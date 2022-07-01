ALLEGHENY Carrisa Lynn Suveges to Santana and Christa Ramsey at 125 Loraine Ave. for $149,900. Estate of Katherine Gerheim to John and Patricia Costello at 168 White Oak Drive for $189,000.
ARNOLD
Evelyn Corwin to Sepideh Mandegarian and Ramin Akhavijou at 2027 Freeport Road for $60,000. James Johnson to CCR Group LLC at 1913 Kimball Ave. for $2,000. Claude William Cooper to Marcus Edge at 221 Seneca Drive for $40,000. Home Dreams Capital LLC to Ernie Sipolino at 2004 Woodmont Ave. for $2,700.
AVONMORE Dennis Boyer to Cathleen Louann Charlesworth at 523 Indiana Ave. for $50,000.
BELL James Piscar to Steven Murphy at 241 Curcio Road for $145,500.
DELMONT Caroline Vickery to Michael Shifko Jr. at 315 E Pittsburgh St. for $158,000. Timothy Driscoll to Daniel Sheredy at 168 Stotler Drive for $208,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Estate of Janice Rudy to Scott Reott and Tara Campbell at 215-219 E Second St. for $17,500. Estate of Karen Klym to Joseph Jones at 605 Mentor St. for $140,000. DERRY TOWNSHIP
James Thomas Jr. to Paul Hotz Jr. and Brenda Hotz at 717 Crimson St. for $272,900. Norman Gower II to Alexis Nolan at 117 Fairview Ln for $60,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $151,137) by sheriff’s deed. Richard Rohrer to Michael Anthony Bolen Jr. at 417 Schultz Ave. for $75,000. Gabriel Gerhard to Joseph Williams at 2337 State Route 981 for $168,000. David Kontor to Thomas and Karen Gorman at 785 Victoria Way for $52,900. EAST HUNTINGDON
Cyrus Urie Jr. to James and Louise Lederach at Mumaw St. for $11,000. Michael Horak to US Bank NA Tr at 408 Ruffsdale Alverton Road for $1,242 by sheriff’s deed. David Fletcher to Thomas Prinkey at 1328 W Pittsburgh St. for $150,000.
GREENSBURG
Estate of Carolyn Pellis to Culbertson Ave LLC at 209-215 Beacon St. for $160,000. Mark Zoller to Samuel Kephart at 24 Brattleboro Drive for $279,900. Cuda Investments Inc. to Douglas and Juliet Majestic at 307 Grant St. for $157,900. Ronald Jerry Chellman to Jefferson Ludwick L.P. at 613 Ludwick St. for $15,000. Frank D’Antonio to Champion Homes & Rentals LLC at 712 Ludwick St. for $5,100 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $57,560) by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Robert Sheets Jr. to Southpaw Property LLC at 236 S Washington Ave. for $19,950.
HEMPFIELD Theresa Dodds to Three Rivers Royalty II & III LLC at 115 Bay Berry Ln OG for $6,067. Edith Marchetti to Three Rivers Royalty II & III LLC at 115 Bay Berry Ln OG for $6,067. Clifford Dodds to Three Rivers Royalty II & III LLC at 115 Bay Berry Ln OG for $6,067. Estate of Thomas Godlewski to Central Penn Capital Management LLC at 801 Casa Vita Drive for $102,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $223,738) by sheriff’s deed. Sunny Hill MHC LLC to HH Vista View LLC at 139-202 Dolphin Ln for $2,200,000. Robin Maria Hlavsa to Austin and Linzey Ivan at 8 E Glennis Drive for $170,750. Thomas Weir to Brian and Hannah M Ross at 299 Forbes Trail Road for $450,000. Harvest Communities LLC to HH Rolling Hills LLC at 2257 Green Hills&David&NicholasLn for $3,390,000. V. Hema Kumar to Betty DeAngellis at 132 Le Pointe Road for $200,000. Ziff Family Partnership L.P. to Ziff Restaurant Parcel Acquisition LLC at 5125-5133 State Route 30 for $520,000. Ziff Family Partnership L.P. to Ziff Pep Boys Acquisition LLC at 5125-5133 State Route 30 for $680,000. Ziff Family Partnership L.P. to Ziff Pier 1 Acquisition LLC at 5129 State Route 30 for $340,000. Michael Vitale to Andrew Manley and Jenna Nicholas at 403 Stephanie Ct for $339,000. Amanda Dickey to Nathan Burke at 100 Sylvester Ln for $224,000. Lisa Elias to Lisa Elias and Donna Adkins at 298 Walton Tea Room Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $105,771). George Ord to Michael and Judith Damiano at 1504 White Oak Drive for $320,000.
IRWIN
BMKN LLC to Stephen Novak Jr. at 727 Grant St. for $191,000. Patrick Butler to Central Penn Capital Management LLC at 511 Pennsylvania Ave. for $134,161 by sheriff’s deed.
JEANNETTE Kevin Thom to PNC Bank NA at 433 Agnew Road for $3,315 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $84,959) by sheriff’s deed. Sterling Properties 400 LLC to 400 Clay LLC at 400 Clay Ave. for $100,000. Marion Elias to Glass City Properties LLC at 602 Clay Ave. for $45,700. Sharyn Fennel to Julie Janay Nicholson at 316 Lafferty St. for $45,000. Charlene Cunningham to Donald Christofano at S 13th St. for $1,200 by sheriff’s deed. David Ammons Jr. to Spenola Ammamoo at 125 S 13th St. for $5,050 by sheriff’s deed.
LATROBE
Wayne Nicely to Mark Miller at John St. for $1,223 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $8,943) by sheriff’s deed.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Christine Sleasman to Ryan Hall at 946 Bridlewood Ln for $229,000. Joseph D’Annunzio to Charles Yuill and Martha O’Grady at 740 Four Mile Run Road for $415,000. Jacqueline Claycomb to Biery Properties LLC at 103-111 Stoner Ln for $220,600. Samuel Shutter to 12.21 Holdings LLC at Wilpen Road for $280,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Edward Kaminski to Central Penn Capital Management LLC at 218 Donnell Road for $121,874 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $135,608) by sheriff’s deed. Dale Wolfe to M & K McDermott Properties LLC at 299 Greensburg Road for $700,000. Laurie McClelland to Roy Hack and Victoria Gregg-Hack at 3177 Vermont Drive for $140,000. Justin Archibald to Ashley Appert at 4207 Wildcat Road for $75,000.
LOYALHANNA Loyalhanna Woodlands Club to Jeff Noll at Forest Drive for $1,094 by sheriff’s deed. John Reed to Gerrid Fierst at 400 Moween Road for $149,900.
MONESSEN
Ian Wherry to Samuel and Kate Swope at 1504 Jones St. for $117,000. David Smith to Anthony Vigliotti at 227 Knox Ave. for $15,000. Sergej Efremenko to Jeffrey Donnelly at 1225 McMahon Ave. for $59,900. Monessen Redevelopment Authority to Margaret Hill at 801 Rostraver St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,065). MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Dan Scism to Scott Dalton and Cindy Boyle at 135 Lonesome Trail Road for $17,000. Darlene Harr to Kevin and Andrea Gross at 3181 State Route 982 for $399,900.
MURRYSVILLE
Michael Muretisch to Matthew and Jessica Zuk at 3279 Hills Church Road for $260,000. Estate of Nima Marie Heagy to Donald Lee Heagy Jr. at 199 Koval Ct for $175,000. Estate of Robert Casey Sullivan to Brian Glath at 3288 Mayer Drive for $250,000. Patrisa Corp. to Narendra and Jayshri Patel at 1015 Molise Ct for $334,500.
NEW KENSINGTON
Renee Mitrovich to Midfirst Bank at 775 Caldwell Ave. for $2,636 by sheriff’s deed. AKM Holding L.P. to Douglas Clark and Mariah Mangery at 2509 Elcor Drive for $195,000. Lorraine Driver to Helen Louise Golab at 608 Esther Ave. for $145,000. Housing & Urban Development to VB One LLC at 203 Home St. for $98,000. Key Automotive Inc. to Hudson Street Properties LLC at 710-750 Industrial Blvd. for $2,268 by sheriff’s deed. Horizon Homes Pittsburgh LLC to John Crawn and Karen Cooper at 808 Locust Street Ext. for $200,000. NORTH HUNTINGDON
Robert Brenner to Kenneth Scrima at 570 Adele Drive for $359,900. Heidi Blake to VB One LLC at 10912 Carlson Drive for $85,000 by sheriff’s deed. Nancy Crew to Daniel Klein at 200 Carpenter Ln for $162,000. John Oliver to North Huntingdon APA RE LLC at Center Highway for $100,000. Oliver Real Estate Associates LLC to North Huntingdon APA RE LLC at 11052 Center Highway for $875,000. Nancy Weimer to Michael Shipley at 9748 Deerfield Drive for $240,405. NVR Inc. to Anburaja Sababathy and Saranya Jaganathan at 999 Giulia Drive for $458,915. Estate of Thomas Solomon to Daniel Lee and Christy Marie Peters at 11600 Haywood Road for $30,000. Estate of Agnes Raspotnik to Homestead Horizons LLC at 9922 McClellan St. for $100,000. Gregg Zabelsky to Aaron and Amanda Nutter at 650 Peregrine Drive for $439,900. Ryan Burger to Zachery Blauser and Julie LeVan at 1351 Reed St. for $235,000. Arlene Horvath to RP Homes 2 LLC at 13341 St. Clair Drive for $207,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Benjamin and Molly Berkowitz at 834 Sgt Don Kattic Way for $478,457. Grencon LLC to Jaime Almeida Hinojosa and Lilana Fuentes Ortiz at 1009 Three Springs Road for $219,900. Michael Lonero to Craig Alan Faller at 4313 Westinghouse Ave. for $125,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at Birchwood Way for $173,332. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1092 Blackthorne Drive for $101,000. Kenneth Stubock to Russell Stubock at 138 Carmella Drive for $296,000. Equity Trust Co. Cust FBO Rita M Onderick to Eric Joseph Ligus Jr. and Ashley Ligus at 19 DeSavage St. for $122,500. Jason Bratkovich to Matthew and Jamie McQuistian at 77 Raymaley Road for $70,000. 248 Saunders Station LLC to Jonah and Molly Lisbon at 248 Saunders Station Road for $199,900. Jason Barkman to Juli Gisi at 118 Sunrise Drive for $210,000. NVR Inc. to Thomas Gerard and Marianne Simko at 1052 Wedgewood Drive for $551,185. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1059 Wedgewood Drive for $73,844.
ROSTRAVER King Of Fans Inc. to Archaea Energy Operating LLC at 440 Jonathan Willey Road for $3,360,000. Estate of Charles Wiles Jr. to Larry and Meribeth Harger at 1294 Rostraver Road for $175,000. Ernie Pavan Jr. to Jeffrey and Darlene Leghart at 755 Sandstone Way for $310,000. Sandra Smith to Dylan Shupe at 1131 State Route 136 for $175,000.
SCOTTDALE William Cowell to Wesley and Gretchen Nicholson at 16 Collins Ave. for $35,000. Arnold Babura to Anthony and Tonie Bando at 606 S Chestnut St. for $75,000. Estate of Delrosa Keefer to Duane Snyder at 604 Stauffer Ave. for $140,900. Jeffrey Hixson Jr. to John and Hana Kennedy at 718 Walnut Ave. for $155,000.
SEWICKLEY Rosemary Connor to EQT Production Co. LLC at 120 Freeman Road for $1,125. Mary Pataki trustee to William and Theresa Pataki at 154 Lash Road for $340,000. John Ziegler to Three Rivers Royalty II & III LLC at 335 Penrose Drive OG for $26,873. William Ziegler to Three Rivers Royalty II & III LLC at 335 Penrose Drive OG for $26,873.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Scott Keppler to Allen Umbel and Cheryl Delavega at 105 Holly Hill Drive for $235,000. Rose Malec to Isolino and Ann Venzin at 2001 Red Brick Road for $290,000. SOUTH HUNTINGDON
Overholt Holdings LLC to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC at 2338 Third St. OG for $87,654. Ronal Piovesan to RSC Development LLC at State Route 31 for $100,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Estate of Mary Alice Bono to Lynn Shutt at 432 Welty St. for $139,900.
TRAFFORD
Natalie Yates McBride to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC at 864 Eighth St. for $1,262 by sheriff’s deed. Anthony Garzone to Helmet Holdings LLC at 520 Brinton Ave. for $183,000. Estate of Kathleen Smith to Adelynn Helbling at 256 Timber Drive for $154,500.
UNITY QMI 2 LLC to ANG Real Estate Holdings LLC at 197 Arnold Palmer Drive for $1,250,000. Estate of Mark Lee Ritter to John Ames at 127 Church St. for $174,900. Russell Sachs Norris to Dawn Phillabaum at Fox Ridge Ln for $79,500. Estate of Louise Cobrando to Latrobe Property Management LLC at 930 Lakeview Drive for $165,000. Gerard Penta to Richard and Sharon Clark at 167 Lakewood Road for $7,680. Alta Mira Golf Links Inc. to John Poole at 151 Lentz Road for $432,000. Samuel Laciak to Timothy and Jamie Pershing at 1335 Marguerite Lake Road for $19,520. Samuel Laciak to Kenneth and Mary Gettemy at 1361 Marguerite Lake Road for $7,360. James Erny Jr. to Michael Altman-Dwan and Danielle Dwan at 1431 Monastery Drive for $220,000. Robert Tarzian to Codi Kolick at 1143 Puriton Ave. for $5,000. Estate of Elizabeth Kay Shinsky to Bryan Schroder at 115 Shinsky Road for $72,000.
VANDERGRIFT
David Misner to J2J Homes LLC at 306 Lowell St. for $10,000.
WASHINGTON Estate of Joan Lucille Dohmen to Lillie Ayers at 385 Echo Ridge Road for $23,500. Estate of Herbert Coulter to John Richard Glasser at 110 Goodview Drive for $275,000. Elaine Lewis to Bella Vita Investments LLC at 104 Orchard St. for $35,000. Alvin Dickson to Timothy Driscoll at 607 Utopia Road for $215,000. WEST NEWTON
