ALLEGHENY
Sevrino Scaglia et al. to William John and Becky Baldwin at 703 Montclair Drive for $325,000. Charles Lombardo to Patrice Speranza at Sunrise Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $10,529).
ARNOLD
Arnold City Redevelopment Authority to KAJES LLC at 1701-1705 Fifth Ave. for $1,500.
BELL TOWNSHIP
John Chernega to Fred Petruzzi Jr. and Amy Petruzzi at 279 Kochka Drive for $45,000. Sherri Tupik to Jeffrey Uselton at 411 N Fourth Ave. for $25,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Robert McCintic II to William McCintic II at McFair Ln for $20,000.
DELMONT
Estate of Lloyd Miller to John McElwain at 561 Athena Drive for $185,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
James Thomas Jr. to Geneann Konecny at 704 Crimson St. for $209,900. Estate of Rose Gabrys to Mallory Mulheren at 1516 High St. for $145,000. Deron Everett to Jordan Zeunges at 1717 Latrobe Derry Road for $122,500. Brett Hughes to Madolyn Wible and Casey Hanks at 413 Schultz Ave. for $131,000. Thomas Moore to Albert Vallese at 569 Sunview Cir for $238,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Russell Marker to Timothy and Kimberly Williams at 1136 Route 711 for $118,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Estate of Marianne Kaufman to Anthony Koller Jr. at 1203 New Stanton Ruffsdale Road for $20,000. Raymond Cossell to Autumn Ridge South LLC at 710 Porter Ave. for $1,323,680.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Samuel Sheaffer to Kelsey Troxell at 240 Kennedy Ave. for $60,900. John Mazurek to Karena Gohn at 320 McKinley Ave. for $63,900. Richard Wojton to Joseph Grillo at 310 Risher St. for $22,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Robert Stull to Steven Coriell at 1017 Seventh St. for $46,000. Robert Ritchey to John and Lynne Price at 209 Carr Drive for $55,000. Paul Gabelt Jr. to Jeffrey and Valeria Miller at 160 Rudder Road for $465,000.
GREENSBURG
Michael Midlik to Jonathan Degrosky at 1027 Cranston Drive for $137,000. Sherri Robinson to J4T LLC at 847 Highland Ave. for $150,000. Valerie Hammack to Alexus Kendrick at 337 S Hamilton Ave. for $130,000. Christine Moore trustee to Philip Komarny at 120 Stark Ave. for $160,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Robert Grecko II to Sally Everett at 937 Academy Heights Drive for $93,400. Kathleen Miller to Joseph and Bernadine Biss at 3 Alta Vita Drive Apt 706 for $178,500. Jordan Terhorst to Anthony Seranko at 322 Chelsea Drive for $220,000. Mary Greene to James Ruggiero and Diana Belen Delgadillo at 4023 Chieftan Road for $155,000. J. Darryl Turco to Gerald Douglas Hurst at 2419 Cypress Drive for $226,000. Oak Hill RE L.P. to GEC Greensburg Real Estate LLC at 827 Georges Station Road for $1,080,000. Rosemary Lewis to Lisa Rice at 235 Iowa St. for $155,000. David Pahnos trustee to Bradley Ladik at 15 McLaughlin Drive for $213,900. Jason Hlavsa to Colleen Corona at 514 New Haven Drive for $176,290. Jill Yingling to Annette Boyer at 523 New Market Drive for $180,000. Darlene Riffle to Daniel Redinger at 168 Old Route 30 for $110,000. Housing & Urban Development to Linda Foster at 259 Prisani St. for $25,000. Justin Kosmann to Ethan Fennell and Maria Hood at 100 Rockwood Ave. for $171,500. Paul Schultz to Justin Klipa at Rocky Mountain Road for $90,000. Alice Morris to Fred and Angelo Kepchia at 2465 Route 119 for $100,000. Estate of A. Paul Vitolo to Braden and Alexis Paige Karolak at 6783 Route 30 for $275,000. Rosaria Stauffer to Edward and Barbara Sadler at 524 Rugh St. for $95,500. Judith Gower to Mary Reott at 176 Slate Run Road for $310,000. Vincent Mohn to Lois Amrhein at 8529 State Route 819 for $150,000. Estate of David Williamson to Rose Lee Martin at 1124 W. Scepter Ln for $255,000. Brandon Pletcher to Courtney Marie Mikula at 225 Wendel Road for $147,500. Robert Butler Jr. to Thomas and Rose Marie Baldauf at 492 Wendel Road for $276,100. Christopher J. Carr to Nicolas Carlo Rivero and Maura Rae Vechter at 10 Weber Road for $420,000.
JEANNETTE
Estate of Viola Gavatorta to JCRE1 LLC at 608 Gaskill Ave. for $11,197. DNB Hardwoods LLC to Corey Champion and Jamee Steele at 401 Harrison Ave. for $85,000. Mohammad El Hillal to Daniel Pierron and Denise Duffy at Linden Drive for $29,000. Estate of Donna Sisti to Richard Nissen at 1011 Magnolia Drive for $138,500. Brian Daniele to Matthew and Stephanie Scarlett at 518 Pennsylvania Blvd. for $232,000. Michelle Marie Byers to Michael and Andrew Phipps at 603 Washington Ave. for $61,500.
LATROBE
Caden Coppetti to Jacob and Jennifer Keough at 111 Braddock Drive for $110,000. Estate of Thomas Maher to Mary Maher at 325 Debora Drive for $203,350. Estate of Edward Smith to Roxann Shaak at 124 E Tacoma Ave. for $165,000. Clinton Carr to Jonathan Russell Marasco at 800 Forest St. for $139,175. David Smith to Zachary Earl Ritenour at 219 Lloyd Ave. for $80,000. Estate of Diana McDonald to Margaret Mary Takrony at 515 Main St. for $85,000. James Harris to Nancy Kikel at 1919 Sylvan Ave. for $125,000.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
James Bickerstaff to Robert and Teresa Tuscano at 318 E Main St. for $235,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Joseph Vasinko to Audra Hier at 210 D W Ln for $202,500. Michael Garby to Rebecca Lea Bechtel at 15 Wildview Drive for $351,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Greg Godleski to Nathan Collins at 2933 Edgecliff Road for $12,000. Charles Smith to Joshua Jacob Pentin at 2604 Princeton St. for $225,000.
LOYALHANNA
David Rosatti Jr. to Alyssa Puskar at 366 Moween Road for $152,000.
MANOR
Adam Slivka to David Emro and Mindy Woods at 42 Cleveland Ave. for $109,500. Craig Kleider to Robert Schnupp at 49 Oak St. for $149,900. Mark Schnupp to Gregg and Elizabeth Elba Wise at 404 Sandy Hill Road for $190,000.
MONESSEN
Andrew Mudron Jr. to Lauren Wukovich at 7 Colonial Drive for $72,380. Grimko LLC to Victor and Indira Ramanand at 445-447 Donner Ave. for $5,000. Estate of Leo Geramita to David and Alena Harris at 25 Jackson Drive for $168,450. Dorothy Kovalchuk to Stephan and Denise Gresh at 1552 Leeds Ave. for $170,000. Walnut Street Trust to J&R Real Estate Holdings LLC at 1435 Walnut Ave. for $20,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Jennifer Skoloda to Jillian Hibler at 206 E Main St. for $99,900. Sunset Properties L.P. to Galone Caruso Funeral Home Inc. at 200-200A Eagle St. for $100,000. Nichola Heller to Corey Smiley at 331 S Diamond St. for $148,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Estate of Helen Chernek to Elizabeth Marker at 321 Bridgeport Road for $32,500. Latrobe Area Hospital Inc. to Alquin Heinnickel III and Teresa Heinnickel at 3888 Route 981 for $305,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Veterans Administration to Kirk and Marlo Y Nolan at 26 Bel Aire Drive for $119,000. Garrett Passante to Georgianne Lantz at 6235 Old William Penn Highway for $169,900. Patrick Joseph Glass to Aman Rathore at 237 Rainprint Ln for $130,000. Margi Upadhyaya to Hubert and Janet MacDonald at 501 Sheridan Ln for $295,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Gerald DeMarco to Shawn Wherry and Anisah Adilah Smith Wherry at 820 Catalpa St. for $160,000. PIA Real Estate Holdings L.P. to PIA Operating LLC at 700 Craigdell Road for $4,275,250. Daniel Cunningham Jr. to Brandon Schmersal at 909 Freeport Road for $98,000. Brian Buckham to Kiski Valley Properties LLC at 527-529 Linden Ave. for $71,500. Patricia Simpson to Paul Kershner Jr. at 201 Marlboro Drive for $150,000. Eugene Rhine Jr. to VB One LLC at 1350 Taylor Ave. for $62,500.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Theresa Boehm to Marcy Mintz at 100 Forest Drive for $158,000. John Howell to Olan Cottrill at 325 Forest Drive for $227,500. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 7081 Gio Drive for $90,000. John Angelo Bonesio to John and Lisa White at 439 Hahntown Wendel Road for $220,000. Robert Baden to Austin Patrick and Robin Eisenbrei at 10858 Hunters Woods Ln for $275,000. Matthew Federovich to Allison Iksic at 2216 Lancelot Drive for $223,000. William Schultz to Jessica Martin and Philip Shroyer at 12779 Lincoln Way for $198,000. Phyllis Deems to Ronald and Virginia Krick at 2394 Lynnrose Drive for $235,000. Rita Lucas to Susannah Joy Harrover at 861 Main St. for $125,500. Michael Capozzi to RP2ALL LLC at 11670 McKee Road for $210,000. Estate of Jane Ebbitt to Matthew Easly and Megan Wolf at 14389 Michael Drive for $273,918. F & H Property Development LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 1036 New Hope Drive for $150,000. Dreibelbis LLC to MHP Properties LLC at 105-108 Texas Ln for $115,000. Jeffrey Wright Jr. to Karlie Tomich at 4240 Turner Valley Road for $259,900. Estate of Raymond Plummer to John Walley Jr. at 13299 Veronica Ln for $75,000. Richard Henninger to Timothy and Chelsea Losee at 14275 Wayne Drive for $232,500. RWS Development RC Ltd. to John Lewis and Kasi Marie Popovich at 1171 Weber Ct for $87,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Russell Bussard Jr. to Christopher and Melissa Carr at 1003 Attilio Ct for $500,000. Robert Ketenheim II trustee to Philip and Michelle Brusco at 148 Autumn Drive for $275,000. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at Blackthorne Drive for $73,844. James Montgomery to Caroline Vought at 1001 Coal Ln for $90,000. Robert Wilson to Hector Bravo at 5 Colonial Cir for $502,310. Mary Jane Oster to Randall and Kara Seward at 10 Heritage Ln for $315,000. Dalux Investments LLP to Shawn Hession at 3019 Ironwood Cir for $269,000. Dorothy Patosky to Jeremy Snider at 215 Kuehn Drive for $192,800. Jamie Hession to Christopher and Rebecca Gilmore at 137 Lorien Drive for $392,000. Willie Bowman Jr. to Nicholas and Megan Sarafis at 107 Lynn Ct for $219,900. David Szatkowski to Zachary Dunlap and Julia Young at 14 Meadowridge Road for $361,000. NVR Inc. to Michael and Tammy Bosco at 1016 Rohan Ct for $325,475. Janet McElwain to George Biskup et al. and Sherry Biskup at 4072 Route 130 for $100,000. SFG2 Group L.P. to Angelo and Roberta Ferrari at 105 Royal Oaks Ct for $89,000.
ROSTRAVER
Ronald Smith to Stargazer Land Conservancy LLC at Delmar Ave. for $8,500.
Thomas Beck to Nicholas Greco and Ashley Beck at 635 Eagle Drive for $150,000. FEM Finley Rd LLC to US Stable-P1 at 176 Finley Road for $5,186,057. Entech LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 567 Gardenia Drive for $57,700. Nikolay Vysotsky to John and Kortney Tomaino at 135 McKenery Drive for $600,000. Terry Bobin to James Wagner Jr. at 332 Peach Ave. for $9,000. Ronald Anthony Zeli Jr. to Adlor and Anna Marie Trombley at 119 Price St. for $15,000. James Owen to Nicholas Hatala and Chelsea Ann Greer at 503 River Drive for $160,000. Encore Willowbrook LLC to Levine Investments L.P. at 4645 Route 51 for $2,200,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Steve Joseph Govora IV to Brendan and Christopher Johns at 312 Kennedy St. for $45,000. Robert Anthony Tutich to Larry and Marianne Daniels at 207 Kunkle St. for $23,000. Estate of Frank Mangery to Frank and Matthew Mangery at 6950-6952 Route 22 for $24,375.
SCOTTDALE
Timothy Howells to Valerie Crise at 905 Arthur Ave. for $154,665. Robert Emerson to Jeremy and Paige Grippo at 300 S Chestnut St. for $185,000.
SEWARD BOROUGH
Robert Beard to Houses To Homes Realty LLC at 6999 Route 711 for $15,178.
SEWICKLEY
Estate of Ronald Savage to Jake Violando at 47 Third St. for $125,000. Donald Mowrey to Jacob and Amber Bock at 49 Circle Drive for $250,000. Robert Garman to Eric and Cheryl Campbell at 2977 Clay Pike for $130,000. Jeffrey Watters to Kirk O’Donnell at 1537 Herminie West Newton Road for $16,900. Doug Pena to William Gulassa and Roxanne Wallace at 1723 Mars Hill Road for $425,000.
SMITHTON
David McElfresh to Justin Allan Hagerman and Dawna Jeanne Killpack at 233 Second St. for $65,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Johnna Poprosky to Mon Valley Community FCU at 10 Coyle Road for $14,066 by sheriff’s deed.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Estate of Nick Polidora to Tyler Zimmer and Kayli Ciongoli at 1011 Mace St. for $120,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
United Bank trustee to CEK Enterprises LLC at Walnut St. for $10,000.
SUTERSVILLE
PNC Bank to Amy McConnell at 707 Seventh Ave. for $135,000.
TRAFFORD
Entech Bradford Square LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at Ridgecrest Ct for $152,000. RejuvaHouse Construction to Jefferson and Alecia Odom at 341 Short St. for $150,000. Anthony Morocco III to Cryvonne Poindexter at 409 Timber Drive for $153,900.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Christopher Hale to Brian and Kayla Erret at 3222 Attleboro Road for $240,000. Mae Weinschenker trustee to Brandon and Alicia Bickerstaff at Bennetts Road for $45,320. David Todd to Bronson Danjou at 203 Calvary Hill Road for $211,517. David Roach to Joshua Daniel and Nadia Nubani Bowling at 203 Celeste Ct for $350,650. Rudolph Yanits to Catherine Lee and Karen Wharton at 121 Club Manor Road for $356,000. Richard Service to Mehmet and Sema Yilmaz at 1327 Dellview Drive for $259,000. Estate of Joseph Dingel to Wells Fargo Bank NA at 1263 Donohoe Road for $1,634 by sheriff’s deed. Edward Petrosky to David and Lynette Armstrong at 118 Greenfield Drive for $400,000. Terry Myers to John Lojek III and Jacquelyn Lojek at 1 Greystone Ln for $760,000. Joann Amelia Love to KPLJ Properties LLC at Route 982 for $30,000. Shane Christian to Craig Firment at 1130 Waverly Drive for $143,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Kelly Ann Hecker to Robert and Dianne Fitch at 114 Lower Drennen Road for $40,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Gregory Micale to John Lauffer at 220 Franklin Ave. for $75,000.
WASHINGTON
Ronald Rometo to Micks Properties LLC at 103-107 Martin Drive for $840,000. Nathan Wilson to Jared Kubinsky and Lisa Ewing at 307 Meadow Highlands Drive for $445,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Izzulap LLC to Marco Andreuzzi and Lea Fetsko at 100 Demattio Ln for $195,000. Mary Cicio to Jonathan Diliscia and Esmeralda Gallegos at 413 N Fifth St. for $114,000. Ryan Humbert to Joseph Cicconi at 26 S Second St. for $184,500.
