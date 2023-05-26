ALLEGHENY
Joseph Simboli to Patrick and Heather Campbell at 119 Waddel Ln for $380,000.
Daniel Carver to Joseph and Jamie Leppert at 1674 White Cloud Road for $450,000.
Estate of Arthur Scherf to Steven Thomas and Lisa Marie Klauck at 243 White Oak Drive for $250,000.
ARNOLD
Jennifer Reese to Benjamin Beal IV at 1612 Kimball Ave. for $136,000.
BELL
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Paul Buterbaugh at 424 Beaver Drive for $71,000.
Freedom Real Estate Properties LLC to Samuel Nowicki and Tara Konecny at 3049 Bell Plan Drive for $245,000.
COOK
Irene Piper to Randy Piper at Four Mile Run Road for $5,000.
Irene Piper to Randy Piper at 483 Four Mile Run Road for $35,000.
DELMONT
Kerry Lynn Cline to Movement Housing LLC at 31 Circle Drive for $38,000.
David Nee to Sherry and Richard Clark at 119 Freeport St. for $127,250.
DERRY BOROUGH
Scott Mitchell to Prime Properties USA LLC at 416 Broad St. for $57,500.
Scott Joe to Jonathan Louis and Victoria Christina Klapchar at 216 E Third St. for $15,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Ira White to Christ Temple Church God Christ at Poplar St. for $9,500.
Ira White to Calvin and Melinda McCoy at 11 Poplar St. for $6,000.
Jason Charles Jones to Jonathan and Penny Ballinger at 3744 Route 982 for $340,000.
Paul Kondrich to Delbert and Barbara Knapfel at 553 Sunview Cir for $315,000.
Mona Kay Freeman to Robert and Carolyn Short at 1535 Timothy Drive for $199,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Brian Carey to Shane Eichinger at County Line Road for $20,000.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Rebecca Cyr to Margaret Mary Humphrey at 249 Elm St. for $59,000.
Emily Sophia Petrouski to Kindred Properties LLC at 248 Kennedy Ave. for $3,900.
EXPORT
Estate of Lorrain Laverdiere to Max Fisher at 6006 Penn St. for $80,000.
FAIRFIELD
Zachary Howe to Nathan Howe at 3036 Route 259 for $75,000.
GREENSBURG
Patrick Ferrenberg to Mark Anthony and Vanessa Elizabeth Penner at 80 Glenview Drive for $169,900.
HEMPFIELD
Central Penn Capital Management LLC to Cletus Hull III and Bridget Hull at 801 Casa Vita Drive for $189,900.
Heidi Boughman to National Residential Nominee Services In at 401 Cattail Drive for $155,000.
National Residential Nominee Services In to Timothy Bates at 401 Cattail Ln for $155,000.
Hannah Murphy Hauliska to Terri Miller at 100 Cort St. for $135,000.
RSC Development LLC to Craig and Virginia Lynn Martinelli at 100 Edith Drive for $285,000.
Judith Katchur to 424 Investors LLC at 210 Robin Hood Drive for $140,000.
PTV 1200 LLC to ExchangeRight Net-Leased Portfolio 54 DS at 1247 Route 66 for $1,975,200.
Tina Steiner to Erin Crum at 232 Westland Drive for $149,900.
HYDE PARK
Gerald Lemoine trustee to Adam and Maggie Kissell at 334 Chestnut St. for $112,000.
IRWIN
Todd Hannahs to Matthew Rissler and Brenda Mitaly at 1825 Grandview Ave. for $455,000.
JEANNETTE
Marcella Marquis to Anthony Joseph Marquis at 1115 Arlington Ave. for $150,000.
LATROBE
John Albert Hoffman Jr. to Anthony and Brandy Marie Vamos Franciosi at 519 Miller St. for $14,500.
Beverly Vought to Brett and Miranda Simons at 124 Wagner St. for $141,000.
Robert Jensen to Kyle and Michelle Hopper at 2017 Watkins Ave. for $95,000.
LIGONIER
Barbara Harr to William Formato Jr. at 219 N Walnut St. for $135,000.
Jeremy Peiffer to Edward Vargo at Wellington Aly for $115,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Thomas Hunter Jr. to Kebin and Debra McVicker at 223 Gregg Ave. for $23,000.
Ronald Fetterman to Lisa Posvar Rossi at Old Route 30 for $16,270.
Carolyn Penrod to Jacob Stock at 119 Singer Way for $150,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Tara Hajel to Samantha Dunmire-Yockey at 511 Arizona Drive for $145,000.
Shari Jablonowski to Scott Phillips at 523 Burgley Ave. for $50,000.
The JANEmpire LLC to Dean Naviglia at 239 Florida Drive for $160,000.
Mark Lanzino to Robert Lennox Jr. and Brianna Marasco at 2843 Hastings Drive for $240,000.
Anita Comer to James and Linda Angelo at 2135 Spooky Hollow Road for $9,800.
MANOR
Audrey Bartus to Robert Plahs at 483 Manor Harrison City Road for $199,900.
Frank Girdich Jr. to Scott Whipple at 518 Sandy Hill Road for $475,000.
MONESSEN
Joseph Curran to William Hickle Jr. and Nicole Bagay at 52 Center Drive for $169,921.
Sarah Braddock to O’Casek Real Estate LLC at 504 Delaware Ave. for $46,000.
Christian Weiss to Stacy Ochieng at 424 McKee Ave. for $16,500.
Lori Spina to DB Rentals LLC at 1442 Rostraver St. for $55,000.
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Cherry Wood Develop LLC to Andrew and Megan Shleihauf at 606 Jason Ct for $30,000.
MURRYSVILLE
David Bosetti to Ann and Shannon Jordan at 2165 Carolina St. for $174,900.
James Bauer trustee to Catherine Turner at 5100 Cherry Drive for $395,000.
Carol Iannuzzi to Bryan and Rebecca Murray at 5009 Cypress Drive for $389,900.
Cory Ieni to Quintin Janos Vanya and Sandra Neal at 4853 Hobaugh Ave. for $209,000.
Estate of Laurie Mae Lipniskis to Rikki Heit-Matthews at 6472 Lindsay Ln for $235,000.
Paul Tropiano to John and Carmen Baerg at 6463 Lindsey Ln for $270,000.
Mark Swartz to John and Dana Mediate at 2198 Locust St. for $2,000.
Mark Swartz to Joseph and Lynn Marquez at 2204 Locust St. Ext. for $10,000.
Joseph McManis III to Brian Counihan and Lauren Jones at 1057 Manor Vue Ct for $350,000.
James McGovern to Kady and Michael Schmidt at 3396 North Hills Road for $381,000.
Matthew Sanchez to John Visnic and Debra Fox at 3653 Sardis Road for $450,000.
Paula Richard to Christopher and Jenny Bair at School Road for $190,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Hunters And Fishermans Club to Jessica Bailey at 147 Esther Ave. for $77,000.
Louis Gardone II to Victor Ferrante and Heather Everts at 201 Falcon Ridge Drive for $230,000.
Mary Jo Negrey Meyers to Michael and Flora Eggert at 431 Keystone Drive for $142,500.
Andrew Jaramillo to Ronald White Living Trust at 320 North St. for $10,000.
Estate of Dorothy Mildred Conrad to Nickolas and Jackelyn Hogan at Ross Drive for $45,000.
Lea Nelson to Joel Chrostowski at 477 Summit St. for $228,000.
Jose Amayo to Patrick Macfarlane at 1210 Victoria Ave. for $65,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON
Wayne Sera to Joshua and Nicole Edmiston at 860 Altman St. for $385,000.
Jeffrey Hice trustee to Caitlin and Scott Schuchert at Barnes Lake Road for $40,000.
Castle 2020 LLC to Sandeep Akula at 9858 Broadway St. for $40,250.
NVR Inc. to Matthew Richard and Brianna Leigh Shanty at 7115 Gio Drive for $629,830.
Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 951 Giulia Drive for $91,500.
Joan Kruszka to Fiona Galley and Matthew Osikowicz at 999 Hedy Lynn Drive for $200,000.
Catherine Soboslay to Garret Wayne and Tabitha Lee Riggs at 480 Lily St. for $220,000.
Richard Campbell to Timothy Zhang and Heather Frantz at 9121 Lucia Ln for $507,000.
Estate of William Mainwaring to Laura Giacchino at 440 Mercer Drive for $212,000.
New NBNC Trust to Irwin Investors LLC at 8701 Norwin Ave. for $2,794,586.
Dylan Archinal to Arias and Stephen Flory at 11324 Pershing Drive for $229,000.
David Cottman to John and Wenseslaga Mejia at 13419 Ridge Road for $193,500.
Thomas Milchick to William Snyder at 11450 Seminole Drive for $190,000.
Charles Mullooly to Brandan and Samantha Denison at 12714 Water St. for $130,000.
Eugene Dziurzynski Jr. to Shawn and Jaclyn Crawford at 700 Westchester Drive for $163,000.
Estate of Carl Miles Shirey to Antoinette Finnerty at 711 Westminster Drive for $361,051.
PENN TOWNSHIP
TPL Income Property Corp. to Crystal Jane Pail at 167 Autumn Drive for $275,000.
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1095 Blackthorne Drive for $101,000.
Estate of Steve Pernick to Kyle and Bethann Renae Campbell at 18 High Point Cir for $428,000.
James Lanz to Betty Ann Niemi at 3034 Ironwood Cir for $315,000.
Estate of Norman Mueller to Christopher Mogush and Allyson Weekley at 121 McElroy Drive for $200,000.
Joseph Nicoletti to Trevor Pearsol and Ashlee Puc at 2061 Paintertown Road for $150,000.
Estate of Richard Jackson to James and Angela Fennel at 2 Sandy Drive for $165,500.
Carolyn Phillips to Ralph Gioia Jr. and Larissa Gioia at 118 Short St. for $245,000.
Carolyn Phillips to Larissa Gioia and Ralph Gioia Jr. at Silvis Way for $5,000.
Frank Lotito to David and Carisa Lynn Baird at 132 Twin Oaks Ln for $1,500.
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1041 Wedgewood Drive for $73,844.
NVR Inc. to Courtney Lynn and Aaron Michael Smetanka at 1068 Wedgewood Drive for $616,800.
ROSTRAVER
Michael Metikosh to Madhav Khatiwada and Lila Prasai at 254 Chickee Ln for $400,000.
Donald Ruschak to Ronald Chiaravalle and Carole Bisceglia at Green Hill Road for $2,000.
RWS Land Co. Inc. to Bryan and Liza Tyler at 224 Landan Drive for $92,000.
Debra Russell to Gerald Lawrence and Bethann Marie Popovec at 1286 Rostraver Road for $160,000.
Louise Bernadine Connolly to Bryan Hartung at 1646 Rostraver Road for $145,000.
Entech LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 254 Stump Drive for $128,400.
SALEM
Diane Brown to Laura and Joseph Herman at 982 Croft Road for $30,000.
John Swint to Michelle Skowron at 774 Story Road for $85,000.
SCOTTDALE
Lisa Antis Mough to Cory Clelland at 102 Loucks Ave. for $106,500.
Cyrus Urie Jr. to Chad and Michaela Gross at 120 Porter Ave. for $176,000.
SMITHTON
Phillip Reilly to Harrer Holdings LLC at Second St. for $7,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Terry Denoble Jr. to Paul Bonfigli at 1618 Elm St. for $150,000.
Carol Fidazzo trustee to Chip Group LLC at 103 Jamison Ave. for $135,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON
Estate of Frank Mangery to Donald and Carol Maughan at 1530 Greensburg Pike for $5,000.
Mary Lou Simon to Teddy Thomas at 925 Plummer School Road for $90,800.
Estate of Charleen Dera to DRMK Property Management LLC at Route 31 for $35,000.
SUTERSVILLE
Shirley Paskan to PPP Assets at 141 Third St. for $112,000.
UNITY
WC Renovations LLP to Megan Lloyd at 1263 Donahoe Road for $180,000.
Scott Bentley to Christie Chizmar and Nathan Shaffer at 105 Johnson Road for $573,000.
Weatherton Farm Estates Inc. to Jason Noble and Tracey Griskey-Noble at 313 Lauraine Ct for $39,900.
Estate of John Brosnick to Thomas and Kelly Henderson at 173 National Ln for $45,000.
Estate of James Michael Peeler to Mark Silvis and Emma Heagy at 107 Tara Drive for $340,000.
Nathaniel Przybylek to Edgewood Props LLC at 333 Westview Ct for $350,000.
UPPER BURRELL
John Hosac to Arthur Connor III and Jacqueline Connor at 4030 Seventh Street Road for $30,000.
Kendra Valdez to Jeremy Bryan Fox at 415 Chapeldale Drive for $400,000.
Robert Woods to Kurt Lipniskis at 441 Hillview Drive for $192,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Larry Wise to Abbygale Irons at 120 Farragut Ave. for $45,000.
Madelaine Petrarca to Cynthia Richard at 317 Longfellow St. for $78,900.
Cindy Mechling to Warren Neal Jr. and Dustin Neal at 313 Spruce St. for $155,000.
WASHINGTON
Joseph Leppert to Elizabeth Scott at 980 Watt Road for $320,000.
YOUNGWOOD
GDIB LLC to Ian and Phillip Westerbeck at 801 Chestnut St. for $150,000.
