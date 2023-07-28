ADAMSBURG
Secretary of Housing And Urban Develop to JSamuels LLC at 231 Main St. for $90,000. ALLEGHENY
Dawn High to Steven Beckett and Brittany Greene at 900 Bagdad Road for $290,000. Richard Hovanec to Ernie Sipolino at 6309 Leechburg Road for $6,500. James Sober to John and Ann Starr at Shaner Road for $189,172. James Sober to Starr Valley Enterprises LLC at Shaner Road for $362,252.
ARNOLD
Community Education Centers Inc. to Teach From Dehart Foundation at 1704 Fourth Ave. for $60,000. Terranova Ventures LLC to Verum Holdings LLC at 1724 Fifth Ave. for $75,000. Money Mike’s Inc. to MacKenzie Losser and Taylor Fisher at 1811 Kenneth Ave. for $85,000. AVONMORE
Anthony Kunkle to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC at 612 Cambria Ave. for $1,453 by sheriff’s deed. Kenneth Cuccaro to Trisha Letham at 122 Westmoreland Ave. for $174,900. BELL
Jeffery Howard to Limestone Spring Acquisitions 2 LLC at 242 Millstone Road for $147,656. COOK
Stephen Viazanko Jr. to Victor and Carol Glowacki at 33rd St. for $11,000. Christopher Ferry to Tracey Pelesky and Jean Case at 1190 Bethel Church Road for $90,000. Jeremy Springer to Michael Springer at Sylvester Ln for $10,000. Jeremy Springer to Michael and Candace Springer at 122 Sylvester Ln for $105,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Wesley Siko to Robyn John at 423 E Second St. for $117,000. Dana Rowe to Christine Brown at 217 E Fourth St. for $65,000. Jason McCullough to First Key Master Funding 2021-A Coll Tr at 302 E Fourth St. for $1,451 by sheriff’s deed. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Zachary Gustafson to Enyap LLC at 933 Abbott St. for $175,000. Patricia Weimer to Jonathion Kuhns at 76 Chappell Way for $269,999. Jon Lyons to Zachary David Lyons at 669 Dinco Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $225,000). PADE Dogwood MHP LLC to Dogwood MHP Lindale LLC at 503 Earl Drive for $5,794,873. Estate of Patricia Maher to Keith Gwyn Johnson and Leona Marie Franchock at 752 Everview Ln for $188,500. Abigail Caperell Moore to Robert Smith and Mandy Mazzagetti at 1115 Lehmer St. for $450,000. Secretary of Housing And Urban Develop to Duncan Lundberg at 138 Loyalhanna Ave. for $161,959. Vicky Wallbaum to Blake Vallorani at 1004 Main St. for $32,000. Mandy Mazzagetti to Jamie Lynn Giesey and Rosemary Polo at 603 McFarland Road for $267,500. Colleen Dougherty to Zachary and Kristin Gustafson at 106 Orchard Drive for $234,000. Christopher Moskal to Benjamin Tyler Dorko at Rt 982 for $7,000. Kathleen Rudy to Aaron Timothy Lutz at 1031 St. Clair St. for $123,000. Michael Rosso Jr. to Ronald Paul and Mary Kay Morgan at 5229 State Route 982 for $164,900. Richard Gradischek to Lauren Alexis and Trever Hugh Daugherty at 541 Toms Ln for $385,000. Lindsay Moore to Brent Skibinski at 131 Twin Oaks Road for $152,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON
Susan Murdock to James and Jolene Preisach at Railroad St. for $125,640.
Mark Peachey to Lisa Shorter at 1317 W Pittsburgh St. for $15,000.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Ernest William Miller to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 316 Jackson St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $38,000).
GREENSBURG
Daniel Edmonds to Todd Brinker at 1047 Cranston Drive for $135,000. Kathleen Valkovic to Pitt Partners LLC at 244 Fayette St. for $270,000. Estate of Donna Eileen Veshosky to BZ Real Estate LLC at 934 Hillcrest Drive for $132,500. Estate of Silveria Campagna to Charlene Wolff at 86 McLauglin Drive for $242,500. Estate of Charles Linsenbigler to Donald Zappone Jr. at 742 Mt. Pleasant St. for $55,000. John Trevellini to PGH Cash Buyers LLC at 235 N Hamilton Ave. for $30,000. Citizens Bank NA to Jun Xiu Zhang at 446 N Main St. for $139,900. Estate of Debra Ann Long to Dale and Deborah Adams at 41 Northmont St. for $141,900. Jody Johnson to John Gray and Rebecca Fosbrink at 319 Painter St. for $97,500. Michael Posner to Yellow Rose Vending at 363 S Hamilton Ave. for $96,000. Margaret DiVirgilio to John and Bettye Jo Burbank Krizbacker at 126 Westmoreland Ave. for $330,000. HEMPFIELD
Gregory Gromley to Dalton Evans at 1980 Clawson Ave. for $257,725. Keisha Jeffries Sweeney to Thomas and Leslie Sweeney at 204 Crescent Drive for $120,000. One Keystone Properties LLC to Matthew Yamber at 157 Crissinger Road for $16,000. Madria Hepner to Timothy Edward and Beth Ann Stradling at 8 Deerfield Drive for $270,000. Rosensteel Enterprises LLC to Greg and Darla Mori at 11 Fosterville Road for $251,000. James McMahan to Donald Fritz Jr. and Susan Fritz at 34 Fosterville Road for $153,000. Timothy Dunlevy to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. at Franklin St. for $1,232 by sheriff’s deed. Joy Polet to Lisa Ann Hildenbrand at 55 Lakeridge Drive for $349,900. William James Moore III trustee to Revolutions Properties LLC at 216-218 Luxor School Road for $107,534. Terri Fenters to David Rieg at 200 Robin Hood Drive for $282,500. Cheryl Ritson to Bonnie Clemens at 3709 Route 136 for $12,000. Rodgers And Rodgers PC to Hempfield Township at Rugh Ave. and Spruce St. for $43,000. Smithfield Trust Co. to Paul and Kristin Kubicek at 2563 Skidmore Road for $253,644. Mark Sobota to Chase Alcorn at 125 Slate Run Road for $200,000. Estate of Bernard Stairs to James and Roberta Stairs at 190 Trouttown Road for $60,000. Saundra Lavchick to John and Janet Toomey at 132 Twin Run Road for $5,000. K & M Homes LLC to M & K Homes LLC at 339 Wendel Road for $108,989. Paul Taggart to Mark and Beth Geary at 337 Wolfe Nursery Road for $335,000. HUNKER
Mark Fix to Frank Esken at 284 Bridge St. for $19,000.
HYDE PARK
Estate of Marian Huska to Tyler Marangoni at 285 Railroad St. for $90,000.
JEANNETTE
Mark Giaquinto to Tyler Naulty and Spencer O’Donnell at 519 Beech St. for $146,000. Community Living Care Inc. to Mahlon Byler at 1213 Bennett Ave. for $25,000. Robert Franklin Contino to Robert Franklin and Bruce John Contino at 7 Broad St. for $46,300. Linda Kerlin to Jason and Lindsy Garner at 420 Cassett Ave. for $50,000. Pocono Properties LLC to Righteous Properties LLC at 409 Chestnut St. for $15,000. Estate of Anna Moffa to Broc and Stephanie Faylor at 801 Cowan Ave. for $30,000. Gregory Tuttle to Harry Franklin and Gloria Millberg at 1 Hacker Ave. for $44,900. Zerfoss Property LLC to Robert Berkepile at 413 Harrison Ave. for $30,000. James Solomon to Austin Ulm and Alexandra Pohl at 406 Hickory St. for $220,000. Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC to Marcelino Tun and Sandra Chacon at 412 Jane St. for $85,000. James Brasco Jr. to Plank Properties LLC at 644 S Sixth St. for $42,000. Robert Nichols to Michael Parker at 408 Summit Ave. for $29,633. Vance Edward Phillips to Anthony Cortazzo IV at 406 Vine St. for $195,000. Stephanie Watkoski to Keith Ballantyne at 826 Western Ave. for $70,000. Linda Ladue to Wells Fargo Bank NA at 702 Westmoreland Ave. for $3,063 by sheriff’s deed. Adam Burwell to Christina Faltz at 804 Wylie Ave. for $100,000. Eric Humberger to Carrie Lorinc at 905 Wylie Ave. for $88,300.
LATROBE
REO Trust 2017 RPL1 to CUDA Investments Inc. at 112 D Ave. for $49,900. Estate of Gerald Walter to Matt and Tracy Hrubes at 214 E Second Ave. for $90,000. George Lowther to Michael Justin Anderson at 132 Easy St. for $209,000. Darlene Pagnanelli to Anthony Pagnanelli at 146 Easy St. for $30,000. Andrew McBroom to Jill Theresa McBroom at 601 Fairmont St. for $90,000. Frank Denara Jr. to Kathleen Schall and Sandra Witherspoon at 330 Gertrude St. for $122,000. Mary Crocker to City Of Latrobe at 1701 Jefferson St. for $35,000. Jeffrey Regula to 512 LLC at 908 Ligonier St. for $18,000. Garret Lipecky to Shan Beard and Abigail Michelle Kubistek at 410 Lloyd Ave. for $34,900. Rhonda Shepler to Alexander Lakin at 316 Loyalhanna Ave. for $106,000. Richard Henry Rasey to Nathaniel Edward Neiderhiser at 337 Miller St. for $125,000. Estate of Patricia Kenly to Gregory and Kelly Rae Stanko at 34 Wagner St. for $108,000. Daniel Horner to Christiana Harper at 121 Washington St. for $165,000. LAUREL MOUNTAIN
Lydia Herrholtz to Julie Lyda at 7 Locust Road for $120,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Amanda Bridge to Michael and Donna Garrity at 241 D W Ln for $239,000. Edward Michael Barnhart to Richard and Kelly Gurney at 194 Edgemont Road for $230,000. Paul Ashy to William and Arlene Lowry at 800 Forbes Drive for $220,000. Citizens Bank NA to LUX Properties + Designs LLC at 120 Hermitage Cir for $161,000. Michael Marinchak III to Ryan and Audress Cesario at 853 Nature Run Road for $155,000. Martin Mourer to Kristopher Bowman at 508 Wonders Ln for $110,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Neal Clements to Gianna Lombardo and Thomas O’Leary at 3017 Artfield St. for $173,000. Estate of Dorothy Ann Ryan to Joseph and Mary Beth Marcoline at 2850 Edgecliff Road for $164,500. Thomas Kuhns Jr. to United Union Roofers Waterproofers & All at 1340 Greensburg Road for $459,000. Charles Namey to Leon and Linda Arcuri at 213 McLaughlin Drive for $120,000. Kenton Plastics International Inc. to Jacob and Mary Feroce at 2652 Norma Drive for $48,000. Deutche Bank NA Tr to Castle 2020 LLC at 2979 Phillips Drive for $16,300. HPD Flip 2019 L.P. to ThinknGrow Partners LLC at 2996 Sycamore Ave. for $90,000. LOYALHANNA
Kathleen Maiolie to Donald Maurice at 106 Deer Road for $95,000. Sandra Hainan to Veronica Ent and Leonard Dombrowski at 141 Juniper Drive for $150,000.
MADISON
Starr Auckerman to Brian Mutchler and Antonetta Klaus at Meadow Ln for $315,000.
MANOR
Jeffrey Lott to Sean and Karen Sadler at 335 Rowe Road for $610,335.
MONESSEN
Robert Hannan to Maria Mata at 952 Grant Ave. for $30,000.
Maurice Rice to City of Monessen at Knox Ave. for $2,000.
J&R Real Estate Holdings LLC to Lindsey Thomson at 900 Maple Ave. for $38,000.
James Pelissero to Kenneth and Carol Duda at 105 Pennsylvania Blvd. for $115,000.
Thomas Jolley to Amy Barfield at 1312 Summit Ave. for $55,000.
Michael Brandt to Mark Benyak at 611 Summit Ave. for $20,000.
MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Anthony Bando to Michael Rosso Jr. and Deborah Rosso at 238 Orchard Hill Drive for $165,000. Edwin Schmitz to The Cat’s Meow Limousines LLC at 533 W Main St. for $85,000. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Diane Trout to Anthony and Anita Mastrorocco at Alice Road for $50,000. Michael Martino to Bruce and Diane McNealy at Baker Road for $135,000. Timothy Peter Sager III to Todd and Wendo Weiner at 5198 Brinkerton Road for $8,500. Kimberly Overly to Jessie Leonard at 764 Hecla Road for $154,500. Christopher Horrell to Michael Jordan Jr. and Tamera Kooser Jordan at 105 N Hazelnut Drive for $400,000. Estate of Debera Matthews to Markus and Kate Oden at 324 Turnpike Road for $228,000. Estate of Kathleen Frances Bossick to Jason Mull at 206 Washington St. for $62,500.
MURRYSVILLE
Robert Raposa to Tiffany Hall at 102 Apple Blossom Ct for $270,000. Kevin Jakiela to Alexander and Stacey Burns at 4578 Ashbaugh Road for $690,000. Estate of Lavina Wood to Adam Krause at Burnett Drive for $9,090. Margaret Walczak to Donald and Carol Dryburgh at 5028 Cedar Ln for $325,000. Ginger Worley to Robert and Stephanie Kacin at 3518 Chapel Hill Ct for $440,000. Barrington Heights LLC to Brian and Jennifer Heberle at 5400 Cline Hollow Road for $164,900. Therese Kirchner trustee to Michael and Amanda Neff at 4214 Colonial Drive for $285,000. Scott Lambrecht to Bryson Harper at 1164 Delaware St. for $115,000. James Tobin to Ruslan Sokolov at 3006 Hillcrest Ln for $10,130. Jordan Telin to Zane Thiry and Jenna Furman at 3512 Ivy Drive for $385,000. Ronald Meledandri to Jeffrey and Meagan Vincent at 3949 Laurel Oak Cir for $385,300. Heidi Katonak to Gerald Bartolomucci at 1764 Mountainview Drive for $650,000. Martinez Investments L.P. to Michael and Carolyn Mento at 3935 Old William Penn Highway for $550,000. Bruce Livengood to Amy and William McHugh at 4520 Old Wm Penn Highway for $420,000. Mariann McHenry to Craig and Sara Thomas at 5237 Saddle Pack Tr for $399,999. Estate of Lavina Wood to Adam Krause at 4272 Sky Vue Drive for $240,000. Thomas Beagan to Paul Rico at 6790 Stephanie Ct for $454,000. Criterion Properties LLC to Brittany Lyyne and Kyle Alan Peterson at 2418 Wheatland Cir for $470,000. NEW ALEXANDRIA
No Walls Ministries to Kelly Ann Parks at 214 Church St. for $67,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Joanne Cherban to SFR3 060 LLC at 1510 Seventh St. for $66,200.
Valley Heights Carl LLC to Autumn and Mary Blystone at 701 Carl Ave. for $165,000.
Evangelical Lutheran St. Pauls Congregati to In Faith Holdings LLC at 1001 Knollwood Road for $125,000.
Kathleen Thomas to Integrity Mortgage Note Fund I LLC at 411 Oakwood St. for $14,378 by sheriff’s deed.
Jesse Vollmer to Jorge Chacon and Patricia Ortiz at 1812 Rebecca St. for $62,000.
SFR3 LLC to SFR3 020 LLC at 501 Riverview Drive for $47,500.
Estate of Elizabeth Madeja to Daniel Paul Potter at 455 Spring St. for $175,000.
Estate of David Ostrosky to Daniel Gavasto at 528 Vernon St. for $52,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $2,600,000).
Mary Calvanese to Ronald and Vickie Jo Black at 150 Woodstone Ln for $155,075.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
John Stark to Shane Davis at 424 Henry St. for $67,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON
Dalton Francik to Stephanie DeMaro at 1390 Second St. for $168,000. Estate of Linda Lee Crookston to Courtney Vannoy and Roger Diehl at 12260 Adams Drive for $239,000. NVR Inc. to Hannah Corden at 6289 Antonio Drive for $574,730. NVR Inc. to David and Lynn Bell at 6302 Antonio Drive for $473,690. NVR Inc. to Adam and Kayli Altobelli at 6424 Antonio Drive for $694,500. Cynthia Akins to Rick Murray and Tony Corsa at 9690 Barnes Lake Road for $85,000. Jason Shenefelt to Emily Momich at 391 Butterfield Drive for $191,000. Michael Depew to Adam Ereditario and Catherine Ponterio at 8994 Delaware Ave. for $330,000. Gregory Bittner to Travis and Alexandra Bittner at 10471 Farview Drive for $420,000. NVR to Brian Matthew Arnold and Chelsea Catherine Scherer Arnold at 1026 Giulia Drive for $475,755. Estate of Marlene Wargo to Coremax Investments LLC at 200 Glendale Drive for $95,000. Scott Begonia to Justin Robert Kopcak at 9040 Lucia Ln for $420,000. Nathan Novacek to Tyler Watters at 398 Mineral St. for $140,000. Maronda Homes LLC to Courtney Rose Crupie and Matthew John Gillott at 1024 New Hope Drive for $435,800. Maronda Homes LLC to David Doty at 959 New Hope Drive for $499,990. Alma Patterson to Savanna Ludwig and Trevor Grace at 10901 Old Trail Road for $103,000. Pasquarelli Property Management LLC to Edgar Hunt and Jessica Merchant at 7865 Oscar Ct for $1,731,709. Molly Ann Anthony to David and Karen Rosenberg at 9331 Pembroke Cir for $331,000. James Bortz III to Brent and Jessica Reamer at 7720 Pennsylvania Ave. for $350,000. Jo Ann Hill to Gabriel Nowak and Nicole Allison at 2300 Scotch Hill 2 for $640,000. Anna Smith to Trisha Faith at 220 Skellytown Road for $319,000. PENN BOROUGH
Joseph Myers to Juliana Rose Destein at 206 Church St. for $82,500. Hope Salemi to Shira Dreistadt at 610 Harrison Ave. for $87,500.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR at 1097 Blackthorne Drive for $101,000. Estate of Raymond Krisko to Clint and Serena McBride at 5838 Claridge Export Road for $303,000. NVR Inc. to Timothy Jacob Frank and Leesa Ann Mountain at 8003 Kapalua Ln for $386,155. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR at 1004 Lynx Ct for $73,844. Chris Little to Alexander Olesko at 33 Nancy Drive for $230,000. Rachel Sekora to Sheri Lynn Czak and James Anthony Czak Jr. at 2074 Ridge Road for $200,000. Scadden Investments LLC to Nestor Perez at 3525 Route 130 for $290,000. Donna Marie Bernatowicz trustee to Frederick Will and Kimberly Smith at 125 Sunrise Drive for $275,000. NVR to Tracy Lynn Derganz and William Reno at 1064 Wedgewood Drive for $567,835. NVR to James and Jennifer Ann Rager at 1072 Wedgewood Drive for $521,645.
ROSTRAVER
Christopher DiPerna to Amber Michael at 510 Fifth St. for $134,000.
Audrey Jean Lynn to Donald Higinbotham III and Jill Higinbotham at Cobble Ln for $2,000.
Robert Dixon to John Carroll at Crawford Ln for $200,000.
Entech LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 417 Gardenia Drive for $64,200.
RWS Land Co. Inc. to Kris Pokhrel and Sara Adhikari at 208 Landon Drive for $88,000.
Amy Jo Cromling to Todd Miller and Amanda Sedor at 219 Larson Blvd. for $200,000.
Richard Komosinski to Michael and Carol Bobby at 3030 Midway Ln for $235,000.
Westmoreland County Land Bank to Joe and Cheryl Nagy at Otto St. for $5,000.
Carissa Jo Moody to James Nichols Jr. and Michele Nichols at 1316 Ridge Road for $200,000.
DDM Development Inc. to Daniel and Carla Blackwell at 758 Sandstone Way for $325,000.
Entech LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 262 Stump Drive for $115,400.
SALEM
Laura Valerio to LNJ Capital LLC at 201 Bardine Road for $343,000. Estate of James William Christy to Richard Bundy Jr. and Lori Bundy at 1102 Brick Hill Road for $67,000. Totteridge Properties LLC to David George and Diane Svec-George at 2037 Totteridge Way for $75,000. Phyllis Hilty to Richard Bundy Jr. and Lori Bundy at 150 Winchester Ln for $85,000. SCOTTDALE
Craig Koring to Midfirst Bank at 312 Mt. Pleasant Road for $1,758 by sheriff’s deed. Steven Lee Banasick to Scott Poorbaugh at 111 Orchard Ave. for $148,000. Barbara Banasick-Zavatsky to Debra Burkholder at 117 Orchard Ave. for $148,800. Brandon Hamrock to Norvelt Pizzeria Inc. at 811 Water St. for $79,000. SEWARD
Wilbur Shirey to James Jones III and Grace Taylor at 236 Indiana St. for $3,000. Maudelynn Redilla to Joy Robbins at 216 Van Horn St. for $65,000.
SEWICKLEY
Susan Robinson to Ross Walker IV at 887 Lowber Road for $152,201.
Dominic Terranella to Daniel Terranella at 221 Oak St. for $40,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Kenneth Sisler to Raven and Jennifer Dupilka at 105 Alderwood Drive for $235,000. Bank Of New York trustee to Gabriel and Rosa Volante at 1027 Broad St. 5301 for $60,000. Estate of Dennis Kunkle to Keisha Sweeney and Joshua Kunkle at 1332 Elm St. for $95,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON
Thomas Jarding to Sidney Tonini at 2514 Fifth St. for $185,000.
Estate of Vernon Hall to Rex and Tori Ann Hall at Blasko Ln for $10,000.
Bruce Martin to US Bank NA at 142 Main St. for $1,484 by sheriff’s deed.
Reed Commerce LLC to Scott and Emmalou Donaldson at 405 N Fourth St. for $103,000.
Rosalie Schneider to W Theodore and Lacie Parker at 141 Parker Road for $220,000.
Estate of Lucius Manns to Daniel and Britta Cammarata at 298 Rolling Hills Road for $320,000.
Amy Ruth Melego to David and Laura Miscovich at 186 Turkeytown Road for $25,000.
Matthew Swindell to Patrick McMurdy and Melissa Anna Louise Ruffner at 115 Union St. for $70,000.
SUTERSVILLE
Jason Shuey to Reed Commerce LLC at 603 Third Ave. for $57,000. Mark Proctor to Travis Hornfeck and Julianna Breegle at 412 Fourth St. for $17,000.
TRAFFORD
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to RMAC LLC at 864 Eighth St. for $21,580. Tyler Mastay to Kathleen Welsh at 303 E Edgewood Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $150,000). UNITY
PAGR Deer MHP LLC to Deer Woodside MHP Ch LLC at 316 Briarcliff Road for $1,057,357. Robert Clark to Joseph and Sonya Yunetz at 5212 Center Drive for $179,000. Regis Marinchek to Fred and Terry Libengood at 1825 Creekside Ln for $10,000. Theresa Ray to Kenneth and Margaret DeMine at 17 Fink Ln for $417,000. Estate of Virgil Hoyle to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. at 1503 George St. 5227 for $3,383 by sheriff’s deed. Donald Loveridge to Richard and Angela Altman at Greenwalt St. for $20,000. PAGR Woodside MHP LLC to Deer Woodside MHP Lindale LLC at 709 Greyhound Ln for $2,594,765. Beverly Snyder trustee to Hunter Cammarata at 3013 Harcourt Drive for $215,000. William Billings to Jonathan and Jessica Hottle at 209 Limberline Drive for $355,500. Dennis Deverse to E & D Co. HVAC LLC at 732 Lloyd Ave. for $250,000. Zachary Levickas to Tekoah Guedes and Jennifer Singer at 418 Pierce St. for $237,000. Weatherton Farm Estates Inc. to Grasinger Homes Inc. at 119 Sharon Drive for $37,905. Todd Graham to Michael Hootman and Amanda Mattioli at 2067 State Route 130 for $440,000. Knights Landing Inc. to Jason and Nicole Myers at 102 Victoria Drive for $75,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Renewed Life Church to Armind Investments LLC at 303 Emerson St. for $30,000.
Brothers Development & Improvement LLC to Abigail Grace Younkins at 137 Franklin Ave. for $74,900.
James Daniel Sheives to Alyssa Bruno Walls and Jesse Walls at 182 Grant Ave. for $168,000.
Joshua Rowe to Raymond Craig Gottshall and Ashley Nicole Drobke at 109 Indiana Ave. for $128,000.
Edmund Skwirut to Brian Skwirut at 401 Longfellow St. for $5,000.
Estate of John DiCola to Charles and Stacey Scott at 305-1/2 Sycamore St. for $34,000.
WASHINGTON
William Hilliard to James Joseph and Tammy Jo Lang at Bowman Ln for $4,000.
Jacqueline Fontana to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. at 817 Dwel Mar Drive for $21,285 by sheriff’s deed.
Daniel Austin Deutsch to Ryan and Byron Holman at 74 Kiskiminetas Drive for $144,227.
WEST LEECHBURG
Estate of Anna Marie Oberdorf to James and Joy Bargerstock at 142 Giron St. for $330,000.
Joseph Sulava to Hill Farm Properties LLC at 208 Summit St. for $60,000.
