ARNOLD
Joseph Harris to Corey Borczuch at 225 Seneca Drive for $67,000. Dorothy McHenry to Megan Pelican at 1939-1941 Victoria Ave. for $74,100. BELL
Cheryl Klingensmith to Steven and Samantha Zerbini at State Route 286 for $50,000.
COOK Michael Markosky to David and Amy Herrholtz at 126 Burnt Chimney Ln and 2095 Rt 711 for $250,000. David Chelsted to Geoffrey Chelsted at 144 Cats Ln for $200,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
George Hixson to Reed Commerce LLC at 201 Park St. for $62,641 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $70,400) by sheriff’s deed. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Kathie Steppic trustee to Abigail Burkardt at 256 Pizza Barn Road for $150,000. Ronald Mase to Mark Viazanko at 419 State Route 217 for $125,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Roger Neiderhiser to SR DQ Land LLC at 3613 State Route 31 for $550,000. EAST HUNTINGDON
Nancy Zelmore to MBZ2 Property Holdings LLC at 1191 State Route 31 for $50,000. Randy Zelmore to MBZ1 Property Holdings LLC at 1215 State Route 31 for $237,500.
FAIRFIELD Hattie Keim to John and Jill Costabile at 439 Clark Hollow Road for $150,000. David Miller to Jeremy and Krista Springer at 907 Stratford Road for $274,000.
GREENSBURG
LRC AZ Greensburg Investors LLC to LRC AZ Greensburg Investors LLC at 655 E Pittsburgh St. for $674,015. Scott Ludwick to Stefan and Diane Martin at 556 Hamel Ave. for $292,000. George Aukerman to Renee Sue Lovett at 238 Kenneth St. for $200,000. Jeremy Holzer to CJ Tartan Properties LLC at 40 N Tremont Ave. for $50,000. Alexander Barber to Matthew Jacobs and Mara Hiltabidel at 17 Oakhill Ave. for $152,900. Bernard Cobetto to Start Of Something Big LLC at 415 S Maple Ave. for $78,500. Dennis Young to Allure Properties LLC at 132 Talbot Ave. for $119,000. Steven Dimiceli to Aaron Patrick and Lacey Garber at 207 Walnut Ave. for $190,000.
HEMPFIELD Joleen Mayercheck to Kevin and Beth Johnson at 1211 Mt. Pleasant Road for $250,000. Drew Pullion to Adam and Caitlyn Englehart at 738 Muirfield Drive for $425,000. Greensburg Investors LLC to Greensburg Investors LLC at 5064 State Route 30 for $862,683. TUS 2020 LLC to Ronald Leith Lynch at 7965 State Route 819 for $34,900. Andrew Kossuth to Anthony John Morgavo Jr. and Monica Rose Casuccio at 109 Tartan Drive for $369,500.
JEANNETTE Edward Opat to Ireneusz Krasucki at 545 Lowry Ave. for $81,000. David Smalley to Quasar Enterprises LLC at 705 St. Clair Ave. for $1,117 by sheriff’s deed. Carl Steven Miller to Joshua Brown at 713 Zimmerman St. for $60,000.
LATROBE
Patricia Torrance to Brandon and Chloe Dunn at 320 Northview Drive for $205,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Andrew Blaszkowski to Brianna Spillar at 3761 State Route 711 for $124,900. Estate of Bruce Gray to Patrick McDowell at 244 Youngstown Ridge Road for $130,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Ian Michael Swartz to Mark Timko at 301 Arizona Drive for $111,725. John Farrar to JS Henderson Holdings LLC at 2795-2797 Leechburg Road for $110,000.
MONESSEN
Douglas Metcalf to Pedro Maldonado at 628 Braddock Ave. for $10,000. Henry David Pardus Jr. to Zachary Stanley at 1525 Marion Ave. for $190,000. Larry Michael Harger to Jason Horan at 72 Pennsylvania Blvd. for $135,000. Alec Coslow to Patricia Delgado at 1304 Rostraver St. for $59,000. MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Robert Quinn to J Scott and Kimberly Cornish at 770 W Smithfield St. for $145,000. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Deborah Liprando to Donald May and Joan Chiea at 103 Cherry Blossom Drive for $329,600. Zachary Mullin to Lee and Neera Vanella at 17 Penn St. for $133,000. Randall Paul to Keck Mowry at Sawmill Road for $150,000. Edward Janicky to Glenn Kamp and Dianna Wilkins at 2597 Slope Hill Road for $303,597.
MURRYSVILLE
Family Realty Pittsburgh LLC to Michael Paul and Jolene Elizabeth O’Leary at 3312 Hills Church Road for $60,000. Murrysville Investors LLC to Murrysville Investors LLC at 4820 William Penn Highway for $422,164.
NEW KENSINGTON
Estate of Dennis White to JRB LLC at 400 Catalpa St. for $62,000. Philip Wareham to Charles and Caitlyn Bengele at 278 Elmtree Road for $200,000. SFR3 LLC to Harold and Shiron McGinnis at 1101 Forest Ave. for $49,500.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Patricia A Guerra Bowman to Brett Guerra at 303 Short St. for $177,000. NORTH HUNTINGDON
Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 7107 Gio Drive for $91,500. Anthony Lagorga to AUX Funding LLC at 2254 Guffey Road for $145,000. Maronda Homes LLC to Ryan Howard and Emily Kathryn Neel at 976 New Hope Drive for $406,793. Suzanne McClure to David Andrascik at 482 S. Buttermilk Hollow Road for $32,500. Marilyn Bevington to Jordan Bolena at 8290 Tussey Ln for $166,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Earl Dunkerly at 107 Grable Ln for $81,375. Rosemary Pellegrino Schmidt to Robert and Sarah Temple at 1119 Lux Road for $230,000. Laura Saunders to Derek Richard at 210 Murrysville Road for $229,000. SOUTH HUNTINGDON
Estate of Alvian Kenneth Rhoades to Douglas Rhoades at 175-177 Malone Road for $167,722.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Nick Sedunov to Norma Weiland at 727 Sewickley St. for $175,000.
TRAFFORD
Kenneth Tamm to John Hanna at 504 Fairmont Ave. for $94,500.
UNITY Estate of Genevieve Irene Strickler to Christian Life Fellowship at 616 Marguerite Road for $75,000. Frederick Betler to Frederick and Connie Betler trustee at 501-503 Saxman Road for $244,225. E. Michael Riggins to Ryan Skuta at 3632 State Route 982 for $210,000. Donald Mahokey to Eric and Jessica Mahokey at 220 Sussex Way for $180,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Kaja Holdings LLC to Joshua and Lenette Burrows at 273 Sherman Ave. for $85,528.
WASHINGTON David Posey Jr. to BGRS LLC at 942 Monroe Ct for $370,000. BGRS LLC to Christopher and Kristin Smith at 942 Monroe Ct for $370,000. WEST NEWTON
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.