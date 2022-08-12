ALLEGHENY
Frank Zubal to Kent Strawcutter and Elizabeth McGonigal at 481-491 Crain Road for $650,000.
Colleen White to Judith Milliren at 913 Talon Ct for $169,900.
ARNOLD
Cathy L Rayburg Intihar to Brandon Moore at 1511 Victoria Ave. for $47,000.
BELL
Whitesell Family Farm LLC to Ray and Wendy Shepherd at Whitesell Road for $137,640.
BOLIVAR
Estate of Gladys Hughes to Zachary Riley and Jessica Lynn Pegg at 633 Washington St. for $78,125.
COOK
Debby Lopuch to Tonya Piper at 432 Longview Drive for $25,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Phyllis Jones to Donna Short at 1463 Springcrest Cir for $137,000.
Appold A LLC to Ali Hajiveri United Inc. at 1336 State Route 217 for $280,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Resort Services L.P. to Seven Springs Mountain Resort Inc. at 820 Alpine Heights Road OG for $2,500.
Thomas Everett to Amanda Stouffer at 273 Rock Canyon Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $24,272).
EXPORT
Donald Baker to Northparc Westmoreland LLC at 6026-6030 Penn St. for $135,000.
FAIRFIELD
Zepsa Industries Inc. to Michael and Faith Ann Cavallo at 256-324 Plummer Road for $619,200.
GREENSBURG
Ryan Miranda to John Loskey III and Gabrielle Giovenco at 331 Center Ave. for $190,000.
Harold Herrington Jr. to Jeffrey Turek Jr. and Alyssa Turek at 18 Division St. for $139,900.
William Rause to Alissa Nicole Vineyard Staats at 608 Harvey Ave. for $125,000.
Judy Rae Tornblom Tubbs to Studio Flex LLC at 813 Highland Ave. for $230,000.
Estate of James Zello to Scott Bisping at 648 Jack St. for $31,000.
Michael Pisone to David Roberts and Sarah Robbins at 429 Perry Ave. for $220,000.
Nicholas Long Jr. to John Goodrum III at 327 Seminary Ave. for $195,000.
Paul Grimm to James and Michelle Seanor at 413 Tyger Drive for $345,000.
HEMPFIELD
Estate of C. Dolores Zider to Jack Joseph Bradley at 917 Beacon Valley Road for $234,900.
Estate of Lois Weyandt trustee to Daniel and Verna Pfoutz at 1112 Chapel Drive for $230,000.
David Kunst to Diana Hanan at 2014 Clawson Ave. for $205,900.
Timon Property Development Co. to Matthew and Wanda Turney at 1109 E. Scepter Ln for $345,900.
Richard Hamer Jr. to Georg and Michelle Wolfe at 1803 Hunt Club Drive for $299,000.
Richard Maloy to Jason and Lindsey Jones at 331 Kemerer Drive for $189,000.
Maletin Inc. to Laurie Joe and Yvette Broadnax at 465 Lakewood Road for $448,500.
Estate of Kimberly Tomajko to First Commonwealth Bank at 348 Middletown Road for $1,608 by sheriff’s deed.
George Krolik to Deanna Heath at 522 Middletown Road for $140,000.
Maxine Bucciarelli to Taylor Marie Zalepa at 550 Newport Drive for $162,500.
Berkshire Assoc. LLC to Francis DeLallo trustee at Old Route 119 for $175,000.
Anthony Cahill to Triple B Properties LLC at 203-205 Old School Road for $52,000.
Hometown Investors LLC to DSD Properties & Real Estate at 1760-1766 Route 119 for $190,000.
Mark Morelli to Ryan Cleland and Rachel Klingensmith at 289 Shutt Road for $340,000.
Kurt Rose to Rene Besse at 4755 State Route 136 for $2,000.
Erin Jack to Deon Lamar and Shalya Alicia Russell at 509 Stirrup Drive for $295,000.
Allen Hooks to Mary Ann Conroy and Melissa Brown at 245 Vermont St. for $179,500.
John Casale to Steven Gazda at 531 Wendel Road for $415,000.
Kristin L Vanhorn Chellman to John Price at 734 Windsong Ter for $115,000.
IRWIN
David Wilson to David Olejar and Mark Shick at 617-619 Vine St. for $170,000.
JEANNETTE
Estate of Kenneth Stinson to David Nowalk at 445 Agnew Road for $90,000.
Estate of John DeMarchis to Thomas Gregory Althoff and Dana Turkowski at 603 Birch St. for $200,000.
Western PA Holdings LLC to Good Times YAW Entertainment LLC at 12 E Gaskill Ave. for $55,000.
Kevin Streussnig to Kathleen Schill Emond at 208 George St. for $130,000.
Lloyd McLaughlin to Wayne Close and Kayla Kelly at 807 N Third St. for $30,000.
Estate of Vittozio Zippi to Tara Rae Russell at 744-748 Sellers Ave. for $70,000.
James Farrow to Cody Doerzbacher and Ali Dominick at 424 Welker St. for $120,000.
Sandra Walker to Heath Edmunds at 903 Wylie Ave. for $87,500.
LATROBE
Siriporn Ellis to Carnegie Holdings LLC at 123 E. Avenue for $93,000.
Matthew Turney to Matthew Dechicchis at 180 Eleanor Drive for $175,000.
Christopher Stelly to Thomas James and Jessica Petrosky at 501 Harding St. for $100,000.
Betty Bolton trustee to Marci Hayes at 216 James St. for $89,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
William Lowry to Paul Horvath at Hillside Drive for $18,000.
Estate of William Troy to Aedan Tracy at 3043-3045 State Route 711 for $205,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Alec Cirigliano to Stoltz Properties LLC at 118-126 Adamchik St. for $200,000.
Robert Lawson to David Slember at 453 Glenview Drive for $270,000.
Estate of Marlin Fairman Preus to Marlin Preus at 1772 Rose St. for $227,850.
Jacob Lydick to Bryce and Dana Marie Lyons Markwardt at 2091 Spooky Hollow Road for $275,000.
MADISON
Fred Wayne Hildenbrand to Kayla Hiner at 344 Main St. for $182,000.
MANOR
Estate of Patricia Stapf to Rachael Caskey at 11 Blaine Ave. for $140,000.
MONESSEN
TR Property Enterprises LLC to Guy Simpson at 123-127 Sixth St. for $2,000.
Estate of Stephen Nefferdorf to Kenneth Silva at 527 Ninth St. for $10,000.
Kenneth Silva to Robert Brown at 527 Ninth St. for $10,000.
James Barron to Bradley and Jennifer Lynn Rebovich at 1560 Marion Ave. for $118,000.
Thomas Newman to Nico Homes Inc. at 469 Schoonmaker Ave. for $2,000.
Andre Smith to Nico Homes Inc. at 471 Schoonmaker Ave. for $2,000.
Estate of Mary Mardarino to Michael Yaggi and Eva Smith at 1179 State Road for $186,500.
MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Kevin Fox to Bruce Allen Clark and Deanna Lynn Cochenour at 118 Morewood St. for $127,500.
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Vicki McKula to Richard Ahlborn at Unknown Address for $4,500.
Emma Keslar to Richard Ahlborn at Unknown Address for $3,000.
Gertrude Brown to Richard Ahlborn at Unknown Address for $6,000.
Barbara Crowe to Richard Ahlborn at Unknown Address for $3,000.
Leah Christopher to Richard Ahlborn at Unknown Address for $3,000.
Leslie May to Christina Baker at 210 Apollo Road Ext. for $8,800.
MURRYSVILLE
Rita Washko to Eric Royer at 3476 Douglas Drive for $275,000.
Estate of Mark David Cree to Thomas and Amy Hedfors at 5034 Sardis Road for $142,500.
Mark Zeigler to Cody Edward Beck and Alexis Elayna Fleming at 3984 Utah Ct for $230,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
ARC CAFEHLD001 LLC to ARC CAFEHLD001 LLC at 745 Fourth St. 6049 for $570,482.
Arthur McGowan to Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency at 1140 Constitution Blvd. for $1,897 by sheriff’s deed.
Margaret Bortnem to Marissa Kimiko Lancaster at 1032 Edgewood Road for $242,500.
Estate of Linda Schrecengost to Marshall Ebeling at 408 Keystone Drive for $35,000.
Brian Herr to Bradley David and Marlee Renard at 466 Pershing Drive for $185,000.
Michael Richard Lucidi Jr. trustee to Tyler White at 1515 Westview Drive for $118,000.
Garnet Marotta to Dorothy Hoyt trustee at 101 Woodstone Ln Apt 25 for $137,500.
NEW STANTON
Denise Smyda to Cameron and Kaitlyn McQuain at 107 Edgewood Drive for $325,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON
Daniel McConnell to Keli Virsack at 349 Bethel Road for $197,500.
Todd Patterson to Edwibn and Deborah Neimann at 14762-1476 Case St. for $160,000.
Thomas William Adams to National Transfer Services LLC at 881 Colonial Manor Road for $200,000.
National Transfer Services LLC to Kaitlin Sari at 881 Colonial Manor Road for $200,000.
James Nese to Thomas Cushing Jr. and Brittany Cushing at 7660 Dominick Drive for $585,000.
Michael Christian to Jackson Grote and Haley Wackowski at 891 Five Pines Road for $235,000.
NVR Inc. to Paul and MaryKatherine Funyak at 1031 Giulia Drive for $407,540.
Matthew Cella to Roland Goerner Jr. and Danyne Goerner at 10881 Langley Drive for $138,500.
Florence Karas to Robbie Newcomer Jr. and Megan Newcomer at 12496 Larimer Ave. for $149,900.
DiCerbo Properties Real Estate Investmen to LaGorga Estates LLC at 849 Main St. for $80,000.
Estate of Harriet Kruszyna to Gregory Darroch at 13841 Ridge Road for $165,500.
RWS Land Co. Inc. to John Hensler at 9193 Riley Way for $362,900.
Steven Findlay to VetCor North Huntingdon LLC at 12720 Route 30 for $600,000.
Estate of Scott Gower to Marketing & Design LLC at 5686 Spring Ln for $20,000.
Dennis Matthews to Pasquarelli Property Management LLC at Sunset Ave. for $10,000.
NORTH IRWIN
Shirley Greenawalt to Biker Rehab LLC at 20 Second St. for $115,000.
Estate of Robert Hanicak to Michael Zgurich at 10 Franklin Ave. for $45,000.
OKLAHOMA
Alfred Steele to Lisa Stariha at 1624 Hancock Ave. for $220,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Barney Kistler to Bruce and Debra Berk at 1022 Crab Apple Ct for $568,629.
Robert Haws to ScottCo Properties LLC at 2 Dell Ave. for $195,000.
Jeffrey Irwin to Thomas and Linda Panzo at 1000 Lauren Ct for $81,500.
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1002 Lynx Ct for $73,844.
Greco Real Estate LLC to Rosalie Greco at 1026 Palm Ct for $3,000.
Bradley Yamrick to Timothy Vecchio and Lauren Carothers at 115 Rizzi Drive for $295,000.
Martin Kurtz to Graytok Family Vision Care LLC at 3439 Route 130 for $115,000.
Jeff Graham to Dennis Barton at 1005 St. Andrews Ct for $339,900.
Timothy Lauffer to Hector and Monica Olivera at 710 Shady Drive for $319,900.
Douglas Zimmerman to Barry and Ashley Clegg at 1 Spencer Drive for $301,900.
Royal Penn Realty Group LLC to Brady Realty Group LLC at 2107 State Route 130 for $106,500.
ROSTRAVER
PrimeTime Property LLC to Richard Nagel at 1036 Broad Ave. for $60,000.
John Cicchini to Benjamin Earl and Emily Richardson at 420 Jamie Drive for $329,900.
Central Penn Capital Management LLC to Clay Plyler and Santana Bulgarelli at 110 Lange St. for $200,000.
RWS Land Co. Inc. to Gregory and Ireland Strickland at 332 Lynn Road for $90,000.
Daniel Palm to Kurt Yeager and Tiffany Yobst at 1497 Rostraver Road for $195,000.
Philip Pagliari to Robert and Susan McGee at 234 Starlite Cir for $335,000.
Patrick George Egros to Kenneth Barnhart at 4241 State Route 51 for $277,500.
Paul Antonic Jr. to Russell Evans at 156 Valley View Drive for $390,000.
SALEM
Nicholas Makrides to CNX Gathering LLC at Unknown Address for $241,500.
Kathrine Borbonus to Kenneth Kwisnek at 119 Cranapple Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $28,625).
Brian Joseph to Katlyn Mertens at 368 Trees Mills Road for $367,500.
SCOTTDALE
Judith Eans to Patrick Boyle at 109 Fifth Ave. for $145,000.
Janeen A Dombrowsky Osselborn to Barry Faris and Beth Gates at 1000 Arthur Ave. for $290,000.
SEWICKLEY
Estate of Julia Ekovich to Brent Bennett at 254 Hickory St. for $84,000.
Julie Ann Parker to Jesse Twele at 2561 Mars Hill Road for $12,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Jeremy Fuegi to Jefrey and April Trifanoff at 1103 Acorn Drive for $240,000.
Justin Todd Matson to Timothy Artemas Smith and Melissa Anne White at 2337 Locust St. for $183,000.
John Dalicandro to Gina Dalicandro at 1163 Spruce St. for $81,754.
Amy Catherine Chiea Clark to Brandon Leone at 1916 Western Ave. for $120,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Nicholas Todd Caughey to Mary Lynn Crowby at 830 Sewickley St. for $124,900.
ST. CLAIR
Karen L Kutchma Keck to Richard John Tudor II and Renee Tudor at Jan L St. for $15,000.
Douglas Robel to Timothy Swartz at 237 Shrum Hill Road for $160,000.
SUTERSVILLE
Jason Parker to Tobi Christopher Kuroda and Jessica Sarah McCann at 213 Fourth Ave. for $100,000.
TRAFFORD
Estate of Vincent Babeo to Penn Pioneer Enterprises LLC at 352 Fourth St. for $2,000.
Jason Rubin to Paula Marie Leduc at 655-657 Sixth St. for $130,000.
William Waibel to Terry and Robyn Martin at 161 Seventh Street Ext. for $255,000.
UNITY
Westmoreland Living Water Community Chur to Jessi Colin Stoup at 324 Fenfield Drive for $210,000.
Kathryn Ruckert to Jacquelynb Beth Davis at 1509 George St. for $57,000.
DeFabo Properties LLC to Himler Enterprises LLC at 408 Longs Road for $125,000.
Estate of Frances Piper to Ronald Pynos at 4272 State Route 982 for $95,000.
David Filipek to Thomas Iseman at 255 Trauger Road for $410,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Anthony Maszgay to Mark Brian Shaner at 532 Bryant St. for $26,500.
David Cable to Walnut Creek Properties at 133 Franklin Ave. for $53,000.
Dolores Nasser to Jacob Murphy at 107 Jefferson Ave. for $96,000.
WASHINGTON
Westmoreland County Redev Auth to WAB Assoc. LLC at 550 Hunt Valley Road for $218,050.
356 Properties LLC to Randall and Joyce Arnold at 330 Yockey Road for $426,982.
WEST NEWTON
Justin Lowanse to Thomas Walker at 102 Cort St. for $91,500.
Martin Lorenzo Jr. to Morris and Robin Lebowitz at 105 S Eighth St. for $140,000.
