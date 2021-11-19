ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Marcella Jane Fairman to Jeremy Sturgeon and Ashley Morabito at 1222 Hancock Ave. for $126,325. Brooke Vasquez to Daniel and Mariah McGinnis at 6 Stitt Ave. for $130,000. BethanyLee McCaffrey Gasperini to Mark and Felicia Junod at 400 Willow Ct for $378,000. ARNOLD
John Edmund Moore to Justin Moore at 500 Richmond St. for $65,000. ARONA
Joseph Ruffing to Three Rivers Royalty 2 LLC at Arona Road for $67,800. COOK TOWNSHIP
Robert Ambrose to Westmoreland County Agricultural Land Pr at 182 Ambrose Road for $413,559. DERRY BOROUGH
Nathan Peffer to Michael Darazio and Harold Lewis at 118 E Third St. for $75,000. Megan Raffaele to Lori Falcone at 607 W First Ave. for $5,000. DERRY TOWNSHIP
James Thomas Jr. to Thomas Dean and Betty Jo Alexander at 723 Crimson St. for $189,900. John McCabe to Anne Marie Rohaley at 122 Grand View Drive for $322,000. Dolores McGraw to Zachary Dixon and Alicia Dison at 581 Gray Station Road for $299,000. Estate of William Roy Lees Jr. to Dennis and Mary Augustine at 245 Lee Valley Road for $40,000. Nancy Harshell to Wesley and Nancy Harshell at 601 S Summit St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $58,536). Daniel Wilhelms to Jamie Warren and Jessica Marie Maus at 522 State Route 217 for $162,400. DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Justin Hughes to Linda Corrado at 2148 County Line Road for $275,000. Ray White to John Laird and Kathleen Fenk at Rock Canyon Road for $18,000. EAST HUNTINGDON
Louise Santone trustee to Ray Cossell at Route 119 for $100,000. GREENSBURG
Invision Development LLC to Kyle Noel and Melissa Merriman at 11 Clopper St. for $165,000. Robert Howe to Kelly Contracting Services LLC at 338 Hancock St. for $16,500. James Williams to Renee Stewart at 627 Jack St. for $150,000. Invision Development LLC to Segavepo LLC at 617 Keystone St. for $150,000. Brian Little to Jonathan Tiny Chedrick trustee at 74 Laurel Drive for $282,000. Estate of Ellen Bernas to Virginia Tinkey at 424 Locust St. for $75,000. Estate of Rose Cardella to Anthony Seranko at 716 McArthur Drive for $77,900. Anthony Seranko to Scott Fidazzo and Tatiana D’Arata at 716 McArthur Drive for $134,000. Aaron Kulik to Robert Griffin at 717 McArthur Drive for $10,000. Leah Vottero to Gregory Vottero at 431 Steck St. for $86,000. John Henry to Joseph and Rosella Iezzi at 106 W Pittsburgh St. for $15,000. Estate of John Millen Jr. to Brian Evans at 8 Waverly Drive for $219,000. HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Joseph Kriss to Vincent DiMatteo at 518 Brunswick Drive for $270,000. John Landa to Doug and Carrie Waltenbaugh at 329 Brush Creek Road for $150,000. Mary Lou McLaughlin to Michael and Carolyn Coppetti at 504 Casa Vita Drive for $185,000. Kevin Zajdel to Adam and Miranda Slivka at 1003 Cicero Drive for $425,000. Anthony Petrosky to William Joseph Murphy Jr. and Nancy Marie Murphy at 243 Cobblestone Drive for $435,000. Debra K Jones Schell to Donald Demary at 522 Fairfield Drive for $158,500. Justin McCauley to Todd and Nicole Berta at 224 High St. for $190,000. Harold Marietta to Washington Street Hunker LLC at 111 Hunker Waltz Mill Road for $1,475,000. John Maydak to Tracie Huffman at 314 N Tuscan Way for $350,000. Michael Drue Parish to Clyde and Denise Parry at 544 Penn High Park Road for $79,900. Gregory Hamilton to Three Rivers Royalty 2 LLC at Route 136 for $168,000. David Gearhart to Christopher and Allyson Smith at 122 Seminole Drive for $265,000. Nicholas Tyner to Jessie Klingensmith at 48 Seneca Drive for $200,000. Dennis Dunlap to Nicholas Anthony and Christen Tyner at 17 Shawnee Drive for $215,000. Josephine Urbansky to Karen Geitner at 240 Shelby Drive for $150,000. Vincent DiMatteo to Jessica Marie Price at 536 Waterbury Drive for $200,000. Estate of Constance Aretz to Joseph and Lilyan Kriss at 507 Westland Drive for $275,000. Christ United Methodist Church Youngwood to Richard and Nancy Sanner at 601 Westland Drive for $250,000. IRWIN
Harry Sweeney to Andrew and Kristen Wojdyla at 1000 Tenth St. for $293,000. Peter Alfieri to Norwin Holdings LLC at 50 First St. for $170,000. Frank VonOldenburg to David and Jennifer Smith at 1408 Pennsylvania Ave. for $389,900. JEANNETTE
Mark Hale to Brian and Lori Joseph at 121 Altman Road for $299,000. James Markitell to M Maxx Real Estate & Consulting LLC at 314-316 Clay Ave. for $125,000. Robert Brown to Aaron Allen at 95-97 Good St. for $80,000. Matthew Lebe to Robert McBride and Marlene Larue Johnson at 323 Hickory St. for $210,000. Robert Dreistadt to Shakiel and Meranda Solas at 7 Magee Ave. for $57,500. Metthew Reinard to Taylor Allshouse at 111 N First St. for $121,000. LATROBE
Robert Shea to Men3 Investments LLC at 225 E Fourth Ave. for $210,000. Ohana Management Group LLC to Jason Flenniken at 815 Lincoln Ave. for $108,000. Kristine Marie Johnson Demnovich to Craig Wobrak and Sarah Wissinger at 406 Walnut St. for $134,900. Patrick Moxinchalk II to Joshua and Rachael Kostrzewa at 109 Washington St. for $180,000. LIGONIER
Edward Kistler III to Thomas and Christina Carney at 116 Indian St. for $125,000. LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Bryon Tognarina to Trevor Pierce at 1571 Darlington Road for $152,300. Jack Cantella to Rick and Belinda Henry at Fern Ln for $3,800. Danny McMaster to Jamie Vargulish and Melinda Bell at 748 Four Mile Run Road for $265,000. Nathan Kemp to Christopher Albert and Lori Sue Cramer Nagle at 454 State Route 271 for $169,000. LOWER BURRELL
David Buyaki III to Nathan McDade at 3433 Garvers Ferry Road for $158,000. Chad Allen Keibler to William Stanton and Hailey Sabot at 120 Rita Ave. for $149,900. MANOR
James Tramonte to Kirk Richard McCardle and Samantha Susan Farr at 112 Irene Drive for $234,500. Christine A Jolly Guthrie to Adam Ponsonby at 42 Observatory St. for $140,000. MONESSEN
A. Joseph Amendola to Jacqueline Fafalios at 11 Hartung Ct for $85,000. Melanie Gorecki to John James Murphy III and Jessica Ann Murphy at 4 Hartung Ct for $125,000. Kelly J Vagnoni Ostetrico to William Hines Jr. at 8 Keystone Drive for $105,000. Stanley Kershaw to Zachery Adams at 207 Lenawee Ave. for $3,500. Anna Maria DiPiazza to Nicole Johnson at 317-321 Schoonmaker Ave. for $45,000. Joseph Foster to Robert Kucmeroski at Sycamore St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $8,130). MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Dolan & Keefer Real Estate LLC to Martin Hughes III at 127 Morewood St. for $103,500. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Kevin McFeaters to Shawn William Shrum and Jennifer Lynn Whitaker at 326 Back St. for $86,000. John Bruce Balicki to Brian and Heidi Henckel at 378 Cummings Road for $375,000. Donald Snyder to Matthew Mark and Trudie Elizabeth Kozar at 109 Green Meadow Ln for $399,900. William John Smail to Karen Bevan at 210 Kors Studio Road for $60,000. Estate of Mary Ann Duda to Gregory Allen Kuhar at 4549 State Route 981 for $172,500. MURRYSVILLE
Julie Cohen to Jose Manuel Espinoza Bernal and Alondra Espinoza at 4011 Benden Cir for $275,000. Ella McDougall to Robert and Elizabeth Davic at 3885 Brookside Drive Apt 404 for $243,000. Nathan Carrol Steiner to Matthew Thomas and Jenna Groman at 4501 Dell Ct for $325,000. Steven Romiti to Kate Martin at 3408 Lashan Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $358,086). Jerry Stanley to Dustin James and Beth Hartle at 4381 Logan Ferry Road for $428,500. Steven Ferimer to Matthew and Bridgette Krystowski at 3587 Mayer Drive for $311,000. Pat D’Abruzzo to James and Lita Hendrix at 1011 Timberwood Ct for $470,000. Robert McBurney to Reed and Barbara Clarke at 5007 Whispering Pines Ln for $323,000. NEW KENSINGTON
Land & Lot LLC to Johns Properties LLC at 514 Fourth Ave. for $7,500. John Behr to Doreen Gray at 418 Seventh Street Ext. for $65,000. NORTH BELLE VERNON
Margaret Miller to Richard Nagel at 388 Ella St. for $68,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP Rhonda K Erosenko Balog to Brittney Balog at 12470 Adams Drive for $135,000. Ryan James to Jatinder Singh and Harjaspreet Kaur at 6543 Antonio Drive for $485,500. Clarice Taylor to RP2ALL LLC at 11730 Center St. for $155,000. MaryAnn D’Amico trustee to David Anthony and Georgina Zeminski at 790 Clay Pike for $242,000. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at Gio Drive for $90,000. F & H Property Development LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 1024 New Hope Road for $75,000. Carol Brown to John Howell at 288 Portofino Ct for $385,700. CMN Irwin LLC to Nico Anthony and Jordan Leigh Figley Vecchio at 2430 Robbins Station Road for $79,900. PGH Cash Buyers LLC to Cupola Homes27 LLC at 2174 Robin Hood Drive for $200,000. Richard Toth to Charles and Donna McMahon Stock at 10900 Sophia Ct for $549,900. Painter Property Development LLC to Carol Brown at 14175 Torie Drive for $239,900. Glenn Ervin to Ryan and Melanie Davis at 1676 Trolist Drive for $265,000. Christian Bartley to Zachary Edward Fischer and Abigail Marie Cratsa at 211 Verdant St. for $180,000. Stephen Perichak to Hepler Acquisitions LLC at 10159 Washington Ave. for $39,000. John Finley to Joseph Michael Aiello Jr. and Michelle Rugg at 679 Westchester Drive for $205,500. NORTH IRWIN
Tracy Payne Pastor trustee to Jeffrey and Joleen Stewart at 9 Franklin Ave. for $195,000. PENN TOWNSHIP
James Bozic to Danna Burmeister at 17 Berlin Road for $159,900. Kenneth Lee Baker to Lynn and Danni Schrader at 3122 Bratkovich Road for $2,000. Michael Heckathorn to Zachary Turek and Lori Caldwell at 35 Dover Road for $290,000. Mark Walter to Kyle and Skylar Zimmerman at 7 Hones Road for $210,000. Richard Secola to Anthony and Katelyn Gardonis at 9 Rizzi Drive for $330,000. NVR Inc. to Timothy and Diane Stemple at 1012 Rohan Ct for $354,670. Dale Christopher Livermore to William and Jennifer Bitner at 1055 Sandy Hill Road for $199,000. Suncrest Homes Inc. to Pat and Monica D’Abruzzo at 114 Sterling Oaks Drive for $469,000. Lori Connelley to David and Maureen King at 113 Sunrise Drive for $220,000. Brian McGhee to Craig James and Diana Lynn Leichliter at 531A Sunset Drive for $265,000. NVR Inc. to Alan Thomas at 1002 Valinor Drive for $351,245. ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP
RWS Land Co. Inc. to Nicholas and Kristen Aida Cron at 100 Isabella Way for $90,000. Judith Johnson to Robyn Yuratovich at 118 Lange St. for $115,000. Eleanor Taylor to Kevin and Danielle Kessell at 474 Matty Drive for $256,500. Doris Gregg to Patricia Lander at 213 Pawnee St. for $199,900. DC Development L.P. to Corey Yurkovich at 1639 Rostraver Road for $185,000. Duane Boyd to Nicolaus Frohnhofer at 236 Van Meter Road for $124,900. Gary Szczerba to Shawn Dane and Leah Delaine Scheponik at Virginia Drive for $65,000. SALEM TOWNSHIP
Estate of Margaret Keenan to Patricia Ann Johnson at 41 Mark Drive for $200,000. SCOTTDALE
Church of the Nazarene to Ronald and Evelyn DelBarre at 500 Market St. for $90,000. Nathan Shawn Wilson to Jennifer Honaker at 401 Scottdale Ave. for $142,900. SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP
Lawrence Pergar to The Mineral Co. LLC at 1227 Apples Mill Road for $5,636. Barron & Hutchinson Development LLC to Troy Kernicky at 110 Buford St. for $149,900. Daniel Dressel Jr. to Todd and Christine Miller at 92 Clopper St. for $7,000. SOUTH GREENSBURG
Frank Mirigliano to Dustin Maxson at 313 Coulter Ave. for $32,500. Bryan Johnson Hill to Ashley Riggle at 307 Huff Ave. for $112,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP Harry Flower to William and Vanessa Jean Flower at 198 Fitz Henry Road for $220,000. SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
William Scott Hewitt to Shannon and Tiffanie Barnhart at 418 Oakland Ave. for $225,000. Brandon Yeager to Zachary Carson and Rachel Womack at 606 Oakland Ave. for $175,000. Estate of Conroy Guyer to CTO Properties LLC at 430 Stanton St. for $182,000. ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Barbara Ann Heming to Nicholas Waterhouse at 124 Schoolhouse Road for $187,500. TRAFFORD
Estate of Troy Barkefelt to Joenal Castma and Shailesh Gattewar at 785 Seventh St. for $25,000. UNITY TOWNSHIP
John Rullo to Kathy McIntire and Victoria Hecker at 1119 Chaucer Drive for $498,000. Jacquelyn Beth Davis to Ronald Humbert at 1508 George St. for $146,500. R & M Properties LLC to Willie Richard Jordan IV and Andrea Renee Jordan at 298 Lentz Road for $30,000. Susan Morrison to Thomas and Peggy Suda at Magnolia Drive for $63,750. Scott Felgar to William and Julie Rause at Pacek Road for $180,000. Susan Morrison to Thomas and Peggy Suda at 408 Primrose Drive for $361,250. Jay Firestone to Nathan Alexander Aull and Taren Kristopher Winslow at 4684 Route 981 for $66,000. Luke Jason Bennett to John Burns and Samantha Mognet at 118 Silky Ln for $90,000. Jason Inc. to Justin and Jocelyn Patz at 1606 Theatre St. for $219,900. UPPER BURRELL
Michael Warren to Devin and Sigrid Moore at 214 Mosaic Blvd. for $12,000. VANDERGRIFT
Estate of Anna Scanga to James McIlwain at 147 Florida Ave. for $169,900. Chris Fabry to Amber Danette Phillips at 104 Longfellow St. for $10,000. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
Tracey Ann Tickle to Edward Krokosky at 710-712 Grange Road for $75,000. Louis Palermo to Jesse and Haley Blystone at 604 Honeysuckle Ln for $174,500. Joseph Scarfutti to Louis and Cynthia Palermo at 182 Kistler Drive for $285,000. Louis Naccarato to Zachary and Stephanie Kennedy at 208 Reservoir Road for $253,000. Edmund Skwirut to Brian Skwirut at 267 Reservoir Road for $69,000. Nathan Fink to ScottPatrick Michael Weaver at 577 Shingler Drive for $285,000. Steven Tatar to McKenze James Volmer at 278 State Route 356 for $10,000. WEST LEECHBURG
Mark Junod to Ian and Kirstie Musco at 1108 Gosser St. for $239,000. Estate of Lucy Skura to Duncan Morrill at 12 Jantosik St. for $55,000. WEST NEWTON
Rana Macheska to Darci Randall at 108 S Sixth St. for $20,000. YOUNGWOOD
George Gula to JHJames Real Estate Enterprises LLC at 321 N Fourth St. for $150,000.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
