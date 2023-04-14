ARNOLD
Estate of Russell Rizzo to TNT Investors LLC at 1601 Kimball Ave. for $35,535.
ARONA
Vera Keller to Adam and Cynthia Liner at 316 Hill St. for $108,200. Margaret Keller to Margaret Keller and Heather Proctor at 202 Seigfried St. for $124,805. BELL
Samantha Hoover to Bille Jo Sullivan at 961 Hatcher Ln for $4,545. DELMONT
Stephen Catarinella to VSWV L.P. at Stefano Drive for $430,000. Dorothy Catarinella to VSWV L.P. at Stefano Drive for $170,000. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Timothy Lawrence to Robert and Kelly O’Barto at Gray Mountain Drive for $5,000. Estate of Louise Hantz to Martin and Diana Korzak at 948 Main St. for $141,000. St. Gobain Ceramics & Plastics Inc. to Shinagawa Specialty Ceramics Americas LL at 4702 Route 982 for $1,400,000. Matthew Borbonus to Frank Denara Jr. and Skye Anna Relick Denara at 526 Stoney Run Road for $60,000. Harry Earl Kyser to Zachary Peiper at 2036 Wood St. for $180,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Barbara Mae Valentine to James Kail at 3922 Route 31 for $210,000. EAST HUNTINGDON
David Herrholtz to Municpal Authority of Westmoreland Count at 278 Hunter Drive for $4,545.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Debra Lynn Kukalis to Mark Alan Dumberledge and Tiffani Danielle Lichtenwalner Dickun at 419 Elm St. for $10,000. FAIRFIELD
Estate of Henry Palmer to Joseph Springer trustee at 165 Bridges Road for $8,000. Bruce McChesney to Peter Stoll at 130 Love Hollow Road for $189,900.
GREENSBURG
Matthew Sladly to AVYA LLC at 323 Brown Ave. for $70,500. Jon Amundson to William Jeffrey Jones at 431 Center Ave. for $215,000. Estate of Vincent Smith to Nancy Dupier Smith at 735 College Ave. for $573,397. Margaret Jamison to Rachel Amundson at 117 Kenlane St. for $95,000. HEMPFIELD
GDIB LLC to Brooke Marie Harbaugh at 4032 Briarwood Drive for $185,000. Terry Moore to American Escrow & Closing Co. at 31 Brookdale Drive for $310,000. Barbara Flock to Okey and Magan Rae Reese at 337 Elm Drive for $600,000. Louis Angiolini to Kerry Franklin Boske at 133 McCabe Drive for $240,000. George Pauli to Matthew Thomas and Shelia Marie Moyer at 369-371 Price St. for $103,000. Estate of Mary Kathleen Raub to William Joseph and Susan Marie Bigelow at 943 Sandalwood Drive for $185,000. Myrna McCloskey to Donald and Wendy Mull at 246 Westland Drive for $160,000. Jeffrey Watters to Raymond Keller Jr. and Raymond Keller at 3312 Woodhill Way for $15,500.
IRWIN
Stephen Pepe to James Gerken at 514 Eighth St. for $128,000. Deborah Swiech to Gregory Swiech at 1117 Grant Ave. for $263,064. Thomas Goldinger to Painter Property Development LLC at 1606-1610 Pennsylvania Ave. for $250,000. JEANNETTE
Federal Savings Bank to Hamza and Ermine Pehlivan at 30 E Gaskill Ave. for $35,000. Estate of Sandra Iannuzzo to Kristen and Jennifer Lawhead at 1004 Lindin Drive for $208,000.
LATROBE
KGCC Investments L.P. to Westco Properties LLC at 1529 Jefferson St. 2939 for $135,000. Belmont Howard Group LLC to Latrobe Community Revitalization Prog In at 810 Ligonier St. for $141,000. Rose Ann Kovacic to TCE Properties LLC at 408-412 Thompson St. for $23,000. Loretta Short to Larry and Christine Aston at 220 W Harrison Ave. for $30,000. Donald Steeves Jr. to Korben Smith and Cynthia Knesh at 126 Washington St. for $154,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Aleen Dirani to Dave Thomas at 2652 Virginia Drive for $122,000. MADISON
Ricky Beers to Amanda Bongiorno at 405 Herminie Road for $110,000. MANOR
Laura Grimes trustee to Robin Robl at 12 Main St. for $113,157. Kevin McDonald to Sean and Olivia O’Block at 123 Mt. Pleasant Blvd. for $250,000. Michael Puskar to Justin Batzel at 69 Observatory St. for $160,000. Michael Caralli to Vincent and Melissa Marsiglio at 108 Wynwood Ct for $379,900.
MONESSEN
Eric Migliori to SPV AHF Portfolio 1 LLC at 1106 Second St. for $30,000. Mel Raymond Anastasiu to Alexus Davis at 1040 Dennis Ave. for $73,000. John Fayish to Santori Kitchen & Bath Inc. at 920 Donner Ave. for $525,000. MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
George Androstic to Neil Michael and Kayla Lee Fasekas at 617 N Geary St. for $235,000. Veterans Affairs to Anthony and Tonie Bando at 238 Orchard Hill Drive for $92,107. Danielle Marie Lessman to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC at 109 Yoder Ave. for $1,284 by sheriff’s deed. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Neil Michael Fasekas to Luke Walker and Christine Miral at 324 Clay Ave. for $152,000. Andrew Schleihauf to Andrew and Megan Schleihauf at 604 Jason Ct for $475,316. Estate of William Dahl to William Gaffney Jr. and Shelly Gaffney at 2917 Route 31 for $120,000. Frederick Crack to Land Resources Co. Inc. at State St. for $141,349.
MURRYSVILLE
US Bank trustee to Cameron Joseph Kotewicz at 122 Carousel Drive for $165,000. Daniel Dollman to Brandon Lovas at 4807 Christy Road for $205,000. Foxlane Homes at Villa Ciano LLC to Paul and Michaela Ehrlichman at 4311 Ciano Ct for $847,646. Foxlane Homes at Villa Ciano LLC to Matthew Thomas Reeder and Sarah Elizabeth Marsh at 4326 Ciano Ct for $1,022,700. Foxlane Homes at Villa Ciano LLC to Mitchel and Kayla Erdely at 4334 Ciano Ct for $1,044,712. Estate of Alessandro Piccolino to Dale and Sylvia Reese at 5106 Harvest Drive for $340,000. Sandra Krahulik to The Sandra S Krahulik Living Trust at 1100 Lyons Run Road for $275,336. Benny Johnson to Candice Graytok at 309 Manor Road for $415,000. Philip Colagrande to Fox Jr. Development Inc. at 4236 Old William Penn Highway for $390,000. Rudy Benedetti to Samuel James Barone III and Margaret Ann Barone at 2367 Wheatland Cir for $315,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Margaret Ann Neil to Terra Land Services Co. at 315 Broad Ave. for $30,000. Adeline Walkush to Richard and Janice Deems at 715 Hill St. for $119,900. NORTH HUNTINGDON
Jason Gwaley to Alexa Ann Beckwith at 12459 Adams Drive for $180,000. Royalty Properties Group LLC to John McCall at 10660 Air View Drive for $260,000. NVR Inc. to Lawrence Miller and Lili Wong at 6360 Antonio Drive for $520,830. Barry Frishof to Carli Polczynski at 1044 David Ct for $80,000. Joseph Filiano to Robert Joseph Zeglin Jr. and Marana Matrozza Zeglin at 989 Hedy Lynn Drive for $184,000. Andrew Kikel to Pasquarelli Property Management LLC at James St. for $9,000. James Montgomery to Scott and Angelina Muto Prontiker at 11360 James St. for $160,000. Knights Landing Inc. to Brian and Terra Kochanski at 11827 Sundae Drive for $113,000. Jay Kettren to William and Alyssa Limpert at 311 Whitney Chase Ln for $320,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Matthew Bell to Bella Realty Group LLC at 1075-2019 Boxcartown Road for $830,462. James O’Connell to Michael and Hallie Weir at 1030 Braemar Drive for $410,000. Michael Raymond Weir to Michael and Laura Shtur at 485 Hemlock Road for $330,000. NVR Inc. to Matthew Thomas Lynch and Taylor Corrine Hauck at 4001 Lampl Ln for $345,160. NVR Inc. to Derrick James Knopsnyder and Alana Elizabeth Lynn at 4005 Lampl Ln for $318,990. NVR Inc. to Stephen and Caitlin Benton at 6000 Lampl Ln for $427,585. Estate of John Poilek to Zachary and Mercedez Varga at 1504 Ridge Road for $62,500. Vincent Marsiglio to Tamara Troxler at 209 Seanor Road for $225,000. James West to Breanna Tomiczek at 2001 Trail Side Ct for $269,000. SALEM
Holly Ashbaugh to Connie Kirschbaum at 50 Fairway Drive for $205,000. Robert Howland to Joseph Hite at 6821 Italy Road for $229,900. SCOTTDALE
Estate of Janet Fratto to DSV LLC at 205-207 Loucks Ave. for $100,000. SOUTH HUNTINGDON
JJ & T Management Group to Michael Morris Jr. and Amanda Corley at 140 Main St. for $3,000. ST. CLAIR
Estate of Mary Findley to Derek Yerty at 606 Keystone Road for $24,179.
TRAFFORD
Jacob Dicesare to Naomi Ewing and Linda Klages at 514 Fairmont Ave. for $130,000. UNITY
Yvonne Moore to Luis and Tania Pillado at 171 Beacon Light Road for $150,439. Palmer Place Development Co. L.P. to Scott Salancy at Masters Ln for $102,000. Estate of Harriet Shawley to Kylan Paredes at 156 O’Bryan Road for $195,000. Bethanie Hack to Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency at 1066 Schultz Road for $1,651 by sheriff’s deed.
VANDERGRIFT
Estate of Leland Branthoover to Cecily Cuevas at 152 Franklin Ave. for $8,000. WASHINGTON
Carole Patterson to Charles Limberg Jr. and Beth Lux at 191 Goodview Drive for $180,000. William Kukurin to Kukurin Real Estate LLC at 1169 Route 286 for $1,003,081. WEST NEWTON
Estate of Robert Lee Phillipp to Chiprich Properties LLC at 133 N Second St. for $27,000. Douglas Quigley to Joanna Cerini at 303 Vine St. for $209,900. YOUNGSTOWN
Amanda Yohman to Kurt and Stacey Stewart at 327 Main St. for $30,000.
