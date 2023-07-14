ALLEGHENY
Jacob Babinsack to Cheyenne Wolfe at 31 Blossom Ln for $130,000. Sandra Duckworth to Ligonier Construction Co. at 2 La Belle Vue Road for $162,500.
ARNOLD
Robert Da Pos trustee to Jacob Marino at 1930 Alcoa Drive for $50,000. Thomas Ross to Owgs LLC at 1526-1/2 Kenneth Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $145,000). Gealy Properties LLC to Michael Von Hunsaker II and Nicole Hunsaker at 1807 Kimball Ave. for $186,000. DERRY TOWNSHIP
John Caviggia to Alicia Stephens at 111 Amber Drive for $197,000. Estate of Eileen Keefe to Keith Hirak at 130 Branwell Drive for $261,000. David Cochran to Joshua James and Kara Elizabeth Gardner at 114 Keystone Estate Road for $540,000. American Advisors Group to John and Vickie Kuhns at 4740 State Route 982 for $46,000. DONEGAL BOROUGH
Richard Kalp to Michael and Joy Brady at 230 Main St. for $54,900. EAST HUNTINGDON
Bernard Hixson to Kenneth King at 439 Morgan Road for $61,000. B Brothers Holdings LLC to Versavault LLC at 1603 Mt. Pleasant Connell Road for $20,000. John Emanuel to Nick Of Myra LLC at Water St. for $154,858. FAIRFIELD
Ballyferriter LLC to 421 Ross Mountain Park Road LLC at 421 Ross Mountain Park Road for $120,000.
GREENSBURG
Izzulap LLC to Christopher Kevin and Emily LaPraim at 42 Forest Ave. for $168,000. David Cramer trustee to David and Sandra Cramer at 506 Harrison Ave. for $187,621. David Cramer to David and Sandra Cramer trustee at 506 Harrison Ave. for $187,621. US Bank NA to Pervez Hai at 47 N Spring Ave. for $39,000. HEMPFIELD
Ronald John Drylie to Ronald John and Allyn Drylie trustee at 308 Bridlewood Drive for $393,233. Gregory Moore trustee to L Malcolm Hamilton Family L.P. at 4133 Cambridge Drive for $150,000. Estate of Betty Riddle to James and Kathleen Gongaware at 416 Juniper St. for $125,000. Estate of Clementine Raimondo to Jeffrey Mars and Jo Ann Shoemaker at 450 Mt. Thor Road for $380,000. Thinkgrow Partners LLC to Hunter Moore and Madison Stepanik at 119 Shryll Hts for $199,000. Estate of Shirley Ross to Tu Huyen Thi Huynh at 214 Tollgate HIll Road for $260,000. Andrew Griffith to Melissa Roberts Felice at 208 Wheatfield Drive for $256,000. HUNKER
Sandra Rarick trustee to Charles William Lemley and Beth Elder at 206 Olive St. for $160,000. JEANNETTE
Roney Construction LLC to Jacob White at 433 Agnew Road for $156,000. Mahlon Byler to Carl Smith at 1213 Bennett Ave. for $170,000. Ronald Ranier to Joseph Dimaria at 1101 N Second St. for $235,000. Garland Management LLC to Mark Evangeliste at 726 Stella St. for $10,000.
LATROBE
Estate of Emma Stadler to Trenent James Hantz at 200 Avenue C for $170,000. Paul Laposky Jr. to Jeffrey Regula at 605 Depot St. for $50,000. John Patrick Mallory to David and Diana Ersick at 35-37 W Fourth Ave. for $85,000. LIGONIER
Estate of Eric Smith to Carol Ann Proctor at 254 Plum St. for $265,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Patrick Flaherty to Carol’s Corner Store LLC at 1532 Linn Run Road for $140,000. William Formato Jr. to Terence Graft at Off Fieldstone Ln for $150,000. Virginia Carr to Paul Fry Jr. and George Carr IV at 396 Red Arrow Road for $169,619. Estate of Patricia Barron to R Steven and Denise Barron at 704 Walnut St. for $170,528.
LOWER BURRELL
Lorraine Mennitto to Robert Lewis Brosius Jr. and Haley Gross at 2632 Seventh Street Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $47,000). Mary Abate to Todd Illig and Sue Harvey at 2901 Leechburg Road for $152,000. Estate of Helen Kolakowski to James and Dana Lynn Tanner at 217 Morgan St. for $169,000. LOYALHANNA
Rebecca Myers to John Dunkle at 109 Cardinal Drive for $9,000. Estate of George Croushore II to William Hilty Jr. and Marjorie Hilty at Possum Road for $4,545.
MONESSEN
Abby Woods Inc. to Christopher and Megan Vaccaro at Balazia Ave. for $28,000. Harold Milton to James Donald and Scotti Anne Gunn at 1301 Leeds Ave. for $60,000. LaRon Phillips to Jasmine Hart at 20 Linden Ave. for $120,000. Edmund DiVitto to Zacary Tylor Brittner at 242 Linden Ave. for $63,000. Nicholas Gordy to Ryan Lawson and Joceylyn Walsh at 509 Ridge Ave. for $189,500. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Jay Firestone to Sewickley Creek Rentals LLC at 325 Bingham Road for $17,725. Leah Hann to Michael Hall at 129 Fiedors Grove Road for $10,000. Cathy Collins to P Jeffery and Cathy Collins trustee at 1974 Mt. Pleasant Road for $251,429. Cathy Collins to P Jeffery and Cathy Collins trustee at 1988 Mt. Pleasant Road for $49,904.
MURRYSVILLE
William Smith to James and Brooke Westerlund at 3999 Benden Cir for $366,000. Chris Drew to Julian and Brittany Senior at 6966 Berkshire Drive for $405,000. Elizabeth Gazzo to Brendan and Abigail Post at 4610 Bulltown Road for $397,000. Eighteen North Holdings LLC to Lone Pine Holdings LLC at 4813 Christy Road for $192,500. Robert Kramer to Samuel Baker at 3385 N Hills Road for $340,000. Horizon Homes Piittsburgh LLC to Jennifer Irvin at 2560 Pleasant Valley Road for $319,900. Estate of Rose Moschella to Jenan Sallit at 255 Rainprint Ln for $165,000. Zhijun Shen to Matthew and Michelle Ehrich at 4110 Tartan Ct for $328,000. Charles Steck to Adam and Carley McDowell at 1016 Timberwood Ct for $425,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Blue Door Rentals LLC to Donald Beach at 522-1/2 Industrial Blvd. for $5,000. NEW STANTON
Willie Grant II to US Bank Trust NA trustee at 112 Stratford Ct for $1,393 by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Lois Stinebiser to Robert Proctor at 115 Woodmere Drive for $160,000. NORTH HUNTINGDON
Cheryl Dalton to Stephen Novotnak at 1799 Challen Ct for $150,000. Gregory Moore trustee to L Malcolm Hamilton Family L.P. at 40 Hamilton Road for $200,000. Steven Soroko to Ralph and Denise Geffel at 12421 Lincoln Way for $232,000. Robert Matey to Troy and Jessica Tancraitor at 319 Magnus Ln for $395,000. Renee Hartley to Carlyn Phares at 14039 Oakview Drive for $222,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Frank Tropiano to Michael Tropiano at 13 Barri Drive for $350,000. George Ord III to David Bumbernick at 122 Lukovich Drive for $69,000. ROSTRAVER
Thomas Marra trustee to Safe Haven Realty LLC at 540 Fayette St. for $45,000. New Bell Hospitality Inc. to Neilkamal Enterprise LLC at 181 Finley Road for $4,275,000. Entech LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 409 Gardenia Drive for $64,200. SALEM
Jeffrey Telford to John E C and Mellissa Telford at 165 Evergreen Drive for $39,000. Thomas Neumann to Fore Daughters I LLC at 107 Thorn Run Road for $775,000. SEWICKLEY
Blaize Bazzo to Brian and Sean Mrozek at 25-27 Clopper St. 1503 for $18,000. Elegant Home Restoration LLC to Cheyann Cynthia Pergola at 201 Madison Ave. for $65,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Loveli Property Solutions LLC to Allure Properties LLC at 210 Penn St. for $135,000.
TRAFFORD
Angela Dileo to Jin Xiu Yang at 804 Eighth St. for $6,500. UNITY
Dhara Solomon to Jason and Jessica Felici at 111 Carlsbad Ct for $299,000. Yvonne Moore to Frank Doris III at 129 Dogwood Ln for $100,000. Kimberly Ballash to Daniel Bogle and Darlene Hissem at 161 Ice House Road for $10,000. Carl Hutcherson to Patrick Donnelly Real Estate LLC at 105 Meadow Spring Road for $350,000. Estate of Martha Maline to Hereyda Llamas at 101 Milbee Ln for $135,000. Jason John Harchuck to Deborah Myers at 616 Red Barn Ln for $700,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Estate of Walter Durandetto to Susan Boyd at 1053 Merwin Road for $94,263.
VANDERGRIFT
Stacie Wombles to Harry Wynkoop and Katie Ramaley at 318 Longfellow St. for $15,000. WASHINGTON
Denise Bombalski to Edward Lynch III at Off State Route 380 for $9,804. Edward Lynch Jr. to Sye Richard Lynch at Off State Route 380 for $10,045. Edward Lynch Jr. to Robert Reed at Off State Route 380 for $9,529. Edward Lynch Jr. to Alec Reed at 772 Zubal Road for $9,401.
YOUNGSTOWN Charles Pienaar to Tyler Borelli at 204 Main St. for $175,400.
