathy Mitchell at 6 Danbury Drive for $219,900. L&E Development Co. LLC to Paul Huncsik and Margaret Gray Huncsik at 72 Forest Ave. for $86,995. Garret Lipecky to Karl and Carol Pedder at 513 N Pennsylvania Ave. for $39,900. Danielo DiCecca to Jeffery Betz and Erin Dieter at 526 Perry Ave. for $250,000. Stephen O’Donnell to Chad Hantz and Kelsye Milliron at 540 Ridgeway Drive for $225,450. Paula Kelly to Segavepo LLC at 408 Rohrer St. for $135,000. Janet Sestock to Emily Burick at 600 Topper Way for $114,000. Estate of Fred Hensel Jr. to Robert and Diane Struhala at 220 W Second St. for $20,000. Agnes Demartino to PKJP LLC at 18 W Third St. for $220,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Shawn Quatse to Dustin and Victoria Bartlow at 268 Armbrust Road for $169,900. Estate of Michael Kyper to Kenneth Pack at 28 Daisy Ln for $33,700. Lee MacEvoy to Amy Graham at 16 Daniel St. for $380,000. Estate of Bruce Rupert to Clayton Coleman at 228 Edna Road for $31,000. Brian Bartolomucci to Triple B Properties LLC at 2505 Fitzpatrick St. for $50,000. Christopher Mansfield to Samuel Joseph and Alison Joy Doernte at 149-151 French St. for $135,000. Estate of Dolores Shrader to Francis and Josephina Ranier at 425 Greenwood Drive for $225,000. Jeannette Kifer to Chris and Renae Baloga at 330 Kemerer Drive for $169,900. Charles Silk to Alexander and Heather Orlowski at 227 Slate Run Road for $215,000. Lindsey Hoffman to Justin Spaid and Jaylynn Surma at 4059 Stratford Drive for $175,000.
HYDE PARK
Hyde Park Boro to Penn MFG Inc. at Unknown Address for $42,500.
JEANNETTE
Seth Antoniak to Stephen Gvozden at 407 Cedar St. for $82,500. Fernando Avolio to Ronald DeNunzio at 220-226 S Fourth St. for $75,000. Hawk Vesta II LLC to Thomas Rose at 301 S Sixth St. for $84,200. Kenneth Gradischek to John Heinecke at 642 S Sixth St. for $25,000. Bank New York Mellon Trust Co. to 2019 Castle LLC at 648 S Sixth St. for $12,100. Barry House to Amy Marmo at 714 Westmoreland Ave. for $79,900.
LATROBE
Jacob Falbo to Patricia Lynn Myers at 736 Brinker Ave. for $150,000. Kenneth Myers to Ryan and Stephanie Nolan at 704 James St. for $165,000.
LIGONIER
Timothy Lint to Aron and Misty Bergman at 416 N St. Clair St. for $183,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Robert Pellegrino to Jason and Yvonne Marie Hartman at 132 Hermitage Circle for $237,000. Gregory Caruso to Sharon Kitcho at 162 Mill Road for $230,000. V. Dawn Hart to David Hart at 136 School St. for $102,500. Bryan Berkebile to Frank and Melanie Lambert at 281 Wicklow Ln for $350,000. Alice Faye Findley to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB at 130 Wineland Road for $1,695 by sheriff’s deed.
LOWER BURRELL
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Kevin and Heidi Bair at 2556 Carl Ave. for $35,000. Gary Chickerella to Diana Emmerling at 363 Country View Drive for $270,000. Doris Cashell to Robert Stadelmaier and Erin Prager at 821 Dogwood Ln for $233,000. Ronald Adamiak to Davis Clever and Kendra Mull at 251 Hilltop Drive for $164,900. Estate of Helen Murin to Jennifer Vanderveld at 3068 Mintwood Drive for $135,000. Joseph DeMao et al. to T Craig Thickey at 3150 New Hampshire Drive for $125,000. Palmina Jenkins to Terry and Cynthia Seybert at 204 Reed St. for $117,000.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP
Joyce Bruner to Machinegeek LLC at Unknown Address for $34,500.
MANOR
Linda Tafel to Bonnie Domagala at 111 Aquillin Court for $199,900. Patrick Carly to Loren Dalla Betta II and Amanda Dalla Betta at 115 Birchwood Way for $260,000. Jason Bratkovich to Aaron Champion Jr. and Carol Ann Champion at 124 Longview Drive for $175,000. Shirley Remmick to Donald and Angela Dennison at 345 Manor Harrison City Road for $124,900.
MONESSEN
Monessen Rising LLC to Full Potential Project at 100 Third St. for $40,000. Thomas Marinkovich to Grimko LLC at 445 447 Donner Ave. for $4,025 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $49,482) by sheriff’s deed. Housing & Urban Development to Cory Puckey et al. and David Janco at 1512 Grand Blvd. for $31,000. George Papantonakis to Khail Jomei Grant Straughn at 457 Knox Ave. for $1,095 by sheriff’s deed. Edmund Divitto to Saprina Craig at 238 Linden Ave. for $51,000. Frederick Roth to Jack White at 28 Terrace Ave. for $13,000. Cindy Ann Vigliotti to Real Deals LLC at 10 Washington Drive for $25,000.
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Ronald DeFlorio to Powerbomb Productions LLC at 1251-1253 Boyer Road for $200,000. David Puzak to Kimberly Rodgers at 206 Brook Hollow Road for $325,750. Robert Arbuckle to Fengmei Qi at 106 Cherry Blossom Drive for $315,000. Robert Clay to Marianne Riggar at 294 E Main St. for $109,750. Reed Commerce LLC to George Cheripka at 129 Ricci St. for $42,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Jennifer Thomson to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. at 6411 Lindsey Lane for $199,000. Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Marjorie Ferri at 6411 Lindsey Lane for $199,000. James Bateman to William Roberts Jr. and Marylin Roberts at 1427 Lyons Chase Circle for $238,900. Catherine Weismann to Russell and Kristen Boyd at 2620 Patrice Court for $330,000. Steven Foust to Alexander Foust at 4730 Saltsburg Road for $150,000. Daniel Copeland to James and Ashley Smith at 4793 Saltsburg Road for $212,000. Michael Neuwirth to Nicholas and Amanda Tropiano at 3440 School Road for $240,000. Jacquelyn Beth Davis to Francis and Susan Feth at 3664 School Road for $215,000. Irene Pamerleau to William and Joan Stenger at 2305 Wheatland Cir for $295,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
James Lemmer to Theodore and Michael Saganis at 410 Tenth St. for $1,100. Estate of Norma Jean Falo to Touching Star Trading LLC at 868 Seventh St. for $65,000. Theodore Smith III to Kevin and Raymond Cable at 270 Seventh Street Ext. for $6,000. Estate of Norma Jean Falo to Nick and Donna Rothmeyer at 865 Anderson St. for $102,000. Joann Majetich to Rachel Spohn at 2521 Elcor Drive for $165,000. Ryan Joseph Kruljac to Haley Sullivan at 1004 Manor Road for $128,000. Estate of Norma Allman to Cassandra Houser at 168 Woodstone Ln for $114,500.
NEW STANTON
ACR Properties LLC to Tommy Eddington and Tommy Eddington Jr. at 335 341 Arona Road for $25,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Juan Escobar Barbaran to Citizens Bank at 1277 Sixth St. for $2,725 by sheriff’s deed. Richard Forsyth Jr. to James and Karleen Cawley at 1640 Clay Pike for $300,000. Philip Cooke II to Alexander Philip and Alexandria Brooke Bittner at 1858 Colleen Drive for $178,500. John Pastelock to Michael and Jeanne LeDonne at 8449 Delaware Ave. for $301,000. Kenneth Stancovich to Matthew and Emily Mussori at 1778 Diane Merle Drive for $192,500. June Best to Troy Ambros at 1201 Edith Drive for $165,000. Francis Reitz Jr. to Jason and Kellie Bausch at 10841 Gasson Drive for $325,000. Michael Schork to Zig Ventures LLC at 2134 Guffey Road for $150,000. Clint Roche to Ernest Genetin III and Kimberly Ann Genetin at 911 Harmony Ln for $189,900. Estate of Walter Spiegel to Kimberly Safley at 139 Maus Drive for $139,000. Mary Jane Byers to Steven Simqu at 2180 Mitchell Drive for $132,000. Cynthia Oliver to 424 Investors LLC at 8320 Pennsylvania Ave. for $335,000. Housing & Urban Development to Matthew Andreoli and Rebecca Pottinger at 500 Semple Drive for $89,000.
NORTH IRWIN
Reed Commerce LLC to Peter Kemp Jr. and Lisa Kemp at 80 Penn Ave. for $42,000.
OKLAHOMA
Hancock Ave Partners L.P. to Brian Bowser at 1570 Hancock Ave. for $72,500.
PENN BOROUGH
Mitar Kozomara to John Benjamin Gojkovich and Marissa Kelley at 601 Scott St. for $74,900.
PENN TOWNSHIP
RWS Development RC LTD to Jason Moody and Amy Reiche at 1007 Blueridge Court for $105,000. Brad Bouldin to Todd and Kimberly Piatt at 1040 Calmar Drive for $340,000. Chris Colley to Brent and Jessica Sullivan at 111 Cool Springs Ln for $419,900. Cobedo LLC to Charlotte Jane Hershey at 115 Olive Drive for $188,500. Mark Kochanov to Amy Hill Persia at 106 Orchard Drive for $120,000. NVR Inc. to Catherine Weismann at 1025 Rohan Court for $300,325. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1032 Rohan Court for $61,000. Chris Baloga to Susan Emerick at 611 SR 130 for $123,000. Andrew Stuchell to Nicholas and Brittany Klofta at 112 Saunders Road for $215,000.
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP
Estate of Donald Tuomi to Lucas Powell at 303 Comanche Drive for $112,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Estate of Robert Dietrich to Jarrett Bank at 135 Carasea Drive for $139,900.
SCOTTDALE
Claudia North to Frank Cantini at 505 Orchard Ave. for $124,000.
SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP
Gary McClain to Westmoreland County Municipal Auth at Unknown Address for $14,000. Yvonne Hudak to Caleb Porter and Danielle Bradish at 1615 Greensburg Pike for $200,000. Estate of Mary Ann Maughan to Dustin Randolph at 115 Lee St. for $40,000.
SMITHTON
Domenic Mendicino to William and Diane Sherbondy at 701 Peer St. for $115,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
MGC Corp. to Bruno and Antonella Petruccelli at Unknown Address for $60,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Estate of Gail Loretta Smith to Robert Burkholder Jr. at 2233 First St. for $91,000. Melvin Krieger to Nicco Ponzetti and Lindsay Schmidt at 144 Farm Drive for $170,000. Sahara Property Management LLC to Stone Lewandowski at 151 Kott Lane for $16,500. Kenneth Marsh to Sean Hisseem at 156 March St. for $12,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Estate of Helen Ann Zagar to Jeremy Shirey at 532 Welty St. for $109,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Bill Clark to Andrew Olmstead at 607 Linda St. for $150,000.
SUTERSVILLE
Estate of Evelyn Nolan to Candy Meyers at 809 Marion St. for $110,000.
TRAFFORD
Westmoreland County Land Bank to Eric VanKirk at 200 E Gilmore Ave. for $95,000. Estate of Marvin Tell to 1951 Lincoln Highway Associates L.P. at 17 Forbes Road for $150,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Donna Holsopple to Cody Brinker and Richard McCallen at 1121 Baggaley Ave. for $6,500. Monica Harouse to Drew Evans at 1222 Beech Drive for $140,000. Floyd Newill Jr. to William and Kyle Ritenour at 623 Jay St. for $13,000. Debra Rick to Houses To Homes Realty LLC at 1629-1631 Latrobe Crabtree Road for $59,000. Estate of Christine Ponko to Frederick and Cindy Hantz at 1203 Mission Road for $175,000. Thomas Gretok to Jacob Falbo and Angela Agostinone at 3244 Ridgeway Drive for $338,000. Kenneth Ivory Jr. to Kenneth Ivory Jr. at 3351 SR 982 for $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $93,447). RA Snoznik Construction Inc. to Francis Joseph Reitz Jr. and Mary Reitz at 141 Sharon Drive for $329,900. Estate of Mary Ann Shoemaker to Jaclyn Bridge at 1302 Waverly Drive for $152,500.
VANDERGRIFT
Robert DeLuca to Paige Hyzy at 124 Holmes St. for $26,600. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Grift City Boys Real Estate LLC at 120 Lafayette St. for $16,000.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
George Rings Jr. to Ltd4Life Investments LLC at 122 Branthoover Ln for $40,000. Victor Conner to Fred and Lori Spix at 919 King Arthur Drive for $150,000. Elizabeth Grossheim to Stephen and Chelsea Zemba at 1238 Route 286 for $157,500.
WEST LEECHBURG
Thomas Kowalczyk Jr. to Kelsie Thompson at 111 Summit St. for $149,350.
WEST NEWTON
Hansel Lucas to Patrick and Leslie Donohoe at 334 340 Buddtown Road for $275,000. William Leis to ForLove Construction Inc. at 334 Vernon Drive for $55,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $132,346) by sheriff’s deed.
YOUNGWOOD
Christopher Dini to Jared Henry at 505 Lowe St. for $90,000. ———
