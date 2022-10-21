Real Estate Transfers
ALLEGHENY
Mary Uleski to Brian and Lola Peltier at 6181 Garvers Ferry Road for $130,000. Rose Stevenson to Robert Gaskill at 1242 La Belle Vue Road for $210,000. Estate of Walter Page Frederick to Barbara Lynn Pollock at 65 Patricia Way for $180,000. Estate of Irene McGinley to Michael and Deborah Wasilchak at Pleasant Hill Road for $20,000.

Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact RealSTATs at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.