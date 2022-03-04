ALLEGHENY
Thomas Suppers to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. trustee at 147 Community Park Road for $1,727 by sheriff’s deed. David Jack to Donald and Krystal Henry at 423 Markle Road for $489,000.
ARNOLD
Matthew McDonough to SFR3 030 LLC at 1611 Fourth Ave. for $29,500. Fuller Holdings LLC to Russell Jack Jr. at 1600 Alcoa Drive for $77,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Russel Smith to Quade Karas and Jenna Daniels at 1114 Hilty Road for $290,000. COOK TOWNSHIP
George Edward Teese Jr. to George Hospodar at 233 Horse Shoe Bend Road for $75,000.
DELMONT Jamie Tyler to Jessica Copney at 164 W Pittsburgh St. for $147,000. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Nicholas Selembo to Nickolas and Brianna Baum at 1111 Nicole Renee Drive for $390,000. Joseph Kohuth to David and Kathryn Neil at 1812 Wood St. for $26,000. Danette Meredith to Ezekiel and Maggie Patterson at 2030 Wood St. for $120,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
DCZIP Enterprises LLC to Jeff Ricchetti at Camp Run Road for $102,500. Charlotte Keller to Mark and Shari Neiderhiser at State Route 711 for $207,000. EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Steven Savage to Timothy Andrew Swan at 635 Buckeye Tram Road for $280,000.
EXPORT
Craig John Mason to TNA Investments LLC at 5855-5859 Grant St. for $85,000.
GREENSBURG
Jennifer Coffman to Cindy Allison at 343 Goodwin Ave. for $139,900. Estate of Michael Merriman to Frances Bell at 79930 Grandview Ave. for $92,600. Mark Douglas Lingsch to Joseph D’Ettore and Bradley Vitko at 229 Morrison Ave. for $320,000. Ronald Berlingo to Nathan and Amanda Musser at 25 Woodland Ave. for $234,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Estate of Eva Schein to Brandon and Valerie Yuhouse at 166 Bus Garage Road for $166,000. Robert Vince Jr. to Richard Repasky Jr. at 431 Himler Road for $329,000. Gerald Tripoli to Brian Kimmick and Stefanie Laskey at 111 Kintigh Ln for $200,000. Michael Hickenbottom to Maletin Inc. at 465 Lakewood Drive for $270,000. Theresa Sestilli to Howard and Jessica Alexander at 257 Lancewood Pl for $200,000. Kimberly Jane Johnson to Cara Davis at 322 Linda Drive for $125,000. Hempfield Township to Alvin McCabe at Luxor School Road for $30,000. Lisa Sefchik Brodak to Kevin Paul Bragg at 34 Mohawk Drive for $262,500. Jeffrey Bevan to Alfred Monstrola at 631 Penn High Park Road for $415,000. Janet Sabota to Eugene Thomas at Sabota Road for $1,500. Whitestown Townhomes LLC to Eric and Michelle Kwasny at 1017-1029 Sunview Ave. for $67,000. John Manz to Jeffery Zuzo at 2512 Vancouver St. for $120,000.
IRWIN
Robert Belcher II to Hunter Brunecz at 409 Chaucer Drive for $365,000. JEANNETTE
Wendi Razey to Wilmington Trust Co. trustee at 603 Jefferson Ave. for $5,545 by sheriff’s deed. Crystal Cruz to Kristi and Angela Kirwin at 124 N First St. for $84,500. Estate of Judith Jadot to Timothy and Beth Reidmiller at 715 N. First St. for $63,700. David Bennett to William Parke and Erica Miller at 119 S Third St. for $45,000. Dwane Vincent Keller to Jacqueline Hohman at 622
1/2
Wylie Ave. for $45,000.
LATROBE
Estate of Pamela Hoffman Burke to William Anderson Jr. at 1919 Sloan Ave. for $62,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $87,560) by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Darlene Lattanzio to Brian and Sean Mrozek at 201 Unity St. for $27,500. LIGONIER BOROUGH
Bryan Vincent to Cynthia Swank at 122 Bouquet St. for $129,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Samuel Ray to 387 Fisher Lane LLC at 387 Fisher Ln for $1,770,000. James Lisankis to William and Tammy Sanders at 3510 State Route 711 for $175,000. Ellen Frazer to Benjamin Daniels at 3773 State Route 711 for $123,500.
LOWER BURRELL
Steven Nonn to Daniel and Darla Rote at 3136 New Hampshire Drive for $175,000.
MONESSEN
Bradden Wadsworth to Leah C & C Inc. at 220 Knox Ave. for $18,500. Estate of Dorothy Maki to Raymond Marmie at 25 Schell Ave. for $100,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Michael Lehman to Brandi Warburton at 206 N Church St. for $145,000. Ronald Tate to Ronald Tate and Sarah Kreinbrook at 119 N Silver St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $19,187). Dale Walker to Mt. Pleasant Borough at 25 W Main St. for $139,095.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Mary Shaw estate trustee to Alyssa Kalp at 210 Chestnut St. for $84,000. Jeffrey Prinkey to Joshua Harmke and Kaylee Campbell at 517 Pine St. for $42,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Kyle Skelly to Joseph Balacko at 69 Bel Aire Drive for $190,500. Savneet Nagpaul to Richard Silas and Michelle Kathleen Peifly at 4005 Chelstead Way for $557,500. Philip Judge to Michael and Karen Onderick at 3602 Forbes Trail Drive for $359,900. Patrisa Corp. to Venetia Road Assoc. L.P. at 1005 Molise Ct for $215,500. Estate of James Robert Schleger to Christopher and Kristin Telfer at 5121 Scenic Drive for $562,000. Wesco Real Estate 1 LLC to GC Assets LLC at 1 Wesco Ln for $1,825,000. Linda Ziter to Thad and Carol Picklo at 5029 Whispering Pines Ln for $320,000. Donald Neff to Daniel Robert Kuhn at 3736 Windover Road for $172,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Rocco Morelli to CJ Real Estate Management GP at 854 Franklin St. for $44,500. Gloria Schmidt to Carolyn Supansic at 719 Kimball Ave. for $7,000. Dolores Fisher to Matthew Lynne Spiker and Kenneth McGeary at 223 Pershing Drive for $132,000. Rocco Abbenante to Joshua Carney and Karlie George at 515 Pershing Drive for $154,141. John Hill to Richard and Renee Radvansky at 353 Riverview Drive for $53,000. VKS Property Management LLC to Robin Lynn and Holly Anne Johnson at 367 Riverview Drive for $127,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Estate of Louise Kemble to AUX Funding LLC at 10937 Carlson Drive for $155,000. All Star Building Inc. to Gerard and Jodi Tyskiewicz at 3104 Derby Ct for $376,500. Francis Estes to Joshua and Ashley Giancola at 2126 Haflinger Drive for $385,000. PENN BOROUGH
Housing & Urban Development to Dinh Tran and Ben Nguyen at 606 N Railroad St. for $41,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Patrick Lehr to Nicholas and Lauren Caporoso at 52 Barri Drive for $282,500. Estate of Sharlene Mary Connor to Robert Stout at 46 Martha Ave. for $140,000. Arthur DeNinno to Erik Rose at Simpson Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $20,325). Arthur DeNinno to Erik Rose at 532 Simpson Road for $165,000.
ROSTRAVER Maronda Homes LLC to Til Mongar and Bhakti Monger at 556 Gardenia Drive for $328,675. Ardent Property LLC to Thomas Shepley at 117 Lee Drive for $160,000. Estate of William Kusmirak to Shamirah Brown at 148 Lynnwood Ave. for $195,000. Brennan Perry to Matthew and Lindsay McMahen at 212 Municipal Drive for $275,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Kenneth Trumbetta to Greg Tuttle Enterprises LLC at 2680 Main St. for $50,000. Ronald Pynos to Pablo Maisonet and Zujeily Rivera at 183 Story Road for $185,000. SEWICKLEY
Joseph Eori to MSPW Real Estate Holdings LLC at Almond St. for $120,000. Charles Park to Steven and Cheryl Hildenbrand at 1743 Mars Hill Road for $17,000.
TRAFFORD
Estate of Russell Logan to Holly Burtner at 219 Woodlawn Drive for $170,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Terry Myers to John Lojek III and Jacquelyn Lojek at 1 Greystone Ln for $140,000. Unity Group STJ LLC to Mark and Abbey Saxman at 729 Janwood Drive for $25,000. Weatherton Farm Estates Inc. to Linda Lee Wires at 305 Lauraine Ct for $39,900. Michael Noel to Red Car 4 LLC at 720 Lloyd Ave. for $315,000. Stephen Griffin to Brian Pevarnik at 1515 Longview Drive for $172,000. Mark Sayre to Robert and Alycia Petersen at 1938 Route 130 for $210,000. Louis Catalano to Wellspring Farms LLC at 1140-1139 Sessi Road for $120,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Bremar Real Estate L.P. to Christopher Daniel and Jennifer Hoffman at 119 and 1/2
Jefferson Ave. for $97,000. WEST NEWTON
Betsy Sue Gaums to DR Korber Properties LLC at 307 N Second St. for $10,000.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.