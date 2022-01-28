ARNOLD
Jeffrey Barrett to Aaron William Parkan at 935 Drey St. for $93,000.
AVONMORE
Dennis Arthur Andritz estate trustee to Ev & Neill LLC at 517 Indiana Ave. for $35,000. Douglas Bieda to Todd and Michelle Townsend at 923 Indiana Avenue Ext. for $52,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Joan Reynolds to Prime Properties USA LLC at 230 W Fourth Ave. for $60,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Patrick Nicol Reeves to Leonard Kevin Reeves at 225 Latimer Ln for $46,492. Brian Balega to Reeves Rentals LLC at 416 Louis Drive for $288,000. Crystal Hauser to Stephen Smoker Jr. and Beth Smoker at McFarland Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $2,675).
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Brian Gill to Jason Arner at 310 Reed St. for $80,000.
GREENSBURG
Joanna Moyar to Mark Letke at 601 Brushton Ave. for $205,000. Joseph Garofola to Nathan Morris at 758 Harvey Ave. for $239,900. Kayne Savage to Droptine Properties LLC at 311 Hawthorne Ave. for $20,000. M & T Property Investment LLC to Rambo Realty LLC at 602 Keystone St. for $117,000. Marcia Park Sloneker to Rambo Realty LLC at 346 N Concord St. for $300,000. Richard Svesnik to Scott Adams at 1001 Orchard Ave. for $185,200. Jaime Hidalgo to William and Jeffrey Miller at 231 Painter St. for $20,000. Bro Zink LLC to Rambo Realty LLC at 630 W Pittsburgh St. for $200,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
David Dongilla to Thomas Smitley II and Kelly Smitley at 4084 Briarwood Drive for $300,000. James Landsbach to Thomas and Mary Ann Granata at 1941 Gay Ave. for $150,000. Estate of Jean Meenan to Larry and Maria Meenan at 411 LeCove Road for $191,000. Matthew Kennedy to Vincent Keller at 1281 Middletown Road for $165,000. Humane Society Westmoreland County to Edward and Paula Eperesi at 757 Pellis Road for $145,000. Timothy Lauffer trustee to Samuel and Carly Pletz at 7495 Pennsylvania Ave. for $410,000. Kimberly Sue Roberts Stawicki to Viking Acquisitions LLC at 570 Steel Ave. for $38,500.
IRWIN
Lisa A Rogers Rose to Dominic Prosser and Kara Schultz at 1616 Eighth Ave. for $236,000.
JEANNETTE
James Czachowski to Romano Key Property Tr at 122 11th St. for $1,515 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $79,756) by sheriff’s deed. Romano Key Property Tr to Group 6 Investments LLC at 122 11th St. for $7,000.
LATROBE
Casey Stubbs to Richard Henry Rasey at 337 Miller St. for $93,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
John Gregorich to Donald and Kristine Hobaugh at 3486 Route 711 for $165,000. Steven Smith to Don and Cynthia Provias at 528 Starrett Road for $32,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Estate of Caryn Jo Errico to Drew Bertha at 3156 Kipp Ave. for $95,000.
MONESSEN
James Arthur Ligglejohn IV trustee to Deborah Hagerty at 26 Reed Ave. for $28,000. Dolores Jean Dziak to R Scott Antonio at Wright St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $19,024).
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Estate of Vivian Cunningham to Danielle Scholz at 791 Coppula Drive for $106,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Barrington Heights LLC to James and Barbara Jacobson at 4028 Bloomsbury Ct for $151,900. Estate of Kathleen Ann Meyers King to Amy Craig at 123 Buena Vista Drive for $196,000. Patrisa Corp. to Foxlane Homes at Villa Ciano LLC at Cline Hollow Road for $1,200,000. Matthew Kozar to Justin and Amanda Roemer at 4119 Dundee Drive for $383,000. Juliann Marie Dunn Botten to Prime Properties USA LLC at 5004 Franklin St. for $52,000. Brian McConahey to Maria Bartifay at 110 Georgetown Ln for $140,000. Ruslan Sokolov to James Tobin at 3006 Hillcrest Ln for $90,000 by sheriff’s deed. Ashok Shetty to Loke LLC at 3125 Treeline Drive for $595,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Ledora Guida to Theodore and Michael Saganis at 965 and 1/2
Third Ave. for $1,775. John Wilhelm to Shad Barbiaux at 1362 Orchard Ave. for $8,000. J4T LLC to William Timothy Lalor Jr. at 1317 Taylor Ave. for $10,000. Charles Linderman to Joshua Semprevivo at 531 Vernon St. for $110,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Dorothy Sterdis to Gina Ziemba at 431 Henry St. for $76,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Estate of Frank Huber to AUX Funding LLC at 664 Cedardale Drive for $135,000. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 7106 Gio Drive for $91,500. Russell Suchy to Steven Hvozdik at 2379 Lindale Ct for $479,900. Estate of Lillian Agnes Sciarretti to Aaron James Riedmann at 9080 Lucia Ln for $549,900. Rita Culbertson to AUX Funding LLC at 800 Niagara Drive for $168,000.
PENN BOROUGH
Rebecca Rodock to Elizabeth Lynn Porter at 409 Coal St. for $20,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Frank Peters to Brian and Rachel Duncan at 3016 Bushy Run Road for $289,000. Robert Braun to Timothy Washa and Katie Braun at 101 Camelot Ln for $450,000. NVR Inc. to Donna and Sarah Marie Dyczewski at 1042 Gombach Road for $335,555.
ROSTRAVER
Estate of Mary Panepinto to GGPR 2021 LLC at Interstate 70 Onramp for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,065). Maronda Homes LLC to Philip Quattrone at 2064 Lake View Drive for $261,900. Mary Rice to Michelle Hoak at 2086 Lake View Drive for $299,000. Greg Dixon to John and Erin R Sypin Schneider at 189 Morningstar Drive for $708,115. Joseph Panepinto trustee to GGPR Building 2021 LLC at 1613 Pine St. for $950,000. Vale Vista Assoc. L.P. to Kit Technologies Real Estate Holdings LL at 1016 Progress Cir for $2,300,000. Myron Reach to GGPR Building 2021 LLC at 710-790 Tri County Ln for $400,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Estate of Leonora Kepple to Daniel and Deborah Kepple at Hannastown Road for $15,000. Eli Akins to Tyler and Blake Roble at 2946 State Route 119 for $135,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Thomas Bevan to Michael and Marty Lee Lavender at 1613 Pine St. for $79,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Theresa Rankin to Shawna Barnhart at 530 Chestnut St. for $145,000.
TRAFFORD
John Pultan to Pennsylvania Postal Holdings LLC at 411 Cavitt Ave. for $400,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
James Kunkel to Atef Shaker and Nancy Fanous at 3037 Ben Venue Drive for $215,500. Stephen Yanchik to Gary and Barbara McCaulley at 5268 Center Drive for $330,000. William Joseph Forish to Ryan and Cathryn Blake at 413 Charles Houck Road for $401,000.
WASHINGTON
Jeffrey Shilling to Jeffrey and Jennifer Shilling trustee at 4515 Hilty Road for $869,910.
WEST LEECHBURG
Estate of Christine Hinton to B Nee Investment Properties LLC at 1617 Main St. for $77,500.
WEST NEWTON
GRJohnson LLC to John and Kimberly Mulvay at 216 Allison St. for $24,900. Anthony Borruso to Romano Key Property Tr at 103 S Third St. for $8,162 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $65,447) by sheriff’s deed. Andrew Kaska to Prime Properties USA LLC at 307 Vernon Drive for $55,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $64,715). ———
