ALLEGHENY
Mary Uleski to Brian and Lola Peltier at 6181 Garvers Ferry Road for $130,000. Rose Stevenson to Robert Gaskill at 1242 La Belle Vue Road for $210,000. Estate of Walter Page Frederick to Barbara Lynn Pollock at 65 Patricia Way for $180,000. Estate of Irene McGinley to Michael and Deborah Wasilchak at Pleasant Hill Road for $20,000.
ARNOLD
M&G Capital Investments LLC to R Ferretti Enterprises LLC at 600 Drey St. for $60,000.
ARONA
Michele Rupert to Clinton Jacobs and Jessica Yohman at 102 William H Miller St. for $255,000. AVONMORE
Troyer Property & Development LLC to Alexander Rae Real Estate LLC at 603 Westmoreland Ave. for $55,000. BELL
Alexandra Nagg to Jennifer Domiano at 306 Whitesell St. for $18,000.
BOLIVAR
David Pizer to Stacy Buhler at 645 Washington St. for $126,200. COOK
Premiere Property Solutions LLC to Timothy Ray and Debra Lynn Palmer at 1144 Bethel Church Road for $395,000. DELMONT
Stephen Catarinella to VSWV L.P. at 6349 Old William Penn Highway for $150,000. Tyler Gulliver to Randolph Zack at 30 W White Oak Drive for $220,000. DERRY TOWNSHIP
David Keefe to Frank and Dora Alsippi at Countryside Ln for $9,000. Francis Sikora Jr. to Dean and Rina Martin at 156 Derbytown Road for $225,000. Thomas Beresford to Kurt Scott Lewis at 200 Station St. for $333,333. EAST HUNTINGDON
Michael Horak to Shawn Ulery at 2401 State Route 981 for $5,000.
EXPORT
Raymond Stokes to South & Main LLC at 5803 Madison Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $20,569). FAIRFIELD
James Kelley to Joseph and Allison Vasinko at 197 Toby Road for $105,000.
GREENSBURG
Wilmington Trust NA Tr to Carol Fannie at 302 Lawnview Way for $230,000. Harvey Wright to Kyle David and Sara Border at 36 N Spring Ave. for $165,000. Gary Furlong to Eric White at 219 Walnut Ave. for $365,000. James Kraybill to Tye Wilson at 154 Westmoreland Ave. for $300,000. HEMPFIELD
Peter Holway to Anthony and Erin Reede at 931 Country Club Drive for $560,000. William Prohaska to Boyce and Susan Bailey at Depot Street Ext. for $11,500. Estate of Robert Bruner to Melvin Warren Boord at 176 Harry Long Road for $35,000. Bric Altman to R Brock and Alyssa Wells at 282 Millersdale Road for $341,000. Joan Wolfe to Shijo Matthew Joseph and Sincy Yesudas at 34 Moore Ave. for $425,000. James Nelson to John Horchak at 521 Shoup Ave. for $10,000. Jessica A Johnson Rieder to Robert Kelly at 589 Shoup Ave. for $74,471. David Mills to Dotty Lynn Kuhns at 111-113 Snoe Shoe Ln for $200,000. Christopher Strickler to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. at 824 Stonebridge Drive for $335,000. Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Daniel and Kayla Cesare at 824 Stonebridge Drive for $335,000. Ryan Lee Fair to Brian and Yvonne Schmigel at 4070 Stratford Drive for $252,000. Donald Teeple to Donald Teeple and Misty Summers at 39 Tami Drive for $217,706. HUNKER
Suzanne Lynn Colbert trustee to Jeffrey and Heidi Cima at 318 Division St. for $155,000. HYDE PARK
Stephen Smietana trustee to Margene Illar at 428 Second Ave. for $5,000. JEANNETTE
Rufus Corp. to Glass City Properties LLC at 213 Sixth St. for $1,211 by sheriff’s deed. Zackery Uiselt to Tristan Guerrieri at 818 Arch St. for $126,000. Margaret Coats to Dayna Rose at 507 N Fifth St. for $129,900.
LOWER BURRELL
Andrew Acie Milie to Kurt and Madison Smith at 3069 Mintwood Drive for $200,000. Lori Eshbaugh to Robert and Mairi Heinle at 3300 Riverview St. for $275,000. Constance Galli to Donald and Bette Fisher at 3028 Wachter Ave. for $195,000. LOYALHANNA
Richard Guthrie to Killian Doyle and Jamie Porter at 184 Old Cemetery Road for $345,000.
MONESSEN
Estate of Berry Joyce McGowan to James Michael McGowan Jr. and Michelle Triggiani at 420 Frye Ave. for $35,000. Monessen Redevelopment Authority to AlumiSource Corp. at Highland Ave. for $32,000. Joseph Gigliotti to Liza Altomari at 1424 Marion Ave. for $50,000. Michael DePaolo III to Matthew Adam Ashcraft at 393 Ridge Ave. for $149,999. Melissa Bonelli to Kathleen Kagle at 1321 Walnut Ave. for $90,000. MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Estate of Jennifer Black to Ashton and Jordan Cassa at 234 Oak St. for $79,500. Estate of Marie Sargent to John and Heidi Aubel at 649 S Geary St. for $166,500. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Leonard Ruzbacky to Federal National Mortage Assn. at 794 Blacksmith Road for $1,427 by sheriff’s deed. Matthew Hohman to Steven Uriah Thompson at 203 Holly Pl for $170,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Sherri Antonine to Joshua and Erin Davenport at 3246 Mayer Drive for $289,900. Thomas Kibel trustee to Michael and Michelle Choffel at 3971 Murry Highlands Cir for $515,000. David Murray to Matthias and Akiko Krieger at 3180 Pinecrest Ct for $390,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Katherine Cohen trustee to DJT Holdings LLC at 400 11th St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $518,654). Krishna Gupta to Pattaraporn Puttamongkol at 251 Seventh St. Ste C202 for $38,000. Matthew Miller to Shannon Britton at 890 Seventh Street Ext. for $175,500. Joshua Ryan Auclair to Steel Town Properties USA LLC at 339 and
1/2
