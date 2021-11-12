DERRY TOWNSHIP
Stella Horn trustee to Charles Libengood at 811 28th St. for $30,000. EAST HUNTINGDON
Chad Alcorn to William and Heather Cosalter at 2103 Loucks Road for $299,900. Jeffrey Butela to Gregory and Sherry Eicher at 209 Rosemary Cir for $177,000. EXPORT
Raymond Giacomel to James Tobin at Clay Ave. for $70,000. Kraig Von Allmen to Justin Creper at Wilson St. for $55,000. GREENSBURG
Mark Douglas LLC to Laurel Highland Total Communications Inc. at 12-14 E Otterman St. for $195,000. Joyce Lynn Hoke Holmes to Jayne Oberdorf at 318 Kenneth St. for $75,000. HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Michael Coppetti to Ryan and Melanie Firestone at 990 Valley Drive for $501,500. LATROBE
Mensch Properties LLC to Pitt Fury LLC at 208-214 Thompson St. for $1,155,000. LIGONIER
Patricia Barron to Lawrence Kristiansen II at 218 W Vincent St. for $90,000. LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Allan MacDougall III to Laurel Valley Golf Club at 307 Peters Road for $145,000.
Estate of Mary Janet Hudson to Casey Fetty and Heather Sears at 535 Weaver Mill Road for $155,335.
MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Joan Lackner to Regis and Jodi Kraisinger at 110 S Quarry St. for $70,000. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Craig Heide to Creekside Cages LLC at 2577 State Route 982 for $68,000. MURRYSVILLE John Lynch to Michelle Guyaux at 2248 Woodmont Drive for $380,000. PENN TOWNSHIP
Brad Lee Branthoover to Matthew and Gretchen Baughman at 119 Alexander Drive for $220,000. ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP
L & B Property Management LLC to Michael Fauvie Jr. and Dave Fisher at 1385 Broad Ave. for $270,000. Kevin Dickey to Scott and Carrie McAfee at 384 Leeper Road for $1,000,000. MK Menlo Belle Vernon L.P. to Harold and Joy Luebke trustee at 843 Rostraver Road for $4,153,000. SCOTTDALE
Gayle Billheimer to Johnathan Billheimer at 410 Porter Ave. for $31,459. SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP Lois Hood to Patrick Joseph Zimmerlink at 229 Cody Road for $17,709. SOUTH HUNTINGDON
United Federal Credit Union to Joseph and Anna F Parana Futch at 169 Conrad Ave. for $87,000. UNITY TOWNSHIP
Lori Ann Johns to Melvin Witt Jr. and Carol Knopic at 120 Unity Sq for $230,000. UPPER BURRELL
Troy Miles to Ilana Chambers at 609 Dove Drive for $295,000. VANDERGRIFT
Zachary Kennedy to David Joseph Drake Jr. and Tracy Lynn Drake at 132 Jefferson Ave. for $98,000.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
