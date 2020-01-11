ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP
William McGinnis to Ashley Opalka at 309 Glencove Drive for $235,000. James Rak to Douglas Opalka at 371 Rebecca Ave. for $170,000. Krysten Junstrom to Caitlin Marie McCoy at 933 Talon Court for $148,900.
ARNOLD
Frank Caliguri to George and Bobbie Henson at 1356 Fifth Ave. for $14,000. Henry Dziadosz to Larry Waldschmidt at 426 Camp Ave. for $4,500. John Bauer IV to Alaina Cirincione at 1915 Kenneth Ave. for $74,500. Housing & Urban Development to Adrienne Litwicki at 1754 Kimball Ave. for $40,000. Estate of Lilly Rhea Mazary to Emmett Forrester Lowry at 136 Liberty Ave. for $79,500. M&T Property Ventures LLC to Timothy and Melanie Brophy at 1632 Victoria Ave. for $21,000.
AVONMORE
Palucacos & Blanciak LLC to Darryl and Debora Keller at 15 Indiana Ave. for $120,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
James G Hoffer to Bradley and Erica Horner at 120 Valley View Lane for $22,800.
DELMONT
Nickolis Blumling to Criterion Properties LLC at 275 N Rose Court for $150,000. White Oak Court L.P. to Dorothy Catarinella at Stefano Drive for $25,000. Anthony Digregorio to Monica Meehan at 232 Valley Stream Drive for $120,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Yvonne White to Janie and Marcia Kovalak at 307 E Second St. for $100,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Chester Brighenti to Joseph and Barbara Svidron at 771 Everview Ln for $153,999. Bryan Hall to Yvonne White at 104 N Ruby St. for $154,500.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Estate of Mildred Krzanowski to John and Amy Proud at 112 Wyndfield Drive for $143,000.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Robert Yamber to Richard Schmidt Jr. and Maureen Schmidt at 308 Quay St. for $45,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Rossclair LLC to Jeff and Lynette Horrell at 649 Ross Mountain Park Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $25,000). Stewart Dewitt Jr. to Rudolph Hynek Jr. and Rhonda Hynek at 112 Trout Run Drive for $581 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,470) by sheriff’s deed.
GREENSBURG
James Kowalczuk to Joshua Cody Haines at 66 Barry Court for $171,500. Nicholas Roy to Timothy and Jana Mitchell at Brewery Ln for $1,363 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $5,552) by sheriff’s deed. John Bossi to Hayley Rogachesky at 818 Dornin St. for $135,000. Denise Ann Blank Roland to First Commonwealth at 1007 Evergreen Ave. for $7,159 by sheriff’s deed. Down To Earth Community Homes LLC to Natalie Stile at 345 Morrison Ave. for $225,000. Lingsch Properties LLC to City Cribs A LLC at 39 N Main St. for $137,000. Patrick McCarthy to Jessyca Olkowski at 308 Oakland Ave. for $88,800.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Daniel Brown to Andrew Ferrarini and Tamara DeCenzo at 210 Apple St. for $97,900. Jacqueline Viecelli to Mark Morrison at 48 Corbett Ave. for $183,000. Phyllis Scott to Gabriel Llinas at 25 Franconia Drive for $182,000. PHOCC LLC to Gary and Rebecca Strelec at 860 Hearthstone Cir for $445,000. Estate of Etta Fay Jones to Phillip and Melody Choate at 829 Linmor Drive for $234,500. Brandon Ross to Guerino and Shirley Cararaini at 718 Locust St. for $150,000. Barbara Preli to Jeffrey Alsippi and Danielle Giron at 737 Melvin Drive for $150,000. Darla Klein to Donald and Nancy Polinsky at 276 Millersdale Road for $154,900. Harold Marietta to Stephanie Asset Management Inc. at 1685 New Stanton Ruffsdale Road for $330,000. Joshua Flock to Russell Hoak Jr. and Vicki Hoak at 2600 Newark St. for $35,000. John Zambo to Jacob and Lauren Gradwell at 43 Peters Road for $205,000. Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to 2019 Castle LLC at 237 Prisani St. for $12,501. Olivia Elaine Graham trustee to Redstone Presbyterian Seniorcare at 1303 Redmont Place for $170,000. Richard Davis to Redstone Presbyterian Seniorcare at 711 Redmont Place for $111,000. Patricia Ravas to Jones Faraday LLC at 6481 Route 30 for $135,000. David Hobaugh to James Andrew Martin at 1990 St. Clair Ave. for $18,300. Robert Hammond to Linnea Glosner at 209 St. Ives Drive for $480,000. Janet Nigrelli to Richard Long at St. Clair Ave. Ext. for $503 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,470) by sheriff’s deed. Triple B Properties LLC to Kathleen Carr at 1443 Swede Hill Road for $172,000.
HYDE PARK
Estate of Mary Martha Frank to JAF Properties LLC at 358 Chestnut St. for $29,000. H.R. Lewis to Donald and Jane Hollenbaugh at 107D School St. for $28,000.
JEANNETTE
Joseph Iovino to John Edward McCall at 314 N First St. for $65,000.
LATROBE
Latrobe Property Management LLC to Men3 Investments LTD at 17-19 E Fourth Ave. for $127,000. Arrow Reformation LLC to Dean Marks II and Rebecca Rudy at 528 Spring St. for $105,900. Martin Korzak to Richard Phillabaum Jr. and Kelsey Korzak at 805 Walnut St. for $215,000.
LIGONIER
Dension Investments LLC to Michael Smith at 213 W Church St. for $350,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Rita Welker to James Schirf et al. and Sylvia Schirf at Unknown Address for $1,299 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $13,741) by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Patricia Pilgrim to Raymond McGonigle at 705 Chrismac Ln for $12,000. John Blair to Quest Trust Co. at Darlington Road for $41,888. John Blair to Stephen and Jane Cary at 417 Rockcliff Ln for $48,112. Mark Fuller to Monte Treasure at 160 Wilpen Road for $117,000.
LOWER BURRELL
David Pasanac to Jeremy Belusar and Amber McGoldrick at 215 Clarendon Ave. for $168,000. James Heasley to Craig Licata at 329 Frederick Drive for $222,500. Mark Waibel to Jared Kemp at 312 Harding St. for $126,000. Erin Prager to Joel Bachman and Katelyn Parison at 233 Montana Ave. for $147,900. John Murchak to Harry and Ava Johnson at 237 Pearl Drive for $48,800.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP
Roberta Heck to Warren and Linda Ballew at 707 Thrush Drive for $162,500.
MANOR
Justin Veronie to Jacob and Sandy Levy at 123 Birchwood Way for $265,000. Todd Lang to Frank and Deborah Lodovico at 406 Brandywine Drive for $235,000. Floyd Colvin to Mary Maroadi at 37 Harding St. for $81,500. Barbara McGhee to Zakary Carson and Melissa Gounder at 524 Sandy Hill Road for $180,000.
MONESSEN
Anthony Pernelli to Primetime Property LLC at 158 Donner Ave. for $11,500. Primetime Property LLC to Helio Martinez at 5 Huston St. for $95,000. James Monya Carter to Wealth Capital Group LLC at 928 Leeds Ave. for $5,000. Housing & Urban Development to Upswing Development LLC at 610 Reed Ave. for $10,000. Maureen Watko to Donald Simmons at 900 Rostraver St. for $20,000.
MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Barbara Cook to Todd and Diana Anderson at 801 Jamesway St. for $146,500.
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Raymond Zimmerman Jr. to Raymond and Esther Jones at 201 Evergreen Ln for $380,000. Kathryn Mitchell to Curtis Tringhese and Amanda Mitchell at 63 Fitch Ln for $110,000. J. Paul Clymer to Laurelville Mennonite Church Center at 941 Laurelville Ln for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $29,911). George Tetteris to Men3 Investments LTD at 363 Mt. Joy Road for $174,500. Douglas Hauser to Patrick and Emmaline Marshala at 7110 SR 819 for $160,000.
MURRYSVILLE
George Parsons to Clora Management Co. at Unknown Address for $668 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $5,552) by sheriff’s deed. John Brosky to Samantha Polons at 6947 Berkshire Drive for $330,000. Dwight Law to Sean and Heather McKeever at 2907 Bryer Ridge Court for $380,000. Michael Napolitano to Anthony and Judy Bender at 3112 Deerfield Court for $565,000. Pittsburgh Custom Homes L.P. to Opporland Inc. at Golden Mile Highway for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,470). Muttu Ananda Mahendiran to Mehmet Babur Eker at 1033 Lexington Drive for $362,500. Estate of Joseph Danyle Weaver to Cake Bake Real Estate LLC at 5499 Saltsburg Road for $169,000. Michael Brown to Lynn Marie Yauger at 6903 Spring Valley Ln for $189,900. Michael Simmons to Ann Marie Cholewinski at 1006 Timberwood Court for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $145,983).
NEW KENSINGTON
Estate of Charles Liberatore to Clifford Simon Jr. at 1834 Fourth Ave. for $100,000. Group Construction Inc. to 4th Ave Management LLC at 929 Fourth Ave. for $15,000. Julianne Veltri to Joy Veltri at 300 Arrowhead Ln for $215,000. Zack Lindey to Lorie Lynn Grant and Leree Monique Booker at 291 Fernledge Drive for $180,000. David Barbieri to Megan McConville at 309 Fernledge Drive for $147,000. Abdul-Rasheed Nasir to 649 Fifth Ave LLC at 649 Fifth Ave. for $19,000. John Radvansky to Procinctu LLC at 301 Home St. for $3,000. Tom Cooper to Cugini Properties LLC at 1393 Leishman Ave. for $20,000. Estate of Elsie Jean Schultz to Aurenice Alves Propecio at 501 Riverview Drive for $30,000. Reed Commerce LLC to Philip Holbrook and Karlee Putz at 141 Warren Drive for $149,900.
NEW STANTON
Jessica Gilbert to Christopher Marcanello and Jessica Gilbert at 150 Stratford Court for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $139,668).
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Estate of Eleanor Heffran to Leah Massey at 630 Green St. for $138,000. Randall Esola to Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services at 52 Highland St. for $140,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
June Clem to Tyler Bressler at 460 Braddock Drive for $105,670. Wayne Close to Shane Warden at Brokers Lane for $1,005 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $8,120) by sheriff’s deed. Edward Janero to Steven and Tina Josselyn at 540 Charles Drive for $280,000. NVR Inc. to Justin and Leslie Felt at 7922 Dominick Drive for $421,275. Amanda Dalla Betta to Thomas Puskaric at 394 Eastview Drive for $195,000. Maronda Homes Inc. to Heidi Lynn and Robert Perfetta at 2306 Haflinger Drive for $305,190. Susan Donatelli to HPD Flip 2019 L.P. at 286 Huntingdon Ave. for $10,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $114,996) by sheriff’s deed. Constance Tepke to Timothy and Janice Stampo at 1041 N Whitmore Road for $68,000. Mathew Beck to William Arthur Chessman II and Lauren Ashlee Chessman at 805 Rebecca St. for $167,500. William Fawcett to Kellie Kerston at 10330 Roseway Blvd. for $170,000. X Pro Real Estate Co. LLC to Mitchell Hornick at 11720 SR 993 for $126,500. Travis Eisentrout to Timothy Beck and Savanna Ludwig at 2409 Spicher Hill Road for $197,900.
NORTH IRWIN
Estate of Mary Shurzinske to Glenn Howard Hursh at 74 Third St. Ext. for $78,000. Kenneth Milton Jones to David and Sarah Caine at 18 Madison Ave. for $65,000. James Burke to LaGorga Properties LLC at 37-39 Webster Ave. for $182,300.
OKLAHOMA
Chris Shafer to Robert Maddox Jr. at 113 Beverly Court for $124,900.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Dominion Transmission Inc. to Brandon Nedley at Ashbaugh Road for $2,239 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $23,041) by sheriff’s deed. NVR Inc. to Harry Allen and Eric Holmes at 1099 Blackthorne Drive for $467,970. Ashley Jakosh to Lori Guenther at 107 Bree Way for $239,900. NVR Inc. to Katherine Valkovic at 1025 Dale Court for $282,625. Karen Krause to Barbara Ann Zelzniak at 6011 Deer Run Road for $77,000. Melinda Markovich to Steven Markovich at 207 Gertrude St. for $100,000. Consolidated Gas Transmission Corp. to Brandon Nedley at Harrison City Export Road for $8,790 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $127,418) by sheriff’s deed. J. Matthew Campise to Stevan and Christina Cady at 1003 Hickory Court for $265,000. Lois Kaiser to James Capets Jr. and Jamie Capets at McWilliams Drive for $14,500. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1031 Moria Court for $92,000. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1004 Rohan Court for $61,000. NVR Inc. to Mary Jo Paterline at 1011 Rohan Court for $302,710. NVR Inc. to Alison Heibel at 1022 Rohan Court for $326,840. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1030 Rohan Court for $61,000. Patricia Ann Lauffer to Patricia Ann Lauffer and Theresa Ellis at 2043 Route 130 for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $107,639). RWS Development RC LTD to David and Michele Judy at 1026 Skyline Drive for $446,726. NVR Inc. to Lynn Julian at 2005 St. Andrews Court for $325,380. NVR Inc. to Ronald and Cynthia Hawranko at 1003 Valinor Drive for $329,050.
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP
US Bank NA to Robert Heffner at 113 Clarence Ave. for $99,000. Entech LLC to Maronda Homes Inc. at 120 Gardenia Drive for $54,000. Lloyd Marsden to David Macko at 211 Liberty Ave. for $18,750 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $131,166) by sheriff’s deed. Adnilnod LLC to Stargazer Land Conservancy LLC at Tyrol Blvd. for $18,000. Iron & Steel Realty Investments LLC to Hoberman Homes LLC at 1100 Willowbrook Road for $8,314 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $100,144) by sheriff’s deed.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Raymond Rupert to Penn Pioneer Enterprises at April Ln for $725 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,303) by sheriff’s deed. Sonya Kaye Rupert to Penn Pioneer Enterprises at 110 Crouse Road for $23,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $160,106) by sheriff’s deed. Noelle Daniels to Timothy Jumper at 224 226 General St. for $4,337 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $49,552) by sheriff’s deed. Thomas Dudek to Charles Edward Tarasovic and Rachel Marie Brindle at 118 Kaufman Road for $235,000. Gloria Czerpak to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB at 139 Kunkle St. for $1,529 by sheriff’s deed. William Kuntz to HPD Flip 2019 L.P. at 859 Old Route 66 for $25,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $128,598) by sheriff’s deed. E.D Lewis to Timothy Jumper at Trees Mills Road for $3,700 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $22,833) by sheriff’s deed.
SCOTTDALE
BZ Real Estate LLC to Heather Proctor at 201 Fourth Ave. for $43,500. Victoria Clark to Pennymac Loan Services LLC at 211 Homestead Ave. for $1,259 by sheriff’s deed. Kenneth Richard Sherbondy to Daniel Coffman at 1017 Mulberry St. for $120,000. Deanna Jerome to Todd Gill and Deanna Jerome at 1802 W. Park Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $66,486).
SEWARD
AZTM LLC to Seward Manor LLC at 1212 Fourth St. for $48,000.
SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP
Deborah Raffaelli to Michael Baumiller at 506-508 Church St. for $40,000. SCC Realty LLC to Apter Co. at 2995 Clay Pike for $848,000. Erin Kijanka to Ryan Victor at 308 Highberger Road for $209,000. Estate of June Fawcett to Katrina Ohler at 148 New Blocks Road for $71,000. William Soyka to O’Kirk Co. at 114 Sewickley Ave. for $120,000. Chester Daugherty to Finleyville Homes LLC at Shaner Road for $833 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $5,552) by sheriff’s deed.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
James Forrai to Jeanne Fazekas at 522 Alexander Ave. for $149,000.
Mako Holdings LLC to Victoria and Thomas Pickford at 425 Green St. for $155,000.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Allure Properties LLC at 512 Sidney St. for $43,500.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Lawrence Shirey to HPD Flip 2019 L.P. at 612 Linda St. for $50,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $236,238) by sheriff’s deed.
TRAFFORD
Donald Vanisko to Dale Smith II at 295 Hillcrest Drive for $170,000. Joshua Wentroble to George Daniels Jr. and Justine Hindle at 413 Wallace Ave. for $295,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Nujay Vernino to Lloydsville Sportsmen Assn. at 831 Latrobe Crabtree Road for $5,412 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $72,939) by sheriff’s deed. Michael Schall to Erik Bailey at 37 Lightcap Road for $144,900. Sarah Bates to Binkers Properties LLC at 925 Lloyd Ave. Ext. for $19,002 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $99,381) by sheriff’s deed. Dicenzo & Cuteri to Elizabeth Rocker at Marguerite Road for $1,016 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $8,467) by sheriff’s deed. Joyce Kelly to Haddon and Caton Goodman at Mt. Pleasant Road for $35,140. Sidney Guest to Restoration Rewing LLC at 1722 Route 130 for $35,000. John Pastorius to Bethany Lee Means at 2003 Skyline Drive for $217,000. Kimberly Jean Scott to HPD Flip 2019 L.P. at 42 Unity Square Drive for $34,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $217,777) by sheriff’s deed. Nancy Byers to SoleSource Properties LLC at 910 Unity St. for $10,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Daniel Shorthouse to Tracy Lapierre and J.Y. Rosensteel at 215 Emerson St. for $62,500. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Grift City Boys Real Estate LLC at 322 Hancock Ave. for $20,000. Donald Hollenbaugh to Thomas Lookabaugh at 516 Longfellow St. for $57,000. Justina Donghia to Wesley and Cindy Mechling at 313 Spruce St. for $93,500. Janet Teeple to Iseman Properties LLC at 107 Washington Ave. for $45,000.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Lee Mazur to Donald Shawley and Dorcie Brandt at 15 Donna Drive for $385,000. Think N Grow Partn. LLC to Pat Andres at 380 Northgate Drive for $52,000. Stephen Zemba to Ronald Henry Jr. and Holly Henry at 568 Sportsman Drive for $167,000.
WEST NEWTON
Daniel Walfish to Frank Berarducci Jr. at 233 Collinsburg Road for $3,362 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $34,769) by sheriff’s deed. TKM Homes LLC to Mario Mitchell and Tiffany Wasko at 201 N Water St. for $44,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Winogene Rae to Daniel Epps and Summer Yates at 705 Wagner Road for $107,000.
