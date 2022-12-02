ALLEGHENY
Margaret Cvetic to Donald and Debra Beckett at 426 Chestnut Ln for $315,000.
ARNOLD
Barbara Ross to Rhonda Kemp at 1609 Victoria Ave. for $159,900. DELMONT
James Jotzke to Evar Smith and Nicolai Susemihl at 115 S. Rose Ct for $340,000. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Rodney Marshall to Adam and Jannine Nagtalon Caldwell at 120 Marshall Ln for $280,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Todd Allen Ulery to Matthew and Julie Gerlach at 290 Hellein School Road for $450,000. EAST HUNTINGDON
OHI Asset (PA) L.P. to Scottdale Healthcare Real Estate LLC at 900 Porter Ave. for $2,549,669. Lydia Grippo Ward to Erica Grippo at 2919 Scottdale Smithton Road for $115,000. Ryan Kirby to Barbara Kring at 2429 State Route 981 for $15,000. HEMPFIELD
Kimberly Acito to John and Charlene Sethman at 1951 Broadway Ave. for $86,000. David Baird to Linda Bieterman and Katie Colarusso at 1370 Conway St. for $200,000. Paul Lewis to Jeremy Frisko at 911 Country Club Drive for $295,000. Mary Jane Mensch to Ollie Bryer at Hunter Road for $17,250. Patrick Smartnick to Edward and Tanua Lutz at 8252 State Route 819 for $50,000. Ryan Nemecek to Gregory and Leah Elizabeth Skotnicki at 130 Strasser Road for $205,000.
IRWIN
David Brutsche to Maggie Mastrogiacomo at 1720 Eighth St. for $170,000. JEANNETTE
Robert Matenkosky to Chad Kaylor and Ripley Fox at 311 N Seventh St. for $132,000.
LATROBE
Kenneth Baldonieri to Silvina Orsatti at 623 St. Clair St. for $155,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Eric Sarn to Alexander Goodman at 30 Carey School Road for $55,000. Bethlen Home Hungarian Reformed Federati to Margaret Duvall at 125 Shaker Drive for $260,000. Susan Kathleen Boyd to Brian Lynn and Jenifer Marie Deemer at 254 Wilpen Road for $150,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Tim Key to RKM LB PROP LLC at 158 Alder St. for $140,000. Estate of Dorothy Irene Evans to Nicholas Hwostow at 246 Donnell Road for $159,900. Kyle Gregory to Robert and Stephanie Lynnb Miller at 131 Rita Ave. for $230,000.
MONESSEN
Margaret Latkanich trustee to Leo Wiker at 96 Scenery Blvd. for $125,000. Estate of Victoria M Trilli Francia to Jeffrey Francia at 302 Wright St. for $2,000. MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Estate of Mary Baumann to Thomas Edward Miller Jr. at 708 W Park Ave. for $165,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Susan Gibbs to James Wise at 304 Apple Blossom Ct for $265,000. Joseph Fameli to Zachary Durst and Alaina Krandel at 2133 Mallard Ln for $175,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Clyde Vorpe Jr. to Kathy Pakula at 1309 Strawn Ave. for $185,000. NEW STANTON
John Joseph Jr. to Beau James Lovell at 127 School St. for $45,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Richard Stofan to Jesse Prinkey trustee at 433 Green St. for $36,510. NORTH HUNTINGDON
Alan Silverio to Kiennen Tyller Schade and Samantha Lynn DiCaprio at 1728 Diane Merle Drive for $244,900. NVR Inc. to James Hampton and Kimberly Hargreaves at 7096 Gio Drive for $529,290. PSPK Investing LLC to Edward and Frances I Reese Chope at 10089 Laurel Ave. for $234,000.
NORTH IRWIN
Ritz Marketing LLC to John Fallon at 17 Broadway Ave. for $140,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
NVR Inc. to Michael Shane Maxson and Samantha Lee Rupert at 1091 Blackthorne Drive for $699,305. Thomas Panzo to Andrew and Tracy Dulemba at 103 Carmella Drive for $335,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 3001-3005 Lampl Ln for $105,000. Marie Nieder to Codi Keefer and Jessica Nappo at 104 Rosalyn Drive for $159,250. NVR Inc. to Michael James and Bridget Susick at 1049 Wedgewood Drive for $582,820. SALEM
Elaine Ellery to H Thomas and Donna McClelland at 112 Joseph Vito Drive for $291,000. SEWICKLEY
Estate of Virginia Rizzi to Jacob Huffman at 645 Greenhills Road for $197,000. The Progress Fund to R2MC Co. Inc. at 2271 Mars Hill Road for $375,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
NVR Inc. to Jordan Jeffery and Cheryl Brown at 119 Ziva Drive for $312,674. SOUTH HUNTINGDON
Estate of Thomas Troup to Geno and Katie Bizzozero at 622 Greensburg Pike for $80,000. SUTERSVILLE
Aaron Knopp to Jeremy Jackson and Janalyn Budzik at 814 Curry Road for $360,000.
TRAFFORD
Estate of Kay Ann Meadowcroft to William Dugan at 515-517 Fairmont Ave. for $87,550. UNITY
Gary McKeown to Connie L Miller Gioia at 442 Eton Drive for $400,000. Jacquelyn Davis to Michael David and Ana Catarina Christian at 635 George St. for $170,000. Christopher Kurek to Michael Strelic and Stacey Keacher at 19 Lamplight Drive for $259,900. Estate of Catherine Marie Lawrence to Adam and Darla Lawrence at 1869 Mt. Pleasant Road for $111,000. Jan Ondra trustee to John Kempka at 129 Sand Hill Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $15,998). US Bank NA trustee to William Klasnic IRA at 345 Union Cemetery Road for $110,250.
UPPER BURRELL
Siemens Corp. to Siemens Large Drives LLC at 500 Hunt Valley Road for $3,100,577. Siemens Corp. to Siemens Large Drives LLC at 166 Prominence Drive for $5,973,934.
VANDERGRIFT
Birch Investing Group LLC to Nicholas Piazza at 309 Linden St. for $175,000.
WASHINGTON Michael Bracken to Donald and Denise Lange at 1692 Beighley Road for $430,000. Scott Held to Wendy Engdahl and Dianne Grace Quinn at 553 Hoover Drive for $320,000. 356 Properties LLC to Kristine Lynn Burns at 519 Landing Ct for $396,000.
WEST NEWTON Coleman Donahue to Christian Hutchins at 306 N Second St. for $155,000. Cheryl Gouker to Erica Hoak and Melissa Blystone at 208 S Eighth St. for $145,000.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact RealSTATs at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
