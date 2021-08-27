ALLEGHENY
Kerry Jackson to Scott and Stacie Baer at 1987 SR 356 for $197,000.
ARNOLD
Douglas Whitney to Jordan Nelson at 2010 Kimball Ave. for $95,000. Renee Robidoux to Megan Flory at 1800 Leishman Ave. for $17,000. Justin Cratty to Carlo Desantis at 113 Mohawk Drive for $107,000. Joseph Bia II to Christopher Shurina at 2005 Ridge Ave. for $24,000. Shurina Brothers LLC to Melissa Marie Cox at 2014 Ridge Ave. for $169,000. Elvera Speranza to Hillview Properties LLC at 2017 Victoria Ave. for $35,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Todd Andree to Jeremy Sampson at 4140 SR 981 for $21,075.
BOLIVAR BOROUGH
Finleyville Homes LLC to Duane and Melissa Eidson at 406 Shaffer St. for $18,500.
DELMONT
Chad Butler to Tara Pierce at 95 Barrington Ridge for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $107,072).
DERRY BOROUGH
Cynthia Kloock to Joel Michael Roberts and Charley Jo Marsh at 502 S Chestnut St. for $157,500. James Joseph McClarren to Ljubica Michlich at 207 W Sixth Ave. for $90,500.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Natalie Bosco to James Fidei and Cathy Lucchetti Peters at 176 Drillers Road for $499,000. David Kontor to George and Patricia Shaw at 236 Greenfield Road for $42,900. Amy Burd to Erik and Jodi Hilty at 1011 Princeton St. for $260,000. Estate of Thelma Diane Brown to Nicholas and Erin Demase at 2376 Route 981 for $85,000. Eugene Miller to Chad Tatkus at 5795-5801 Route 982 for $138,000. Jodi Difilippo to Kayla Kosmatine at 1023 St. Clair St. for $174,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Randall Reserve Foundation Inc. to Darren and Corinne Vanderzee at 648 Donegal Lake Road for $600,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Jack Davis to Steven Sanders Jr. at 145 Hilltop Drive for $152,500. Estate of Anna Rose to James and Jessie Marie Underwood at 923 Reservoir St. for $96,700. Westmoreland County Ind Dev Corp. to Southwest PA Railroad Co. at Tech Center Drive for $11,111.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Estate of Dolores Petrosky to Chaouki and Cynthia Jacobs at 201 Cochran St. for $25,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Estate of William McCurdy Jr. to Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdioces at 125 Church Camp Trl for $215,000. Estate of Charles David Hutter to Firetower Rd LLC at 195 Firetower Road for $60,000. Walter Crusan Jr. to Fairhill North Trust at Tantlinger Hollow Road for $5,145 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $19,837) by sheriff’s deed.
GREENSBURG
Gregory Seabol to Chelsted Limited Family Partnership at 15 E Otterman St. for $275,000. William Biedinger to Chelsted Limited Family Partnership at 37 E Pittsburgh St. for $225,000. Warren Altman to John Svidron et al. and Judith Svidron at 635 Helen Ave. for $160,000. Chari Mitchell to Mark Edward and Amy Colleen Roy at 554 Hemlock St. for $170,500. Chad Silich to Jesse and Annashea Dawn Bryer at 1053 New London Drive for $243,000. Cynthia Bigi to John Nguyen and Mai Vien at 127 Odinwood Ct for $200,000. Rose Bros LLC to Noah and Brianne Kail at 233 Park St. for $229,900. Edgar Hammer III to Pitt Partners LLC at 131-137 S Pennsylvania Ave. for $195,000. Joseph Pianko to Adam Kiser and Alyssa Tinkey at 741 W Otterman St. for $81,000. Kevin Fajt to Atlas Community III LLC at 21 Westminister Ave. for $70,000. Lisa Caruso to Atlas Community III LLC at 29 Westminster Ave. for $65,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Estate of Shirley Matthews to Carmelita Mendicino at 3 Alta Vita Drive for $169,000. Christopher Sekeras to John and Kathy McFadden at 1714 Arona Road for $230,199. John Rack to Keith Arthur and Sandra Welsch Lavrinc at 2037 Clawson Ave. for $675,000. Estate of Joan Sacket to Bradley and Tina Fell at 1136 College Ave. for $125,000. Anne Monteparte to Eric Buchheit at 116 Crest View Drive for $200,000. Dean Raynes to Todd Lewis at 57 Crocus St. for $58,300. Kenneth Pack to Kathleen Pearson at 30 Daisy Ln for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $19,533). Robert Schnoes trustee to Fairhill North Trust at Fry Hollow Road for $1,241 by sheriff’s deed. K. J Kashurba to Patrick Knatz and Jessica Morgan at 545 Hickory Drive for $126,000. Gary Gorscak to Jennifer Powell at 4502 Lincoln Ave. for $174,000. Michael Stewart to Virgil and Sherry May at 1104 Mt. Pleasant Road for $752,500.
HYDE PARK
John Zwolak to Carl and Michele Miccolis at 318 Chestnut St. for $40,000.
IRWIN
Matthew Kaninberg to Kyli Miller and Stephen Arendas at 512 Greene St. for $169,900.
JEANNETTE
Estate of Ernest Torri to DJM Homes LLC at 408-410 Cassett Ave. for $23,000. Kimberly Verdiglione to William Brown at 220 Lafferty St. for $1,562. Southern Specialty Properties LLC to Vincent Carbone at 516 Mill St. for $4,100. JSamuels LLC to Mary Lynn Retassie at 817 Missouri Ln for $67,000. George Lukart to Bella Vita Investments LLC at 307 N First St. for $65,000. Martin Theakston trustee to Amit Talha Talukder at 804 N First St. for $50,000. George Lukart to Bella Vita Investments LLC at 211-213 N Second St. for $65,000. Robert Halbleib to William Brown at 233 N Fifth St. for $1,210 by sheriff’s deed. William Marshall to William Brown at 218 N. Fourth St. for $1,417 by sheriff’s deed. Sarah Jane Oplinger to Melissa Slater at 801 Ridge Ave. for $190,000. Terri Ketter to Jill Kastner at 221 S Fourth St. for $100,000. Daniel Quinn et al. to Casey Marie Murphy at 100 Spruce St. for $130,000. Elite Choice Investments LLC to Ethan Plaza at 207 Sycamore St. for $124,500. Michael Badal to Ronald DeNunzio at 705 Washington Ave. for $90,000.
LATROBE
Sean Myers to Sean Fredenberg at 713 Chestnut St. for $165,000. Daniel Sterrett to Sarah Burkhart at 17 E Monroe St. for $97,000. John Gradish to AC Irrevocable Trust at 105-107 Leather St. for $15,225 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $35,447) by sheriff’s deed. Joseph Marcinik to Lorraine McMuldren at Ligonier St. for $25,000. Duke Rebuilding LLC to Lorraine McMuldren at 1609 Ligonier St. for $162,000. Barbara West to Barbara West and Beth Marie Wallace at 1914 Raymond Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $51,423). TCE Properties LLC to Justin Richard Iellimo and Nicole Blanciak at 325 Walnut St. for $173,300.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
Donald Kramer to Jacqueline Claycomb at 243 W Main St. for $325,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
US Timber & Land Auctions LLC to Jerry and Theodora Konidaris at 205 Baltic Road for $3,000. Deborah Endres to Lawrence Anthony and Suzanne Shideler at 114 Edgemont Road for $275,000. Estate of Sandra Ford to Mitchell and Emily Niderstros at 402 Rose Road for $260,000. LPA Inc. to Fairhill North Trust at SR 30 for $5,757 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $17,398) by sheriff’s deed. Michael Hudock to Kale Partners L.P. at 445-463 Solomon Temple Road for $725,000.
LOWER BURRELL
David Ferguson to Jerry Albert and Robin Lynette Hammack at 3408 Aloha Drive for $235,000. Heather Cibik to John and Sierra Close at 205 Arizona Drive for $140,000. Estate of Ramond McKeever to Thomas Heilmann and Kara Murphy at 312 Frederick Drive for $239,000. James Daher to 341 Grove LLC at 341 Grove Drive for $200,000. Mark Pinchok to Scott and Dale Ann Storms at 2847 Hastings Ave. for $199,900. Estate of Stanley Jura to Tyler Scalise at 2756 Leechburg Road for $100,000. James Tidd to Benjamin Sarkozi at 116 Sylvan Drive for $125,000.
LOYALHANNA
Lance Bonelli to Calie Weimer and Nathaniel Porter at 138 Mill St. for $325,000. Olga Karns to Ralph Stevick at Wildwood Drive for $4,151 by sheriff’s deed.
MANOR
George Lukart to Bella Vita Investments LLC at 35 Observatory St. for $50,000.
MONESSEN
Bryan Latkanich to Matthew Graw and Charlene Redmond at 402 Second St. for $1,500.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Estate of Mary Petrakovich to Elizabeth Kubasky at 613 N Geary St. for $140,000. James Meredith to Paul Wagner Jr. at 776-780 W Main St. for $99,500.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Estate of Karol Ann Moorhead to Crystal Housel at 159 Cummings Road for $82,500. John Charles Fernandez to Joshua Bickerstaff and Jessica Soforic at 26 United Road for $151,100.
MURRYSVILLE
Rhonda Tipton to Guillaume Bureau and Anne Marie Bernard at 2003 Arlington Ct for $450,000. Edward Nicolette to Michael and Susan Girvin at 2918 Bryer Ridge Drive for $550,000. Michael Keenan to John Powers at 3160 Day Ct for $235,000. Brendan Kenneth Lang to Catherine Kelly Glanco at 4139 Dundee Drive for $350,000. Larry Eckert to Joseph and Deborah Macri at 5939 Graybrooke Drive for $245,000. Kenneth Cohen to Neal and Nicole Zuzik at 3344 Lake Ridge Drive for $655,000.
NEW ALEXANDRIA BOROUGH
P. David Newhouse to Alice Harner at 301 Church St. for $115,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Dennis Choltco to Kristopher and Rebecca Choltco at 113 Marlboro Drive for $187,500. Jeffrey Harshman to Christopher George Schneider at 552 Oates Blvd. for $50,000. Estate of Jean Elizabeth Heard to Lawne and Karen Bailey at 148 Woodstone Ln for $95,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Mary Jo Podroskey to Nicholas Porter and Ashley Satini at 512 Locust St. for $123,500.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
John Hornfeck Jr. to Michael Schmondiuk at 13120 Bartley Ct for $250,000. Michael Jalosky to William Washington III and Megan Rogers at 15 Bonnie Drive for $140,000. Richard Macerelli to Jeffrey and Patti Antonicelli at 321 Christine Drive for $449,500. Zachary Karas to Zachary Cerra at 319 Country Hills Drive for $180,000. Nicholas Taylor to William Hawk at 1105 Crestwood Drive for $230,000. Bernard Yurko to John Hornfeck Jr. and Victoria Hornfeck at 8399 Delaware Ave. for $299,000. XPO Logistics Freight Inc. to RLIF East 3 LLC at 369 Leger Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $8,800,000). Michael Trafficante to Joshua David McDowell and Sarah Eileen King at 11756 McKee Road for $210,000. F & H Property Development LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at New Hope Drive for $150,000. F & H Property Development LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 1047 New Hope Drive for $75,000. Rose Mary Dworek to Charles Lee Jr. and Kimberly Lee at 11921 North St. for $160,500. Eugene Jacko Jr. to Jason and Kim Gillespie at 12959 Ridge Road for $345,000. George Derrick to Fairhill North Trust at Route 993 for $751 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $6,423) by sheriff’s deed. Mary Lash to Seth James Runt and Jocelyn Marie Marko at 11880 Wilshire Drive for $185,000.
PENN BOROUGH
George Lukart to Bella Vita Investments LLC at 700 N Railroad St. for $80,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Patricia Finlon to Jacob and Amanda Loughner Skiffington at 28 Aspen Drive for $270,000. Luctin LLC to Olus Properties LLC at 4004 Augusta Ln for $310,000. Wade Cribbs to Monte and Jeanne Bartley at 31 Barri Drive for $305,000. Amy Spadaro to Jay Jarrett and Breanna Rossi at 99 Bobnick Ln for $325,000. Barney Kistler to Michael and Susan Pardus at 1004 Crab Apple Ct for $417,598. Christopher Paesano to Timothy and Nicole Letourneau at 41 Deerfield Drive for $385,000. Harvey Wright to Randy Stewart Jr. and Abigail Stewart at 113 Gertrude St. for $169,900. NVR Inc. to Michael Dent at 1048 Gombach Road for $329,810. Estate of Walter Lach Jr. to Jeffrey and Heather Lynn Surmacz at 45 Marilou Drive for $150,000. Murrysville Road Plaza LLC to McClellands Properties LLC at 129 Murrysville Road for $280,000. Aaron Smith to Gavin and Bethani Allen at 21 Pheasant Run Drive for $250,000. Alexis Baird to Jason and Maria Loffredo at 116 Saddlebrook Drive for $326,000. Benjamin Fallon to Gary Alvin Clark at 212 Seanor Road for $225,000. Estate of Elizabeth Smith to Patrick and Danielle Jack at 542 Sunset Drive for $240,000.
ROSTRAVER
Entech LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 405 Gardenia Drive for $57,700. Entech LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 441 Gardenia Drive for $115,400. Mary Jane Nestor to Joanne Brenner at 310 Mya Ct for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $117,998). Estate of John DiVirgilio to Matthew Consolatti at 111 Painters Ln for $162,000. Kenneth Weaver Jr. to Lindsey DeCurtis at 1514 Rostraver Road for $195,500. Jeffrey Bialon to Chad and CarrieJo Ware at 321 Wildwind Drive for $6,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Fran Lapiana to Thomas and Norma Jo Roth at 329 Links Ct for $197,900. Roy Musser to Gregory and Kimberly Coleman at 6792 SR 22 for $120,000.
SCOTTDALE
Patsy Slate II to Troy and Melanie Klepsky at 42 Fifth Ave. for $184,000. Mark Mitrisin et al. to Madeline Vanwasshenova and Christopher Ward Lewis at 605 S Hickory St. for $152,000.
SEWICKLEY
James Matthews to Victoria Lacivita at 112 Carnegie Road for $75,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Dennis Bell to Lauren Stevens at 1534 Poplar St. for $100,000. Raymond Garner et al. to Karen Onder at 1166 Spruce St. for $145,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Loveli Property Solutions LLC to George and Melissa Dalesandry at 614 Charles Houck Road for $174,900. Evan Gaffney to Austin McAdams and Renee Moser at 708 Donohoe Road for $167,000. Anne Brumfield to Joseph Piper Jr. at 240 Leachman St. for $60,000. Joshua Sobota to Deborah Anderson at 1157 Mission Road for $160,000. Robert Quinn to Jordan and Susan Killinger at 1559 Mt. Pleasant Road for $274,900. Mary Shandel to Michael and Dianne Shandel at 303 Twin Lakes Road for $150,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Madonna Flinn to Matthew Flinn at Bethesda Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $11,789).
VANDERGRIFT
Mark Zarbaugh to Brad Hollier at 113 18th St. for $80,000.
WASHINGTON
Carlo Luciano to Edward Tissue II and Jacqueline Flores at 229 Adams Ct for $311,000. Estate of Madora Crooks to Paul Crooks at 913 Pleasant Valley Drive for $125,000. Raymond Whalen to Lorin and Karen Moore at 278 Turack Road for $93,500.
WEST NEWTON
Ann Catherine Page to Susan Borreggine and Bonnie Pioveson at 223 Blackburn St. for $55,000. Michole Gamble to Lawrence and Leonard Truong at 5 Rio Vista St. for $170,000. Anthony Barbera to Nicholas Bennett and Brandi Long at 206 Venable St. for $186,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Todd Vezzani to Valere Ventures Inc. at 107 N Fourth St. for $75,000. ———
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs.
