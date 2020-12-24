ALLEGHENY
Stewart Weimer et al. to Franks Development LLC at Unknown Address for $22,500. Judy West to Joshua Robb at 258 Community Park Road for $154,000. John Dietz to Mark and Loraine Polczynski at 350 Holly Ln for $245,000. Jeffrey Nigro to Mary Ann Camilli at 233 Hyde Park Road for $124,000. Glassmere Fuel Service Inc. to NILU Enterprise Inc. at 1199 S Leechburg Hill Road for $250,000. Estate of Pamela Nemet to Megan Adkins at 4891 Shearsburg Road for $167,011. Estate of Laura Cox to Carol Dececco at 1098 White Cloud Road for $140,000. Thomas Ockas Jr. to Marsha Clepper at 146 White Oak Drive for $660,000. Christine Frock to Michael Marhefky Jr. and Anna Marhefky at 704 Williams Road for $18,630.
ARNOLD
Erin Fisher to Jerome McMillan and Anita Cramer at 2021 Kimball Ave. for $85,000. Guido Santucci to Alfsonso Santucci Jr. and Tammi Santucci at 2011 Ridge Ave. for $78,500. Marlene Winschel to Victoria Brooks at 2020 Ridge Ave. for $89,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Jason Linebarger to Mark and Kubda Linebarger at 1974 SR 711 for $230,000. Dale Hall to Donald and Christine O’Brien at 165 U P Church Road for $300,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Kenneth Myers to Josephine Lazek and Donald Wilcox at 742 27th St. for $35,000. IMI Development LLC to Timothy Jason and Maggie Anne Phillips at Center Ave. for $85,000. James Thomas Jr. to Stanley and Deborah Krawtz at 722 Crimson St. for $237,900.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Douglas MacKay to Nicholas Khoo and Cari Lyle at 2152 County Line Road for $138,000. Frank Sujansky to Corrado Properties LLC at 2262 County Line Road for $305,000. Dennis Savage Jr. to Brandon Knopsnider at 802 County Line Road for $325,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Dale Williams to Jordan and Crystal Conde at 716 Homestead Ave. for $65,000. David May to Frank and Brittney Christopher at 171 Shultz Road for $215,000.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Edmond Kolakowski Jr. to Mark Kerr at 721 Elm St. for $57,500. Larry Smith to Deborah Raschiatore at 239 McKinley Ave. for $20,617.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Range Resources Appalachia LLC to Kurt and Debra Limbach at Unknown Address for $9,000. Estate of Stanley Pieseski to Edie Shapira et al. and Mark Schmidhofer at Orchard Hollow Place for $75,000. Fairhill North Trust to William Bachy and Laurel Lawrence Bachy at 701 Pluto Road for $50,000.
GREENSBURG
Peter Chapman to Ronald Holtzer Jr. and Heather Holtzer at 435 Bella St. for $175,000. Marilyn Conroy to Marilyn A Conroy Irrevocable Trust at 515 Florence St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $122,563). Sharon Plyler to GRG Properties LLC at 512 Fulton St. for $84,900. Lawrence Behr to 301 George St. LLC at 301 George St. for $65,900. Dale Zuber to Jenna Weckerly at 402 Hawthorne Ave. for $80,000. Jason Summy to Justin Kettren and Miranda Sterba at 256 Hudson Ave. for $182,500. Beth Iapalucci to C & PT Enterprises LLC at 604 Mt. Pleasant St. for $39,000. Michael Stewart to TS Cuatro LLC at 120 Park Ln for $180,000. Adam Momeyer to Jennifer Lundy at 572 Willow Ave. for $176,500.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Marsha Morozowich to Trevor Francis Braun at 102 Bristol Ln for $115,500. Dora Uncapher to James Uncapher at 2515 Brown Ave. for $2,273 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $43,568) by sheriff’s deed. Ricky Beers to Philip and Lesley Giampa at 104 Clay More Ln for $240,000. Christopher Giles to Matthew and Erin Zegarelli at 10 Corbett Ave. for $188,400. Estate of Joseph Materna to Richard Legosky and Sharon Ann Nicholson at 107 Cort St. for $130,000. Kathleen Zeoli to Timothy Washek at 413 Crestridge Drive for $262,900. Barbara Rodebaugh to Jaison and Mellesa Smith at 45 Deerfield Drive for $215,000. Katherine Hleton to James and Brett Dipasquale at 18 Dell Drive for $175,000. Elizabeth Long to Emily Helena Rohosky at 45 Fosterville Road for $180,000. Billyjo Statler to Elsie Berchtold and Samantha Lynn Bates at 102 Gleneagles Drive for $259,900. Charles Kiger to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. at 32 Janyce Drive for $194,000. Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Emmanuel Tangie at 32 Janyce Drive for $194,000. Paul Peiffer to Ethan Lyons and Marlene Bethany Darr at 208 Junior High Drive for $162,500. Estate of Lawrence Kepple to Demar Enterprises LLC at 237 Le Costa Drive for $150,000. Steve Buraczewski to Michael Gworek and Charlotte Drury at 700 Muirfield Drive for $357,500. Greenhills MHP LLC to Harvest Communities LLC at 2114 Nicholas Ln for $1,110,000. John Vanderhoff to Joanie Adams at 503 Rial Ln for $234,900. David Millstein to Steven and Bonnie Richards at 105 Rocky Drive for $450,000. Joshua Mastruserio to Cody Gamble and Cassidy Forish at 8476 Route 819 for $275,000. Robert Hagins to Natalia Alejandra Rosario Zapata and Haley Santner at 4769 SR 136 for $124,900. Frederick Frank to Joshua Testa at 8074 SR 819 for $120,000. Alexander Byers to Dennis and April Burket at 131 Spanish Villa Drive for $140,000. Spartan Community Center Hazelwood Inc. to LaGorga Properties LLC at 1069 Sun Valley Road for $210,000. Xinyu Zhou to Andrew and Daria Kossuth at 109 Tartan Drive for $346,500.
IRWIN
John Schake Jr. to Jenna Phillips at 1020 Eighth St. for $165,000. Jeffrey Long Jr. to Christopher Granata at 1109 Eighth St. for $173,900. Estate of Josephine Pandolph to Cody Stanoszek and Ashley Harrigan at 1124 Ninth St. for $176,250.
JEANNETTE
Estate of Ray Laydig Jr. to James Filotei at 1004 Bennett Ave. for $75,000. Terry Deponte to Matthew Deponte at 509 Birch St. for $145,000. Elizabeth Carrier to JSR Enterprises LLC at 623 Birch St. for $120,000. Westmoreland Real Estate Holdings LLC to Beasley Brother Property Group LLC at 507 Clark Ave. for $8,000. Randall Nelson to Andrew Wagner at 756 Cowan Ave. for $44,000. Jacob Kwisnek to Matthew Constantine and Natalie Glunt at 1715 Harrison Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $55,356). Jerrod Anker to Sadegh Nickzad at 428 Mary St. for $100,000. Antonio Sebastiani to Jeremy Reich at 119 Maryland Place for $265,000. Richard Elias to Matthew Dickson at 310 N 14th St. for $145,000. Jarrod Shultz to Kelly Chandler and Michael Smeltzer at 532 N Seventh St. for $105,715. Gerald Long to Lewis and Susan Gainfort at 901 Ohio Ave. for $75,000. Home America Fund III L.P. to Dream Chasers Choices & Changes LLC at 799 Shrader St. for $7,000. Louis Ronald Valetti to G Brett Binduga at 719 Zimmerman St. for $88,000.
LATROBE
Jeffrey Ruffner to Kody Jasper at 125 Avenue A for $135,100. John Moore to Sean Kalo and Veronica Moore at 312 Fairmont St. for $65,000. Deborah Ciocco to Almost Close To Home LLC at 332 334 Main St. for $47,000. James Nelson to Mark and Kim Persin at 2001 Raymond Ave. for $170,761.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
William Douglas to Thomas Laird and Carmel Lapa at 301G Franklin St. for $170,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Bethlen Home Hungarian Reformed Federati to Jacquelyn Beth Davis at 708 Walnut St. for $70,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Nicholas Lombardo to Gavin and Laura O’Marehen at 2520 Carl Ave. for $150,000. Charles Conley Jr. to James and Hollis Echard at 138 Edgecliff Road Ext. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $11,026). Christian Scherer to Kristin and Ashley Konopka at 437 Glenview Drive for $258,000. Salus Management LLC to Kevin and Brittany Hughes at 2620 Kenview Ave. for $122,500. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Eric Davis and Shannon Doerr at 2724 Lehigh St. for $95,000. Ziccarelli Enterprises Inc. to Ronald and Betty Jane Prosser at 804 Melina Drive for $235,000. Estate of James Hill to Austin Kolas at 208 Morgan St. for $134,000. Estate of Margaret Ann Tobin to Cole and Heather Hensley at 3660 Youngwood Road for $140,000.
MADISON
Estate of Grace Wolfe to Jeffrey and Pamela Hoak at 527 531 Browntown Road for $40,000.
MANOR
Alan McCall to Anna Zwolak and Kevin Abercrombie at 317 Brandywine Drive for $439,900. David Cannon to Blake Reeping at 126 Manor View Drive for $180,000. John Shakoske to Keith Hernley at 23 Observatory St. for $108,500.
MONESSEN
John Novakovich to Michelle Bongiorno Labatut at 1115 Nash Ave. for $105,000. Estate of John Novakovich to Anthony and Kelli Galante at 1117 Nash Ave. for $29,900. Estate of Irene Papantonakis to Lawrence David Ivaska at 1261 Rosecrest Ave. for $117,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Jared Lehman to Underwater LLC at 99 College Ave. for $184,500.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Estate of Frank Novak to Sportsmens Association Greensburg Inc. at Unknown Address for $9,000. Steve Kabaci to Timothy Miller at 164 Academy Ln for $57,000. Estate of Betty Bindas to Donald and Linda Tasser at 613 Jason Ct for $310,000. Thomas Shipley to Audra and Michael Fraicola at 154 Trauger Road for $250,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Gregory Lavery to Deborah Lapay at 3102 Antheo Ct for $420,000. Chia Hsiang Liu to Salena Zito at 3405 Douglas Drive for $180,000. Mark Larotonda to Daniel and Alexis Green at 4012 Duchess Ct for $319,500. PJH Properties LLC to Julian Marco Rankin and Jenna Lynn Benzenhoefer at 3327 Evergreen Drive for $180,000. Jason George to Linda Boyd at 5932 Graybrooke Drive for $338,000. Brian Glath to Zachary Dascenzo and Samantha Destefano at 6179 Kemerer Hollow Road for $278,000. James Walko to 4125 OWPH LLC at 4125 Old William Penn Highway for $195,000. John Carosso to Roemon Steven Howard Jr. at 6133 Old William Penn Highway for $173,000. Louis Rostand to Michael and Megan Parker at 4201 Royal Ct for $315,000. Russell Porter Jr. to Jorge and Amy Puron at 4616 Windbrook Drive for $432,375. Lisa Glugliano to Ryan and Tiffany Gallagher at 3476 Woodland Drive for $192,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Estate of Gary Alexander to NK Development LLC at 729 Fifth Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,815). Citizens General Hospital to Olde Town Overhaul LLC at 601 Sixth Ave. for $25,000. Michelle McNair to Brihtric Prather and Lexus Smith at 530 Campbell Ave. for $119,900. Jeff Campana to William Edward and Nancy Lampert at 718 Carl Ave. for $197,000. Lee David Schrecongost to Michael and Danielle Fazio at 1758 Fairmont St. for $170,000. Harold Kubiak to Mark Farrell at 2329 Freeport Road for $120,000. James Salem Jr. to Shaun Lennon and Shannon Purcell at 189 Glenview Drive for $163,500. Wesley Birococchi to Kyle Shellhammer at 346 Keystone Drive for $121,000. 641 Linden Ave LLC to GTP Perspectives LLC at 641 Linden Ave. for $69,500. Mark Polczynski to Kevin Sines and Brianna Sattler at 1220 Martin Ave. for $162,000.
NEW STANTON
John Clougherty III to Nathaniel Hazlett and Jessica Lesniewski at 306 Chanticleer Cir for $339,000. Federal National Mortage Assn. to Joseph Hyatt at 156 Stratford Ct for $265,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Ronald Krepps to WYN Rentals LLC at Henry St. for $100,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Howard Brown to Jonathan and Melissa Baird at Baird Ct for $10,000. George Hanna to Scott and Rosemary Reese at 141 Bethel Road for $200,000. Grayson Hoffman to Cathi Jean Hines at 8901 Broadway St. for $150,000. Michael Bazala to Samantha Blank and Michael Rack at 1059 Brownstown Road for $150,000. Richard Mitchell et al. to Gordon Edward and Sharon Palmer at 471 Buttermilk Hollow Road for $245,000. Donna Rotter to Denise Lieberman at 8379 Delaware Ave. for $360,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Taranjit Singh Gill and Savneet Grewal at 369 Durst Road for $85,000. Estate of Colleen Wilson to Alexander Pishko at 10770 Farview Drive for $275,000. Shawn Knox to William and Kathleen Nieser at 10350 Harrison Ave. for $294,000. John Gornall to Randy and Theresa Segady at 998 Iris Drive for $290,000. Estate of Everett Hutson to Michael Rodgers and Shaleah Brink at 699 Mahaffey Hill Road for $202,000. Donna Schuch to Brian and Danielle Deltorre at 2260 Mitchell Drive for $200,000. Robert Wobrak Jr. to Mattcon Industries Inc. at 1181 Richard Road for $72,000. Michael O’Rourke to Andrew Macey Jr. and Kelly Macey at 1350 Samantha Way for $345,000. Peggy Cunningham to Daniel and Ruth Greenawalt at 12649 Veronica Ln for $230,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at Unknown Address for $99,999. Tudor Holdings L.P. to Regis and Jamie McHugh at 125 for $350,000. NVR Inc. to Kishore Pichamuthu Srinivasan and Bhuvaneshwari Mohan at 7000 Augusta Ln for $278,485. NVR Inc. to Alicia Calabrace at 7002 Augusta Ln for $291,060. NVR Inc. to Zhu Shao Dong and Zhu Ming Xia at 7004 Augusta Ln for $246,600. Joseph Manion to David and Brittany Shuler at 3061 Boxcartown Road for $447,000. Mary Ann Davis to Brian and Danae Wright at 2080 Denmark Manor Road for $350,000. Estate of Mary Mastroianni to Brandon and Jessica Zegarelli at 113 Elm Drive for $178,500. Thomas Decker to Matthew and Anne Katherine Houy at 11 High Point Cir for $372,500. Kevin Gundlach to Charles Tappe IV and Lauren Michaels at 361 McWilliams Road for $168,400. Estate of David Kuretich to Qing Sui Lin and Yan Ying Zheng at 68 Nancy Drive for $80,000. Harry McElwain to Eric Sparks and Elizabeth Salvador at 1033 Paintertown Road for $225,000. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1014 Rohan Ct for $61,000. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1017 Rohan Ct for $61,000. Estate of Mary Skallos to Matthew and Heather Ambrose at 1015 Schendel Road for $165,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1108 Wedgewood Drive for $72,189. NVR Inc. to Joseph and Cynthia Ruglovsky at 1110 Wedgewood Drive for $429,265.
ROSTRAVER
Maronda Homes Inc. to Hector Manuel and Leah Castellon at 128 Azalea Cir for $278,639. Anthony Owens III to Donald and Jill Higinbotham at 230 231 Lynn Trailer Ct for $94,000. Joseph LaCarte to Johnny Kent Folmar III and Jamie Ann Folmar at 547 Todd Farm Road for $273,800.
SCOTTDALE
Charles King to Kenneth King at 124 N Broadway St. for $55,000. Amanda Buttermore to Michael Hovanec at 611 Walnut Ave. for $71,500.
SEWICKLEY
Estate of Kathleen Boltin to Jeffrey and Maria Gabonay at 318 Mark Road for $60,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Gerald Gore to Thomas and Bobbi Jo Farally at 1240 Poplar St. for $42,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Michael Boso Jr. to Christopher Graham at 119 Kostella Hill Road for $119,900. Robert Bazala to Fred and Carole Hood at 335 Spring St. for $95,000. Aaron Zahratka to Matthew and Sarah Hickle at 182 Strikertown Road for $135,000.
SUTERSVILLE
Estate of James Jordan to Frank Way at 613 Sixth Ave. for $90,000.
TRAFFORD
John Koshinsky to Thomas Brenkus and Julia Junco at 138 Seventh St. Ext. for $180,000. Greco Real Estate LLC to VB One LLC at 841 Eighth St. for $33,000. Linda Brown to Renee Sue Ferraro at 503 Gilmore Ave. for $162,000. Eric Kozubal to Gavin McCall at 357 Inwood Road for $172,900. Sandra Babich to Leonard Pokriva trustee at 510 Zone St. for $120,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Demosthenes Stoupas to Max and Andrea Wilhelm at 1000 Aristotle Drive for $515,000. Robert Josselyn to Ryan Repko at 211 Edith Drive for $250,100. LA Carrozza L.P. to James Brady at 3009 Glengary Drive for $165,000. Esther Glasser trustee to Andrew and Jessica Joseph at 1103 Hemingway Drive for $25,000. Jonathan VanSlander to Kimberly Mariah Kuhn at 1358 Latrobe Crabtree Road for $235,000. Jeffrey Joseph Garcia to Brian Daniel Fritz at 1140 Lauralynn Drive for $570,000. Charles Artman et al. to Dominic Volpe at 234-236 Leechman St. for $32,500. George Hoffer Jr. et al. to Robert Bartchy and Lisa Tidwell at 1024 Manor Ave. for $25,000. Joyce Carter to Gabriella Giampietro and Matthew Demilio at 3008 McClellan Drive for $205,000. Ralph Scalise et al. to Donald and Stella Lovell at 177 Meadow Spring Road for $25,000. James Drnjevich to Joshua and Christina Drnjevich at 97 Oak Hill Drive for $225,000. Walter Novotny to Jerry Gumbita at 1866 Route 130 for $90,000. Matthew Kuhns to Stephen Nymick and Emily Marecic at 1210 W Fir Drive for $205,000. James Thomas to Thomas Abraham at 143 Wheaten Way for $352,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Edward Shirley et al. to Jeremy Mangol at 103 18th St. for $4,000. Ted Kaskan to Tara Wray at 108 E 15th St. for $59,000. Josephine Donghia to Dodge Cramer and Emily McCallen at 169 Florida Ave. for $84,000. Allyson Smith to David Irish at 206 Whittier St. for $58,000.
WASHINGTON
Edward Krokosky to George L Wilson & Co. Inc. at 720 Grange Drive for $91,337. Delwood Homes Inc. to Joanne Gillott and Ann Marie Crosby at 530 Landing Ct for $316,900. Deborah Smith to Jason and Amy Gourley at 135 Ridge Drive for $270,000. Charles Artman et al. to Joseph Semler and Alexandra Pablo at 4359 SR 66 for $84,000.
WEST NEWTON
Estate of Francis Mesiarik to Donald Lee Hutchinson at 162 N Fourth St. for $116,500. J. Richard Moorhead to Roy Sluk Jr. and Melissa Sluk at 111 Windsor St. for $117,000.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
