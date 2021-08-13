ALLEGHENY
David Less to Nathan and Nicole O’Leath at 176 Finnin Road for $372,500. Matthew Huet to Shawn and Amber Porter at 713 Montclair Drive for $430,000. Marshall Klingensmith to Greg and Debra Emili at 185 White Oak Drive for $285,000.
ARNOLD
Michael Marhefky Jr. to Tyler James Noel and Amanda Leigh Brestensky at 2114 Leishman Ave. for $81,900. Patricia Kregiel to 350 McCandless St. LLC at 350 McCandless St. for $43,000. Estate of Rose Pomposini to Alyssa Sawl at 337 Murray Ave. for $50,290. Robert Johnson to VKS Holdings LLC at 2105 Victoria Ave. for $53,500.
BELL TOWNSHIP
American Advisors Group to Luke Beam at 290-292 Nelson Road for $89,900.
DELMONT
James Bertoline to Brandon Stuart and Rebecca Corryn Jossey at 30 Christy Road for $301,000. Cynthia Woods to Martinus Adrianus Gerardus Verlouw and Rachael Suzanne Ruit at 316 Dogwood Drive for $315,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Brian Stillio to Robert and Ruth Fullem at 154 Fairview Ln for $425,000. Michael Kromel to ATS Property Holdings LLC at Forest St. for $81,500. Dorothy Hall to David and Cheryll O’Brien at 118 Pandora Road for $15,000. Edwin Britz II to Grandview Village LLC at 275 Pittsburgh St. for $169,000. Geoffrey Chelsted to Emily and Elijah Parrish at 457 Schultz Ave. for $158,000. Joseph Lena Jr. to Ronald Conrad III at 341 State Route 217 for $126,140. HSBC Bank USA NA to David Depetris at 1200 Wood St. for $34,350.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Jason Karinchak to Marissa Conrad at 297 Hellein School for $197,000. Estate of Bart Yeager to Frank Raneri at 114 Williams Road for $120,000. James Urban to Benjamin Hoch and Sarah Ragan at 123 Williams Road for $245,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Betty Hostoffer to Ethan Charlesworth and Paige Hertzog at 176 Hostoffer Road for $350,000. Joshua Gordon et al. to J & S Investment Co. at Mt. Pleasant Connellsville R for $700,000. Estate of Paul Schuster to Dustin and Nicole Wiltrout at 132 Pine Ln for $75,000. Nevin Hout to Justin Gongaware and Jasmine Fetter at 317 S Quarry St. for $155,000. Bernard Serwinski to Linda Smith and Charlotte McCoy at 200 Spruce St. for $125,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Jean Tate to Thomas Beaufort and Roberta Dandrea at 128 Fairfield Road for $10,000. Brian Schmidt to Joseph and Allison Vasinko at 675 Love Hollow Road for $345,000.
GREENSBURG
John Weimer to Andrew Thomas and Michaela Ann Hilton at 24 Barclay St. for $175,000. Mark Steeves to Drake D’Angelo and Samantha Jamison at 64 Barry Ct for $215,000. Jennifer Beck to Adam and Emily Carlson at 326 Center Ave. for $156,000. US Bank NA to Scott Ludwick at 556 Hamel Ave. for $126,000. Christine Kopasko to Christopher Andrew and Monica Iveliss Thomas at 640 Keystone St. for $159,900. Jeffrey Harbinson to Quanrui Zhang and Zhengqiong Liu at 122 Park Ln for $200,000. Thomas Daniel Panigall to Sean Smith and Nicole Chuderewicz at 620 Vine St. for $185,000. Lisa Caruso to Greensburg Community I LLC at 29 Westminster Ave. for $65,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Susan Rule to Jayson and Tanya Martin at 3 Alta Vita Drive Apt 805 for $195,000. Edward Zdobinski to Renee Walthour at 1307 Arona Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $174,422). Louis Catalano Jr. to Mark Joensen at 10 Assumption Hall Road for $345,330. Rhea Thompson et al. to Shawn Langford and Tina Galore at 455 Beech Hills Road for $140,000. Patrick McConnell to Braxton Milauskas and Conierose Barnes at 17 Brookdale Drive for $230,000. Bruce Minich to Misty Kulha at 110 Cannon Drive for $162,400. Rebecca Tharp to Cynthia Ann Williamson at 710 Courtview Drive for $194,100. Craig Morrow to James and Elizabeth Berringer at 104 Dante Pl for $475,000. Estate of Philip Cramer to Joseph and Brenda Reilly at 2830 Hahntown Wendel Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $74,087). Alex Leonard to Gary Taylor at 1201 Lewis Ave. for $165,000. Timothy McClelland to Scott and Jenna Shoaf at 1213 Lewis Ave. for $160,000. Gerald Irwin et al. to Paul Sarver at 438 Old Route 66 for $165,600. BZ Real Estate LLC to Jason and Brianne Summy at 188 Ray Weyandt Road for $330,280. Kathleen Eckert to Terry and Jean Walker at 703 Redmont Pl for $122,000. JT Homes LLC to Brant Pickup at 514 Sells Ln for $140,000. James Elster to James and Janet John at 6086 Triple Crown Cir for $310,000. Sondra Cole to Anthony and Amber Costantino at 213 Wendel Road for $142,000.
IRWIN
North Main Street Investors Inc. to J & M Rental LLC at 311-313 Third St. for $157,000. Ashley Gaebel to Catherine Pedersen at 730 Eighth St. for $199,900.
JEANNETTE
Deborah Sabo to RJL Rentals LLC at 325 Charles Ter for $59,000. Justin Matson to Amanda Smith at 606 Highland Ave. for $122,000. Deborah Seslar to Gavin and Heather Gross at 1014 Jefferson Ave. for $188,900. Louis Conrad to Haley Johnson at 510 Patton Ave. for $121,000.
LATROBE
Martin Korzak to Jacob and Kisa Sphon at 356 Carolyn Ave. for $170,000. Mary Bougher Hutton to Luke Fluhr at 1312 Jefferson St. for $83,000. Jacob West to Levi Humberger at 1931 Sloan Ave. for $100,000. Patricia Feeny to 1501 Ligonier Street LLC at 1123 Trolley Ln for $60,100.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Larry Neil Nicely to Jarid and Stefanie Davis at 1004 Darlington Road for $300,000. Michael Lyons to 208 Sunrise Lane LLC at 208 Sunrise Ln for $1,200,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Beth Horneman to Redeemed Enterprises LLC at 162 Alder St. for $60,000. Christopher Archer to Justin and Leanna McAninch at 503 Arizona Drive for $193,000. Tracy Moorehead to Robert Schriver at 1000 Bald Hill Road for $145,000. Adam Baker to Brian Jannello and Autumn McMeans at 212 Crescent Drive for $217,000. Estate of Mary Ethel Sieber to Matthew and Lauren Ferkatch at 150 Sieber Drive for $225,000. Gary Ross to John Edward Lettrich at 632 Zane Ave. for $38,400.
MONESSEN
Joseph Caporossi trustee to David Yuhasz at 41 Court Ave. for $135,000. Lori Friend to ENE Group LLC at 99 Pennsylvania Blvd. for $53,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Christina Giokas to Zachery Sheridan at 318 Spruce St. for $136,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Estate of Joan Zuricane to Jessica Skinner at 3000 Hillcrest Drive for $35,000. Lesley May to Vision Real Estate Holdings LLC at 151 Holly Pl for $62,000. Cherry Wood Development LLC to E & W Real Estate Holdings LLC at 600 Jason Ct for $170,000. Nickolas Speeney to Alek and Rachel Chryssofos at Penns Ln for $77,000. Robert Fligger to Dennis Prinkey at Stonewall Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $8,851).
MURRYSVILLE
Acres Development Group L.P. to BNY Mellon at 4065 Acres Ct for $289,000. Acres Development Group L.P. to BNY Mellon at 4080 Acres Ct for $389,000. Jesse Wampler to Dean and Alexandria Ciufo at 16 Bel Aire Drive for $168,000. Patrick O’Hara to Patrick Eugene Clevenger and Alia Marie Pustorino at 6790 Berkshire Drive for $435,000. George Shaw to James Alexander Molnar Jr. and Kathryn Elaine Ruckert at 3290 Cardinal Ct for $335,000. Perry Bruno Jr. to Steven Romiti at 2360 Harrison City Road for $511,000. Thomas Haley to Garret Rigatti and Dena Gula at 6020 Kingdom Ct for $464,000. William Klasnic to Nicholas Pleva at 3591 Meadowbrook Road for $152,500. John Carl Cappa to 0627 Holdings LLC at 6337-6339 Old William Penn Highway for $169,000. Estate of Mary Ellen McShea to Robert Lang III and Natalie Jean Lang at 5046 Sequoia Ct for $207,000. Eileen Gardenhire to Christopher and Patricia Paesano at 4727 Shirley Ln for $450,500. Paul Bowman to Matthew and Ashton Beckman at 4942 Simmons Cir for $465,000. Brandon Dulisse to Lucas and Ashley Swerdlow at 4668 Stewart Ct for $340,000.
NEW ALEXANDRIA BOROUGH
Estate of Clarence Dale Shanefelt to Paul and Darcilynn Maksin at 203 Pleasant Vue Drive for $157,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Brian Mrozek to Joseph Lukacs Jr. at 520 Fourth Ave. for $1,500. John Shreckengost to Jeffrey Loreski at 785 Campbell Ave. for $151,000. Estate of Catherine Marie Cribbs to John and Sheila Shreckengost at 183 Edward St. for $120,000. Shawn Murdock to Breandan and Patricia McIlwain at 317 Fernledge Drive for $174,900. Homebound Properties L.P. to VKS Homes Inc. at 1249 Leishman Ave. for $49,900. Nicholas Dasta to Stephen John Dasta at 1329 Taylor Ave. for $17,000. Mouhib Khoury to Michael and Diane Green at 1140 Woodmont Ave. for $66,000.
NEW STANTON
Timothy Strittmatter to Randie Baird Jr. and Danielle Baird at 110 Pagano Drive for $270,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Jeffrey Mackenzie II to Joshua and Natalie Janov at 6686 Antonio Drive for $557,000. Russell McCullough to Casey and Cheryl Harper at Bickerstaff Road for $25,000. Estate of Lillian Fresch to Justin Sturkie and Haley Deli at 11190 Bluebird Drive for $172,500. George Hankewycz to Stephen and Megan DeMarchi at 530 Cedar Glenn Drive for $475,000. James Lesczynski et al. to Heather Mauger at 484 Colonial Manor Road for $211,500. Antoinette McEwen to Zachary Graham at 330 Forest Drive for $248,500. Donald Withers to Robert Mathers at 1827 Haflinger Drive for $340,000. Chad Todd to Matthew Jon and Amanda Marie Formato at 951 Harmony Ln for $175,000. Lawrence Eichelberger to First National Trust Co. at 11401 James St. for $157,400. F & H Property Development LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 1059 New Hope Drive for $150,000. David Perla to Jonathan and Jessica Proctor at 11719 Percheron Cir for $390,000. James Cole to Todd Stillwagon and Chelsee Gelfer at 1521 Robbins Station Road for $225,000. Joshua Janov to Timothy Levi and Lauren Keibler at 1377 Samantha Way for $342,500.
NORTH IRWIN
Joshua Bursztyn to John Hanna at 65-67 Broadway Ave. for $144,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Michael Pointer to Richard Giannoccora and Dawn Oto at 6222 Antler Hill Drive for $409,000. Paulo Sergio Brasko Ferreira to MMC Contracting & Consulting Inc. at 1002 Cedar Ct for $385,000. Barbara Zelezniak to Andy Morven Owusu Sekyere at 6011 Deer Run Road for $350,000. Cathleen Raco to Patrick Adam Carter and Emily Tatham Pfeifer at 25 Janette Cir for $300,000. Victoria McDonough to Thomas Frederick Pifer Jr. and Jaime Marie Bacco at 305 N Skyview Drive for $335,000. Estate of Ann Adamik to Laura Packosky at 106 Olive Drive for $181,000. Gary Kincel trustee to James Fullen at 3379 Route 130 for $81,450. Anthony Rinier to Joshua Howard and Lindsey Marci at Seanor Road for $38,500. Christopher Mancuso to Duane and Sharon Eisele at 119 Seanor Road for $100,000. Estate of William Hoak to David and Dawn Lynn Ross at 114 Shearer St. for $201,100.
ROSTRAVER
Maronda Homes LLC to Stewart Stanley and Harriet E Tobe Schley at 534 Gardenia Drive for $368,418. Entech LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 575 Gardenia Drive for $57,700. Eric Lundy to Brennen Bresselsmith and Connie Butkus at 1161 State Route 136 for $299,900. Larry Mason to Stargazer Land Conservancy LLC at Tyrol Blvd. for $167,000. John Bowers Jr. to Howard Morgan Jr. at 518 Webster Hollow Road for $2,151 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,065) by sheriff’s deed.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
William Zorn to William Harold Blackburn Jr. and Heather Jeannine Blackburn at 149 Bennett Drive for $210,000. Harold Duncan to Mark and Patricia Venturella at 307 Jaclyn Ct for $300,000. Robert Shedlockl to Adam and Jacob Daniels at 145 Kunkle St. for $30,000. Patricia Beyer to Manning Properties LLC at 275 Manor Road for $150,000. Pristine Ground Co. to Daniel and Linda Koechel Lattanzi at 2087 Totteridge Drive for $84,750.
SEWICKLEY
Travis Bittner to Kyle and Chelsea Ames at 1141 Apples Mill Road for $225,000. Semjons Gaudi to Ashley Lynn Gaebel at 275 Oak St. for $157,000. Estate of John Marasco to Kim Stawicki at 1226 Pinewood Road for $235,000.
SMITHTON
Ronald Simon to Lucas James Undereiner and Lindsay Rae Fisher at 309 Third St. for $172,500. Francine Desimone to Thomas and Nicole Crossett at 317 Third St. for $97,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Howard James Beatty to Bruce and Paula Felker at 134-141 Stock Ln for $350,500. Pat Baffa to Michael Marsh Jr. at 134-141 Stock Ln for $499,900.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Terry Franklin Redd II to Jacob and Kaylie Mock at 602 Chestnut St. for $165,000. W & M Leasing Co. Inc. to Patrick Hepner and Kristine Jadyk at 730 S Main St. for $50,000. Armando Pau to Jacob Smatana and Amanda Zeravica at 802 Welty St. for $136,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Estate of Mary Jane Shaulis to Robin Napotnik at 135 Iowa Ln for $70,000. Conemaugh Valley Salvage Co. Inc. to Eric and Megan Alish Henry at Robb Road for $40,500. Thomas Carney to Michael and Dana Ferry at 5718 Route 711 for $173,000.
TRAFFORD
Triple Alpha LLC to Cupola Homes27 LLC at 115 Seventh St. Ext. for $182,000. Leonard Pokriva trustee to Andrea Johnson at 518 Inwood Road for $135,000. John Wos to Emily Buchholz at 429 Timber Drive for $156,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
David Roach to Theodore Terry Miller at 200 Celeste Ct for $359,900. Ruth Ann Bobula trustee to Ronald Brutt and Judith Gower at 213 Denali Drive for $329,000. Colin Tilzey to Zhuqing Wang and Weinan Chen at 1500 Fitzgerald Ct for $495,000. Mark Dent to Wayne and Craig Frye at Marguerite Lake Road for $312,360. Robert Baker to Jacob Gordon at 1253 Scenic Drive for $158,000. Estate of Dennis Marsden to Carrie Filapose at 229 White School Road for $62,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Kenneth Nulph to Kevin Jackson and Marianna Kostie at 143-145 Florida Ave. for $192,000. Charles Yakulis to Valarie Starowitz at 181 Washington Ave. for $52,000.
WASHINGTON
356 Properties LLC to Mark and Cindy Lumley at 515 Landing Ct for $343,100. Ronald Marney to Norman Switzer at 380 Northgate Drive for $51,900. Donald Hughes to Kris Boucher at 708 Pine Run Road for $90,000. Gregory Ambrose to William Vodopivec at 772 State Route 380 for $160,000. Kathleen Brouwer to Andrew and Lindsay Hoover at 103 Timber Run Road for $266,000.
WEST NEWTON
J. Paul Schofield to Russell Mitchell at 209 Allison St. for $40,000. Sandra Rodkey to Eric Borkovich at 226 N Fourth St. for $110,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Barry Miller to Dalton and Kayla Gauker at 102 S Third St. for $105,000. ———
