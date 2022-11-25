ALLEGHENY
Paul Fite to Chad Everett and Rose Marie Berg at 791 Hulton Road for $65,000.
ARNOLD
Joseph Stangl to Mark and Lisa Maggio at 2108 Leishman Ave. for $93,000. BELL
Judith Ann Holman to Three Rivers Royalty 3 LLC at Bell Point Road for $734,350. DELMONT
Derek Pollock to Drake Armitage at 18 Raymar Ln for $95,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Justin Martinez to Duc and Mylene Nguyen at 209 Broad St. for $227,500. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Charles Rigney to US Bank NA trustee at 4930 Route 982 for $1,823 by sheriff’s deed. EAST HUNTINGDON
Gary Lemmon to Michael Lee and Teresa Jo Faidley at 630-632 Buckeye Tram Road for $289,999.
GREENSBURG
Rental Solutions LLC to Joy Property Investments LLC at 143-145 Morey Pl for $342,000. Mark Mincucci to Erik Huesman at 52 N Tremont Ave. for $260,000. HEMPFIELD
Mary Weis to Dylan and Hannah Lundy at 17 Beech Hills Road for $260,000. Donald Pyle to Anthony Kelley at 254 Beech Hills Road for $30,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $37,906). Richard Henry Kreger Jr. to Jake Tyler and Elizabeth Nicole Jeffrey at 224 Farmbrook Drive for $220,000. Brandon Diehl to David Baird and Joseph Mihaly at 101 Garrett Ln for $177,000. Amanda Kimmel to Henry and Rebecca Cassady at 505 Hickory Drive for $249,900. Central Westmoreland Habitat Humanity In to Skylar Lalor at 2434 Long St. for $54,000. Florence Frances Jenkins to Megan Gerhardt at 1411 Swede Hill Road for $180,000. Clover Communitiies Hempfield LLC to 1043 Towne Square Owner LLC at 1043 Towne Square Drive for $27,750,000. Joan Elaine Baker to William Trump at 139 Trouttown Road for $1,871 by sheriff’s deed. JEANNETTE
Michael Stough to Sophie Kamuf at 602-604 Gaskill Ave. for $120,000. David Valerio Jr. to Joy Property Investments LLC at 213 Good St. for $652,000. Estate of Constance Lynn Smith to Matthew Lawrence Powell at 618 Sellers Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $9,726). LAUREL MOUNTAIN
Kenneth Scott Roy to Carrington C North at 19 Beechwood Road for $335,000. Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Kazi Management LLC at 7-9 White Oak Road for $124,425.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
G. Nicholas Beckwith III to Richard David and Mary Courtney Weber at 145 Country Club Road for $805,000. Anthony Vivirito Jr. to Demetrios and Kathe Patrinos at 136 Penrod Ln for $85,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Rhiana Lloyd Allen to John Lloyd at 300 Eastern Drive for $150,000. Mary Picone to Kenneth Sublinsky at 2660 Russell Drive for $80,000. MANOR
Estate of Cecelia Mae Wergin to Lee and Mary Colleen Krug at 606 Sandy Hill Road for $290,800.
MONESSEN
116 West 15th Associates LLC to Andrew Neal Kuch Jr. and Stephanie Kuch at 308 Sixth St. for $25,000. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
E. Jude Gore to Almaan El Attrache and Sara Nakhal at 702 Bethany Ct for $410,000. Estate of Catherine Carmella Shutty to Nathan Luczki and Stephanie Sipple at 378 Bridgeport St. for $230,000. Donald Rates to Eric and Caylynb Bell at 23 Penn St. for $120,000. Jared James to Greg Hrimnock Jr. and Jennifer Hrimnock at 7 United Road for $115,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Richard Jacko to Mohsin Iqbal and Lubna Mohsin at 3908 Ridgemont Ct for $605,000. Lacsey Mowry to Htet Waiyan at 3135 School Road for $289,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Renetta DeSimone to Brian and Rhiana Allen at 273 Deerpath Road for $288,750. Jacob Holeczy to Robin Charlene Kennedy at 822 North St. for $99,000. Richard Radvansky to Zachary Stanga at 353 Riverview Drive for $122,000. Christopher Crawford to Federal National Mortage Assn. at 411 Spring St. for $2,465 by sheriff’s deed. NORTH HUNTINGDON
David Matters Jr. to Nicholas Beneke and Morgan Ellwood at 1313 Hedy Lynn Drive for $260,000. David Andrascik to Steven and Amy Weyant at 14420 Jonathan Drive for $360,000. Linda Johnson to Frank and Diane Turkowski at 801 MacArthur Drive for $249,900. Maronda Homes LLC to Puru Koirala and Anju Ghimirey at 964 New Hope Drive for $458,211. Brian Anthony Bernoski to Megan Murphy at 67 Poplar St. for $104,400. Michael Britner to Land Resources Co. Inc. at 14240 Route 30 for $50,000. Knights Landing Inc. to Andrew and Lucy Reese at 11553 Sundae Drive for $110,000. Knights Landing Inc. to Daryl DiLucia Jr. and Ashly DiLucia at 11732 Sundae Drive for $112,000. PENN BOROUGH
Donald Brosius to King Of Hearts Investment Group LLC at 502 Emma St. for $2,618 by sheriff’s deed.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Francis Turkowski to Christopher and Jill Corrallo at 4 Arbor Ct for $535,000. NVR Inc. to Stephen Wardell and Dana Koga at 1004 Lynx Ct for $540,315. Roy Terzich to German E Chaves Mora and Andrea Chavarria Salazar at 100 Pinetree Ct for $335,000. ROSTRAVER
Entech LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 105 Azalea Drive for $125,750. Eileen DiMeco to Tara Deliman at 410 Mulberry Ln for $48,000. SALEM
Georgia K Gump Nesbitt to Brandon Fetter at 142 Kovacs Ln for $145,000. Deborah A Gsell Groves to Rachel Giesler at 3036 State Route 119 for $131,900. SEWICKLEY
Glenn Bell to Deanna Betras at 402 Highland Ave. for $165,000. Jillian Kozieniak to John Warren Hall Jr. at Lowber Road for $2,000. Donna Lord to Pet Friends Inc. at Mars Hill Road for $90,000. Richard Pils to Joshua Schnick and Savanna Hutchins at 209 Sewickley Ave. for $145,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Allen Lee Fine to Kathy Emanuel at 1317 Poplar St. for $103,020. SOUTH HUNTINGDON
Richard Ludwick to William and Renee Radford at Chicken Farm Road for $34,635.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Samuel Joseph Doernte to Yinzer Rentals LLC at 524 Chestnut St. for $158,000.
TRAFFORD
Alberto & Miguel LLP to Michael Downey at 420 Gilmore Ave. for $167,000. UNITY
Estate of Gregory Harhai to Jordan and Courtney Anderson at 293 Freeman Road for $303,000. Steven Tehovnik to Echa Nath Neopaney and Pabi Sinzali at 216 Plantation Drive for $417,000. Brian Prisk trustee to Charles Kennedy and Elyse Milheim at 3242 Ridgeway Road for $325,000. Thomas Hewitt to Kazi Management LLC at 109 US Guys Ln for $185,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Sean Kollar to Hal and Darlene Keller at 311 Elm St. for $125,000. Nancy Gibson to Martin and Brittany Autumn Walker at 503 Franklin Ave. for $155,000. Martin Walker to Heather Sheller at 116 Lowell St. for $106,000. WASHINGTON
Gregory Weaver to Hagan Hockey LLC at 303 Mamont Drive for $285,000. WEST NEWTON
Joanne Hesson to Zane and Hayley Baumgarner at 1007 Howard St. for $145,000. YOUNGSTOWN
Estate of Corliss Aukerman to Bradley and Brenda Shirey at 38 Kingston St. for $60,000. Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact RealSTATS at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
