ALLEGHENY
Estate of Edward Daniel McNabb to Robert Kissell Jr. and Nina Kissell at 106 Bayberry Ct for $210,000. Landcraft LLC to Thomas and Maria Haluscak at 620 Cedar Ridge Drive for $29,000. Cardinal Financial to David Humbert III at 223 Chamberlain St. for $103,000. Georgie Ann Bargerstock to AMP 5 L.P. at 135 Memory Ln OG for $100,713. Linda Alworth to Robert and Janet Vento at 101 W Leechburg Road for $280,000. Estate of Daniel Gift to McCutcheon & De Los Rios Family Trust at 1924 White Cloud Road for $52,500.
ARNOLD
Jennifer Rutkowski to Horizon Homes Pittsburgh 9 LLC at 2020 Alcoa Drive for $45,000.
ARONA
Champion Homes And Rentals LLC to Matthew Cochran at 1979 Main St. for $18,065. BELL
Helen Toy to Cody Guzzo and Shannon Lieu-Guzzo at 520 Fifth Ave. for $300,000. COOK
Devon Lenhart to Joshua Heinbaugh and Tina Metzler at 1314 Bethel Church Road for $294,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Curtis Dowden to Midfirst Bank at 123 E Second Ave. for $1,433 by sheriff’s deed. Secretary Veterans Affairs to Rosalie Bartell at 302 E Fourth St. for $59,500. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Jessica Epstein to Rose Mary Hatcher at 717 27th St. for $90,000. Brenda Koestler to John and Jamie Bridge at 141 Cherry St. for $111,696. Stanwich Mortgage Loan Tr to DSB Development LLC at 2121 Dailey Ave. for $54,900. James Thomas to Stephen and Lori Soltis at 232 Greenfield Road for $35,000. William Ankney to William Landis at 1605 Latrobe Derry Road for $92,800. Rosemarie Agostino trustee to Thomas and Nancy Vesely at 1204 Lovera St. for $50,000. Guy Leroy to Kathleen and Donald Loveridge at 11 Loveridge Ln for $35,500. Melinda Burdette to Michael Casper at 133 Maple Drive for $255,000. Kory Krinock to Howard Caldwell III and Louise Caldwell at 112 Meadow Drive for $268,000. Eileen Kustra to Michael Kustra at 9502 Route 22 for $124,000. Estate of Elaine Thomas to Rose Barbara Baldwin at 1470 Springcrest Cir for $150,000. Edith Lowe trustee to Jeffrey and Ramona Taylor at 233 Squibbs Road for $625,000. Zerfoss Property LLC to Michael and Mitchell Miller at 630 Torrance Road for $8,000. Janis George to Rebecca Dunn at 431 Twin Maples Road for $120,000. Amber Conrad to Kylie Decesere and Dominic Baker at 437 Twin Maples Road for $164,500. Charles Bowman to Just For You Service LLC at 707 W First Ave. for $25,000. Eric McCracken to Molly Marie Falcone and Mackenzie Christophe Tantlinger at 1808 Wood St. for $198,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
William James Keys Jr. to James Noah at 524 Austin Blvd. for $180,000. EAST HUNTINGDON
JH Grizzly McCoy to Peter and Debra Gunderson at 180 Lake Forest Blvd. for $799,900. Estate of Jennie Fink to Devon and Kaylee Lenhart at 912 Maple St. for $70,000. Elaina Catherine Swope to Scott William Gordon and Christian Michael Kitch at 126 Sunny Ln for $209,000. FAIRFIELD
Eugene Dawson trustee to John Bumbaugh at 894 Route 271 for $114,000.
GREENSBURG
Thornburg Property LLC to Gregory John Kocinski and Tucker Sommi at 720 Adams St. for $155,000. Rachael Rodriguez to Amanda Riehl and Andrew Lafratte at 34 Brattleboro Drive for $299,999. Estate of Dorothy Carlson to Dennis Ohr at 606 George St. for $52,000. Estate of Nancy Jean Stokes to Kristy Tome at 752 Lemington Drive for $235,000. Miranda Lynn Fennell to Chad Miller and Glenda Rupert-Mester at 6 S Hamilton Ave. for $12,500. Atlas Marvin Gardens LLC to Atherholt Investments LLC at 313-325 S Main St. for $775,000. Shawn Curren to Andrew Charles and Natalie Marie Robison at 1069 Saybrook Drive for $310,000. Shannon Morich to Moxwin LLC at 210 Tremont Ave. for $170,900. HEMPFIELD
Elizabeth Cambruzzi trustee to Apex Energy PA LLC at Arona Road for $45,000. Michael Wertz to Erin Stantspainter at 5021 Bateman Ln for $210,000. George Baur to Patrick and Amy Soemer at 435 Beech Hills Road for $173,000. Randall Flock to Dustin Barron and Kenneth Truxal at 125 Bigelow St. for $450,000. Barbara Brown to Luka and Stacey Butina at 208 Blackwood Drive for $227,000. Linda Corso to Robert Errol and Andrea Marie Taggart at 1123 Brookside Drive for $259,900. Patricia Robinson to Forlove Construction Inc. at 4135 Cambridge Drive for $170,000. Joseph Reed to Diane and Roy Larocque at 529 Cochran Drive for $220,000. Estate of Richard Gribenas to Kyle Evan and Taylor Froetschel at 1352 Denton St. for $220,000. Daniel McGee to Raymond Paul and Sara Paronish at 315 Downes Road for $410,000. Estate of Daniel Linden to Jared Wagner at 120 E Hillis St. for $90,000. Benjamin Lucas to Meagan Kohrs at 291 Forbes Trail Road for $505,000. Judith Markle to Maxine Forbes at 889 Hearthstone Cir for $381,000. Phocc LLC to Georg and Michelle Wolfe at 1803 Hunt Club Drive for $610,000. Menear Pool King Irwin Inc. to Foto5 LLC at 6694 Highway 30 for $700,000. Greensburg Care Center Assoc. to Greene RE Group LLC at 119 Industrial Park Road for $4,829,933. Steven Young to Carissa Lynn and Christopher Walter Speranza at 17 Lilly Ln for $189,500. Estate of John Walton to Harry and Rene Davis at 639 Lynn St. for $130,000. Christopher Wise to Jeffrey Falo Jr. at 220 Maryland Ave. for $175,700. Ashley Pilipovich to Justin Hayden at 512 New Haven Drive for $190,000. Thomas Orlo to Thomas and Theresa Tallarico at 144 Orlo Ln for $20,000. Penn Service Inc. to Jim Shorkey Jeannette Real Estate 1 LLC at 694 Penn High Park Road for $1,775,000. Estate of Annette O’Donnell to Andrew Roberts at 204 Quail Drive for $160,000. Nina Bartolozzi to Hannah Botteicher-Horn at 611 Rosensteel Ln for $45,000. Lisa Dressel to Wells Fargo at 84 Roundtop Road for $11,658 by sheriff’s deed. Kelly Bandieramonte to Alexandra and Scott Zemba at 1146 Route 130 for $399,000. Peter Boschini to Pare1 LLC at 525 Rugh St. for $650,000. Richard Gardner to Kenneth James and Melissa Renee Frederick at 144 Sci Ln for $41,000. Midwest Bank to Hempfield Twp at 144 Sci Ln for $3,500,000. Estate of Regina Kurtiak to Heather Laboon at 35 Seneca Drive for $236,000. Robert Frye to Carter Bulkoski at 176 Shady Ln for $98,500. Raymond Paronish to Lindsey Smail at 134 Spanish Villa Drive for $450,000. Randal Rinier to Jason Kettering at 1350 Spyglass Hill for $345,000. David Hilderhoff to Jeana and Tyler Suehr at 819 Stonebridge Drive for $432,000. Frank Corona to David and Debra Greer at 1138 Swede Hill Road for $259,500. Timon Property Development Co. to John Schlotterer at 1119 W Scepter Ln for $397,939. Estate of Nathan Joseph to Austin and Renee McAdams at 14 Washintgon St. for $206,000. Scott Zemba to Kelsey and Timothy Johnson at 202 Willow Crossing Road for $225,000. Scott Millen to Linda and John Kedzierski at 42 Windihill Drive for $295,000. HUNKER
Derick Hay to Anthony Sanner at 246 Olive St. for $164,500.
IRWIN
Morgan Cottrill to Painter Property Develop LLC at 503 Eighth St. for $17,500. Scott Parsons to 726 Fairview Ave LLC at 726 Fairview St. for $400,000. JEANNETTE
Juan Antonio Juarez to David and Jill Aaronson at 820 Cowan Ave. for $20,000. Victor Marchitello to Moore Capital Investments LLC at 301 Division St. for $70,000. Brandon Lisotto to Jesse Thomas Lyons and Hannah Faith Hartnett at 215 Good St. for $335,000. Estate of Robert William Chase to Robert Watson at 215 Good St. for $10,000. Beth Johnson to Jacob Claar at 417 Guy St. for $135,000. Jonathan Patton to Keybank NA at 414 N Fourth St. for $3,196 by sheriff’s deed. Frank Spino to Jessica Suhan at 339 N Good St. for $62,500. Cary Ruffner to Harry Wynkoop and Katie Ramaley at 711 Railroad St. for $8,000. Jacqueline Walter to Denise and Robert Grabowski at Zimmerman St. for $2,600.
LATROBE
Thomas Mueller to Nicholas Aubitz at 135 Ave. B for $286,000. Jason Ritenour to Clark Harr at 128 Braddock Drive for $180,000. Estate of Betty Lombard to Jarrett Dorazio and Reagan Simpson at 200 E Fourth for $200,000. C. Roger Park to Michael Reffo III at 119 E Grant St. for $90,000. Estate of Margaret Kopetsky to Maria Barnick and Matthew Hoffman at 14 E Monroe St. for $105,500. Kenneth Glenn to Erica Hajas at 1918 Raymond Ave. for $131,000. David Keefe to David and Lori Depetris at 145 Ridge Ave. for $75,000. GDIB LLC to Madison Miller at 1902 Sloan Ave. for $155,000. Rachael Singh-Medina to Sukhvinder Singh-Medina at 621 Spring St. for $50,000. LIGONIER
Scott Salancy to John and Deborah Patton at 110 S Fairfield St. for $307,300.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Stephen Hricik to Max Allen Regula at Allegheny Ln for $4,000. Frances McGough to Ronald and Jamie Davies at Boucher Ln for $20,000. Dannis Rummel to Samuel White trustee at 520 Carns Road for $56,381. Anna Lund to Joshua and Kari Morgan at 216 Giesey Road for $165,000. Susan Klingensmith to Tyler Kimmell at 713 Kissell Springs Road for $62,000. Melissa Magiera to Joshua and Alysha Basenback at 99 Lake Drive for $215,000. Rosalie Keslar to David Herrholtz at 211 Oakview Drive for $90,000. Parker Household LLC to Kelly Husak and Julia Jubas at 270 Route 271 for $175,000. Margaret Marilyn Pocorus to Chelsea and Christopher Cook at 110 Tall Timber Drive for $338,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Mary Jane Heckman to Richard and Jaclyn Johnson at 116 Claremont Drive for $385,000. Christine Meso to BA Living LLC at 386 Donnell Road for $100,000. Pamela Pyska to Pamela Pyska and Doris Vasick at 2850 Edgecliff Road Apt 12 for $75,000. Margaret Wagner to Alphonse George Kusluch at 233 Florida Drive for $121,900. Vergene Wolfe trustee to Horizon Homes Pittsburgh 9 LLC at 2540 Leechburg Road for $85,000. Xing Guang Chen to Laura and Gordon Luzier at 119 Macbeth Drive for $214,000. Daniel Paul Krowsoski to Courtney Stiner at 136 Morgan St. for $180,251. Susan Venatta to Ryan Hart at 117 Reed St. for $305,000. Burrell Group Inc. to New Castle Real Property Inc. at Route 366 for $495,000. LOYALHANNA
Estate of Peter Fabian to Kerry and Anne Fabian at Lupyan Road for $30,000. William Heasley to Cable Enterprises Inc. at 517 Wildfire Road for $650,000.
MONESSEN
Skyler Deems to Ximena Claros at 1119 Second St. for $65,000. Estate of Melvin Garrick to Carole Lynn Pengiel at 509 Delaware St. for $80,000. Monessen Fireman’s Relief Assn. to Patsy and Liza Altomari at 1295 Grand Blvd. for $266,000. Michelle Lyons to Darlyle West at 360 Indiana Ave. for $25,000. Joseph Latta Jr. to Aaron and Lauren Krepps at 1555 Mellon Ave. for $205,000. John Moschetta III to Kimberley Alcala at 31 Montraver Drive for $190,000. Estate of Anastasia Tetteris to Aiden Brooks and Rachel Rogers at 1232 Summit Ave. for $80,000. MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Christine Drum to Charles Brooks at 506 N Church St. for $176,000. Carl Johnson to Anthony Gardner at 38 N Shupe St. for $10,000. Mt. Pleasant Properties Assoc. LLC to Harmon House RE Group LLC at 514 S Church St. for $6,536,544. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Deborah Eakin to Justin and Lacey Foreman at Burr Road for $62,000. Charles Brooks to Ronald Lucas at 2172 Mt. Pleasant Road for $225,000. Samuel Scanlon to Paul Kraisinger at Route 981 for $205,000. Molly Scanlon to Cameron and Maria Kraisinger at 3855 Route 981 for $445,000. Estate of Wanita Miller to Anthony Harvan and Kelsie Harenchar at 2254 Route 982 for $169,100. Estate of Lillian Mae Stewart to Alex Martin at 4302 Slope Hill Road for $150,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Raymond Wisniewski to Mehmet Babur Eker at 4201 Castlewood Ct for $190,000. Terri Borreggine to Andrew and Rebecca Coulter at 4900 Cole Road for $630,000. Amanda Louise Creps to Du-San Baek at 3545 Eastview Ln for $430,000. Michael Strickland to Denise Moon at 3275 Fawnway Drive for $455,000. Maria Baacke to Angela Valesky at 105 Georgetown Ln for $175,000. Chris Gribschaw to Elyse and Marc Lanzendorfer at 2357 Harrison City Road for $406,000. Estate of Marilyn Lynch to Justin and Erica Lobban at 105 Henry Hudson Drive for $228,500. Silvia Marton to Ateret and Lyle Cope at 1009 Hunt Club Ct for $650,000. Colleen Tidd to Benjamin Cirba and Angela Marie Hontz at 3109 Johnston Ct for $289,000. James Shubert to Richard and Pamela Muse at 3312 Jude Ct for $465,000. Wendy Bertolo to Jose and Anne Delaney at 24 Manor Field Cir for $212,000. Patrick Linn to Nicholas and Regina Subich at 4079 Manor Oaks Ct for $1,100,000. Rajneesh Chaudhary to Jared Christopher and Meghan Marie North at 2239 Manordale Drive for $440,000. Estate of Jeanette Mozur to David and Cynthia Pirro at 1225 Murry Chase Ln for $245,000. James Frances Gray to Antonia and Lauren Michelle Coulter at North Hills Road for $75,000. Edward Smith to Fox Jr. Development Inc. at 5419 Old Wm Penn Highway for $350,000. K. Samuel Matthews to Ronald and Linda Klink at 2617 Patrice Ct for $425,000. Blair Lake to Debra and Edward Somple at 5011 Whispering Pines Ln for $379,900. Forlove Construction Inc. to Chris Allen Gribschaw II at 3307 Windgate Drive for $300,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Daniel Burkett to Cheryl Adams at 321-1/2 Camp Ave. for $109,000. Syril Kiriluk to Thomas and Traci McAninch at 655 Carl Ave. for $30,060. Edward Wiles to Mark Johnston at 518 Clyde St. for $127,250. Jennifer Toney to Welly Homes & Properties LLC at 447 Freeport St. for $60,000. R. Lee Burns to Capitol Crest Properties LLC at 249 Glenview Drive for $228,000. Ann Shelhamer to Curtis Battle Jr. at 1100 Kenneth Ave. for $40,000. Jeff Danko to Shane Beattie at 655 Kimball Ave. for $28,500. Michael Pollino to Roberto and Alyize Piedra at 224 Main St. for $200,000. Estate of Eugene Vincent Marzullo to Gregory and Erika Plunkett at Ross Ave. for $15,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Valere Ventures Inc. to Sergio Afanador at 315 Broad Ave. for $47,000. NORTH HUNTINGDON
Estate of Richard Pokrant to Dylan Stark and Abbey Conrad at 12200 Adams Drive for $211,000. Knights Landing Inc. to Lee Eric and Corrianne Gail Newcomer at 7481 Alvina Ct for $112,000. Michael Rhoads to Preston Poljak at 965 Ashton Ct for $774,100. Delores Barron to David Warren and Carol Ann Beuten at 1663 Barry Drive for $176,000. Estate of Anne Loutsenhizer to Lori Valentine at 90 Belmont St. for $179,900. Estate of Ronald Shields to Pocono Properties LLC at 579 Butterfield Drive for $127,000. Abagail Carly to Shawn and Sonya Curren at 551 Clay Pike Road for $306,000. Victor Zapata Ortiz to Barbara Rebon at 590 Clay Pike Road for $290,000. Derek Hess to Eric and Linda Hess at 1710 Craig Drive for $200,000. Clyde Mellinger III to Craig and Julie Matta at 8960 Delaware Ave. for $335,000. Michele Staso to William Fix at 11525 Dennis Cir for $215,000. Estate of Anthony Scozzaro to Edwin Neimann at 624 Dianthus St. for $185,000. Nancy Blake to Jacob and Courtney Deemer at 11239 Drop Road for $270,000. Michael Millen to Emily and Kenneth Kuper at 1185 Giulia Drive for $554,000. Estate of Norma Jean Swope to Brendan Ley at 9894 Joan Drive for $219,900. Andrew Landsperger to Jacob Pickup at 10229 Madison Ave. for $159,000. Title Holding Tr 551 to Equity Trust Custodian FBO 200376771 at 551 Main St. for $13,074. Clyde Stewart to Jay Hardy and Ronald Derzak at 11471 McKee Road for $260,000. Jess Lambert to Mitchel Miholovich at Murrysville Road for $22,000. Don Jackel to Glenn Hursh at 2249 Northview Drive for $90,000. Pasquarelli Property Management LLC to Heather and Jeffery Grynka at 7955 Oscar Ct for $1,400,374. Victor Burgey to Steven Roy and Georgeanna McCloskey at 429 Pinto Drive for $70,000. Clint Craft to Steven Romanchak and Rachel Rae at 795 Rebecca St. for $194,900. 6001 Smithfield LLC to Timothy Beck and Julija Stabacinskaite at 2780 Robbins Station Road for $220,000. Timothy Andrew Carpenter to Anita and Steven Quagliani at 12101 Sedona Drive for $635,000. Pecora Properties LLC to Agatha and Matthew Allan Staub at 4390 Westinghouse Ave. for $196,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Marc Kanski to Matthew and Mary Coy at 301 Chestnut Ln for $249,000. Vamski Jammu to Joshua Stoops and Ashley Kudranski at 1008 Chinaberry Ct for $400,000. Walter Pauli Jr. to Robert Wise Jr. and Tina Wise at 1016 Church Hill Ct for $659,900. Derek Kish to Muhammad Kumail Abbas and Dreema Zafar Awan at 1021 Country Club Drive for $865,000. Estate of Edward Paul Iannacchione to Felicia Freger and Michael James Hampton at 2156 Denmark Manor Road for $230,000. Marcella Lemmon to Kuzhikalayil Samuel Mathews at 3047 Ironwood Cir for $298,000. Restoration Rewind LLC to Heather Kohl at 115 Kepple St. for $186,000. Darlene Brusco to Gregory Love and Angela Fidazzo at 6 Lorrie Drive for $252,000. Andrew Faulhaber to Michael William and Nicole Christine Anderson at 1014 Redoak Drive for $415,000. SFG2 Group L.P. to Suncrest Homes Inc. at 125 Sterling Oaks Drive for $118,000. Reid Rotzler to Lydia Marie Lofstrom at 1 Stonehaven Drive for $260,000. David Darby to Joshua Charles at 6503 Ten Point Cir for $585,000. ROSTRAVER
Rita Kinder to Angelo and Joyce Pateras at 5185 Cedar Hills Blvd. for $230,000. Matthew Dunleavy to Restoration Rewind LLC at 139 Crawford Ln for $107,000. Joyce Patterson Smith to Knights Castle LLC at 313 Forest Drive for $85,000. Broadview Estates L.P. to Maronda Homes LLC at 572 Gardenia Drive for $79,900. Entech LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 572 Gardenia Drive for $64,200. RWS Land Co. Inc. to David and Karen Harris at 279 Landan Drive for $105,000. Rick Shaner to David Legg Jr. and Allysha Reppert at 611 Manorview Ln for $210,000. Richard Davis to Kodey Suomela and Cassandra Wickerham at 114 Marco Drive for $355,000. Stuart Wirtz to Mark Michalek trustee at 249 Markle Road for $895,000. Ernest Brasse to Wayne and Darlah Struth at 454 Matty Drive for $284,900. Rose Vitale to April Baccile and Samuel Perhach at 897 N Route 906 for $20,000. Jonathan Greene to Knight Castle LLC at 319 Ohio St. for $60,000. Justin Kenepp to Lee Owen and Lexie Helene Bruce at 616 Rosewood St. for $390,000. DDM Development Inc. to John and Linda Dugan at 728 Sandstone Drive for $360,000. Donald Alan Franks to John Maher at 413 Somers St. for $23,500. James Alexander Mahood III to Jason Defelice and Alayna Ziegler at 282 Stump Drive for $339,900. Denis Westover to Evan and Nicole O’Brien at 163 W McClain Road for $169,000. James Deglau to RCS Investment Properties L.P. at 768 Webster Hollow Road for $45,000. SALEM
Harry Rohrbacher to Layla Bruzda and Luis Zaragoza at 47 Mark Drive for $235,000. Ricciuti Enterprise Inc. to Andrew and Margaret Uhrmacher at 4000 Micklefield Ln for $413,750. Ricky Lang to Pristine Ground Co. LLC at 2097 Totteridge Drive for $103,000. SCOTTDALE
Matthew Smith to Zachary Eicher at 41 First Ave. for $175,500. Destined Properties LLC to Chase and Annette Cramer at 6-8 Second Ave. for $99,900. Pamela Bailor to Nikki Lea Rose at 306 S Broadway St. for $165,000. Rebecca Sharp to Joshua Keener and Breanna Hughes at 313 S Hickory St. for $180,000. SEWICKLEY
John Gibbs to Hardland LLC at 275 Freeman Road for $60,000. Estate of Jaime Lyn Beckman to Michael Andrew Phipps at 1525 Herminie W Newton Road for $25,000. Charlene McAbee to Taylor Maywood at 128 Keystone Road for $175,000. Ryan Madden to Kole Piper at 209 Maple St. for $76,000. Reta Thorne to Dale Robert Merwin at 290 Sutersville Road for $112,000. SMITHTON
Lori Steadman to DBJ Holdings LLC at 702 Peer St. for $52,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Margaret Ingelido to Ernest Massa at 102 Holly Hill Drive for $235,000. SOUTH HUNTINGDON
Westmoreland-Fayette Council Boy Scouts to Vision Real Estate Holdings LLC at 391 Boy Scout Road for $12,000. West PA Properties LLC to Rodney Lemley at 122 Chestnut Ln for $45,000. Kurt Stampler to Robert and Michelle Williams at 1015 Hoffman Road for $770,000. Curtis Olinger to Kendra and Zachery Chopp at 1241 Plummer School Road for $235,500. Dennis Overly to Robin Dagro and Michael King at 1700 Route 981 for $40,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Nightrain Properties LLC to Man Leung Kung and Tang Kiu Cheung at 417 Sewickley St. for $34,000. Julia Smith to Fannie Mae at 636 Welty St. for $2,794 by sheriff’s deed. Dale E & Kay Hassinger Revocable Living to Be Vision Homes LLC at 701 Welty St. for $85,000. ST. CLAIR
Cynthia Barbus to Citibank NA at 241 Wildcat Road for $1,593 by sheriff’s deed. SUTERSVILLE
Michael Adametz to Christopher Bahur at 419 Fifth Ave. for $280,000.
TRAFFORD
Shane Solomon to John Sapida at 230 Cavitt Ave. for $148,000. Jefferson Odom to Diane Bates at 341 Short St. for $157,000. Edward Agate to Erin Kucic at 210 Timber Drive for $185,000. UNITY
Ella Ruth Christoff to Rachell Lynn Fiaschetti at 112 Alpen Strasse for $139,900. Charles Miller Jr. to Zachary Linderman at 3211 Attleboro Road for $279,000. Brian Keith Winkleman to Gina Ragazzini and Shane Smith at 1723 Bethel Church Road for $5,000. Austin McAdams to Jason Helfferich at 708 Donohoe Road for $175,000. Milad Shaker trustee to Eric and Bethany Radcliffe at 1021 Faulkner Way for $545,000. Mohler Limited Family Partnership to Michaeline Kasa at 1205 Fieldcrest Drive for $552,000. Elizabeth Faith Burgin to Kaylee Gardner and Domnic Feiling at 129 Johnson Road for $210,000. Raymond King Jr. to John Brady at 346 Lakewood Road for $475,000. Andrew Zundel to Abigail Henry at 409 Ridilla Road for $140,000. Jeffrey Kornides to Marrisa Kutzer at 134 Washinko Road for $250,000. Robert Davoli to Eric and Kristin Adams at 116 Windswept Drive for $660,000. James Petrarca to Edward and Lisa Nickl at 102 Winslow Ct for $550,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Kevin Barry to Alexandra Ann Jack at 917 Howell St. for $120,000. WASHINGTON
Pennymac Loan Services LLC to James King at 91 Kiskiminetas Drive for $157,000. Amanda Reese to Kasey Liston at 176 Kistler Drive for $270,000. 356 Properties LLC to John Matarrese Jr. and Nancy Matarrese at 534 Landing Ct for $433,672. 356 Properties LLC to James and Linda McFarland at 538 Landing Ct for $369,900. Mollie Waltenbaugh to Pro Bizz LLC at 546-550 Route 380 for $230,000. WEST LEECHBURG
Domenica Vogel to Dennis Petro at Shirley Drive for $12,500. Brandon Christy to Hayley Herman and Zakory Lorent at 1758 South Ave. for $150,000. WEST NEWTON
Alicia Lopez to Adam Mandich at 240 Vernon Drive for $180,000. Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency to Paul and Georgeanne Nagy at 225 W Main St. for $27,500. YOUNGSTOWN
Estate of Joseph Miedel to Jacob Michael Baum at 22 Kingston St. for $20,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Jared Leigh Drury to Charles Kirchner at 107 N Fifth St. for $85,000. Izzulap LLC to Melanie Lynn Welc at 401-1/2 S Fifth St. for $145,000. Chad Trout to Franz and Julie Filicky at 612 S Seventh St. for $30,000.
