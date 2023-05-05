ALLEGHENY
Tracy Ann Summerhill to Neal Christian Sibley at 593 Sunrise Drive for $320,000.
ARNOLD
Mariah Lewis to Valley Community Services at 1616 Fourth Ave. for $5,000. City Of Arnold to Elyse Williams at 1500 Leishman Ave. for $4,545 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $100,000). DELMONT
Alexis Scott to Jeremy and Sarah Johnston at 229 Apple Hill Drive for $380,000. David Wien to Agate And Sons Real Estate LLC at 19 Greensburg St. for $140,000. Ryan Shaffer to Tristan Matthew Smith and Samantha Farbman at 108 S. Rose Ct for $278,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Scott Malnofski to Allen Vending Services LLC at 151 Second St. 1601 for $210,000. Citizens Bank NA to GX3 Development LLC at 409 High St. for $65,000. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Kelly Hartzfeld to Angela Vitale at 125 Bradenville School Road for $114,900. William Cackowski to US Bank NA at 132 Dimond Drive for $1,423 by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Elizabeth Kozar to Spencer Graham Kozar at 904 Industrial Blvd. for $130,000. Jaison Liebro to Carri Lyn Haluck at 1447 Main St. for $137,000. Nicholas Deprimio to Nathan McIlnay at 5768 State Route 982 for $62,500.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Thomas Stull Jr. to Aaron Sworden at 210 Hofelt Ln for $120,000. EAST HUNTINGDON
Sheila Koposko to Cody and Amanda Koposko at 379 Zion Church Road for $80,000.
GREENSBURG
Jeffrey Orner to Tam Nguyen and Hanh Doan at 938 Harvey Ave. for $175,000. Brook Jennings to Shane and Catherine Plummer at 909 Kunkle Ave. for $260,000. Agnes Long to Joshua Reesler at 411 Sheffield Drive for $214,400. Joshua Perry to Craig Mankins at 112 Winston Way for $135,000. HEMPFIELD
Lori Drylie to RJMC Investments LLC at 928 Academy Heights Drive for $115,000. Joseph Maystrovich to Mark and Courtney Scalzitti at Agnew Road for $5,000. T & D Investment Co. LLC to MH Rental Properties LLC at 2130 Candee St. for $118,500. Keith Ciaramella to Vitaly and Emma Serdyuk at 905 Castlegate Cir for $335,000. Jacob Cole to Dominique Knight and Amy Borelli at 58 Forest Drive for $180,000. Gregory Flock to Thomas Dominski at 370 Fosterville Road for $200,000. Aaron Stevenson to Joseph Ortiz and Alwxis Scott at 177 Hunting Ridge Drive for $405,000. R. Brock Wells to Nena Shields at 4511 Lincoln Ave. for $218,800. Betty Herman to Daonna Lee at 19 Medinah Ct for $259,900. Martha Crusan to Amanda Burgan at Mt. Pleasant Road for $170,000. CNX Gas Co. LLC to A & C Property Holdings LLC at 733 Muirfield Drive for $110,750. Rebecca Miller to SB2 Homes at 207 Prisani St. for $45,000. Hometown Investors to DSD Properties & Real Estate LLC at 1760 Route 119 for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $19,000,000). Perry Menear to Jesse and Crystle McCrory at 6684 State Route 30 for $248,975. Jason Schutter to Damella Mays Bose at 232 Wendel Road for $25,000. John Trexel to Richard and Valarie Fry at 426 Westland Drive for $235,000. HYDE PARK
Frank Siszka Jr. trustee to Kimberly Ann Certo at 373 Chestnut St. for $50,000. JEANNETTE
Kenneth Lowry to Jayson and Amy Kowinsky at Elsworth Ave. for $12,000. Robert Jaszczak to Donica Property Group LLC at 2150 Penn Ave. for $420,000.
LATROBE
Houserock Ventures LLC to Brady Sherback at 52 Viewmont Drive for $137,900.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Estate of Janet Carns to Theodore Carns III trustee at 170 Forest Ln for $103,901. Cyril Chovan to Land For Freedom USA LLC at Freeman Road for $33,080. Brian Carey to Dale and Jennifer Shawley at Wineland Road for $1,830.
LOWER BURRELL
Linda Dimsho to Cody John and Kristina Brooke Billingsley at 429 Donnell Road for $210,000. Rose Polczynski to Alan Polczynski at Spooky Hollow Road for $19,000. Rose Polczynski to James and Linda Angelo at 2135 Spooky Hollow Road for $4,000. Estate of Bernadette Marie Bayne to Michael Corbett at 216 Trailer Blvd. for $175,000.
MANOR Carlton Creative Solutions LLC to Heather Schultheis at 35 Blaine Ave. for $49,750. Laurel Property Management to Ian and Emily Troxell at 21 Brush St. for $103,100.
MONESSEN
Frank Lombardo to Douglas Opalko at 1164 Alexander Ave. for $115,000. Estate of Carol Ann Bukera to Bradley Metzger III at 118 Pennsylvania Blvd. for $90,000. Irene Orsilli to Michael Deller Jr. at 1527 Rostraver St. for $23,000. Carlos Santino Trevino to Jason and Janelle Turley at 108 Scenery Blvd. for $175,000. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
US Bank NA trustee to Vision Real Estate Holding LLC at 22 Highland Ave. for $59,272. Thomas Owens to Cain Property Rentals LLC at Plank Road for $3,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Daniel Seibert to Jason Bucklew at 4576 Christy Road for $229,000. Michael Sonnie to Matthew Seaman at 3160 Claudia St. for $190,721. Foxlane Homes at Villa Ciano LLC to John Sutton and Mimi Zugel at 5136 Cline Hollow Road for $990,500. Dorothy Bell Heltion to Joann Heltion at 5073 Greensburg Road for $84,802. Hillstone Village Development L.P. to CM Sullivan & Sullivan Inc. at 1213 Harrison Ct for $508,684. Gregory Hoeper to Hoeper Enterprises LLC at 3314 Hills Church Road for $115,000. Janet Lee Higgins to Donald and Sylvia Smith at 3375 Logan Ferry Road for $209,900. Estate of Barbara Schuessler to Ronald and Janet DeAngelo at 1455 Lyons Chase Cir for $282,500. Walid Saadeh to Maria Tobin at 3510 Meadow Gate Drive for $270,000. Hillstone Village Development L.P. to Edward and Diane Graham at 1313 S Valley Drive for $618,975. Patrisa Corp. to James Lanz and Claudea Sullivan at 3998 S. School Road for $164,500. Estate of Moreland Lysher to Verum Holdings LLC at 120 Shangri La Drive for $150,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Johns Properties LLC to TNT Investors LLC at 514 Fourth Ave. for $10,000. Economic Growth Connection Of Westmorela to Patriot Technology Holdings LLC at Fifth Ave. for $225,000. Economic Growth Connection Of Westmorela to Patriot Technology Holdings LLC at 721 Fifth Ave. for $5,000. Herminio Colon Jr. to Steel Rollin’ Towing LLC at 864 Kenneth Ave. for $79,264. Sarah Vokes to Bryan Milton and Portia Nicole Harvey at 439 Keystone Drive for $182,000. Burrell Group Inc. to R & J Burrell Properties LLC at 2400 Leechburg Road for $2,500,000. Edward Thompson to Kenneth Thompson at 510 Oates Blvd. for $81,355. Martin Mistrik to Martha Lou McCurdy at 101 Woodstone Lane Unit 13 for $115,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Thomas Villella Jr. to Optimum Wellness Counseling LLC at 611 Broad Ave. for $84,000. NORTH HUNTINGDON
NVR Inc. to Andrew Bruno and Alexa Frumer at 6376 Antonio Drive for $504,820. Estate of Karen Campion to Timothy Davis and Kelly Haughey at 239 Maus Drive for $150,000. Mary Frances Colby to Clark and Mary Frances Colby at 101 Mountain View Pl for $177,345. Estate of Patrice Moody to Michael Holland at 858 Niagra Drive for $236,000. Oliver Development Corp. to Kristofer Popelas at 11670 Parkway Drive for $149,000. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at Sabato Drive for $98,000.
NORTH IRWIN
Estate of Nancy Jane Divelbiss to Lynn Balego at 401 First St. for $106,353.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Edward Slack III to Sarah Hlad at 179 Autumn Drive for $241,000. Estate of Marion Weston to Matthew and Roxanne Humes at 104 Duncan St. for $100,000. Barney Kistler to James and Brenda Garnham at 1011 Honey Locust Drive for $694,454. NVR Inc. to Kellie Painter at 6002 Lampl Ln for $385,310. NVR Inc. to FCM Management LTD at 6006 Lampl Ln for $383,985. William Hilderhoff Jr. to Eli Andres and Laura Sesack at 4 Roseanne Cir for $281,000. SFR3-000 LLC to SFR3-050 LLC at 4077 Route 130 for $205,888. David Rothrauff trustee to Eric and Kelly Keiser at Simpson Road for $100,000. Yvonne Rigoni to Robert and Brittany Campbell at 709 William Drive for $249,900. Steven Chovan to Brady and Walter Sigut at 740 William Drive for $284,500. ROSTRAVER
Rostraver Township to PA Department Of Transportation at 495 Finley Road for $670,387. Estate of Helen Fritsky to John Fritsky at Graham St. for $6,908. Estate of Helen Fritsky to John Fritsky at 1109 Graham St. for $95,990. Donald Panepinto Jr. to PA Department Of Transportation at 694 Indian Hill Road for $267,246. Yvonne Moore to PA Department Of Transportation at Oakwood Ln for $18,816. SALEM
Estate of Nancy Shusko to Kayla Fullum at 3140 State Route 819 for $181,000. Pristine Ground Co. LLC to John and Carla Grube at 2091 Totteridge Drive for $129,500. SEWICKLEY
Yvonne Moore to Barefoot Property Management LLC at 2984 Clay Pike for $230,000. Thomas Mihun to The Mineral Co. at 120 Freeman Road for $2,563. Mikester Management LLC to Craig Bonari at Lowber Road for $35,000. Frank Buffalini to The Mineral Co. at 860 Lowber Road for $9,626. Donald Lauffer Jr. to Moreland Minerals LLC at 2266 Mars Hill Road for $57,163. Lois Lauffer to Moreland Minerals LLC at 2266 Mars Hill Road for $57,163. Donna Beck to The Mineral Co. LLC at Pinewood Road for $83,945.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Donna Angelilli Brant to All The Above Realty LLC at 1426 Elm St. for $10,000. Dustin Kreinbrook to Kreinbrook Properties LLC at 20 Huff Ave. Ext. for $2,077,428. Robert Holmberg to Somerset Trust Co. at 1301 S Main St. for $675,000.
ST. CLAIR Gary Lynn Sellers to Lanny and Bonnie Ramper at Furnace Ln for $21,179. Alex Helfferich to Joseph and Denise Hood at 104 N View Heights for $130,000. SUTERSVILLE
Estate of Lawson Rupert to Kelly Rupert at 409 First Ave. for $87,718.
TRAFFORD
Christopher Abbott to Renewed Realty Team LLC at 521 Sixth St. for $66,720. Behnam Hatam to Sloan Real Estate Holdings LLC at 205 Edgewood Ave. for $80,000. UNITY
Hermann Lagally to Donald Paul Knizner and Kimberly Fabri at 488 Sawmill Road for $228,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Bollinger REI LLC to Weis Real Estate Investments LLC at 310 Linden St. for $126,000. Paula Bertetto to Todd Curler at 503 Linden St. for $79,000. WASHINGTON
Elain Marchlewski to Troy Miles at 1645 Quarry Ln for $132,500. Edwin Murray to DUC Hunter LLC at Silvis Road for $50,000. WEST LEECHBURG
Jack Albert Froncek to Scot and Denise Rush at Giron St. for $149,900. Randall Lloyd Beebe to Martin and Alessandra Mandak at 205 James St. for $265,000.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact RealSTATs at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.