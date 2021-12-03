ALLEGHENY
John Kelly to Michael Kasprack and Vanessa Lynn Hepler at 1998 State Route 356 for $197,500.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Bruce Ulery Jr. to Preston David Leonard and Angela Christine Iezzi at 134 Monticue Drive for $158,600. Theresa Hickman to Elliott Gmiter at 312 Old Distillery Road for $1,500.
DELMONT
Terrance Kurhansky to David and MaryBelle Weber at 22 Circle Drive for $75,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Whitney Charlton to Massimo Fasano and Rachel Rhoads at 604 W Fourth Ave. for $130,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Lillie Ruth Harbaugh to Corey Enos at 145 21st St. for $20,000. Hector Aponte to Gerald and Antonia Walters at 144 Penn Ave. for $19,000. Estate of Anna Polenavitch to Nathan Faust at 812 Wood St. for $80,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Holly Lynn Martinko Hallman to Tyler Swan and Madison Fiaschetti at 509 Cochran Drive for $260,000. Marna Allshouse to Rosensteel Enterprises LLC at 11 Fosterville Road for $105,000. Olive Ann Stewart trustee to GDIB LLC at 1400 Mt. Pleasant Road for $147,000. Salvadora Dean to Don Ausec at 136 Penn Adamsburg Road for $500,000. Marino DeNunzio Marino LLC to John Fardo at 3091 Ravenwood Drive for $100,000.
IRWIN
Aimee McBroom to Sarah Hajostek at 715 Spruce St. for $130,000.
JEANNETTE
Timothy Stemple to Nicholas Ross at 901 Cowan Ave. for $175,000. Kenneth Rugh to Krista Rugh at 220 N Second St. for $60,000. Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. trustee to Rene Gutierrez at 205 N Third St. for $17,700. A. Patricia Prado to Waters Development LLC at 645 Wylie Ave. for $69,900.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Glenda M Kromel Cameron to Thomas Kokoska and Erica Snyder at Singer Way for $6,500.
LOWER BURRELL
Collette Natik to Hope Peretik at 160 Jefferson Ave. for $177,000. Andrew Twidwell to Patrick Morris and Allison Eiler at 123 Jefferson Drive for $239,900. Bradley Hanson to William and Cheryl Norris at 425 Spiering Ln for $194,500.
MANOR
Estate of Linda Jean James to Benjamin and Lauren Krefta at 107 Mt. Pleasant Blvd. for $189,900.
MONESSEN
Thomas Burger to Kit Wygonik at 5 Delrose Drive for $116,000. Verde Arbors L.P. to Philip Reed and Phyllis Harvey at 1014 McMahon Ave. for $45,000. Verde Arbors L.P. to Philip Reed and Phyllis Harvey at 1014 McMahon Ave. for $45,000. Jeremy Quattro to Kevin Kinik Jr. and Brianna Winters at 1531 Shrader Ave. for $109,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Rosemary B Sibal Henderson to Jordan Miller at 544 Pine St. for $85,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Louis Earl Lopes Jr. to Richard Ahlborn at 155-167 Hecla Road for $4,500. Judith Ann Stinebiser to Richard Ahlborn at 155-167 Hecla Road for $1,500.
MURRYSVILLE
Daniel DeMarco to Mark and Terri Smith at 4908 Simmons Cir for $545,000. Ravindarjit Singh to Charles Cribari and Alaina Yasipour at 2424 Wheatland Cir for $445,000. Lance Ross to Daniel and Caitlin Loughner at 3072 Wilson Road for $181,500.
NEW KENSINGTON
Paul Entry Jr. to Joshua and Steven Jacob Malcanas at 507 Carl Ave. for $11,000. Norma Jean Dananay to Ray and Dianne Modolo at 9 Jones St. for $11,000. SVE4Invest LLC to TPVK Orchard Properties LLC at 1400 Orchard Ave. for $32,000. Vitalia New Kensington LLC to All Aboard Investors LLC at 1234 and
1/2
Victoria Ave. for $69,000. Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC to Shurina Brothers LLC at 1336 Victoria Ave. for $42,500.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Ernest Macioce to John Stephen Wisilosky Jr. and Tara Sue Wisilosky at 12820 Deborah Drive for $306,000. Arlene Neri to JP Land Holdings LLC at Guffey Road for $5,000. David Jeroski to JP Land Holdings LLC at Guffey Road for $2,750. Wilmington Trust NA trustee to Joel Eugene Neimann at 1502 Jennifer Ct for $290,000. Estate of Patricia Adella DiCesare to Deborah Garbin at 4371 Westinghouse Ave. for $240,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Urey Mortimore to Ryan and Jennifer Connors at 170 Autumn Drive for $309,000. Jay Atkins to Colin and Tessa Kracinovsky at 101 Berrybush Drive for $415,000. Raymond Glenn to Thomas Yaniszeski and Erin Zahratka at 91 Blossom Ln for $350,000. Dale Kelley to Ngoc Tin and Thanj Phong Phan at 232 McDermott Road for $340,000. Jason Loffredo to Hans Suedhoff at 108 Murrysville Road for $200,000. Kevin Maronmonte to Dean Marsh and Mary Roman at 105 Stella Drive for $88,000. SFG2 Group L.P. to Suncrest Homes Inc. at 126 Sterling Oaks Drive for $78,000. SFG2 Group L.P. to Suncrest Homes Inc. at 128 Sterling Oaks Drive for $78,000.
ROSTRAVER
RWS Land Co. Inc. to Francis and Diane Roberts at 220 Landan Drive for $92,000. S & S Ferguson LLC to Jason Shaw at 115 Reed Ave. for $165,000. Estate of Barton Rueben Walker to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. at 1470 Rostraver Road for $1,768 by sheriff’s deed.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Estate of William John Hohmann to Robert Alan Orsino at 662 Fenneltolwn Road for $110,000. Estate of Jeffrey Stull to Michael and Kaitlyn Hlebechuk at 275 Keith Ln for $348,820.
SCOTTDALE
US Bank Trust NA trustee to Jonathan and Debra Siwula at 9 Fourth Ave. for $23,500.
SEWICKLEY
Crystal Knopsnider to Charles Blanchard at 410 Church St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $39,593).
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Natalie Dreskler to Veronica Kosoglow at 101 Shaley Drive for $217,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Estate of Charleen Lucille Dera to Overholt Holdings LLC at Mt. Pleasant Road for $10,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Melvin Lees Jr. to Jesse Sutt at Keystone St. for $20,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Vincent Quatrini Jr. to James Sheehan Jr. and Tracy Sheehan at 1401 Dellview Road for $1,167,000. Mark Adkins to Christopher Armand and Keri Nicole Sciullo at 143 Skyview Drive for $600,000. Timothy Pierce to Jeffrey Alan Davis trustee at 1304 Woodbridge Drive for $880,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Suzanne Chierici to Stephen Davis Jr. at 411 Linden St. for $9,800. Christopher Wysocki to Brian and Paolette May at 334 Sycamore St. for $10,000.
WASHINGTON
Estate of Richard Hoover to Alfred Cardillo at 1025 Camelot Drive for $165,000. Eva Palmer trustee to Carolyn Schuffert at 4876 State Route 66 for $76,747.
YOUNGWOOD
Pennymac Loan Services LLC to GDIB LLC at 801 Chestunt St. for $67,500. Ryan Tuszynski to Luke Miller at 206 N Fourth St. for $130,000. ———
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
