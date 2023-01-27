ALLEGHENY
Selene Finance L.P. to Dawn High at 900 Bagdad Road for $68,500.
ARNOLD
Walter Renicki to Jennifer Toney at 411 Fifth Ave. for $8,729 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $83,083) by sheriff’s deed. Damon Nock to Taiesha Hastie at 424 Camp Ave. for $150,000. Judith Branzet to Jennifer Toney at 309 Mohawk Drive for $8,485 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $952,632) by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Betty Bailey to John and Nasrin Jordan at 345 Murray Ave. for $110,000. Gary Sobota to Burulai Babekova at 1528 Victoria Ave. for $30,000. Jeffrey Sager to Enrique Hayes at 1930 Victoria Ave. for $32,000. Keira Battaglia to Lungo Management LLC at 1916 Woodmont Ave. for $51,000.
ARONA
Anthony Gilardi to Anthony Costanza at Route 136 for $16,000. COOK
Darlene Pagnanelli to Thomas Smith at 170 Little Duquesne Ln for $29,700.
DERRY BOROUGH
Ruth Houston to Clifton Hill LLC at 410 Clifton St. for $40,000. Carol Faye Leasure to Hillary Olson at 316 E Fourth St. for $14,885 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $502,678) by sheriff’s deed. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Gerald Pyrock to Nicholas Redinger at 1022 Lehmer St. for $55,000. Rachele Amodeo to Kenneth Allen and Jodi Lynn Davis trustee at 501 Longview Ct for $50,000. Westmoreland County Land Bank to Layne and Kathy Burd at 472 Schultz Ave. for $5,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
CG Simmons LLC to Enterprise Bank at 3531 State Route 31 for $400,000. EAST HUNTINGDON
Scott McKelvey to Phillip and Nancy Ann Egbert at 114 Hotel St. for $35,000. Irvin Shipley to Iron Bridge No 2 LLC at 209 Sewage Plant Ln for $28,412.
GREENSBURG
Justin Foreman to Paul Adelson at 117 Edenboro Drive for $240,000. Vincent Mongelluzzo to Jacob Komamy at 9 Forest Ave. for $180,000. Marsha Myers to Brittany Earnesty at Lynn Lee Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $13,726). Lauren Davis to Gregory Allen and Carrie Quint at 38 Meadow Drive for $290,000. Estate of Mary Jane Austeri to Carter Stanton at 51 Meadowbrook Ave. for $217,500. Richard Salandro to John Anderson at Nashua St. for $5,000. Adam Daniels to Brian Calcagni and Mary Tiboni at 333 Walnut Ave. for $45,000. James Ross to William Safreed and Benjamen Wren at 230 Westmoreland Ave. for $225,000. HEMPFIELD
Estate of Carrie Walton to Reggie Hainesworth at 425 Buckeye St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $31,088). James Hayden Jr. to Martin and Shawna Nalevanko at 1012 Coronet Ln for $250,000. William James Goodlin to Shaun Rinier at 638 Donavin Drive for $145,000. Achieva Support to Cross Your Paws Rescue Inc. at 294 Donohoe Road for $290,000. Chrisantha Simithraaratchy to William and Jamie Wright at 21 Dunham Drive for $485,000. Alan Nestico to Anthony Smolka and Appolonia Leake at 151 Janyce Drive for $400,000. Frances DePrimio to Derinda Werden at 26 Monroe St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $19,271). Frances DePrimio to Derinda Werden at 29 Monroe St. for $150,000. Judith Franks trustee to Redstone Presbyterian SeniorCare at 203 Redmont Pl for $225,000. Paul Eisaman to Frederick Douglas and Amber Noel Nelson at 10 Seneca Drive for $253,000. Michael Saunders to Kenneth Leithner II and Nina Leithner at 214 Wheatfield Drive for $230,000. Howard Evans Jr. to Michael Croushore at 51 Williams Ave. for $80,000.
IRWIN
Heather Swiech to John and Taylor Williams at 1119 Grant Ave. for $174,900. JEANNETTE
Nicholas Priolo to Elite Choice Investments LLC at 1125 Ellsworth Ave. for $25,000. Charles Dangelo to Donald Pyle at 712 N Fourth St. for $100,000.
LATROBE
Heather Rae Tingle to John Kling at 305 Ligonier St. for $109,000. Daniels Development Corp. to The Latrobe Foundation at Lincoln Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $8,636). Richard Crawford trustee to Charles Theimer Jr. at 322 Main St. for $52,500. Nicholas Odenath trustee to Primo Rentals LLC at 338 Weldon St. for $115,000. LIGONIER
Teresa Bassi to Christopher and Katelyn James at 440 N Fairfield St. for $273,207. Peter Ittig to Lucas DeGroote and Maureen Ittig at 223 Washington St. for $150,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Donald Grubbs to Patricia Monheim at Dream Dale Ln for $532 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,727) by sheriff’s deed.
LOWER BURRELL
Robert Glaister to Wells Fargo Bank NA at 2666 Chestnut St. for $3,035 by sheriff’s deed. Archana Kaur to Anthony and Jennifer Balsamico at 2631 Kenview Drive for $190,000. Estate of Patricia Colin to Vincent Maiorana and Nicole Augustine at 269 Oakridge Drive for $311,000. Charlotte Lopes to James Dudek and Heather MacKelvey at 3036 Valjo Drive for $265,000. Richard Disanti to Courtney Faith at 2920 York Drive for $218,100. MANOR
Timothy Clark to Ronald and Georgia Brinit Stiffler at 224 Manor View Drive for $218,800. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Violet Wadsworth to Stacey Lee Pieszak at 156 County Line Road for $180,000. Robert Edward Baum Jr. to Jason and Jami Hoagland at 207 N Depot St. for $149,000. Richard Hauser trustee to Joshua and Amanda Hatcher at Route 982 for $60,000. Gary Ulery to JTD Investments LLC at 2591 Slope Hill Road for $380,000. Estate of Ronale Maczka to Rebecca Marie Hontz at 1302 W Laurel Cir for $315,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Wyman Lee to Zachary Douglas and Jaime Lynn Roberts at 5416 Field Stream Drive for $580,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Lonnie Yobst to Zachary Baughman at 623 Fifth Ave. for $92,000. Andrew Andrasy to Jason and Kathryn Stone at 1317 and
1/2
