ALLEGHENY
Sally Wojnar to Jamie Salvatore Tine at 92 Church Road for $266,000. Estate of Pamela Boggs to Elizabeth Boggs and Quinten Puskar at 137 Easy St. for $90,000. JAF Properties LLC to Jason and Morgan Stover at 218 Victoria Way for $266,000.
ARNOLD
Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency to Nkwambeng Nkeng at 1731-1733 Leishman Ave. for $23,500. Diane Burrell to Jennifer Toney at 331 Murray Ave. for $35,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Steven Siko to Nico Latta at 314 E Third St. for $10,000. Estate of Frances Terney to Austin Coe and Angel Jarvis at 600 N Chestnut St. for $144,900. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Jodi Upole to Sarah Elizabeth Lenhart at 140 Peanut St. for $77,250. Mark Gray to Jan and Wendy Johnston at 713 Rod And Gun Road for $110,000. Kim Richardson to Robert and Linda Lehman at 1721 Walnut Drive for $185,000. Commercial Bank & Trust PA to Izzulap LLC at 2130 Walnut Drive for $52,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Barbara Desiderio to George and Caroline Soflak at 116 Amanda Ln for $54,000. EAST HUNTINGDON
Estate of Shirley Glotfelty to Beth and Robert Bienia at 116 Buckeye Road for $118,000.
GREENSBURG
Jo Real Estate LLC to Robert Steven Struhala Jr. at 319 Burkley Way for $90,000. Allan Angelicchio to 219 E Pittsburgh St. LLC at 219 E Pittsburgh St. for $250,000. Walter Vaca to Stephen and Judy Schafer at 79936 Grandview Ave. for $160,000. Marlene Johnson to Scott Steven Perry at 406 Harrison Ave. for $114,380. Garrett Hazlett to Rachel Shaw at 322 Hawthorne Ave. for $172,900. David Parson to Richard and Lora Haenel at 120 Reed Ave. for $25,000. Izzulap LLC to George and Gail McTague Foresman at 344 South Spring Ave. for $233,000. HEMPFIELD
David Petko to Chad Parker and Rebecca Kenwick-Parker at 148 Armstrong Road for $215,000. Charlene Kay Weyand to Alaina Petagno at 4093 Briarwood Drive for $255,000. Gerald Durishan to Benny Adkins III and Kahlee Arthur at 116 Bristol Ln for $215,000. Paul Wolfe to Brandon and Linnea Holmes at 172 Bus Garage Road for $290,000. Williamsburg East Inc. to MCP Williamsburg LLC at 709 E Williamsburg Drive for $4,320,000. Christina Brown to Kevin and Kristy Golkosky at 1703 Eckman Way for $90,000. Christopher Smith to Nathan Bowlen and Reagen Rush at 902 Essex Drive for $250,000. Luke Smith to Lori Magnelli at 932 Georges Station Road for $234,000. Joseph Ciampa to Robert Davis at 4540 Hopewell St. for $75,000. Lori Harrold to Jessica Obremski at 186 Kerr Road for $310,000. Estate of Carolyn Pellis to Rosa and James Defeo at 525 Kettering St. for $360,000. Matthew Moorey to Michael and Riana Liptak at 4514 Lincoln Ave. for $150,000. Mary Sue Eubank to Jonathan and Suzanne Buczak at 205 Old Spanish Ln for $179,900. Thomas DeGregory to Joel I Last MD Properties LLC at 660 Pellis Road for $1,480,000. Mary Santer to Robert Bartchy at 216 Prisani St. for $121,500. Scott Wisser to Jamie and Travis Clawson at 237 Ray St. for $136,000. Laurel Valley Development LLC to Bruce Girgenrath at 214 Ridgefield Drive for $174,900. Kurt Hinkelman to Gregory and Nancy Barringer at 127 Rockwood Ave. for $75,000. Geraldine Zywicki trustee to Seth Altimus and Alexandra Berger at 319 Sells Ln for $156,000. John Dalton to Justin and Nicole Moose at 427 Southfield Ave. for $379,900. Annie Smith to Michael Baacke at 6 Tanglewood Drive for $170,000. Triple B Properties LLC to Bryan and Dayna Butler at 555 Waterbury Drive for $185,000. Estate of Anthony Edward Pushnik to David Hendrick at 419 Willow Crossing Road for $104,470. Helen Shirey to Shayne and Jordan Goydich at 104 Woodhaven Drive for $415,000. Estate of Michael Emanuel to August and Joyce Haberstock at 23 Zeller St. for $125,000. JEANNETTE
James Landsbach to Elegant Home Restoration LLC at 805 Ellsworth Ave. for $5,000. Kindred Properties LLC to Michaelle Lavrich at 921 Ellsworth Ave. for $106,000. William Brown to Ronald Kastner II at 220 Lafferty St. for $6,000. Patricia Beggs to Ryan William Cortazzo at 113 Locust St. for $108,500. Daniel Ruoff to AssetGenie Inc. at 414 Magee Ave. for $100,000. Lonnie Olbeter trustee to Prime Properties USA LLC at 412 Mary St. for $68,000. Estate of Jane Reitz to SFR 3060 LLC at 407 Michigan Ave. for $43,500. Gerald Ricci trustee to SFR 3050 LLC at 416 N Third St. for $55,000. Abbe Wagenblast to William Carl and Tammy Lynn Ritenour at 625 S Sixth St. for $112,000.
LATROBE
Estate of Joanne Hoover to Justin and Tamara Truitt at 125 Braddock Drive for $135,000. Estate of John Edward Gera to Darryl and Tracey Trent at 800 Chestnut St. for $255,000. Amber Gates to Matthew Hantz at 40 E Fourth Ave. for $152,000. Steven Bradway trustee to Kenneth Cole at 1738 Raymond Ave. for $125,000. Harriet Leighty to VernaMarie Harding at 218 W Monroe St. for $79,500. LIGONIER
Borough Of Ligonier to Ligonier Volunteer Hose Co. No 1 at Market St. for $330,750.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
George Davidson Jr. to Barry and Janet Hood at 685 Darlington Road for $50,000. Todd Graham to Michael Hootman and Amanda Mattioli at 1869 Highway 30 for $235,000. Girard Tibbott to John and Julia Ritter at 412 Red Arrow Road for $103,553.
LOWER BURRELL
Charles Weston to Raymond and Sharon McCartney at 228 Country View Drive for $220,000. Jesse Park to Deborra Poorman at 2764 Hastings Ave. for $195,000. Fifth Ave Property Group LLC to Donald Laben Ryan at 151 Jefferson Ave. for $69,000. Joy Anderson to Donald Ryan at 1000 Maple Ct for $78,000. Kerry Bush to Jesse Tarpay at 3017 Wachter Ave. for $150,000.
MONESSEN
Tanner Brice to Dennis Scullion III at 19 Court Ave. for $120,000. Mary Ann Chuberka to Jodi Desak at 37 Court Ave. for $26,000. Theodore Collins to Harold and Marsha Adams at 29 Euclid Drive for $172,500. John Kerestesi to Joshua and Sara Severs at 308 Forest St. for $40,000. Cameron Grogan to Bryce Smith at 116 Linden Ave. for $111,750. Barbara Cherison to Michael and Susan Cafaro at Tyrol Blvd. for $141,000. MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Estate of Marion Fontanazza to Lester Petty at 250 Oak St. for $128,000. Westmoreland County Land Bank to Jacqueline Lang at 29 W Main St. for $10,000. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Vision Real Estate Holdings LLC to James Williams at 265 E Main St. for $100,000. Jonathon Snider to Reed Commerce LLC at 156 Liberty St. for $74,001 by sheriff’s deed. Laurel Highlands Farms LLC to Patrick and Kendall Pfeifer at 2628 Slope Hill Road for $157,500. William Lakin Jr. trustee to Daniel Barron at 4398 Slope Hill Road for $65,000. Sherry Singer to Caitlyn Hall and Isaac Baker at 233 Thomas St. for $30,000.
MURRYSVILLE
William Cornwall Jr. to Stephen Bonacci III and Sara Evans at 4827 Crowfoot Road for $325,000. Christopher Anzalone to Todd Michael and Marita Pugliano at 5750 Evans Road for $349,900. James Basilone to Sasha Marie Scanlon and Michael Timothy Tarr at 4501 Ludwig Road for $330,000. Wells Fargo Bank NA to Joel Christopher Raymaley at 3797 Meadowbrook Road for $73,500. Patricia Weisser to James and Mary Joyce Bauer at 507 Sheridan Ln Unit 507 B-9 for $340,000. John Holmes to Shane Barrett at 3324 Tarr Hollow Road for $66,000. Michael Lukcic to Vinod Kudagi at 2414 Wheatland Cir for $420,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Roy Scott Olbeter estate et al. to Robert Robinson III et al. and Larry Olbeter estate at 637 Bell St. for $6,000. Leetha Bartolovich to Central Penn Capital Investment LLC at 536 Charles Ave. for $163,771 by sheriff’s deed. Dawn Shaffer to Seth Benedek at 1800 Rebecca St. for $140,000. Aaron Zarbaugh to Daniel Simone at 514 Riverview Drive for $17,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Donald Smaracheck to Lynn Leoni at 940 Graham St. for $172,000. NORTH HUNTINGDON
Jeffrey Scott Heubach to Ann Maxine Magdic Petteway at 9011 Broadway St. for $193,500. Daniel Howell to Belinda McWilliams at 9360 Clubview Drive for $280,000. Donato Pasquerelli to NVR at 7000 Gio Drive for $91,500. Karen Knox to Kara Alexis Jeschonek at 1213 Holly St. for $120,000. James O’Leary to Gary and Kaitlin Wiggins at 9550 Laurel Ave. for $222,500. Maronda Homes LLC to Sharan Murali at 1012 New Hope Drive for $460,400. Maronda Homes LLC to Erlene Jane and David Michael Muller at 1036 New Hope Drive for $486,451. Glenn Reed Jr. to John Leese and Jamie Owens at 11525 Salerno Drive for $415,000. Willow Glenn Dev Co. to Jared Potts at Trafalgar Ct for $79,500.
PENN TOWNSHIP
John Tierney to Carl Johnson at 1010 Blackthorne Drive for $415,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1094 Blackthorne Drive for $101,000. Ryan Demary to Jerry and Diane Donovan at 123 Dolores Drive for $314,000. Steven Markovich to Donald and Allyson Behanna at 207 Gertrude St. for $160,000. Robert Biros to Dillman Holdings LLC at 954 Route 130 for $695,000. Colton David Cline to Eric Bimber at 235 Spring Valley Road for $29,900. Doris Potts to Michael Petrosky at 3009 Turk St. for $85,250. NVR Inc. to Amanda Marie and Brian Christopher Bertig at 1056 Wedgewood Drive for $522,730. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR at 1058 Wedgewood Drive for $73,844. ROSTRAVER
Angel Nori to Matthew Albensi and Ashley Ivkovich at 1006 Collinsburg Road for $265,000. James Lux to Brady Hoover at 215 Crest Ave. for $168,000. Maronda Homes LLC to Padam Lal and Bhagawati Mishra at 547 Gardenia Drive for $392,158. Estate of Jane Caroline Kalenik to Brian and Jacqeline Dean at 625 Lookout Ave. for $145,000. Michael Quinn to Purna Adhikari Sharma and Sakuntala Bhattarai at 244 Stump Drive for $400,000. SALEM
Vincent Spino to Scott Aber at 46 Fairway Drive for $195,000. Brandi Wilk to Matthew Swindell at 218 Sumac Ln for $60,000. SCOTTDALE
Estate of William Rhodes to Anthony Bado and Tonie Bando at 614 Garfield Ave. for $28,000.
SEWICKLEY Agnes Vincent to Jeffrey and Lori Magee at 1526 Greensburg Pike for $175,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON Verna Mae Reho to John and Debra Reho at 169 Reho Road for $4,878. John Reho to Joseph Nicholson at T 522 for $1,904.
