BELL TOWNSHIP
Jessica McCutcheon Buskey to Devin Michael Wallace at 532 Dusty Ln for $170,000.
DELMONT William Marx III to Randy and Christie Johnson at 127 Abbe Pl for $280,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP Stanley Krawtz to Carol Goulding at 820 Caroline St. for $275,000. George Beck to George Curtis Jr. and Michelle Curtis at 169 Spring Road for $299,999. EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP Tom Umbach to Loveland PA LLC at Love and Emory Hill Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $67,398). PDQ Israel Family Countryside L.P. to Triple C Development Inc. at 6433 Route 819 for $2,000,000. Estate of Thomas Hovanec to Jordan Davidovich at 414 S Quarry St. for $8,000. Lois Springer to Douglas Wayne Wilson II and Shanna Marie Young at 279 Sandworks Road for $363,000.
GREENSBURG
Stacie Matlas to Jack McKnight and Amy Day at 1 Birnam Drive for $250,000. Estate of James Blizzard Jr. to James Rowland at 134B Charity Drive for $260,000. Heather Piper to Paul Michael Fogle at 36 Forest Ave. for $155,000. Randy Johnson to Segavepo LLC at 142 Madison Ave. for $110,000. Fredrick Balius Jr. to Zachary VanHorn at 521 N Main St. for $155,000. George Kemerer to Susan Sharp at 935 Summit Drive for $310,000. Dian Lowmaster to Crystal Hummell at 403 Truby St. for $4,000. John Sholes trustee to Shane Brazill and Lisa Rulli at 507 Vine St. for $128,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
John Bialek to PTV 1200 LLC at 1247 Business Route 66 for $780,000. Mary Vlahos trustee to Richard and Margaret Harrold at 504 Hunt Club Drive for $285,000. Leon Gray to Yanya Chisholm at 201 Laura Ct for $345,900. Debra Joan Balbo to Stacie Matlas at 239 Le Costa Drive for $201,000. Jason Seiple to Anthony Morrison at 227 Ridgefield Drive for $185,500. Cindy Campbell to Matthew and Janette Junker at 119 Rockwood Ave. for $176,170. James McCabe to Colin and Miranda Waugaman at 4698 Route 136 for $240,000. James McCabe to Colin and Miranda Waugaman at 4698 Route 136 for $240,000. Angel Garcia to Ryan Burger and Ashley Popojas at 35 Saddlebrook Drive for $320,000. Sandra Mauro to James Lewis Capretti Jr. and Chelsea Laura Capretti at 218 Stoney Springs Road for $520,000.
IRWIN
Richard Beiter to Ludwig Kubli II SEP IRA and Marian Kubli SEP IRA at 716 Greene St. for $161,571.
JEANNETTE Justin Horn to Stacey Robert Peoples at 409 Michigan Ave. for $83,800. BMS Properties LLC to Michael and April Seddon at 1000 N Second St. for $60,000. James Barkley Jr. trustee to Donald Miller III and Amy Miller at 724 St. Clair Ave. for $80,000. Estate of Betty Billeck to Wilco Investment Group LLC at 710 Stella St. for $12,500. Charles Gilbert to James Kay Rental Group LLC at 710 Wylie Ave. for $79,000.
LATROBE
Mary Ann Leonard Kuzio to David Hyatt at 201-203 Avenue A for $70,114. Christopher Brocco to Edward Crook at 32 E Second Ave. for $81,000. Mitchell Aaron Ross to AJ Scott Properties Westmoreland LLC at 205 W Tacoma Ave. for $136,000.
LIGONIER BOROUGH JC Horrell Builder Inc. to Raymond Soto at 235 Bunger St. for $298,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Julia Miller to Audra Hier and Jodi Foltz Gay at 220 DW Ln for $105,000.
LOWER BURRELL
James Sivak to Nicholas Ruffner at 105 Fairview Drive for $134,021. Burrell Group Inc. to NuHomes LLC at 3152 Leechburg Road for $72,500.
MONESSEN
Betty Mandarino to Drew Lepresti at 324 Sixth St. for $10,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Doug Maughan to Douglas Layman at 128 Bridgeport St. for $143,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Norma Brodak to Kenneth and Lori Brodak at 371 Mt. Joy Road for $17,670.
MURRYSVILLE
Brian Scott Kelsey to Kimberly Ann Potlas at 3328 Benden Cir for $280,000. Carl Golock trustee to Pittsburgh Holdings GP LLC at 5125 Scenic Road for $17,000. Janet Reizine to Nicholas Albert Wininsky and Lauri Jo Adler at 3297 School Road for $335,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Violet Wojcik to Chad Brown and Karen Stevenson at 504 Earl Ave. for $60,000. Ronald Festa to Christopher Andrew Smith and Alyssa Marie Slancauskas at 1244 Forest Ave. for $130,000. Herbert Gregg Jr. to William Nolan at 220 Vernon St. for $125,100. Paul Benec to Herbert Gregg Jr. and Jennifer Gregg at 1068 Woodberry Road for $250,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Richard Teich to Theodore Conner at 518 Baltimore St. for $87,921.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Scott Ervin to Suzanne McClure at 560 Crestwood Drive for $180,000. NVR Inc. to Andrew Paul and Rachel Ashley Long at 7017 Gio Drive for $589,175. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 7080 Gio Drive for $91,500. Estate of Norma Jean Parry to Thomas Joseph and Denise Renee Harrison at 12020 Larimer Ave. for $180,000. Estate of Martha Reese to Meldrum Nelson at 10415 Lilac St. for $125,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Jonathan Herold at Morris Ave. for $38,880. Denny Zeravica Jr. to Ryan Everly at 330 Robbins Station Road for $160,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
DM Brentel Builders Inc. to Kevin Shaner at 1003 Lily Ln for $53,846. Beverly Johnston to Robert Paterson at 215 Seanor Road for $159,000. Barney Kistler to Michael and Judith Heiman at 1007 Sweetgum Ct for $487,350. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1054 Wedgewood Drive for $73,844.
ROSTRAVER Valerian Karlski to Santosh and Kabita Budathoki at 704 Park Ave. for $370,000. Joel Mascara to Zachary and Kelsey Lyons at 438 Rostraver Road for $176,000. Rose Calderone estate trustee to Carmel Calderone at W McClain Road for $85,000. Carmel Calderone to Joseph Gorsic at W McClain Road for $200,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Federal National Mortgage Assn. to JP Morgan Chase Bank NA at 119 Kunkle St. for $38,455.
SCOTTDALE Jeremy Askey to Robert and Myriah Berry at 401-403 S Grant St. for $185,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
DSSTE LLC to Stanton Farm LLC at 2231-2277 Mt. Pleasant Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $228,112).
TRAFFORD
David Jeffrey Eloi to Kevin Fox Jr. and Ruth Ella Fox at 402 Homewood Ave. for $157,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Katherine Conti to Marilyn Pavlakovic at 322 Birkdale Drive for $399,000. Estate of Beverly Penrose to Richard Wallace at 53 Lightcap Road for $185,000. John Oakes III to Community Options Inc. at 3143 McClellan Drive for $290,000. Thomas Couch to Robert and Debra Jensen at 904 Mission Road for $235,000. Papkow Family L.P. to Brian and Amy Beeghly at 90 Raven Drive for $580,000. Thomas Neuens to Dale and Kaitlin Brewer at 227 Sussex Way for $275,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Estate of Thomas Edward Walsh to Beth Ann Matocha at 138 California Ave. for $36,000.
WEST LEECHBURG Irene Toman to Kayla Misner at 150 Summit St. for $150,000.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
