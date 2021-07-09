ALLEGHENY
Mary Ann Young to Douglas Graham at 6201 Garvers Ferry Road for $30,000.
ARNOLD
Brandi Dawn Ohara to EGA Enterprise LLC at 1435 Third Ave. for $14,000. EGA Enterprise LLC to MCG Properties Alpha LLC at 1435 Third Ave. for $18,000. Kenneth O’Shell Jr. to Micks Properties LLC at 500 Murray Ave. for $26,000. Justin Gaurich to Wells Fargo at 807 Richmond St. for $6,175 by sheriff’s deed. John Dickson to Charles Bergamasco at 1609 Taylor Ave. for $82,000.
AVONMORE
Harry Robertson to Lindsay McCracken at 601 Allegheny Ave. for $169,900.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Michael Wilmot et al. to Zachary and Megan Hodgman at 2231 Orr Road for $90,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Jeffery Sigado to Stay With Us Two LLC at 144 Powder Mill Road for $200,000.
DELMONT
Gary Makovsky to Shawn and Katherine Cupec at 117 Apple Hill Drive for $270,000. Beth Miller to Arianne Bright at 11 Harrison Ave. for $142,500. Thomas Van Dyke to Cambella Properties LLC at 122 Jones St. for $170,000. Marchelle Delissio to Steven and Elizabeth Hafer at 32 Raymor Ln for $73,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Michael Vasil to James Derk Jr. at 701 Holly St. for $185,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
James Thomas Jr. to Shirley Livengood at 700 Crimson St. for $264,900. Josephine Billingsley to First Commonwealth at 275 Old Route 217 for $2,108 by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Morgan Lavelle to Donald Spencer at 154 Penn Ave. for $145,000. Jennifer Dienes to Alona Dollar at 905 W First Ave. for $179,900. Diane Kunkle et al. to HSBC Bank USA NA at 1200 Wood St. for $1,925 by sheriff’s deed.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Betty Conty to Kelly Lute at 781 Ruffsdale Alverton Road for $84,000.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Christopher Wysocki to Kiski Valley Properties LLC at 408 High St. for $25,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Nathan Foust trustee to Devin and Danielle O’Leary at 925 Creek Road for $159,000. Ronald Jenkins to David and Cynthia Palmer at Fort Palmer Estate Road for $54,000.
GREENSBURG
Scottdale Bank & Trust Co. to Tyler Novak and Tage Rosendahl at 322-324 N Pennsylvania Ave. for $75,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Robert Marto to Mark Rega and Aimee Churchel at Allen St. for $15,000. Estate of Geraldine McLaughlin to Donald Sofaly at 118 Burbank Drive for $90,000. Kelly Ross to Jeffrey and Kelly Faulisi at 106 Caitlin Ct for $295,000. William Shay to John Cunningham Jr. and Amanda Cunningham at 1105 Chambers Ave. Ext. for $219,900. Mary Lou Constable to James Kunkel at 523 Cochran Drive for $202,500. Orlie Ferretti trustee to Melissa Paouncic at 5025 Eagle Point Drive for $600,000. Samuel Raneri V to Paul Slifko at 320 Gaelic Drive for $400,000. John Michael Backus to RJMC Investment LLC at Gay Ave. for $1,500. PHOCC LLC to Thomas and Barbara Combetti at 795 Hearthstone Cir for $62,500. Jason Nutter to Makayla Bricker at 803 High Point Ln for $129,900. Scott Kocevar to Craig Soich at 107 Lone Pine Ln for $180,000. Michael Kaufman to Brian Michael Garrett and Melissa Sapienza at 15 S Rolling Hills Ave. for $185,000. PHOCC LLC to Gary and Pamela Sullivan at 601 Summerwalk Drive for $62,500.
HYDE PARK
Robert Yamber to Krystal McIntire at 604 Fourth Ave. for $80,000.
IRWIN
Blue Mountain Home LMG Inc. to BMKN LLC at 727 Grant St. for $70,000.
JEANNETTE
Elizabeth Sutyak to Jason and Stacy Vincent at 1205 Lynwood St. for $169,000. William Devirgilio to HE Holdings LLC at 233-235 N Second St. for $104,000. Flying Dragon L.P. to Aaron Allen at 120-122 N Third St. for $71,000. Mercedes Getto to Brooke Williams at 903 Ohio Ave. for $189,000.
LATROBE
Suzanne McCormick to Ronald and Jessica Rust at 617 Brinker Ave. for $115,000. Kimberly Dominick to Audrey Sussna at 89 E Harrison Ave. for $139,900. Kenneth Willochell to Michael and Jacqueline Thomas at 26 E Tacoma Ave. for $140,000. Charles Huska to Lane Loughner at 731 Highland Ave. for $180,000. Dr Erick Bergquist to Christopher Clarke et al. and Heather McElwee at 210 W Tacoma Ave. for $353,500.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Lesley Busch to Denise Dallas at 222 E Church St. for $165,000. Estate of David Sayre to Mark Twitchell and Kimberly Payne at 339 Village Ct for $359,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Joyce Curry to Alamar Properties LLC at 160 Edgemont Road for $220,000. Lorraine Hillman to Carlos Camacho at 149 Ligonier 157 Road for $122,000. Dean Marks to Michael and Kimberly Skvorak at 207 Lilac Ln for $335,000. Thomas Kramer to Paul Mercurio at 567 Starrett Ln for $60,000. Rita Fink to Ronald Cartwright Jenkins Jr. and Laura Lorraine Jenkins at 121 Thrufield Way for $339,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Michael Collins to William Bailie Jr. and Pamira Bailie at 216 Connecticut Drive for $240,000. Agostino Distilo to Christopher and Karen Turka at 5112 Watters Road for $87,500.
LOYALHANNA
Nickie Doran to Sydney Sieczkowski and Brandi Muffie at 225 Jamison St. for $154,000.
MADISON
Estate of Edith Carns to Jennifer Rauch at 118 Main St. for $99,751.
MANOR
Estate of Karen Lauffer to Lagorga Properties LLC at 207 Elsie Ct for $94,500. Estate of Henry O’Bryan to DiCerbo Properties Real Estate Investmen at 61 Main St. for $35,000. Ruben Escobar to Ruben Escobar and Sheilla Bayro at 536 Sandy Hill Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $54,708).
MONESSEN
Estate of Janet Carol Ratica to Virginia Kellerman at 1518 Cross St. for $130,000. Aaron Bridge to Sebastian Canigiani at 1136 Dennis Ave. for $90,115. Laverne Wright Ochoa to Aaron Johnson at 1111 Reservoir Ave. for $25,000. Wealth Capital Group LLC to ZacPekin LLC at 1212 Reservoir Ave. for $10,000. Estate of Andrew Mudron to Daniel Wukovich at 20 Rex Blvd. for $65,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Vision Real Estate Holdings LLC to Randall Jay Bizon Jr. and Kassandra Lee Plymale at 406 Spruce St. for $161,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Larry Thomas to Brian Lloyd Beiler at Unknown Address for $130,000. Madalyn Snyder to Kenneth Snyder at 4 Adam Fisher Court for $135,000. Hutter Farm Dairy to Thomas Porter trustee at Kecksburg Road for $245,000. Hutter Farm Dairy to Clinton and Krystal Rose Pizarchik at 1397 Kecksburg Road for $465,000. Ronald Rinaldi to Kimberly Eisaman at 105 Rosemore Ln for $70,000. Nancy Orischak to Pamelyn Orischak at 4116 Route 981 for $100,000. Cherry Wood Development LLC to Patty Ann Dull at 490 Shannon Drive for $45,000. Dylan Rulli to Jimmy Walters at 1112 W Laurel Cir for $231,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Acres Development Group L.P. to Anthony and Amanda Scarpo at Unknown Address for $200,000. Eric Zucco to Arthur Pedrinelli Jr. and Lindsey Pedrinelli at 3124 Barberry Ct for $435,000. CAP Associates LLC to Cezary and Krystyna Pawlowski at 4820 Dargate Ln for $450,000. Andrew Kwiatkowski to Matthew Ventrice and Alexa Goodwin at 209 Georgetown Ln for $148,000. Julie Gulick to Matthew and Stephanie Edwards at 3715 Gleneagle Drive for $325,000. Linda Hooper to Terry and Amy Biddle at 3284 Harbor Ct for $415,000. Hills Church Assoc. L.P. to John and Rebecca Sporar at 3622 Hills Church Road for $119,900. Sean Meigs to Merle Harr at 4251 Hilty Road for $32,500. William Faulk trustee to Eric and Carolyn Lang at 4822 Hobaugh St. for $239,900. Garry Gregory to Kevin and Jenna Lewis at 3365 Lake Ridge Drive for $715,000. Estate of Elizabeth McDonough to James and Roberta Elchik at 3552 Mayer Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,815). Marco Antonio Lodovico to Lance Cesare and Theresa Stewart at 4742 Millstream Court for $242,000. William Murphy to Nancy Jackson at 5028 Saltsburg Road for $270,000. Gregory Podany to John Visnic and Debra Fox at 4002 Sardis Road for $225,000. James Lucas to Daniel and Rachel Devine at 5330 Sardis Road for $285,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
David Renwick to Wesley Family Services at Tenth St. for $3,300 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $12,132) by sheriff’s deed. ArrJays Enterprises LLC to EGA Enterprises LLC at 569 Fourth Ave. for $15,000. EGA Enterprises LLC to MCG Properties Alpha LLC at 569 Fourth Ave. for $20,000. Richard Ross to Robert Vinning and Brandon Allen at 1339 Leishman Ave. for $1,500. Trinity Assembly Inc. to Simone Godson at 1301 Victoria Ave. for $45,000.
NEW STANTON
John Gross to Michael Sanner at 134 Arona Road for $149,900.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Mary Plank to Patrick and Mary Walter at 14045 Clyde Drive for $190,100. Willow Glenn Development to Patrick and Christina Arndt at 2034 Cornwall Drive for $76,500. Ryan Curran to Eric John and Kelly Ann Gottschalk at 11802 Dartmoor Drive for $335,000. Ronald Wakeman to Stephen and Holly Hadad at 11941 Dartmoor Drive for $365,000. George Altman II et al. to Brett Alan Arnold et al. and Alyssa McKenzie Arnold at 1 Leger Road for $230,000. Gary Kulis to Gary and Mary DeFrancesco at 90 N Thompson Ln for $100,000. Estate of John Paul Amos to Douglas Vernon and Beth Bindas Vernon at 11829 Palomino Ct for $383,905. David Adams to Dylan Rulli and Ashley Hibbard at 881 Robbins Station Road for $296,000. Steve Lemack Jr. to Jacob Nelson Shearer and Kara Madison Dally at 13481 St. Clair Drive for $210,000. Geraldine Turner to Amedeo and Ashley Defazio at 2025 Tomco Ln for $290,000. Nikki Adams to John Moody at 14100 Torie Drive for $195,900.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Barney Kistler to Jeffrey and Mary Furr at 1021 Crab Apple Ct for $455,545. Michael Lathom to Vincent Longinotti at 407 Home Drive for $309,900. Patrick Matkozich to Daniel and Stephanie Driskill at 109 Kleylein Ct for $292,500. Lisa Gismondi to Robert Gismondi at 130 Long Drive for $112,000. George Korbakes to Joshua and Hannah Obermann at 2 Nancy Drive for $200,000. Donald Hamilton Jr. to Robert McDonald and Rachel Klaus at 1135 Redoak Drive for $420,000. Estate of Audrey Comisak to Scott and Brittany Beresford at 1014 Sleepy Hollow Road for $240,000. NVR Inc. to Shane Pastura at 5004 St. Andrews Ct for $277,595. Sylvia June Henriquez to Marlene Schick White at 1009 Sunnyfield Court for $295,000.
ROSTRAVER
Samuel Fleming trustee to Timothy and Kristin Renee Durdevich at 702 Finley Road for $228,500. Maronda Homes LLC to Nicholas Levi and Catherine Saree Lutes at 538 Gardenia Drive for $353,840.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Pristine Group Co. to Joseph and Lisa Lundy at 2101 Totteridge Drive for $85,500.
SCOTTDALE
Bruce Kastner to Susan Burkus at 1906 Cowling Road for $162,000. Robin Snyder to William Stoner at 629 Garfield Ave. for $68,500. Janeen Osselborn to Robert Ferko at 507 George St. for $200,000. Peter Benedict III to Michael Graft at 221 Mt. Pleasant Road for $80,000. Estate of Dorothy Younkin to Patricia Hill at 700 S Broadway St. for $70,000. Barbara Adams to Jacob Karinchak and Annette Reynolds at 601 Stouffer Ave. for $152,000.
SEWICKLEY
Myrtle Farmer to Veda Farmer at 228 Sutersville Road for $20,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Cody Montell to Kevin Gray at 2313 Pope St. for $110,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Edward Kozieniak to Dale Kozieniak at Unknown Address for $6,000. Gerald Tripoli to Kristine Szarejko at 135 Cortese Ln for $178,000.
TRAFFORD
Suzanne Eckels to David Hurrell at 853 Eighth St. for $80,000. Carol Morrow to Paul and Kathryn Miller at 223 E Fairmont Ave. for $100,000. Ralph Santilli to Joshua Jenkins at 270 Timber Drive for $147,500. Stephen Hadad to Brandon Teahl and Leah Grabiak at 210 Woodlawn Drive for $210,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
W. Scott King Jr. et al. to William and Margaret Brant at 1519 Fifth Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,663). Allen Williams Investments LLC to Arnold Haake and Jacqueline Brower Haake at 22 Catherine Ave. for $117,500. Wells Fargo to WC Renovations LLP at 1263 Donohoe Road for $73,000. Martin Sowansky to KPLJ Properties LLC at 144 Kurela Road for $67,500. Vicki Wilhelm to Dennis and Jami Prohaska at 709 S Shenandoah Drive for $239,900.
VANDERGRIFT
M. Gregory Race to Ironstone LLC at 112 Custer Ave. for $26,000. William Malcolm Jr. to Larry Chiccola at 113 Farragut Ave. for $8,261. Jonathan Archibald to Kristopher Graven at 213 Holmes St. for $75,000. Mary Ann Young to Douglas Graham at 111 Jefferson Ave. for $37,000. Eric Volk to Quincy Thomas at 205-1/2 Lowell St. for $6,000.
WASHINGTON
Thomas Libitzer to Daniel Wasylink at 284 Reservoir Road for $165,000. Mary Ann Young to Douglas Graham at 266 Route 356 for $3,000. Donald Dick to John and Amy Pink at 1519 Washington Road for $285,000. Debra Suierveld to Adam and Marla Riggle at 317 Young Drive for $485,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
Frank Craig to John Jeffrey Ellis and Sarah Mae Evans at 187 Zdina St. for $36,900. ———
