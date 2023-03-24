ALLEGHENY
Susan Stone to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trustee at 324 Elizabeth Drive for $1,897 by sheriff’s deed. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trustee to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trustee at 324 Elizabeth Drive for $211,433. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB trustee to Kelli Bradford at 324 Elizabeth Drive for $100,111.
ARNOLD
VB One LLC to VB Eight LLC at 1922 Leishman Ave. for $89,900. Estate of Dennis Charrie to Gregory Danastasio Jr. at 2101 Victoria Ave. for $40,000. DELMONT
June Rose Lipinski to M & K Homes LLC at 112 Abbe Pl for $180,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Jeremiah Thomas to Dale and April Hiltabidle at 318 N Chestnut St. for $23,000. Zachery McVicker to Alan Stouffer at 316 W Third St. for $120,000. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Richard Bihon to Gurjit Bhangoo at 231 Buckshot Ridge Road for $100,000. Richard Bihon to Sunpreet Bhangoo at 231 Buckshot Ridge Road for $50,000. Joseph Orvosh to Wendy Kerley at 119 Front St. for $60,000. Estate of Thomas Japalucci to Ronald Pynos at 2411 Locust St. for $48,000. Susan Margey to Jennifer Diana at 144 Seger Road for $185,890. Paul Henry to David Bortz at 2348 State Route 981 for $64,000. Neal Van Eck to Michael and Brianna Raddatz at 131 State St. for $282,000. EAST HUNTINGDON
Westmoreland County Industrial Dev Corp. to Roechling Industrial Cleveland L.P. at Westec Drive for $319,500.
EXPORT
Peggy Perfetta to Raymond Beining at 5806 Tyler Ave. for $145,000.
GREENSBURG
Taylor Smail to Nicholas and Russell Pepe at 215 Center Ave. for $161,000. Lu Ann Artman to John and Crista Russell at 1125 Harvey Ave. for $279,900. Westmoreland County Land Bank to Markman Capital Partn. LLC at 36 Madison Ave. for $32,000. Robert Long to Danielle Wiltrout at 56 Meadowbrook Ave. for $206,000. Richard Boyle Jr. to 127 North Main St. Associates at 127 North Main St. for $100,000. David Sladen to Robert and Perry Mason at 942 Orchard Ave. for $205,000. HEMPFIELD
Barbara Willochell to Citibank NA at 311 Elm Drive for $2,497 by sheriff’s deed. Adam DeMatteo to Daniel Joseph Kissel and Casey Morgan Fuga at 525 Hickory Drive for $220,000. Estate of Susan Campbell to Bethany Cioffi at 1105 Lake Heights Way for $315,000. Howard Alexander to Booker Betts and Tara Lynn Carr at 257 Lancewood Pl for $599,900. Estate of Joseph Andiorio Jr. to Edward Domurat at 301 Laurentz Ln for $245,000. Gilbert Vucinich to Gilbert and Carol Vucinich trustee at 222 Slate Run Road for $260,792. Adam Jones to Rafael and Nadine Theresa Delano at 313 Tamarak Trl for $560,000. Randy Bair to Anthony Radziwon II and Vickie Mae Radziwon at 21 Wayne Ave. for $75,000. JEANNETTE
WSF Properties LLC to McClellands Properties 2 LLC at 1001 Lowry Ave. for $270,000. Michael Rumbaugh to The Boettger Group LLC at 508 Lowry Ave. for $30,000. Thomas Richard Conrad trustee to Wayne and Joan Nagle at 906 N Third St. for $137,500. Scalzitti Properties LLC to William and Kimberly Shay at 615 Pitcairn Ave. for $90,000. Gina Maier to Newton DaSilva at 1030 Scott Ave. for $37,000.
LATROBE
Holly L Jellison Blakeley Sass to Michael Zackim at 324 Miller St. for $63,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Kelly Smith to Anna Muchesko at 909-910 Bridlewood Ln for $289,900. Housing & Urban Development to William and Michelle Douglas at 105 Westview Drive for $140,000. Sheila Millar to Richard Panichelli at Wilpen Road for $109,200. Sheila Millar to Richard Panichelli at 103 Wilpen Road for $146,200.
LOWER BURRELL
Anthony Mago to BNV Homes LLC at 427-429 Chicago Ave. for $27,610. Estate of Barbara Sydorick to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. at 3119 Kipp Ave. for $1,408 by sheriff’s deed. Charles Edwards III to Charles Edwards IV at 160 MacBeth Drive for $145,000. LOYALHANNA
William Jenkins to James Pratt Jr. and Logan Patrick Knesh at County Road for $100,000. MANOR
Stephen Muchko to Dalton Young and Kandace Kuhlber at 111 Cameron Drive for $295,000.
MONESSEN
Jennifer Ann Lawson to Ryan Wells at 1012 Athalia Ave. for $87,000. Ashley Rutherford to Mandy Lynn Rapsack and Carol Rutherford at 350 Balazia Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $38,360). Edward Zboyovsky to Jeffrey Naden at 1662 Coolidge Ave. for $11,000. Joshua Popelas to PNC Bank NA at 1061 Grant Ave. for $3,083 by sheriff’s deed. Maureen Flavin to David Grudowski at 13 Hartung Ct for $145,000. Carley Layhue to Russell Schiffhauer and Dil Monger at 1241 Hilcrest Ave. for $160,000. Charlene Miller to Limosa LLC at 1000 Wilson St. for $1,425 by sheriff’s deed. MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Samuel Griffith to Joseph Gilkey at 314 College Ave. for $149,900. David Bales to Joshua Radford at 328 N Church St. for $117,600. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Bernardo Mandri to Anthony and Stacie Mongell at 3 Adam Fisher Ct for $194,000. Estate of Charlotte Copeland to Matthew Lee and Samantha Taraboletti at 6931 State Route 819 for $124,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Mary Jean Hice to US Bank Trust NA trustee at 1203 Delaware St. for $4,636 by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Janet Delissio to Jeffrey and Jenny Warfel at 6096 Kemerer Hollow Road for $190,000. Louise Dodds trustee to Sallie Lazar at 1410 Lyons Chase Cir for $300,000. Edward Little to PA Realty Holdings LLC at 4312 Michel Ct for $127,000. Patrisa Corp. to Russell and Ashley Shorkey at 4010 Molise Ct for $161,500. Renee DeLissio to Renee DeLissio trustee at 2627 Route 66 for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $154,803). Patrisa Corp. to Russell and Ashley Shorkey at 4008 S. School Road for $185,500. Reiter Management Group LLC to LVF Property Development LLC at 4453 William Penn Highway for $850,000. Patricia Biondi to Trang Nguyen at 107 Williamsburg Ln for $169,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Ilya Shapiro to 874 Kenneth LLC at 874-1/2 Kenneth Ave. for $70,000. NEW STANTON
James Fox to Glenn Fox New Stanton LLC at Broadview Road for $450,000. New Stanton Technology Park L.P. to Glenn Fox New Stanton LLC at 165 Glenn Fox Road for $10,577,520. Jeanne Iams to Arnel Farmer Jr. and Meghan Elizabeth Uher at 124 Melrose Drive for $190,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Kenneth Guiser to Jeremy Trent Ferrence at 302 Baltimore St. for $148,000. NORTH HUNTINGDON
Debi Matthews Stoner to Robert Patrick Brown at 150 Anderson Road for $180,000. Francis Bernard Hoffman to Thomas Anthony Lalor IV at 593 Cedardale Drive for $176,000. Forlove Construction Inc. to Jeffrey Allan Wright Jr. and Lisa Wright at 1251 Colt Drive for $355,000. Estate of Mary Kelly to Laura Charlesworth at 11440 McKee Road for $190,000. Joseph Brentzel to Darrell James II and Breanna James at 3060 Paintertown Road for $28,000. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 5774 Sabato Drive for $98,000. Knights Landing Inc. to Kevin and Kayla Albert at 11809 Sundae Drive for $113,000. Donald Jackson to Kyle Pleins and Brianna Schaper at 526 Westchester Drive for $180,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Michael Churma to William and Stacey Bauerle at 1018 Calmar Drive for $453,000. Gregory Daverio to Michael Richard Daverio trustee and Laura Daverio Pietropola trustee at 104 Frank Ct for $446,955. Estate of Louis Bohince Jr. to PropX LLC at 1004 Harrison City Export Road for $450,000. Edward Schumck to Thomas and Denise Chishko at 1285 Harrison City Export Road for $120,000. NVR Inc. to Uday Kumar Varma Pericherla at 4000 Kapalua Ln for $379,410. ROSTRAVER
Rebecca Fronzaglio to Dustin Campbell at 114 Allen Ave. for $100,000. SALEM
Richard Sass to Jared Boger at 342 Tomato Ln for $230,000. SCOTTDALE
Estate of John McGill to Lt Dolde LLC at 105-1/2 Mt. Pleasant Road for $25,000. Thomas Seaman to Timycha Scottdale Holdings LLC at 253 N Broadway for $985,000.
SEWARD
