Real Estate Transfers
ALLEGHENY
Estate of Edward Daniel McNabb to Robert Kissell Jr. and Nina Kissell at 106 Bayberry Ct for $210,000. Landcraft LLC to Thomas and Maria Haluscak at 620 Cedar Ridge Drive for $29,000. Cardinal Financial to David Humbert III at 223 Chamberlain St. for $103,000. Georgie Ann Bargerstock to AMP 5 L.P. at 135 Memory Ln OG for $100,713. Linda Alworth to Robert and Janet Vento at 101 W Leechburg Road for $280,000. Estate of Daniel Gift to McCutcheon & De Los Rios Family Trust at 1924 White Cloud Road for $52,500.

Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact RealSTATs at 412-381-3880.

