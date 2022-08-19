WESTMORELAND COUNTY
ARNOLD
Robin Arellano to G Michael Martin at 308 18th St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $34,471).
Dennis Austin Stone to Arnold City at 1430 Third Ave. for $500 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $68,746) by sheriff’s deed.
Rickki Sheets to Arnold City at 1522 Fourth Ave. for $500 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,815) by sheriff’s deed.
Joseph Gorsha to Scott Barone at 1705 Fourth Ave. for $20,000.
The & D Properties LLC to Lawrence Family Construction & Rentals L at 1708 Fifth Ave. for $800 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,065) by sheriff’s deed.
Matthew Dennis to Sadie Coffey at 825 Drey St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $15,568).
Dennis Lee Tabacheck to Pamele Gwin at 1624 Kenneth Ave. for $65,000.
DSV SPV2 LLC to Mateo Ramirez and Pamela Deshong at 1700 Kenneth Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $108,695).
OE Holdings LLC to Jennifer Toney at 1916 Leishman Ave. for $9,900 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $72,430) by sheriff’s deed.
Virginia Downard to Michael Gordon at 356 McCandless St. for $11,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $95,600) by sheriff’s deed.
Gene Davis to JMG Partners 2021 L.P. at 103 Mohawk Drive for $15,750 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $111,050) by sheriff’s deed.
Robert Bowser to Jennifer Toney at 1906 Ridge Ave. for $6,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $47,154) by sheriff’s deed.
William Allen Hohman to Arnold City at 1908 Victoria Ave. for $500 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $907,308) by sheriff’s deed.
John Harnish Jr. to JMG Partners 2021 L.P. at 2006 Victoria Ave. for $11,250 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $69,990) by sheriff’s deed.
BELL
William George Jr. to Limestone Spring Acquisitions 2 LLC at Perrysville Road OG for $30,118.
William George Jr. to CNX Gas Co. LLC at Perrysville Road OG for $30,118.
DERRY BOROUGH
Thomas Sylvester to Greg Sisak at 321 Shade St. for $179,900.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
John Kuhns to Robert Trimble at 2509 Raymond Ave. for $210,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON
James Crace to Bryan Raygor at 104 Overholt Drive for $145,000.
GREENSBURG
Nada Nicoletti to Dominic Calabro and Amanda Gregor at 101 McLaughlin Drive for $175,000.
Theresa Straka to Anthony Ranieri at 116 N Carpenter St. for $60,000.
Robert Lerch to Prime Properties USA LLC at 520 N Maple Ave. for $105,000.
Money Hunters Investments LLC to Harvey Wright at 36 N Spring St. for $45,000.
HEMPFIELD
Robert Riordan to Jacob Vitolo at 18 Frick Ave. for $190,000.
Joseph Reilly to Rick Murray and Tony Corsa at 2830 Hahntown Wendel Road for $27,000.
Estate of Anthony Zavosky to Chad Painter at 541 Oakford Park Road for $94,900.
John Henry to Jonathan and Laura DelGrosso at 159 Patti Ln for $110,000.
RWS Land Co. Inc. to Dennis Bosley and Kristin Plietz at 3776 Route 136 for $169,000.
RWS Land Co. Inc. to Patrick Ryan Carly at 3778 State Route 136 for $400,000.
Whitestown Townhomes LLC to Kairlyn Marks at 1009 Sunview Ave. for $160,000.
Federal National Mortgage Assn. to John and Phyllis Hensell at 17 Trolley St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $82,113).
Bruce Campbell to John Gross trustee and Karen Barton trustee at 326 Walton Tea Room Road for $491,000.
W & M Leasing Co. Inc. Tr to Prime Properties USA LLC at 914 Western Ave. for $60,000.
JEANNETTE
Jorax Real Estate Solutions LLC to Yvette Bradshaw at 412 Allison St. for $2,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $32,439) by sheriff’s deed.
George Tompkins Jr. to Stephanie Sopko at 725 N First St. for $18,000.
VL & N LLC to Edward Day V at 96 N Second St. for $1,100 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $81,300) by sheriff’s deed.
Maurice Auer to Brewington Assoc. LLC at 299 N Seventh St. for $22,000.
Karan Cerutti to Edward Day V at 8 S 15th St. for $800 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $4,065) by sheriff’s deed.
Megan Schiavone to Jennifer Monsour Constantine at 643 Wylie Ave. for $149,900.
LATROBE
John Inselmini to ICI Property Management LLC at 514 Derry St. for $5,000.
James Edgar King III to Matthew Federico at 626 Highland Ave. for $205,000.
John Inselmini to ICI Property Management LLC at 333 Miller St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $35,000).
LIGONIER
Victor Desport Jr. to Sandra Podlucky at 227 W Main St. for $315,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Ligonier Involved Inc. to Harris Hayden Tuscano LLP at 2797-2799 E. Route 30 for $173,839.
Estate of Mabel Jean Griffith to John William Rancik and Jodi Marie Oakley at 1181 Griffith Road for $89,000.
Beth Ann Hebb to Linda McKenna Boxx at 780 Laurel Drive for $191,000.
Estate of Jacqueline Faye Price Starrett to Clinton and Stacey Carr at Route 271 for $125,000.
MANOR
Miranda Slivka to Tia Marie McMullen at 38 Cleveland Ave. for $159,000.
Steven Anker to Lindsey Hoffman at 229 Manor View Drive for $189,900.
John Patrick to Charles Werkman Jr. at 25 Penn St. for $40,000.
MONESSEN
Paula K Kessler Nock to Domenic Betters at 931 Second St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $54,308).
Nash Fawcett to Katherine Minerd at 40 Court Ave. for $94,000.
Stephen Muzina Jr. to Kadon and Lara Gentles at 1042 Leeds Ave. for $155,300.
Bobbi Madison to Joann Jesus at 109 Linden Ave. for $94,000.
Michael Billy to Club Serenity Inc. at 1327 Nash Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $85,772).
Raymond Paul Heslep to Richard Lieb and Judith Latchem at 106 Pacific Blvd. for $113,900.
MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Westmoreland County Land Bank to Michael Komarny at 214 S Diamond St. for $5,000.
MURRYSVILLE
John Platt to Jeremy and Amanda Kale at 4111 Dundee Drive for $330,000.
Linda Hysong to Nancy Richardson at 1446 Lyons Chase Cir for $267,000.
Charles Stynchula to Cameron and Hannah Cress at 4835 S. School Road for $282,600.
NEW KENSINGTON
Joseph Gorsha to Scott Barone at 324 Third Ave. for $35,000.
Thomas Carion to Joshua Micenko at 1018 Seventh St. for $1,120 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $36,500) by sheriff’s deed.
Richard Paton III to Vladimir and Liuba Gorsceac at 841 Anderson St. for $35,000.
Edward Wojcik to Bonita Drzemiecki at 153 Esther Ave. for $100,000.
Joseph Gorsha to Scott Barone at 518 Industrial Blvd. for $10,000.
Joseph Gorsha to Scott Barone at 1228 Kenneth Ave. for $20,000.
Robert Ray Kunkle to Arthur Stienstra Jr. at 1737 Kensington St. for $1,494 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $42,439) by sheriff’s deed.
Joseph Gorsha to Scott Barone at 632 Linden Ave. for $20,000.
James Ameris to Kahley Marie Walker at 2538 Richdale Drive for $185,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Boom SC LLC to Bryan Robert and Sandra Lee May at 304 Fell St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $155,039).
Steven Tomayko to Byron Octavio Rivera Vasquez and Ericka Marroquin at 536 Green St. for $18,500.
NORTH HUNTINGDON
Beverly Thompson to Jarrett Paul Vance at 3191 Annette St. for $140,000.
Estate of Louise Kemble to AUX Funding LLC at 10937 Carlson Drive for $155,000.
Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 7064 Gio Drive for $91,500.
Malcolm Hamilton to Bruce Hamilton and Lena Lee at 101-116 Kansas Ln for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $115,853).
F & H Property Development LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 1021 &1035 New Hope Drive for $150,000.
Kimberly S Evans Pringle to Pasquarelli Property Management LLC at Sunset Ave. for $10,000.
Estate of Doris Wergin to Erin Crawford at 2181 Thomas Drive for $195,000.
Timothy Gabauer to Michael and Christie Paradine at 3232 Warwick Drive for $500,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 2000-2006 Birchwood Ct for $173,332.
Estate of Norene K Steininger Maskiewicz to Jacob Matthews and Mackenzie Tromans at 109 Old Farm Road for $205,000.
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1050 Wedgewood Drive for $73,844.
ROSTRAVER
Estate of Daryle Backstrom to Henry and Ruth Kendall at 108 Ivy Ln for $144,900.
Jody Trozzo to Teri Maxwell at 371 Turkey Hollow Road for $60,000.
SALEM
Estate of Cheryl Ann Bryant to Jack Ryan at 1086 Brick Hill Road for $100,000.
SCOTTDALE
Gilbert Blades to Destined Properties LLC at 129-131 Fourth Ave. for $95,500.
Alan Investments 3 LLC to Robert Lint and Joshua Martin at 23 N Hickory St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $72,520).
SEWICKLEY
Lisa L Suter Shychuk to Timothy Ostrander and Jennifer Wisser at 840 Apples Mill Road for $285,000.
Gloria Lash to Anthony and Charlene Lazzari at 188 Lily St. for $142,000.
Perry Gatch Jr. to Randy Karr at 6 Magee St. for $30,000.
Jon Miller to Three Rivers Royalty 2 LLC at 806 Marko Farms Road OG for $108,518.
Estate of Andrew Cambruzzi to Isaac Cajka and Isabelle Toomey at Scott Haven Road for $29,900.
Kristy Leigh Riddle to John and Deborah Poling at 939 Yukon Road for $140,000.
SMITHTON
Peggy Finney to Joni Trayter at 261 Second St. for $71,500.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Dorothy Albright to Alexander and Tiffany Kohut at 415 Wirsing Ave. for $165,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON
John Makovich to Scott Paul Ponitz at 208 July St. for $159,900.
Bernadine Flanigan to Carla Barnhart at 133 May St. for $4,000.
SUTERSVILLE
RVFM 4 Series LLC to Jennifer Johnson at 312 Fourth St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $72,845).
TRAFFORD
Maronda Homes LLC to Justin Wesley and Jami Radabaugh at 229 Ridgecrest Ct for $463,704.
UNITY
Mary Jane Musnug to Corey Edward Musnug Jr. and Tania Carmen Pillado at 171 Beacon Light Road for $150,000.
St. Vincent College to Ralph and Donna Scalise at 1013 Boniface Drive for $282,500.
Marcia Dolan to Joseph and Kylee Facciani at 1100 Hemingway Drive for $70,000.
Jeffrey Lubic to Lisa Campomizzi at 201 Lentz Road for $425,000.
Clyde Cardarelli to William and Joelyn Aukerman at Lincoln Highway for $31,000.
AS Homes LLC to Danett Klejka at 1812 Mt. Pleasant Road for $155,000.
Amy Gregis to Melinda Charley at 72 Unity Sq for $225,500.
UPPER BURRELL
Estate of Gary Hecker to Robert Cole and Lena Rose Speer at 350 Bethesda Drive for $10,200.
WASHINGTON
Robert Bigenho to Robert and Janet Bigenho at 949 Pleasant Valley Road for $20,000.
Michael Conner to Michael Mahoney Jr. and Danielle Manifest at 4043 State Route 66 for $54,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Edward Gazda to Chad Lacko and Arelis Rivera at 307 N Sixth St. for $131,000.
Real Estate Transactions provided by . Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
