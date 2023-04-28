ALLEGHENY
Donna Felix to Breanna Marie Byers and Joseph Thomas Stitt at 1167 Hancock Ave. for $109,900.
ARNOLD
Jennifer Negley to Clyde Edward Denton at 1614 Leishman Ave. for $60,000. Kimberly Tatem to Tyrelle Davenport at 1806 Woodmont Ave. for $90,000. COOK
Mark Ankney to Ruth Kenney at 311 Lone Maple Ln for $30,000. DELMONT
Chad Watt to James Fagan III at 1 Lou Anne Ln for $180,000. William Mark McKown to Delmont Ag Farm & Garden LLC at Pittsburgh St. for $270,000. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Thomas McWherter to Mark and Amy Maloy at 713 Heaven Hill Ln for $1,500. Sandra Dudash to Paul Dalansky and Katherine Craig at 2351 Route 981 for $170,900. Westmoreland Bible Baptist Church to Christopher Ankney at State Route 217 for $5,000. James Thomas Jr. to Karen Dumaran at 543 Sunview Cir for $259,340. FAIRFIELD
Estate of Ethel Silk to Crystal Hitt at 114 Yeager Hollow Road for $50,000.
GREENSBURG
Janis Athey to Yinzer Rentals LLC at 310-1/2 Eicher Ave. for $175,000. F & A Homes LLC to Jessica Drury at 930 Highland Ave. for $109,900. Stephen Nestor to Adam Cline at 709 LaFayette St. for $65,900. Brandon Nease to Samantha Yanko at 244 Painter St. for $139,900. HEMPFIELD
Estate of Raymond Anderson to Dylan Snowberger at 338 Brush Creek Road for $136,500. Estate of Marie Vesco to Robert Vesco at 4002 Chieftan Road for $95,500. Evalinda Rose to Joseph McManus at 619 Humphrey Road for $179,000. Ronald Frenchko to Walter and Elizabeth Czekanski at 197 Hunting Ridge Drive for $381,516. Ronald Picciano to Christopher Hatter at 204 Margaret Ave. for $270,000. Gilbert Gall to Jennifer Stokes at 104 Merion Ct for $249,900. Dann Rothwell to David and Jennifer Wedzik at Monkey Wrench Road for $100,000. Kevin George to 6475 Rt 30 RE LLC at 6475 Route 30 for $1,350,000. Rebecca Yount to Jesse Brown and Beverly Pribesh at 2506 Skidmore Road for $190,620. Cris Detwiler to Richard Lee Foster III at 122 Winfield Cir for $205,000.
IRWIN
Central Penn Capital Investment LLC to Margaret Ocheltree at 511 Pennsylvania Ave. for $199,000. JEANNETTE
Anthony Frank Ortuglio Jr. to William and Teresa Ghrist at 705 Baughman Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,865). Redevelop Authority City Of Jeannette to 400 Clay LLC at Clay Ave. for $5,000. Jaqueline Walter to Harvest Day Group LLC at 601 Clay Ave. for $5,000. Estate of Lawrence Walter Jr. to Harvest Day Group LLC at 605 Clay Ave. for $70,000. Katelyn Renee Bagley to Lori Poland at 806-1/2 Cowan Ave. for $62,000. Edward Johnson to Matthew Watkiss at 407 Division St. for $22,400. Timothy Mielo to Christopher David Baker at 800 Michigan Ave. for $120,000. Anita Durst to Michele Marie Wagner at 109 N First St. for $120,000. George Blazowich to Clydette Knauss at 323 N. First St. for $1,900. Charles Walters to Breakthrough Properties LLC at 638 S Sixth St. for $97,000.
LATROBE
Michael Harris to Erica Gess at 221 Loyalhanna Ave. for $99,900. Lois Lutton to Community Loan Servicing LLC at 4691 Route 982 for $3,562.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
David Roderick Jr. to Lucas Maurer and Meghan Vanlenten at 1101 Gravel Hill Road for $205,000. David Barnhart to Emerald Oak Enterprises LLC at 102 Oakview Drive for $192,500.
LOWER BURRELL
Robert Kuhn to Christopher McCambridge at 141 Adler St. for $178,000.
Estate of Dorothy Mary Widmer to Lenn Frost trustee at 2850 Edgecliff Road Unit 18 for $132,500.
NuHomes LLC to O’Neale SFR Holdings 2 LLC at 3152 Leechburg Road for $92,500.
Estate of Constance Anne Leah to William and Ashley Enciso at 225 Oakridge Drive for $224,900.
Estate of Linda Marie Barazanksi to Kurt Studer at 224 Trailer Blvd. for $160,000.
Dennis Kulikowski Jr. to Nicholas and Mary Mohrbach at 411 Violet Drive for $155,000.
Paulette Seitz to John R & Stacy Tritschler Family Irr Tr at 3616 Youngwood Road for $10,000.
MANOR
Michael Ulrich to Linda Fine at 12 Broadway Ave. for $112,500. Dawn Gelfer to Alicia Dallago at 302 Sandy Hill Road for $292,000.
MONESSEN
Joseph Brandsma to Harold Leo Cost II at 435 Chestnut St. for $2,850. David Crews to Michael Howell at 7 Delrose Drive for $10,000. Robert Cain to Weightman Realty LLC at 705 McKee Way for $5,000. Tracey Stone Lee to O’Casek Real Estate LLC at 1333 Nash Ave. for $48,000. Robert Cain to Weightman Realty LLC at 321 Ontario St. for $5,000. MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Bethany Rae Quashnock to Chad and Jamie Black at 202 Cedar St. for $175,000. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Nick Shilatz Jr. to Amur Equipment Finance Inc. at Hecla Road for $1,617. E & W Real Estate Holdings LLC to Cherry Wood Develop LLC at 606 Jason Ct for $20,000. John Cenkner Jr. to Nathan Thomas at Sawmill Road for $132,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Phillip Hollinshead to Austin Avampato at 201 Georgetown Ln for $149,500. Southpaw Property LLC to Blake Steininger at 3353 Logan Ferry Road for $350,000. Michael Smith to Kristen Holmes at 3426 MacArthur Drive for $245,000. Gateway Packaging Corp. to Boyd Road Properties LLC at 2276 Puckety Drive for $1,625,000. Richard Zottola to James Gallaher Jr. and Eboni Zamani-Gallaher at 4091 Round Top Road for $700,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Cheri Croney to Jolene Perri at 435 Charles Ave. for $197,000. Emil Hanulik Jr. to Riverview Properties & Leasing LLC at 634 Earl Ave. for $45,000. Jeffrey Sheldon to Richard John and Maryann Oleniacz at 247 Elmtree Road for $305,000. Richard Radvansky Jr. to Barn Door Properties LLC at 107 Helen Way for $81,500. NORTH HUNTINGDON
Vicki Orsini to Michael Connors and Lisa Zappala at 1267 Fall Ln for $288,000. NVR Inc. to Zachary Scott and Rachel Tekely at 970 Giulia Drive for $525,895. NVR Inc. to Ryan David Tercho at 1006 Guilia Drive for $461,790. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 935 Guilia Drive for $91,500. Barbara Novakovich to Patricia Culligan at 876 Hickory Drive for $177,500. Charles Holmes trustee to Stephen Gibala and Amanda Whelpley at 421 Mercer Road 1654 for $160,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to George Daniel and Helen Kravetz at 9133 Riley Way for $65,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Joanne Armao at 9156 Riley Way for $65,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Darryl and Karen Butler at 9173 Riley Way for $362,900. Aaron Nutter to Justin and Christie Sherbondy at 1939 Tara Drive for $260,000. Joseph Robert Vonderkall to Nathan Earl and Megan Samantha Doverspike at Walnut St. for $36,000. Credit Suisse First Boston to Isaac Gordon at 8711 Walnut St. for $30,000. Ronald Jacabovitz to Dana and Keegan Heidkamp at 3250 Warwick Drive for $459,900.
PENN TOWNSHIP
John Lokay to Ryan Furr at 1084 Bushy Run Road for $217,000. Oren Hilty II to Taylor Solo at 1001 Center St. for $380,000. John Bopp to Danielle Karen Mullen at 17 Saxony Drive for $215,000. Donna Marie Bernatowicz trustee to Fredrick Will and Kimberlu Smith at 125 Sunrise Drive for $275,000. James Curtis to Timothy Charles and Rachel Elizabeth Hanna at 4003 Trailside Ct for $256,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1057 Wedgewood Drive for $73,844.
ROSTRAVER
John Fafalios to Chaz Sztroin at 520 Todd Farm Road for $5,000.
Marei Burnfield to Dominique Dell at 781 Webster Hollow Road for $3,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.