ALLEGHENY
Frye Property Management LLC to Stephanie Marie Crooks at 231 Bryant St. for $8,550. Estate of Paul Kline to William Dull at 4031 Greenwood Road for $90,000. Nancy Fondrk to Eugene Edward Pido Jr. and Laura Ann Pido at 89 Lindsay Ln for $325,000. Barbara Goldstrom to Mario Duncan at Route 56 for $24,500. Gloria Shepard to Michael and Anna Marhefky at Williams Road for $65,000.
ARNOLD
Flora Mae Ghia to Joseph and Lorrie Morow at 2040 Constitution Blvd. for $25,000. Zanella Properties LLC to Anderson Street Management LLC at 1611 Freeport Road for $41,071. Charles Smith to Benjamin Davis at 115 Seneca Drive for $60,000. Michele Petit to Amanda Joy Helen DuPree at 1514 Woodmont Ave. for $5,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Craig Mazur to Janeice Culp at 111 Sycamore Ln for $116,000.
DELMONT
Estate of Linda Ditrich to Tara Pierce and Chad Butler at 95 Barrington Ridge for $175,000. Michael Parish to Justin Guillory and Ashley Nicole Stepnick at 178 Park Drive for $183,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Ronald Stile to James and Tammy Handel at 227 W Third Ave. for $82,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Robert Hartzell to Amanda Barkley at 1132 Latrobe Derry Road for $80,000. Estate of Alan Goldizen to Richard and Diane Ebert at 126 Livermore Road for $80,000. Christine Kelly to Shaun Kelly at 6595 Route 982 for $79,000. James Thomas Jr. to Bryan and Cynthia Lazor at 570 Sunview Cir for $201,900.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Dorso Investments Inc. to Hostetler Family L.P. at County Line Road and Cummings Road for $102,500. Estate of Maxine Darr to Kevin Chearney at 137 Fort Hill Road for $105,000. Estate of Shirley Bowers to Jack and Heather Mathews at 320 Mountain View Road for $12,000. Jadem LLC to Cisarik & Smalley LLC at 327-331 Mountain View Road for $650,000. James Mackanick to Imran Anwar and Jennifer Lynn Durrani at 3994 SR 31 for $340,000. Benjamin Todd to Benjamin and Aubree Calik at 199 SR 711 for $109,900.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
David Cunningham to Sami Cooper at 1594 Mt. Pleasant Connell Road for $134,000. Polish National Catholic Church to Robert Murtha at SR 981 for $60,000. M. Hacker to Duane and James Lint at 1297 Water St. for $1,500.
EXPORT
Carl Marker to Community Living & Support Services Inc. at 5932 Truman St. for $159,500.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Therin Uncapher to Nicholas Telford at 1476 Route 259 for $132,500.
GREENSBURG
RWL Real Estate LLC to Aaron and Jolene Cidor at 129 Alexander Ave. for $128,000. Odyssey Real Estate Enterprises Inc. to Sukhleen Corp. at 555 E Pittsburgh St. for $663,000. Matthew Zedlar to Kathy Lynne Burnisky at 33 Kenneth St. for $217,500. Maureen Thomas to L&L Property Holdings LLC at 408 Knepper St. for $15,000. Sherry Singer to Jaime and Kimberly Wiltz Hidalgo at 340 N Pennsylvania Ave. for $121,000. Invision Development LLC to Kyle Noel and Melissa Merriman at 230 Park St. for $150,000. Estate of Thomas Rafferty to Hope Hakas at 397 Sheffield Drive for $170,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Kevin Ninehouser to Christopher John and Deddeh Coppock at 203 Alfred Pl for $135,000. Dorothy Jean Marsteller to Country Farms Inc. at Bovard Luxor Road for $60,000. Gary Greenwood to Dakota Kusner et al. and Michael Jurick at 937 Giovanni Ln for $380,000. Estate of Ann Dickerson to W Logan Dickerson at 450 Glenmeade Road for $601,152. JPB Real Estate Solutions LLC to Brian Held and Brianna Danser at 221 Linda Drive for $190,000. Riehle Chevrolet Inc. to Riehle Real Estate LLC at Route 30 for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $343,732). Michael Koontz Jr. to Brandon Smith at 125 Shryll Heights Drive for $155,000. Mark Baughman to Crystal Hoffman at 129 Slate Run Road for $169,900. Estate of Virginia Patrick to Lester Joseph Falk at 404 Thornton Ave. for $159,900.
HUNKER
Estate of Richard Davis to Nathan and Dawn Paterra at 565 Walnut Ave. for $175,166.
IRWIN
Timothy Turner to Mark and Jackie Augoustidis at 305 Sixth St. for $48,000.
JEANNETTE
Deena Stauffer to Justin Zmitravich at 317 Charles Ter for $28,000. Steel City Imports & Exports LLC to Segavepo LLC at 931 Gaskill Ave. for $90,000. Mark Levander to RAR Real Estate Holdings LLC at 504 Harrison Ave. for $95,397. S&K Group LLC to Joseph Ference and Alexi Valenta at 816 Laura St. for $22,500. Kimberly Erb to Huntington National Bank at 613-615 Pitcairn Ave. for $2,593 by sheriff’s deed. Dave Marven to Mike Gebadlo and Mark Petroff at 908 Scott Ave. for $33,000. Thomas John Distefano Jr. to Breana Frey at 608 Washington Ave. for $110,000.
LATROBE
Matthew Horrell to Raymond Lesko Jr. and Chelsea Lesko at 23 E Tacoma Ave. for $126,000. Arrow Reformation LLC to Benaiah and Jenna Tucci at 242 Gertrude St. for $35,000. John Poorbaugh to Primo Rentals LLC at 425-427 Lloyd Ave. for $89,000.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Thomas Owens Jr. to John Mundy and Merrie Alice Hammond at 245 W Main St. for $360,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Douglas Dick to Demetrios and Kathleen Patrinos at 136 Kissell Springs Road for $5,000,000. Ronald Knupp to Hayden and Pamela Knupp at 474 Nature Run for $48,000.
LOWER BURRELL
David Kubiak to Wade and Cheryl Greenwald at Unknown Address for $70,500. Margaret Christy to John Benjamin Frazer at 2727 Seventh Street Road for $163,000. Jeffrey Arvay to Nicholas Ray Straughn and Luke Thomas Streussnig at 249 Cresent Drive for $202,000.
MANOR
Jacob Miller to Jason Ferraro and Rosemary Depp at 19 Oak St. for $155,000.
MONESSEN
Charlotte Kobaly to Elaine Patterson at 130 Pacific Blvd. for $75,000. Jennifer Joseph to Carolyn Curcio at 94 Scenery Blvd. for $141,000. Estate of Eleanor Merando to Gary and Sharon Wilson at 27 Stanton Drive for $135,000. Larry Sechrist to Target Two LLC at 919 Summit Ave. for $30,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Michael Oravetz to Anthony and Jennifer Ann Nelson at 825 W Washington St. for $77,320. Martha June Turik to Evergreen RE Development LLC at 910 Washington St. for $55,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Timothy Hoelle to Shawn and Sarah Porter at 1140 Clay Pike Road for $235,000. Estate of Madeline Thompson to Michael Geary at 124 Lilac Ln for $75,000. Barry House to Thomas and Tina Walker at 319 Maple St. for $40,000. Dorso Investments Inc. to Timothy and Sharon Hostetler at Plank Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $48,298).
MURRYSVILLE
Gerald McGinnis to Mark Kaforey trustee at 3675 Blue Sage Ct for $625,000. William Herbein to Thomas Motkowski and Jolanta 3008 at 3008 Bryer Ridge Ct for $448,000. Estate of Donna Desantis to Pamela Lee at 4205 Bulltown Road for $100,000. Lakshmi Madduru to Joseph Bertagna at 6716 Fieldcrest Drive for $369,000. Rita Ciatamitaro to CDMG Enterprises LLC at 3605 Forbes Trail Drive for $162,500. Jerome Franey to Edward Miller and Ashley Schwan at 2342 Harrison City Road for $269,900. Francis Colangelo to Robert and Jordan Kalkstein at 3007 Hilltop Drive for $450,000. David Angelo to Anthony Thomas Talamo at 3230 Meadowbrook Road for $200,000. Elizabeth McElhinney to Linn Holdings LLC at 4040 Saltsburg Road for $350,000. SRK Properties L.P. to Stephen and Joanna Johnson at 3916 Sardis Road for $359,000. Stephen Johnson to William Corey Garone at 6934 Spring Valley Ln for $166,000. Adam Neff to Alanna Gibson at 4674 Stewart Ct for $265,000. Joseph Clark to Jeremy Leeches and Aimee Scott at 2870 Walters Ct for $190,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Hartley Patterson Kennedy to Joseph Anthony and Hannah Mireles at 175 Seventh St. Ext. for $115,000. Tommy Wynkoop to Julie Eyerman at 439 Esther Ave. for $69,500. Sherry Ford to John Christopher Boni and Corinna Neely at 1365 Orchard Ave. for $79,500. Alan Wood to Lindsay Dressel at 218 Pershing Drive for $149,900. Estate of Georgette Clawson to Edward Sharick at 1836 Rebecca St. for $25,000.
NEW STANTON
Bahubali Hospitality LLC to CSP Investments Inc. at 112 W Byers Ave. for $1,820,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Estate of Dominic Mavrikas to Nickolas Patton at 735 Green St. for $59,250.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Willow Glenn Development Co. to Brian Balint and Amy Lewicki at 2018 Cornwall Drive for $75,500. Richard Simon to William and Catherine Jeke at 8459 Delaware Ave. for $291,500. Robert Kustra Jr. to Matthew and Krystal Lynn Stanley at 1990 Guffey Road for $149,900. Matthew Conner to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. at 10134 Lavonne Drive for $225,000. Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to James and Vanessa Spriestersbach at 10134 Lavonne Drive for $225,000. James Michael Dryburgh to Central Penn Capital Management LLC at 1211 Main St. for $55,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $128,947) by sheriff’s deed. John Dengler III to Chad and Karen Dubois at 10741 Old Trail Road for $177,900. John Nixon to Michael Cumberledge and Rene Turkowski at 1355 Samantha Way for $347,500. Estate of Martin Horensky to Grencon LLC at 1009 Three Springs Road for $60,000. Kris Aley to Cody Neyman at 701 Vincent Drive for $355,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Anthony Casino to Andrew Michael Merola Jr. and Emily Merola at 212 Connor Drive for $475,000. Barney Kistler to Eugene and Christine Kana at 1006 Crab Apple Ct for $379,826. 6005 Enterprise Dr LLC to Maka II LLC at 6005 Enterprise Drive for $3,480,000. Veteran Administration to Harvey Wright at 113 Gertrude St. for $40,600. NVR Inc. to Christopher Moratis at 1050 Moria Ct for $298,600. NVR Inc. to Thomas and Cheryl Kirsch at 1052 Moria Ct for $294,390. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1058-1060 Moria Ct for $92,000. James Chick to William Manfredo and Kathryn Carson at 1067 Redoak Drive for $305,000. William Michael to David and Elizabeth Henry at 15 Regola Drive for $295,000. Elias Hanna to Nicholas and Christina Hiller at 44 Regola Drive for $299,900. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at School Road for $120,000. NVR Inc. to Kristin Cifone at 3003 St. Andrews Ct for $296,615. Estate of Barbara Donnelly to Patrick and Kimberly Donnelly at 103 Sutherland Road for $20,122. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1073 Wedgewood Drive for $72,189.
ROSTRAVER
Maronda Homes LLC to Clarence William Bailey and Cherie Helterbridle Bailey at 542 Gardenia Drive for $317,645. Luanne Ward to Sara Jane Yates at 533 Hickory Drive for $97,500. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to David Scarborough and Rande McClain at 125 Ray Drive for $225,000. Rhett Kirk to James Lemon at 181 Shilo Ln for $236,900. Central Penn Capital Management LLC to Kuber and Renuka Kafley at 435 W Spring Grove Blvd. for $315,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Bruce Ashbaugh to Western PA Operating Engineers Joint App at 384 Christopher Road for $310,000. Joseph Herman to Andrew Salo at Otts Road for $30,000. Stonecrete Builders Inc. to Daniel and Christian Robbins at 18 Totteridge Ct for $210,000.
SCOTTDALE
Randy Scott Jones to Brenda Urie at 601 Mulberry St. for $135,000.
SEWICKLEY
Donald Smith to Alvin Coughenour Jr. and Sheila Coughenour at 121 Hood St. for $67,000. Russell Karr to LaGorga Holdings LLC at 305-307 Sewickley Ave. for $107,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Jordan Diehl to Logan Davis and Laura Hoffer at 1411 Poplar St. for $146,400.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Westmoreland County Industrial Dev Corp. to Wyatt WC Properties LLC at Reduction Road for $380,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Elliot Taylor to Shaffer Real Estate Holdings LLC at 726 S Main St. for $59,900.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Cynthia Kail Orlidge to Alignment Investments LLC at Wildcat Road for $8,000.
SUTERSVILLE
Estate of Theresa Merlino to Susie Wright at 529 First Ave. for $56,000.
TRAFFORD
Leo Joyce trustee to J&M Rentals at 604 Seventh St. for $57,500. Estate of Donald Lee Davis to Triple Alpha LLC at 115 Seventh St. Ext. for $80,500. Entech Bradford Square LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 213-221 Ridgecrest Ct for $152,000. Shawn Robinson to Cody Robinson at 333 Short St. for $128,000. Darlene Ann Kerrigan to Adam Leigh Bost at 37 Sycamore St. for $90,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
R & M Properties LLC to David and Amanda Kristiansen at Unknown Address for $70,000. Akela Realty Group LLC to Marsh Run Properties LLC at 3830-3838 Route 30 for $3,600,000. Gary Matey to Brandon and Courtney Flick at 247 Sussex Way for $210,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Russell Valentine to John and Christina Peck at 804 Merwin Road for $240,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Estate of Henry Orkwis to Sawfinger Holdings LLC at 122 Sumner Ave. for $17,500. James Porter to Teresa Lynn Durham at 521 Walnut St. for $1,200.
WASHINGTON
Mark Fallecker to James Kier at 414 Hoover Drive for $260,000. 356 Properties LLC to Joseph and Joyce Reed at 549 Landing Ct for $388,265. Estate of Loraine Horrell to Kent and Linda Horrell at 421 Pleasant Valley Road for $130,000.
WEST NEWTON
Janice Fisher to Krystle Zowacki at 313 Pittsburgh St. for $110,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Eric Trout to Stephanie Weber at 20 S Second St. for $103,000. Westmoreland Human Opportunities Inc. to Lindsay Smith at 508 S Sixth St. for $170,000. Westmoreland Human Opportunities Inc. to Richard Pilato at 509 S Sixth St. for $170,000.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
