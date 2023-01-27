Latrobe, PA (15650)

Today

Snow this morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.