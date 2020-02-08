DERRY BOROUGH
Estate of Patricia Weiss to Jordan Giannini at 324 W Third Ave. for $26,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Janet Seliga to David Adams at 161 Kingston Club Road for $140,000. Carlie Sipe to John Kirschbaum at 134 Latimer Ln for $20,000. Claudia O’Hara to Carl Hamilton at 2128 Lincoln Ave. for $106,000. Dana Campbell to Zackery Zimmerman at 260 Panizzi Road for $82,000. Jane Prengaman to James Nese at 5529-5531 Route 982 for $76,000. David Waters to Timothy and Tina Doverspike at 1016 W Fourth Ave. for $77,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Daniel Pagliari to Hostetler Family L.P. at 600 County Line Road and Cummings Road for $155,000.
EXPORT
Estate of Sophie Hohn to Rebecca Swank at 5988 Penn St. for $68,950.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Estate of William Nelson to Merle and Loni Lenhart at 117 Laughner Road for $24,000. McKenna 259 Properties Holdings LLC to Timothy and Kathleen Hogan at 1169 Route 259 for $335,000.
GREENSBURG
Estate of Jean Nicholson to So Good Investments LLC at Unknown Address for $8,000. US Bank NA to JP Homes Inc. at 58 60 Depot St. for $4,400. Bryan Albright to Francesca Mucci at 15 Glenoak St. for $99,500. Kerri Miller to So Good Investments LLC at 17 Glenoak St. for $84,900. Marty Bertolino to Jayson Kowinsky et al. and Amy Kowinsky at 740 McArthur St. for $114,900. Jacobs & Pals Homeflippin LLC to Aaron and Alexis Updegraff at 527 Mt. Pleasant St. for $2,694. Deborah Wass to Carol Grant at 536 Ridgeway Ave. for $145,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Markman Capital Ventures LLC to Evergreen PGH LLC at 1115 Brookside Drive for $216,750. Wendell H Stone Co. Inc. to Limpert Construction LLC at Cascade Court for $62,500. Estate of Jane Surniak to Bryan and Kelsey Albright at 923 Castlegate Cir for $220,000. Francis DeLallo trustee to Francis DeLallo at 125 Half Moon Ln for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $75,000). Robert McKeag to Richard Thomson and Alyssa Stoupis at 602 Humphrey Road for $169,000. Robert Kemerer to Getgo Portfolio II L.P. at 1215 Lewis Ave. for $200,000. Gregory Stein to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. at 206 Monica Drive for $1,606 by sheriff’s deed. Dennis Barton Jr. to Anthony Petrulak at 103 Rockwood Ave. for $115,000. Francis DeLallo to Anthony DiPietro at 1592 Roseytown Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $2,722,839). JSP Homes LLC to Evergreen PGH LLC at 516 Thomas Richard Ln for $193,000. Jeffrey Ribblet to Federal National Mortgage Assn. at 2511 Vancouver St. for $1,816 by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Stanley Wilson to Restoration Rewind LLC at 454 Woodlawn Road for $60,000.
JEANNETTE
Duane Glunt to Edward Vincent Homchak at 740 Blair St. for $72,100. William Felentzer to PKCM Investments LLC at 512 Clay Ave. for $22,000. James DeAugustine to Christian and Greg Weaver at 641 Division St. for $2,003 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $60,031) by sheriff’s deed. Jason Cycak to Thomas Smail at 1018 Frank Ave. for $115,000. Robert Nedley to Destin Bernie at 712 N Second St. for $107,000. Keith Bandy to Grim Investments Inc. at 34 S 12th St. for $7,500.
LATROBE
Jerome Houser to Jerome Houser at 206 Ave. D for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $59,129). Estate of Walter Obstarczyk to Linda Repko at 1507 Jefferson St. for $44,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Steve Kastronis and Matthew Marra at 1801 Laveen St. for $12,600.
LIGONIER
Delwood Homes Inc. to David Delozier and Cindy Griggel Delozier at 324 Armory Way for $388,250.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Jody Henson to James Armstrong at 1729 Old Linn Run Road for $415,000. Karen Lee Matson to David Needham and Alyssa Plum at 333 Weimer Ave. for $116,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Georgia Baynham to Kathleen Unites at 3092 Ben Davis Ave. for $110,000. Kay Tudor to Daniel Hennessy at 2851 Hastings Drive for $175,000. Gus Ignozzi to Donald and Kimberly Ryan at 3283 Leechburg Road for $101,500. Robert Dunn to Max Feinberg at 220 Paul Drive for $50,000. Judy Pacuch to Brian and Tiffany Fitzgerald at 421 Wedgewood Drive for $210,000.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP
Steven Heck to Shawn and Rebecca Quatse at 171 Redwing Drive for $210,000.
MANOR
Rachel Eaton to Mark Schnupp at 404 Sandy Hill Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $12,044).
MONESSEN
Estate of Alan Beregi to JVH Properties & Investments LLC at 1068 Athalia Ave. for $5,000. Paul Jeffrey Shives et al. to Joseph Trozzo at 18 Keystone Drive for $73,500. Dwight Henry to Richard White at 649 McKee Ave. for $9,000. Robert Nedley to Aaron Bevilacqua at 68 Overhill Drive for $69,150.
MURRYSVILLE
Dimitri Novickoff to Breanna Kochinsky at 3211 Chalmers Ave. for $175,000. Estate of Bronislaw Kempinski to Nathanial Brinker and Samantha Friedman at 3405 MacIntyre Drive for $172,000. Charles Churchill to Gary Fussenegger at 4013 Pin Oak Court for $435,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
John Molina to Joseph Molina Jr. at 605 Berwyn Ave. for $100,000. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Benjamin Simons at 446 Esther Ave. for $66,500. Preferred Property Solutions LLC to Benjamin Cupp at 332 N St. for $25,000. Esther Perriello to Harry and Roseanne McRoberts at 105 Woodstone Ln for $123,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Justin Walker to Theresa Lapinski at 395 Fell St. for $118,000. Edwina Matson to Jeffrey and Anne Lopinsky at 371 Leeper Road for $48,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Betty Jean Viecelli to Abbey Smola at 1219 Biddle Ave. for $119,000. Estate of Eileen McCann to Jared and Ashley Roser at 10775 Collins Ave. for $30,000. Patrick Ruffolo to Christopher Marra and Jessica Vaughan Marra at 11921 Dartmoor Drive for $273,000. Estate of Donald Christopher to Scott Gibson at 2259 Lancelot Drive for $165,000. Estate of Helen Gurowski to LKMathews Holdings LLC at 515 Niagara Drive for $110,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Charles Wharton Jr. and Rachele Wharton at 9112 Riley Way for $332,900. JAAAM Inc. to John and Suzanne Pressler at 372 Robbins Station Road for $295,075. Estate of George Massung to Gregory Massung at 14688 Route 30 for $20,000. Jeffrey Gaal to Nicolas Paul Stawowczyk at 8540 Singletree Court for $278,350. Ethel Seder to Jeffrey Dollman at 13621 St. Clair Drive for $144,000. Shag Bark Grove Real Estate L.P. to Robert Stahara and Renee Gaydos at 10150 Stella Deoro Ct for $52,000. James Richie to Jason and Alexis Fairbaugh at 12946 Thoroughbred Drive for $370,000. Richard Stegman to Daniel and Lisa Kusic at 3072 Warwick Drive for $335,000. Matthew Borichevsky to Rebecca Dietrich at 841 Whitehead Ln for $185,000.
PENN BOROUGH
Francis DeLallo to Anthony DiPietro at Unknown Address for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $7,010). Francis DeLallo to Anthony DiPietro at 1 DeLallo Blvd. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $1,202,632). Francis DeLallo to Anthony DiPietro at 8 DeLallo Blvd. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $290,231). US Bank NA to Miranda Graham at 800 N Railroad St. for $8,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
NVR Inc. to Brian Goossen and Tara Cepullio at 1001 Augusta Ln for $333,285. Braun Holdings & Management Group USA LL to Robert Dillon at 194 Ciocco Ct for $298,900. Raymond Burkhart to Luke and Svitlana Malzi at 103 Davidson Ln for $369,000. Sean Kerrigan to Federal National Mortgage Assn. at 216 Durst St. for $1,754 by sheriff’s deed. Rivendell Development L.P. to Lisa Aunkst at 1024 Gombach Road for $66,000. Regal Yancey to PHH Mortgage Corp. at 31 Hones Road for $140,000 by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Marc Delissio to Robert and Susan Nedley at 109 Oakford Park Road for $130,000. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1015 Rohan Court for $61,000. Estate of John Bouchard to Frank Mascara Jr. and Alexa Mascara at 376 Rose Ave. for $179,900. SFG2 Group L.P. to Earl and Sandra Seitz at 132 Sterling Oaks Drive for $75,000. NVR Inc. to Jeffrey and C Lynn Gaal at 1014 Wedgewood Drive for $437,015.
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP
William Horrell Jr. to MH Realty LLC at 163 171 Finley Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $96,604). Michele Martin to JPMorgan Chase Bank NA at 460 Matty Drive for $9,646 by sheriff’s deed. John Holbrook to NILU Enterprise Inc. at 900 Rostraver Road for $600,000. Bellevue Partners L.P. to Encore Willowbrook LLC at 4645 Route 51 for $300,000. Estate of Harry Radek to Bruce and Carol Gray at 412 Somers St. for $6,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
All Star Building Inc. to Robert Glenn and Sarah Gregerson at 1207 Bellfield Court for $42,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $431,000). Jason Fairbaugh to Michele Wisnesck at 321 Links Court for $175,000. Sally Schultz to Michael and Patricia Anderson at 253 Thorn Run Road for $123,000.
SCOTTDALE
Estate of Robert Gaut to Brian and Tammy Pratt at 505 Crestview Drive for $82,000. Brandon Gerst to Joshua Green and Monica Cramer at 106 Park St. for $157,000.
SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP
Kavel AG Services LLC to Daniel Edward and Jerrie Ann Sigut at Unknown Address for $80,500. Agnes Kuznik to Trauger Mennonite Church at Unknown Address for $100,000. John Turnsek to Seth and Stefanie Boltz at 727 Greenhills Road for $24,000. Stephanie Belusar to Christopher and Melissa Cangioli at 2 Harris Drive for $309,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Estate of Rebecca Mae Isler to Crystal Beers and Shawn Lilja at 2321 Locust St. for $116,000. DTR Investments to Morgan Barron at 1602 Poplar St. for $80,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Edward Sapinsky et al. to Dempster and Crystal Ann Trice at Unknown Address for $119,979. William Stone Jr. to Anthony Gyke at 256 Trayor Road for $270,400.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Francis DeLallo to Anthony DiPietro at Unknown Address for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $11,659). Francis DeLallo to Anthony DiPietro at Unknown Address for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $33,589). Regina Kelly to Jeffrey and Kimberly Ferchak at 2036 Atlantis Drive for $5,000. Jeffrey Yelinek Jr. to Jeramiah Huey at 104 Berkey Acres Road for $172,000. Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Hudspath Properties LLC at 5371 Pleasant Unity Road for $62,250. James Leone et al. to Linda Giannilli at 4816 Route 30 for $2,000. Weatherton Farm Estates Inc. to Scott and Susan Berkebile at 137 Sharon Drive for $29,900.
VANDERGRIFT
Estate of H. Reynolds Clawson III to David Fetterman at 107 Custer Ave. for $125,000. Timothy Previni to Stephen and Carmi Amarando at 187 189 Franklin Ave. for $46,000. Anthony Massari to Dianne Byers at 420 Hancock Ave. for $99,900. Cole Horrell to Todd Fasano at 404A Harrison Ave. for $33,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
Donna Earley to Robert and Denise Dombrowski at 1751 South Ave. for $92,000.
WEST NEWTON
George Lester Greenwood to Hansel and Kimberly Lucas at Unknown Address for $4,217 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $47,609) by sheriff’s deed. LSF10 Master Participation Trust to John Anthony and Lynn Ann Jones at 118 Orchid Hill Drive for $12,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Evergreen RE Development LLC to Evergreen PGH LLC at 208 S Fifth St. for $553,901. Estate of Eleanor Louise Orner to Thomas Calvert and LeeAnna Pisarcik at 314 S Fifth St. for $94,400. ———
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.