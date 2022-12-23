Real Estate Transfers
ALLEGHENY
Timothy Milanak to Shawn Kelley and Dawn Sopcak at 32 Artman Way for $248,000. Samuel Shirey to Kelly Campbell at 102 Emerald Drive for $19,000. Modesta Teresa Feudale to Pamela Viviani at 509 Lori Drive for $220,000. Pamela Viviani to Lea Rochelle Nelson at 458 Sunrise Drive for $360,000. Lorin Moore to George Zarglis and Dorothea Barone at 915 W. Sunrise Drive for $342,500.

Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Call 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.

