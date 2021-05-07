ALLEGHENY
Teresa Krapko to Michael Daniel and Kelley Klapper at 632 Pine Run Road for $174,500.
ARNOLD
Todd Riggle to Troy and Rachel Mele at 1715-1717 Third Ave. for $70,500.
Marcella Rodites to Central Development Corp. LLC at 1729 Freeport Road for $82,000.
ARONA
Carrie Centofanto to Timothy and Debra Szekely at 1212 First St. for $67,500.
AVONMORE
Stanley Piwowar to Conner and Allison Smith at 511 Allegheny Ave. for $35,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Shawn Minik to American Advisors Group at 290 Nelson Road for $1,431 by sheriff’s deed.
Kiski Current LLC to Michael Tady at 4101 SR 819 for $265,000.
DELMONT
Vivian French to Loretta Riddle at 708 Cherry Blossom Ct for $249,900.
Matthew Elzer to Colin Smith and Lindsey Herd at 312 Church St. for $215,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Larry Jenkins to Bradley and Emily Reed at 920 Abbott St. for $165,000.
Jarrett Nicely to Jason Cramer at 1095 Industrial Blvd. for $159,900.
Carolyn Baker to Jacob Scott and Dena Mayer at 1984 SR 981 for $127,000.
Carl Frenchik to Joseph Douglas and Sharon Wolfe at 145 Seger Road for $135,000.
Robert Wilburn trustee to Marcia Canterna at 1482 Spring Crest Cir for $177,500.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Lunas View At The Mountain Top LLC to Bluerock Road LLC at 1008 Blue Rock Road for $635,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Duchess Enterprises of Donegal to Tom Umbach at Emory Hill Road for $380,000.
Ryan Christopher Negri to Charles Daniel and Wendy Adams at 2236 Loucks Road for $275,000.
Estate of Clarence Herman to Joseph and Brandi Whetsel at 1535 Mt. Pleasant Connellsville Road for $90,000.
GREENSBURG
Justin Smith to Robert Struhala at 562 Euclid Ave. for $17,200.
Estate of Anne DeGre to Martin Kerr at 26 Glenview Ave. for $10,000.
Gerald Defloria to Elizabeth Leonard at 138 Grant St. for $62,000.
City Limits Properties LLC to Empowerment Real Estate & Investing LLC at 310-1/2 Harrison Ave. for $160,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
John Casario to Tony Sesti at 117 Bashforth Drive for $210,000.
Ronald Ray to Robert William Mitnik Jr. at 2 Brokers Ln for $63,000.
Karen Rutkiewicz trustee to Mark and Debra Lyn Terdle at 1802 Hunt Club Drive for $284,900.
Dale Gornall to Matthew and Brianna Gornall at 779 Linmore Drive for $240,000.
Randal Rinier to Thomas and Phyllis Doran at 12 Medinah Ct for $246,000.
Marion Polahar to Michelle Glavan at 2394 Route 119 for $140,000.
Edwin Henry III to Jenafur McEvoy at 234 Sandworks Road for $60,000.
PHOCC LLC to Jeffrey Long and Rochelle Borkovich at 620 Summerwalk Drive for $60,000.
Jesse Hughes to US Property Partners LLC at 1173 Swede Hill Road for $29,000.
US Property Partners LLC to SFR3-020 LLC at 1173 Swede Hill Road for $44,600.
JEANNETTE
Jordan Thomas to Robert Anderson at 923 Blair St. for $125,000.
Joseph Capozzi to Austin Hess at 420 Guy St. for $54,900.
George Living Trust to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 230 N First St. for $1,613 by sheriff’s deed.
Chad Krawtz to Justin Bartowick at 215 N Second St. for $129,000.
Jordan Comer to Jacob Ross Petronick and Madison Kriak at 428 N Fifth St. for $166,000.
LATROBE
Trayton Rattay to Paul and Michele Garrett at 619 Lehmer St. for $144,900.
Westmoreland County Community College to SimonCRE JC Sparky III LLC at 17 Lloyd Ave. for $410,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Carolyn Klingensmith to Christopher and Kacie Chmiel at 663 Ann Roberts Road for $230,000.
Mark Garofola to Robert Brown at Murphy Road for $12,000.
David Herrholtz to Israel Alguindigue at 223 Nicely Road for $825,000.
David Herrholtz to Israel Alguindigue at 231 Nicely Road for $100,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Preferred Property Solutions LLC to Matthew Donald Gilliland and Michelle Slater at 548 Arizona Drive for $141,000.
Deeann Leebel to Kathleen Kaczkowski at 2750 Iowa Drive 12 for $119,900.
LOYALHANNA
RSC Development LLC to Jesse and Tracy Torisky at 120 Ashberry Ln for $112,500.
Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Dominique Jones at 345 Steele Road for $35,001.
MANOR
Matthew Bell to Phillip McKinney and Jessica Hyland at 204 Brandywine Drive for $329,000.
MONESSEN
Grimko LLC to Victor and Indira Ramanand at 435 Donner Ave. for $205,000.
George Goettel to Laura Feeney at 336 Jo Ann Drive for $156,000.
Estate of Marcia Chiaravalle to Marvin and Mary Davis at 619 Manown St. for $30,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Federal National Mortgage Assn. to Betty McClain at 111 Academy Ln for $181,000.
Estate of Albert Macko to Michael Alan Feller at 437 Mt. Joy Road for $144,000.
Mario Bologna to D&B Land LLC at SR 31 for $45,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Gerald Ellson to Stanley and Carol Oslosky at 3317 Carriage Cir for $421,000.
Saba Raees to Ian and Aditi Lowry at 7001 Lyons View Ct for $445,000.
GFH Holdings LLC to Numa Development LLC at North Hills Road for $10,000.
Aryanna Berringer to Jason Fullen and Lauren Coulter at 3617 North Hills Road for $365,000.
James Roncace to Hasan Odom at 3678 School Road for $310,000.
Arthur Anderson to Megan Murphy at 2777 Spring View Ct for $312,000.
NEW ALEXANDRIA BOROUGH
Jay Jamison III to Shawn Ruiz at 312 Church St. for $178,000.
NEW FLORENCE BOROUGH
Estate of Myrna Betton to Hudspath Properties LLC at 137 Ligonier St. for $55,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Estate of Richard Marcantonio to Midfirst Bank at 113 Broadlawn Drive for $2,107 by sheriff’s deed.
Paul Chiriaco to Jerred Novotny at 1311 Orchard Ave. for $13,500.
Jon McConnell to Jaquan Lamont and Penny Johnson Leech at 345 Ridge Ave. for $143,000.
James Randall McCubbin to Christine Kralik at 444 Spring St. for $123,600.
Darlene McDonnell to Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC at 1336 Victoria Ave. for $2,235 by sheriff’s deed.
NEW STANTON
Champion Homes & Rentals LLC to Edward Green at E Pennsylvania Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $1,500).
NORTH HUNTINGDON TWP.
Shawn Kreuzberger to Phillip and Dolores Lazzaro at 1021 Third St. for $195,000.
Norman Gross trustee to John Anthony Estvander and Heather Eathorne at 10774 Collins Ave. for $23,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $73,706).
Kymberly McCarty to Matthew and Carla Marie Bell at 8917 Delaware Ave. for $590,000.
Thomas Bazzone to Daniel and Stacie Parker at 1768 Haflinger Drive for $405,000.
Robert Gilmartin to DiCerbo Nama Properties LLC at 1080 Hahntown Wendel Drive for $48,000.
Joseph Shuster to Donald Tarosky Jr. and Jessica Turik at Lucia Ln for $27,500.
Alexander Pishko to Thomas Grivna and Kristie Beck at 14341 Marybelle Drive for $137,000.
Estate of Frank Lombardo to Daniel Best at 13743 Redwood Drive for $182,500.
RWS Land Co. Inc. to Dennis and Denise Yeager at 9206 Riley Way for $65,000.
Estate of Duane Brokenbek to Gregory Xavier Bonner Jr. at Riverview Road for $272,000.
Bryan Simpson to David and Jamie Bruce at 2000 Shaw St. for $184,000.
Diana Haden to James Pawling at 2221 Thomas Drive for $215,000.
Willow Glenn Development Co. to Pradeep Hemmanur and Anjali Mandayam Comar at 3114 Warwick Drive for $65,000.
Estate of Gerald Likar to Dehn and Mariah Unterzuber at 14250 Wayne Drive for $209,900.
RWS Development RC LTD to Joshua and Tammy Kopper at 1299 Weber Ct for $539,550.
PENN BOROUGH
Estate of Janice Grabowski to Matthew Robert Brosk at 713 N Penn St. for $105,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Charles Hughes III to Joshua Knapp and Brittani Goerner at 170 Altman Road for $226,000.
William Good to Richard and Joan Snyder at 201 Anthony St. for $107,000.
Blackthorn Investors LLC to Robert Vucelich at 1038 Blackthorne Drive for $42,500.
Blackthorn Investors LLC to Bedrock Developers LLC at 1038 Blackthorne Drive for $60,000.
Nicco LaQuatra to Jade Pedder at 2119 Claridge Elliott Road for $220,000.
Barney Kistler to George and Cindy Oravec at 1020 Crab Apple Ct for $483,571.
Wendy Slywczuk to Christopher Price and Fionnuala McGarry at 1005 Garrison Ln for $210,000.
Donald S Fabyonic Construction Inc. to Brian and Karen Cole at McWilliams Road for $45,000.
Emily McKim to SFR3-000 LLC at 4077 Route 130 for $110,000.
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at S School Road for $120,000.
Jody Martz to Wendy Martz at 113 Thomas St. for $40,000.
ROSTRAVER
Joshua Gallo to Mario and Sarah Toniolo at 206 Central Ave. for $226,700.
Mary Beth Burkley to Raymond and Carin Rudolph at 10 Franklin Drive for $179,000.
Maronda Homes Inc. to Urmila Devi and Chhabi Nepal at 535 Gardenia Drive for $342,185.
Barbara Parenti to Vincent and Theresa Kasyan at 730 Hamilton Ave. for $194,000.
RWS Land Co. Inc. to Thomas Allen and Lynn Ann Bereznak at 317 Lynn Road for $87,000.
RWS Land Co. Inc. to Michael Thornton at 333 Lynn Road for $90,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Robert Yaley trustee to Lakefront Properties L.P. at 1131 Brick Hill Road for $100,000.
Robert Marschik Jr. to Gregory Tuttle at Route 819 for $130,000.
SCOTTDALE
Ashley Swank to Ralph Scott Bigam and Victoria Ostrowski at 107 Second Ave. for $103,000.
Anthony Ray Younkin to RSC Development LLC at 99 Orchard Ave. for $140,000.
SEWICKLEY
George Cheripka to Vanir Properties LLC at 406-408 Church St. for $52,000.
Verna McGrew to Jeffrey and Heather Thoma at 60 Clopper St. for $27,000.
Robert Repnik to Nicholas Melocchi at 3355 Pike St. for $60,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Rita Fink to Alice Germock at 651 Bells Mills Road for $11,000.
Mark Williams to Clyde and Kimberly Williams at 116 Willow Ln for $3,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
BDC Enterprises LLC to Filippa Villagio LLC at 806-808 Green St. for $132,500.
TRAFFORD
Robert Cromer to Westmoreland County Land Bank at 315-317 Fifth St. for $1,140 by sheriff’s deed.
Karen Joy Chintella trustee to Holly Winans at 99 Belleauwood Blvd. for $184,900.
Raymond Crothers to Max and Michael Levy at 601 Brinton Ave. for $130,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Robert Schmucker to Garret and Marilyn Lipecky at First Ave. for $7,000.
Donald Stas to Stas Farm Property LLC at 276-293 Armel Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $105,753).
Knights Landing Inc. to Scott and Sandra Soliday at 759 Cat Curve for $65,000.
Douglas Bryga to James Thomas Jr. at 1602 Keats Drive for $43,250.
Alimira Stanko to Earl Barkley at 246 Macey Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $163,282).
Estate of Frank Novak to Kenneth Willochell at 148-153 Mutual Patch Road for $91,000.
BOIII Latrobe LLC to Gus and Stamatia Neamonitis at Route 30 for $0 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,815).
BOIII Latrobe LLC to Gus and Stamatia Neamonitis at 2401 Sharkys Drive for $400,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Sheepdog Properties LLC to Tadrad LLC at 206 Sherman Ave. for $54,500.
Madeline Petrarca to Roneisha Ellison at 126 Sumner Ave. for $121,000.
Rick Goins to James Jenniches Jr. at 104 W Adams Ave. for $59,000.
Kimberly Davis to Jocelyn Koessler at 409 Walnut St. for $82,000.
Estate of Gwendolyn Roy to John and Vicki Winters at 506 Walnut St. for $50,000.
WASHINGTON
Joseph McWilliams to Thomas Matthew and Linda Plato at 116 George Road for $264,000.
Beverly Tagliati to Andrew and Kara Depew at 195 Thompson Road for $150,000.
Estate of Esther Troutman to Christopher and Jean Enciso at 1546 Washington Road for $134,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
Scott Compton to Alli Oberdorf and Ryan Bargerstock at 1540 Main St. for $250,000.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB to Kiski Current LLC at 134 Summit St. for $102,000.
WEST NEWTON
Estate of Carl Nicolaus III to Ryan Parshall at 201 School St. for $65,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Michael Ward to Ralph and Brenna Slate at 404 Chestnut St. for $75,000.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
