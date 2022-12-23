ALLEGHENY
Timothy Milanak to Shawn Kelley and Dawn Sopcak at 32 Artman Way for $248,000. Samuel Shirey to Kelly Campbell at 102 Emerald Drive for $19,000. Modesta Teresa Feudale to Pamela Viviani at 509 Lori Drive for $220,000. Pamela Viviani to Lea Rochelle Nelson at 458 Sunrise Drive for $360,000. Lorin Moore to George Zarglis and Dorothea Barone at 915 W. Sunrise Drive for $342,500.
ARNOLD
Terri Lou Staley to Node Kokusi Kludze at 1613 Fourth Ave. for $94,000. Estate of Jack Rogers II to Money Mikes Inc. at 1811 Kenneth Ave. for $475,000. Estate of Patricia Jean Rossi to Edward Cassell at 2030 Ridge Ave. for $98,900. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Robert Lunden to Vincent Fioravanti at Jay Drive for $3,500. Fernando Milani to Daniel Johnson at 23 Orchard Drive for $39,900. Estate of Louis Noss Jr. to Mathew Blystone and Haley Horwatt at 167-179 Packsaddle Road for $195,000. Gerald Walters to Nicholas Rosa at 144 Penn Ave. for $35,000. Linda Myers to Anthony Sidwell and Brittney Seevers at 5217 Route 982 for $160,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Ian Levergood to Glam Rentals LLC at 3862 Route 31 for $77,200. Estate of Mildred Geary to Timothy Wade Wedge Jr. and Nicole Wedge at 1211 State Route 711 for $130,000. FAIRFIELD
Michael Johnson to John Schaffranek at 143 Creek Road for $182,000.
GREENSBURG
Man Leung Jung to Michael Downey at 140 Alwine Drive for $195,000. Richard Salandro to Joy Property Investments LLC at 119-121 Arch Ave. for $235,000. Susan Carter to Tyler Koteles at 42 McLaughlin Drive for $275,000. Quality Rentals GP to K & K Assets LLC at 17 Williams Ave. for $27,500. HEMPFIELD
Estate of Frances Celesnik to Zachary Sullenberger and Alexus Fearer at Bovard Luxor Road for $70,000. Phillip Szajnuk Jr. to Anthony Joseph and Jessica Ileen Calderone at 800 Christina Ct for $450,000. Rosemary Lewis to William and Darla Johnston at Dorothy Louise Drive for $2,000. Bruce Crescini to Lisa Brodak at 109 Elgin Drive for $289,000. Brandon Kalp to Noah Eckenrod at 311 Maryland Ave. for $173,000. Scott Magill to Robert Dent and Stacey Long at 407 Meadowood Drive for $425,000. Melsar Land Co. to John Moore and Melissa Anne Robosky at 20 Mohawk Drive for $120,000. Betty Koontz to Mitchell Crosetti Auer and Denise Crosetti Schaul at 555 Old State Route 66 for $100,000. Emil Bauer to Tia Bagoyo at 4004 School Drive for $280,000. ABCB4589 LLC to Greensburg Entertainment Realty LLC at 4589 State Route 136 for $1,725,000. J. Jeffrey McConnell to Johnathan Fluker III and Nicole Fluker at 101 Stonybrook Drive for $275,000. Michael Howell Jr. to Adam Ashley Grossett at 315 Todd School Road for $123,000. Dominick Tommarello to Richard and Cheryl Baker at 6024 Triple Crown Cir for $390,000. Adam Love to Laurence Fusselman and Shelly Hann at 2006 Zoe Ln for $412,501.
IRWIN
MES FILS LLC to Turgeliai Real Estate Holdings LLC at 1107 Ninth Ave. for $135,000. Zachary Christopher LLC to Corey Read and Anna DeLuise at 1300 Ninth St. for $235,000. Jason Yarosik to Thomas and Barbara Shrump at 1511 Ninth St. for $255,000. JEANNETTE
Mayme Tyrna to Joshua Walker at 905 Ellsworth Ave. for $1,495 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $54,540). Demarius Carter to Osvaldo Miranda Martinez and Pearl Miranda at 606 Magee Ave. for $11,500. Jonna Margaret Dopkowski to Jonathan Casale at 109 N Ninth St. for $129,000.
LATROBE
Burkland Family Partn. GP to Ellsworth Land & Minerals L.P. at 40 W Monroe St. for $113,717. LIGONIER Rocky Weaver to Richard and Suzanne Dunn at 217 W Vincent St. for $168,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Eric Smith to Melissa Cipollone at 110 Conestoga Cir for $180,000. David Kilgore to Dylan Dando at Linn Run Road for $12,500. Arnold Wigle to Aaron and Sarah Philbrick at 147 Woodhaven Ln for $385,000. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Christie Martz to Aaron and Molly Cooper at 815 Arbor Ln for $166,500. Estate of Dorothy Mae Musgrove to Robert and Mary Quinn at 718 Brinkerton Road for $102,000. William Splendore to Christopher and Julie Brown at 507 Equestrian Way for $26,000. Valorie Stas to Randal and Pamela Campbell at 174 Freeman Falls Road for $725,000. Henry Allen Dailey to Kim Akamichi at 147 Hunter Hill Road for $35,000. Donald Reese to Brandon Stahl at 2627 Route 982 for $140,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Nathan Thomas Hand to Adam Hand at 5592 Edwards Road for $130,000. Dominick Tommarello to George and Sandra Korbakes at 3647 Forbes Trail Drive for $300,000. Dylan Modesitt to Sagarika Allu at 3013 Juniper Ct for $460,000. Yvonne Rathgeb to Seth and Kristen Lara Rosenbaltt at 3516 Kellman Drive for $295,000. Estate of Donald Baker to Alison White at 3435 MacIntyre Drive for $199,000. Estate of Donika Gusmar to Robert and Teresa Clair at 1229 Murry Chase Ln for $250,000. Richard Vojtko to Timothy and Rebecca Sutton at 3935 Murry Highlands Cir for $365,000. Estate of Thomas Guynn Turner to Stacey Turner at 3747 Windover Road for $240,000. NEW ALEXANDRIA
Primo Rentals LLC to Griff Rentals Co. at 217 W Main St. for $100,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Keith Bitar to David and Elizabeth Riesterer at 249 Charles Ave. for $65,783. Edward Pelczar to Joseph Allen Schneider at 432 Charles Ave. for $239,900. Braden Gross to John and Rhonda O’Shell at 614 Clyde St. for $139,900. Estate of Anthony Trocksa to SF & J LLC at 512 Greenridge Road for $28,000. Betty Lou Caffas Leech to Bryan and Christie Murray at 415 Ridge Ave. for $120,000. PNC Bank NA to Jennifer Toney at 39 Robinson St. for $36,101. RFH Development LLC to Mrhsn Pelican at 1005 Victoria Ave. for $47,000. Randy Galore to Fabian Wilson at 1225 Woodmont Ave. for $95,000. NEW STANTON
Broadview Estates L.P. to Maronda Homes LLC at 375 Dana Drive for $79,900. NORTH HUNTINGDON
Barbara Nenni to Stephen Blaney and Gina Mancuso at 930 Fifth St. for $410,000. Bigger & Better Rental LLC to Randall Hart at 1191 Iris Drive for $180,000. Jason Ferko to Steven and Sarah Hattnett at 1507 Jennifer Ct for $425,000. Ronald Tarsala to Christopher Common at 1191 Richard Road for $190,000. Kim Marie Stanley to Jennifer Brown at 2129 Warren Ave. for $229,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Allen McCaw to Edward and Barbara Sadler at 3116 Blocks Road for $87,000. Dennis Maffessanti to Justin and Lisa Lancz at Burrell Hill Cir for $23,000. Steven Riussell to Kisshold Properties LLC at 108 Duncan St. for $90,000. Barney Kistler to Robert and Susan Braun at 1017 Honey Locust Drive for $527,566. Jack Thurn to Eric and Elaina Swope at 150 Maple Drive for $251,750. Terrelle Pryor to Joann Hill at 105 Meadow Ct for $444,000. George Pozzuto to Robert and Rosa Rudolph at 11 Oakridge Drive for $359,000. Irving Gottfried to Robert and Carol Furgurson at 3011 Park View Ct for $475,000. Kathleen Lybarger to Ashley Marie Singler at 207 Summit View Drive for $305,000. SALEM
Ricciuti Enterprise Inc. to Robert and Monica Hrovath at 1122 N. Ashfield Way for $462,800. Michael John Kanala to Joshua Cramer at 2672 Route 119 for $84,900. Carol Slater trustee to Robert and Sharyn Sekora at 1636 State Route 819 for $15,000. SEWARD
Zerfoss Property LLC to Thomas and Tonya Rager at 204 Indiana St. for $25,000..
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Scott Mills to Joseph and Rosella Iezzi at 1523 Broad St. for $20,000. Scott Mills to Joseph and Rosella Iezzi at 1529-1533 Broad St. for $80,000.
TRAFFORD
Gregory Shirm to Daniel and Kimberly DeStefano at 411 Timber Drive for $171,000. UNITY
Westmoreland County Industrial Dev Corp. to BGH Properties LLC at 115 Bayhill Drive for $122,150. Dennis Shilobod to Joseph and Kayla Rotert at 1207 Beech Drive for $500,000. Robert Pniewski to Cloverleaf Gun & Sport Shop LLC at 3722 Route 30 for $95,000. Kevin Makar to Steven and Deanna Redinger at 147 Whitfield Drive for $390,000. WEST NEWTON
Ty Charles Seich to WNP LLC at 313 Railroad St. for $14,800. Bobby Ray Wilson to Cheryl Gouker at 211 S Eighth St. for $60,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Dolores Shirey to Nicholas Kukich at 109 S Sixth St. for $109,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.