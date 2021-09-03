ALLEGHENY
Janet Biery to John Jordan at 638 Bagdad Road for $167,750. Guy William Delusio Jr. to David Jones and Cheryl Covelli at 332 Elizabeth Drive for $403,000. Brian Beskitt to Anna Frye at 541 Lori Drive for $205,000. Thomas Bauman to Edward Walter Kapsha and Ashley Michelle Dietz at 360 Orr Ave. for $179,900. Marie Kowalczyk to Joseph and Cheryl Alsippi at 132 Rebecca Ave. for $185,500.
ARNOLD
Tesha Berry to Tree Roots Management LLC at 1378 Fifth Ave. for $5,962 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $99,918) by sheriff’s deed. Travis Englert et al. to Mathew Roth at 1816 Kimball Ave. for $85,000. Mudrinich Family Revocable Living Trust to Holliann Hartman at 1626 Victoria Ave. for $68,000.
AVONMORE
Anthony Cooridoni trustee to Richard Wylie at 623 Indiana Ave. for $112,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Whitesell Family Farm LLC to Curtis and Loraine Waldenville at Learn Road for $137,000.
DELMONT
Dorothy Catarinella to Zachary and Monica Bruno at Dogwood Road for $20,000. Richard Hannah to Cody and Christina Yocca at 111 S. Rose Ct for $300,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Walter Clawson Jr. to Tara Crusan at 406 E Fourth St. for $89,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Janet Calabrese to Frank Klim at 146 Bradenville School Road for $39,000. Robert Skwara to Anna Lund at 302 Clinton St. for $55,000. Shirley Kelly to Kelly Village LLC at Elizabeth Way and Shirley Way for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $269,510). Lawrence Meyer III to Darvon Cantrell at 301 Old Route 217 for $190,000. First Commonwealth to Jonette Marie Hunter at 275 Old Route 217 for $98,000. George Schall to Kendra DiLascio at 150 Penn Ave. for $150,000. Dolores Hudak to David Moffa at 480-482 Pizza Barn Road for $60,000. Charles Myers to Daniel and Joyce McAdams at 1499 Route 217 for $203,125. Angela Rich to Gerald and Donna Latham at 5171 State Route 982 for $120,000.
DONEGAL BOROUGH
David Sadler to Nicholas Adam Hoffer at 154 Main St. for $74,500.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Fern Mountain Development LLC to Robert and Jessica Sedgwick at Bluffs Trl for $200,000.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Quentin Edward Taraszewski to Jerome and Marleen Galiszewski at 427 Elm St. for $39,000.
GREENSBURG
Gary Glamp to Keith and Rassame King at 601 E Pittsburgh St. for $125,000. Secretary Veterans Affairs to Garret and Marilyn Lipecky at 13 Forest Ave. for $89,888. Invision Development LLC to Jana and Andrew Reynolds at 28 Glenview Ave. for $175,000. Estate of Carmela Defail to SegaVepo LLC at 155 Gross Ave. for $125,000. August Wolfe to Atlas Marvin Gardens LLC at 313-325 S Main St. for $810,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Estate of Mary Luttner to Amanda Warwick at Barnhart Road for $39,900. Gregory Stark to Dustin Alston at 190 Bonita Drive for $265,000. David Free to Kenneth Alan Kerlin Jr. at 7002 Carterway Ln for $60,000. Carl Vulcan to PSM Investments Inc. at 1127 Chapel Drive for $265,500. Charles Perry Jr. to Thomas and Monica Atcheson at 138 Chapel View Drive for $336,000. Christopher Garrett to Raymond Rakowski at 223 Crescent Drive for $160,000. Sisters Charity to Seton Hill University at Depaul Center Road for $1,030,000. Donald Paulone to William James and Sherri Lee Goodlin at 638 Donavin Drive for $141,500. Timon Property Development Co. to Mark and Cheryl Osikowicz at 1107 E. Sceptor Ln for $350,923. Nicole Steban to Gina Maloy at 514 Edna Road for $150,000. Jaye Redding to SegaVepo LLC at 519 Fairfield Drive for $167,000. ELL Investments LLC to Evergreen Re Development LLC at 8026 Gladstone Drive for $70,000. Margaret Bobyak to Jason Becker at 950 Harvey Ave. for $264,500. Patricia Bennett to Elizabeth Anne Price at 607 Humphrey Road for $174,000. Green Space Asset Management LLC to Nichole Lee Steltzer at 219 Jacobs Way for $372,000. Alpheus Louis Shutt to Jarret Gallentine and Madison Pityk at 300 Laurentz Ln for $215,000. Robert Joseph Turner to Eric and Lauren Fafalios at 629 Lynn St. for $145,000. Michael Cooper to David Duane Lewis II and Kristin Ross Lewis at 119 Mohican Drive for $235,000. Gordon Getty to Richard Thomas Siefert Jr. and Patricia Ann Siefert at 180 Old Route 30 for $122,000. Brad Miller to Edward and Louise Reams at 364 Seanor Church Road for $379,000. Estate of Dora Fanchalsky to Nicholas Winter at 148 Shady Ln for $110,000. Harold Knotts Jr. to Ericke Evans at 421 Slate Run Road for $207,000. Derek Seddon to Cupola Homes27 LLC at 1427 Swede Hill Road for $181,000. Connie Decker to Arnold Ivey at 32 Tulip St. for $169,900. Dan McGrew to Dan McGrew and Rosa Irene Rangel at 994 Valley Drive for $110,000. William Grimme to Stephen and Michelle Sipes at 51 Wayne Ave. for $90,000. Brian Flowers to Chad Vintovick at 807 Yancey St. for $217,000.
HYDE PARK
Erin Stovich to Richard Grimm at 379 Chestnut St. for $165,000. Maria Hepler et al. to Kenneth and Amy Snyder at 723 Main St. for $185,000.
IRWIN
Jerrad Elmore to RP2ALL LLC at 713 Cypress St. for $144,500.
JEANNETTE
Lawrence Golder to Daniel White at 36 E Gaskill Ave. for $17,000. Matthew Greco to Edwin Henry III at Linden Ave. for $9,000. US Property Partn. LLC to SFR3-020 LLC at 343 N First St. for $35,750. Sarah Resenic to Zachary Joseph Cline at 514 N Second St. for $84,000. DeFloria Properties LLC to HOWM Realty LLC at 1114-1118 Penn Ave. for $83,000. JCM Squared LLC to SFR3-030 LLC at 118 S 11th St. for $38,500. Francisco Perri to Painter Property Development LLC at 100-102 S 12th St. for $95,000. Loni McMullen to Kelsey Oddis at 507 Welty Ave. for $100,000.
LATROBE
Robert Sutton to Ronald Moffa and Jessica Sutton at 703 Depot St. for $104,660. Estate of Jane Pastor to Madison Ward at 207 Fairmont St. for $90,000. Erick Smith to Brenden Calabrace at 1818 Ligonier St. for $173,400. Estate of Ora Dalton to Kenneth and Lisa Serement at 720 Main St. for $50,000. Kira Kontor to Brittnee Stephen at 1922 Raymond Ave. for $128,900.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Michael Berret to Michael and Barbara Gillingham Berret at 401 E Church St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $105,690).
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Joseph Michael McInerny et al. to Zachary and Sarah Jane Kroh at 224 Barron Road for $1,650,000. Jonathan Gaugler et al. to Teroerde Family LLC at 789 Darlington Road for $950,000. Joseph Anthony to Robert Stoffa at 1520 Robb Road for $725,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Shawn Porter to Jesse Alan and April Joy Oddis at 105 Madison Drive for $235,000. Sheldon Landis to Steve and Carol Meso at 218 Missouri Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $7,967).
MANOR
Sherry Downes to Kory Nicole McCarty at 324 Brandywine Drive for $120,000. Adam Slivka to Dave Sean Marven at 16 Butler St. for $70,000.
MONESSEN
PNC Bank NA to Mangesh Khedikar Inc. at 204 Aliquippa Ave. for $16,465. PA Equity Resources Inc. to Dylon J Nave at 14 Colonial Drive for $104,900. Gregory Teegarden to Cozy Home Properties LLC at 317 Ontario St. for $35,000. Mark Gallik to Rachel Curcio at 40 Stracke Ave. for $99,900.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Jacob Tomich to Orie and Stephanie Kistner at 633 Joseph St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $70,616).
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Restoration Rewind LLC to Kylie Shaffer and Austin Grimm at 6845 Low St. for $178,500. Dan Trice to Ronald and Linda Bradshaw at 112 Roof Top Road for $8,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Larry Senor to Christopher and Jessica Putnak at 4825 Crowfoot Road for $411,000. Robert Anderson to Kenneth and Lori Say at 3363 Douglas Drive for $285,000. Mark Faurie to Katie Rullo and Nathan Steiner at 4004 Fredricksburg Ct for $595,000. Estate of Dorothy Lape to Dana Greco at 3486 Hills Church Road for $252,000. Donald Black to Adam and Geraldine Gail at 3470 MacArthur Drive for $310,000. Kyle Zimmerman to Garrett Smith at 3070 Magnolia Drive for $170,000. Angelo Ferrari to Douglas Simpson at 1234 Twelve Oaks Ct for $640,000.
NEW FLORENCE BOROUGH
Estate of Georgene Tomb to Jeffrey and Linda Horan at Furnace Ln for $74,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Dorothy Herrin to 15068 Local LLC at 977 Fifth Ave. for $150,000. Mark Warren Beaudoin to John Ososky at 517 Birch Way for $55,000. William Holmes IV to Zachary Erb and Rebecca Lasko at 1059 Edgewood Road for $265,000. Greg Medlang to Erik and Sarah Kidwell at 14 Jones St. for $53,500. Penninvest Group LLC to VZ Investors LLC at 1246 Leishman Ave. for $69,000. Estate of Paul Keller to Theresa Berezanich at 531 Linden Ave. for $24,550. Estate of Mary Bettor to Horizon Homes Pittsburgh LLC at 808 Locust Street Ext. for $60,000. Charles Thomey to C Rider Property Management & Leasing LL at 1020 Stanton Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,065). Anthony Guida Jr. to Anthony Guida III and Deborah Guida at 221 Vernon St. for $38,600. John Gentilcore to Aaron Arrington at 1328 Woodmont Ave. for $23,000. William McGregor to Rachel Elizabeth Koontz at 126 Woodstone Ln for $125,000. Raymond Bitar to Gerald DeMarco at 101 Woodstone Ln 14 for $119,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Michael Grimes to Zachary Shiley at 508 Hill St. for $139,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Christopher Tennant to Richard and Sue Morales at 11689 Appaloosa Ct for $374,000. Bryan Almes to Mark and Kathleen McKay at 1155 Bedford Road for $380,000. Michael Vario to Robert and Shawna Ricker at 1325 Bedford Road for $298,000. Robert McCloskey to William Beno at 860 Castleview Drive for $355,000. Ian Moyer to Cupola Homes27 LLC at 1900 Collen Drive for $211,000. Robert Roycroft to Cupola Homes27 LLC at 512 Colonial Manor Road for $225,000. Matthew Stephens to Irene Anne Defrances at 614 Dianthus St. for $117,000. Eric McDonald to Keith and Stephanie Patton at 9570 Downing Pl for $518,500. Estate of Elaine Gruber to SegaVepo LLC at 764 Five Pines Road for $186,000. James Murray to Bharati and Jayanti Shah at 22 Forest Oaks Trl for $530,000. Jason Gillespie to Anthony Joseph Washington Jr. and Nicole Marie Washington at 1689 Friar Tuck Drive for $200,000. Estate of Richard Rates to Brandon Buys Houses LLC at 1749 Friar Tuck Drive for $106,000. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at Giulia Drive for $90,000. Matthew Charles Anthony to Knox Development LLC at 2143 Haflinger Drive for $300,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $329,509) by sheriff’s deed. Russell Weyant Jr. to Gregory and Stefanie Braeudigam at 10400 Madison Ave. for $123,000. Caroline Frances Swankler to Cathrine Maves at 14631 Murrysville Road for $80,000. Steven Butler to Brian and Ashley Fleeman at 13781 Ormsby Drive for $216,000. Michael DeBlasio to Garrett Cibak at 2079 Robbins Station Road for $236,900. Devon West to Cupola Homes27 LLC at 2068 Robin Hood Drive for $210,000. Thomas Keaton to Jason and Jamie Miller at 1921 Shaw Ave. for $190,000. Willow Glenn Development Co. to Angela Minter at 3142 Warwick Drive for $490,000. Patrick Jack to Llewelyn McClamy and Ashley Harner at 12731 Water St. for $152,700. Clint Craft to Eric and Andrea Slavin at 870 Whitehead Ln for $7,500. Willow Glenn Dev Co. to George Robert Lord Jr. and Faith Anne Lord at 1626 Windsor Road for $98,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Veronica Kosoglow to Hank William and Susan George at 29 Aspen Drive for $275,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at Blackthorne Drive for $73,844. Edward Schmidt to Craig Richmond and Holly Lynn Hallman at 2086 Boquet Road for $685,000. Nancy Farabaugh to Robert and Marjorie Thompson at 208 Charles Ave. for $320,000. James Canova to 3W8SGWPC6 LLC at 9 Hawthorne Ln for $450,000. Michael Girvin to Matthew Hammack and Sierra Dumas at 5 Hones Road for $275,000. Michael Poulich to Aaron and Melissa Smith at 133 Lorien Drive for $385,000. Eighteen North Holdings LLC to Alicia Musisko at 224 McWilliams Road for $197,500. Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Thomas Rovison Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Rovison at 501 Sandra Drive for $214,901. NVR Inc. to Janet Ingersoll at 6000 Turnberry Ln for $313,185. NVR Inc. to Kelsey Livengood at 6004 Turnberry Ln for $276,915. NVR Inc. to Amy Spadaro at 6006 Turnberry Ln for $314,400. Sydney Holdings LLC to Evelyn McCormick at 1001 Valinor Drive for $352,000. John Kazousky Jr. to Richard Lawther and Lisa Peaco at 766 William Drive for $187,000.
ROSTRAVER
Jacquelyn Kuehner to James Klingensmith and Nicole Shamitko Klingensmit at 211 Country Drive for $397,000. Brad Martin to Timothy and Marsha Bauer at Darr Road for $195,000. Ronald Chiaravalle Jr. to Ronald Chiaravalle Jr. and Carole Bisceglia at 24 Green Hill Road for $7,500. Mountaineer Natural Gas Co. to Amanda Como Levi at 281 Porter Road for $94,000. Vielka Culp to Charlene Gales at 429 Somers St. for $53,000. Ronald Dinio to Stargazer Land Conservancy LLC at Tyrol Blvd. for $8,500.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Susan Scheible trustee to RSC Development LLC at 253 Cloverleaf Drive for $34,000. John Kuzmen to David Rosatti and Georgia Becker at 132 Hi Acres Road for $300,000.
SCOTTDALE
David Romagna to One Five Zero LLC at 105 N Hickory St. for $51,000.
SEWICKLEY
Advanced Rental Solutions LLC to James Stratigos at 393 Lowber Road for $65,000. Avalene Cantini to Redstone Leasing Properties LLC at 218 Sewickley Ave. for $60,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Paula Simanovich to Marion Sedlacko at 1179 Cedar St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $151,381). Estate of Amelia Damiano to Wendy Poole and Heather Allison at 620 Sheridan Ave. for $130,500.
TRAFFORD
Roy Faust to Richard Emery and Amanda Sirochman at 208 Edgewood Ave. for $105,000. Maronda Homes LLC to Daniek and Molly Juliussen at 221 Ridgecrest Ct for $449,254.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Lora Daugherty to Carrie Shafran at 100 Allegheny Ave. for $67,850. Linda Chenet to Timothy Butala Jr. at 208 Alpen Strasse for $135,000. Karen Sue Roschella et al. to Dave and Kathy Ann Palmer at 151 Hilton Road for $50,000. Terry Wasmund to Valerian and Renee Karlski at 112 Magnolia Drive for $475,000. James Thomas to Christopher and Lisa Schimizzi at 315 N Shenandoah Drive for $334,400. Jeffrey Scott Lovelace to Jess and Carly Tetkoski at 170 Oak Hill Drive for $318,000. Pellis Holdings LLC to John and Janet Mucci at 369 S Shenandoah Drive for $332,290. Weatherton Farm Estates Inc. to Alexander Haines at 110 Sharron Drive for $29,900. Kevin Luttner to Joel and Kate Springer at 2105 Tartan Ct for $690,000. Knights Landing Inc. to Gregory and Rosemarie Taluskie at 107 Victoria Drive for $75,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Walter McGuire to Robert Powell at 926 36th St. for $79,900. Kenneth Artman to Gerald and Robin Jones at 224 Emerson Ave. for $69,900.
WASHINGTON
James John to Paul and Diane Crooks at 783 Zubal Road for $380,000.
WEST NEWTON
William Hope Jr. to Daryl and Karen Luciani at 907 Vine St. for $250,000. ———
