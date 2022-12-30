WESTMORELAND COUNTY
ALLEGHENY Marshal Linder to Mark Wirth and Karen Habucky at 160 Hummingbird Ln for $1,050,000. Michael Shefler to Martin and Maureen Garda at 916 State Route 356 for $50,000.
COOK Shawn Thomas McGinnis to Raymond and Rebecca Viglione at 114 Hilltop Ln for $274,900.
DERRY BOROUGH
Torri Davis to Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC at 931 E First Avenue Ext. for $1,564 by sheriff’s deed. Tara Tatone to Erik Dickerson at 219 High St. for $130,000. Thomas Hudson to Kia Persin at 118 Walters St. for $132,500.
DERRY TOWNSHIP Carl Hamilton to LALH Enterprises LLC at 2128 Lincoln Ave. for $94,498. Estate of Mark Philip Antolik to Debra Estatico at 611 Pandora Road for $150,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Krish Pandya to E & R Mountain Properties LLC at 759 Camp Run Road for $625,000.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Estate of Joseph Filipek to Nathan Black at 437 McKinley Ave. for $50,000.
GREENSBURG
John Metcalf to National Residential Nominee Services In at 23 Alice Cir for $290,000. National Residential Nominee Services In to Carl and Patricia R Ballard at 23 Alice Cir for $290,000. Rudolph Krall to David Phaire at 624 Cleveland St. for $88,100. Tyler Siddle to Shannon Kay Boring at 637 Harvey Ave. for $165,000.
HEMPFIELD Estate of Bernadette E Keilar Summers to Keith and Charlene Brinker at 3 Alta Vita Drive Apt 605 for $275,000. Estate of John Spitznogle to Rodney Lawrence Willis Jr. at 104 Bellefield Ct for $175,000. Glenn Briercheck to Matthew and Kira Felker at 315 Gaelic Drive for $390,000. US Bank NA to Emcee List Inc. at 188 Hunker Waltz Mill Road for $42,166. Driftwood Restorations LLC to Michole and Ashlee Gamble at 981 Middletown Road for $310,000. Eric Galiotto to Christopher Dale and Kathryn Lynne Zapalo at 290 Millersdale Road for $299,000. Aaron Ulish to Kyle and Sarah Owens at 117 Rockwell Drive for $259,000. Jeffrey Zorzi to Keith and Karla Baker at 23 Trolley St. for $36,000. Linda Wires to Hannah Shirley at 112 Villa Ct for $365,000.
JEANNETTE Beverly Stern to Izzulap LLC at 410 Cedar St. for $25,000. Westmoreland County Land Bank to First Baptist Church Jeannette at 123-125 N Second St. for $10,000. Leslee Gorzynski trustee to Amber Aston at 104 Spruce St. for $150,000.
LATROBE
Louise Fedornak to Michael Reno at 1921 Sloan Ave. for $140,123.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Clinton Carr to Cindy Turcheck at 3767 State Route 711 for $194,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Patricia Micholas to Molly Flanagan at 3028 Mintwood Drive for $100,000.
LOYALHANNA Fitzhugh Property Investments LLC to Nevan and Ashleigh Lickenfelt at Antelope Road for $4,000.
MONESSEN
Estate of Edmund Masci Jr. to Andrew Grismore at 1621 Coolidge Ave. for $50,000. Louis Iannotta to Richard Pennline at 1566 Grand Blvd. for $164,900. William Joseph Lyttle to Colton Riley at 10 Hartung Ct for $116,000. Safe Haven Realty LLC to Tamara Liggins at 1425 Leeds Ave. for $149,724. Kim Tyburski to Luther Wormack at 18 Overhill Drive for $165,000.
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP Daniel Koval to Little Tiny LLC at 175 N Diamond St. for $100,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Hillstone Village Development L.P. to Harley and Marlene Wilson at 1113 Clubhouse Ct for $456,700. Allen Ray Chambers to Kevin and Gia Edwards at Franklin Regional Drive for $25,000. Hillstone Village Development L.P. to David and Carol Dakan at 1312 S Valley Drive for $653,850. Estate of Robert Levine to Charles and Jacqueline Steck at 5167 Trillium Drive for $520,000. David Dakan to Christopher Lynch and Nicole Kamler at 4308 Trouthaven Drive for $445,000. Susan Chaffo to Jeffrey Thorne Jr. and Amy Federoff at 3362 Woodland Drive for $415,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Westmoreland Human Services Inc. to NTSS LLC at 431 Freeport St. for $115,000. Westmoreland Human Services Inc. to NTSS LLC at 437 Freeport St. for $115,000. 100 Tarentum Bridge Road LLC to 100 Riverview L.P. at 100 Tarentum Bridge Road for $592,900.
NORTH HUNTINGDON NVR Inc. to Praloy and Sakshi Mittal Pramanik at 983 Giulia Drive for $515,505. Andrew Ziegler to Michael and Stefanie Driesenga at 2186 Lancelot Drive for $217,600. Cartus Financial Corp. to Laura Cross at 14040 Oakview Drive for $180,000. Knights Landing Inc. to Michael and Alexandra Pelino at 11690 Sundae Drive for $105,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Patricia R Kistler Andrews to James Fowler III and Anna Fowler at 447 Burrell Hill Cir for $19,500. Anna Wickstrom to Gregory and Janice Carpenter at 2334 Harrison City Road for $235,000. Michael Stotler to Domenico Riga at 408-1/2 Home Drive for $133,000. Barney Kistler to Kevin and Lori Jakiela at 1002 Honey Locust Drive for $645,974. Dwight Neuhausel to William Cosgriff Jr. and Rosalie Cosgriff at 2011 Ironwood Cir for $315,000. Cody Kirkwood to Joshua Dull and Erica Michelle Bussard at 2050 Paintertown Road for $132,500. David Zerjav to Tyler Brett and Marissa Danielle Stephans at 333 Pine Hollow Road for $300,000. Brian Duncan to Joel and Tiffany Wardropper at 100 Villa Picciano Ln for $700,000.
ROSTRAVER Alexis Faust to Wayne and Victoria Shuma trustee at 4603 State Route 51 for $83,000.
SALEM Mark Jack to Brandon and Jaqualynn Durbin at 454 Kemp Road for $170,000. Daniel Robbins to Alex Mark and Stephanie Dolores Sossong at 2067 Totteridge Ct for $860,000.
SCOTTDALE Raoul Chiesa to Cody Chapman and Halee Bandt at 28 Second Ave. for $199,900.
SEWICKLEY Eric Shawley to Brandon Lane and Jamie Higgins at 10794 Guffey Rillton Road for $197,000. Estate of Eleanor Horvath to Mark Heinrich at 10829 Guffey Rillton Road for $105,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON Donald Harper to David and Cariann Mencer at 186 Waltz Mill Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $63,449).
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Michael Anthony DeNunzio to Brandy Fetterman at 603 Alexander St. for $201,000.
UNITY PNC Bank NA to Mark and Toni Polyblank at 1869 Bethel Church Road for $111,500. Beverley Danusis to John and Terri Saunders at 202 Celeste Ct for $500,000. Robert Rogers to Paul and Deborah Ann Grubb at 405 Eton Drive for $439,900. Patricia Solarchick to Ludwig and Linda Druchniak at 950 Jamell Drive for $315,000. Ronald Czerpak to Teresa Whitacre at 99 Milbee Ln for $87,000. David Emert to Anna Gulas at 1566 Theatre St. for $180,000. Jeffrey McCormick to Katherine Cavicchio at 1601 Theatre St. for $185,000.
