ALLEGHENY
Frieda Flaminio to Albert Raschiatore at Air Shaft Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $6,363). Estate of David Picking to John Picking at 381 Smail Road for $155,621.
ARNOLD
Flora Mae Ghia to Jamie McMaster at 121 Liberty Ave. for $76,426. Estate of Margaret Farinelli to Brian Weiss at 209 Mohawk Drive for $88,000. Jeffrey Sager to Donald and Rosalind Bierhals at 1912 Ridge Ave. for $13,000. Lance Jablonski to Regina Reed at 1619 Victoria Ave. for $35,000. AVONMORE
Bonnie Reitz to Nicole Bumbaugh at Railroad Ave. for $10,000. BELL
Donald Altman to Frederick Parks Jr. at 2109 Forest Drive for $131,000. Estate of Nancy Crawford to Brent Michael Bulebosh at 3640 Route 819 for $185,000.
BOLIVAR
Terri J Amsdell Sieg to Jason and Desiree Miller at 545 Market St. for $47,500. DELMONT
Samantha Biesuz to Jonathan Edward and Caileigh Rae Carfang at 141 W Pittsburgh St. for $142,500.
DERRY BOROUGH
Jarrod Stephenson to Charles Ferrenberg at 164 E Third St. for $138,000. Estate of Donna Stephenson to Jarrod and Kerstin Stephenson at 318 Ridge Ave. for $85,000. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Robert Weber to Matthew Biller at 160 Guerrier Road for $220,000. ICI Property Management LLC to Katie L Kepple McCarty at 404 Highview St. for $255,000. Estate of Mary Demangone to Michael and Jonalyn Long at 4941 Route 982 for $265,000. EAST HUNTINGDON
Estate of Thomas Shincovich to Thomas Leo Taylor IV at 1431 New Stanton Ruffsdale Road for $240,000. Michele Mitchell to Wendy Sue Attia at Schmitz Road for $10,000. FAIRFIELD
John Link to Hillview Construction LLC at 145 Fairfield Road for $37,500.
GREENSBURG
Paul George Jr. to CRCL Development Trust 601227 at 227 Clopper St. for $86,500. Barbara Volpe to Cindy Klink at Dana Drive for $222,999. Logan Dorsch to Peyton Smith at 52 Glenview Ave. for $132,000. Suzanne Geier to Diana Cash at 540 Hampton St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $122,297). Thomas Hendrick to Wenjing He at 39A and B Madison Ave. for $144,000. John Pugh to Butcher Real Estate LLC at 151 Morey Pl for $105,000. Hilary R Bacha Senerius to Hannah Ciocco at 519 Ridgeway St. for $210,000. Estate of John Humenansky to Kazi Management LLC at 129-131 S Hamilton Ave. for $85,000. HEMPFIELD
Janice A Arnold Ferguson to Elijah and Lauren Jones at 307 Amblewood Cir for $350,000. House Rock Ventures LLC to Kevin and Rebecca Conroy at 910 Beacon Valley Road for $276,900. Estate of Betty Riblett to Joshua Leap at 510 Bloomfield Drive for $162,000. Mark Beasley to Michael and Melanie Gentile at 810 Cleardale Drive for $332,000. Helan Smith to Elizabeth Stas at 1576 Depot Street Ext. for $86,728. Pushnik Bros to Timothy Dick Bryer Jr. and Tiffany Christian Bryer at 1016-1020 Garden St. for $50,000. Edward Stemple to James and Carolyn Costello at 312 McCabe Drive for $231,000. Zachary Breegle to Jorge Martinez and Terumi Kobayashi at 5 Pleasant Valley Road for $80,000. Melissa Casteel to Jeffrey Neiderhiser at 7835 Route 819 for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $41,178). Timon Property Development Co. to Lois Dovyak and Mildred Richardson at 1117 Scepter Ln W Unit 213 for $390,942. Carmella McCormick to Hermanos Barbudos LLC at 411 Sells Ln for $80,000. Richard Byers to Jason and Jordan Szolek at 8 Stoden Drive for $200,000.
IRWIN
Todd Bartlow to Serenity Rental Solutions LLC at 505 Eighth St. for $100,000. Kathleen Maglicco to John Mayo at 902 Pennsylvania Ave. for $162,600. Estate of Dorothy Johnston to Megan Kowalski at 629 Spruce St. for $165,000. Roy May to Pamela Eichner at 667 Wyandotte St. for $195,000. JEANNETTE
Richard Bigi to Evan Vinkler at 721 Ash St. for $145,000. Andre Williams to Mark Mincucci at 307 Charles Ter for $45,000. LaGorga Holdings LLC to Jonette Politoske at 601 Jefferson Ave. for $150,000. Ralph Miller to Richard Jadot at 412 Sloan Ave. for $63,903.
LATROBE
Darlene Japalucci to Bryan Huffman and Diana O’Shea at 124 College Ln for $179,500. Clinton Carr to Amber Denae Carr at 19 E First Ave. for $125,000. Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Housing & Urban Development at 215 Loyalhanna Ave. for $76,083.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Lucas Boyd to William Raymond and Tory Rae McKool at 204 Brallier Drive for $750,000. Timothy Schaeffer to Seafire Properties LLC at 113 Goldenrod Ln for $97,500. William DeMayo to Lawrence and Cynthia Busch at Hermitage Cir for $60,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Widewaters Lower Burrell Co. LLC to 2071 Ardmore Group LLC at 110 Burrell Plz for $525,000. Marie Smith Hoiuston to Eric and Chelsey McMahon at 425 Glenview Drive for $273,400. Frederick Settino II to Jonathan and Richard Kowalski at 2750 Iowa Drive Apt 1 for $129,900. David Wasson to Robert and Rachel Liotta at 3058 Leechburg Road Ste 10 for $190,000. Todd Campbell to Susan Ragheb at 501 Melina Drive for $287,000. Robert Danka to Regis and Ashley Faas at 3113 Ohio Drive for $321,000. Magdeline Freidman to Daniel Hamilton II and Emily Hamilton at 200 Reed St. for $168,000. Shelley Regoli to Michael Shull at 111 Regency Cir for $355,455. Maureen Ann Lamanna to Kenny and Tammy Morrow at 108 Rodgers Drive for $227,000. Estate of Deborah A BellGracey Grego to James Bistline Jr. and Raquelle Reinheimer at 492 Toledo Drive for $190,000. Horizon Homes Pittsburgh 3 LLC to Noah Oddis at 312 Western Way for $230,000. MANOR
Bonnie Lee Stevens to Leslie Smith trustee at 117 Main St. for $14,500. David Smith to Keith Thomas Ricketts at 102 Valeron Ct for $325,900.
MONESSEN
George Frank III to Christopher Schultz at 36 Court Ave. for $93,280. Vitaliy Siguta to Aisha Marie Chilton at 1204 Maple Ave. for $58,000. Robert Cain to Weightman Realty LLC at 215 Parente Blvd. for $15,000. Robert Cain to Weightman Realty LLC at 211 Parente Blvd. 1351 for $15,000. Margaret Jean DiMichele to FR Property Investments LLC at 1321 Patton Ave. for $27,500. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Bruce Johnson to Donna Kissell at 210 Carnation Ct for $165,000. Dolores Legas to Roger and Renee Legas at 187 Hunter Hill Road for $160,000. Nuttco LLC to Douglas Shumar at 161 N Diamond St. for $10,000. Shawn Robert Perich to Brad and Gertrude Elaine Harkcom at 219 S Hazelnut Drive for $290,000. Westmoreland County Land Bank to Dawn Rentals LLC at Water St. for $15,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Dale West to Glenn Johnston and John Fagan at 3921 Bridgewood Cir for $775,000. Bryan McMahon to Cristian and Isabella Iordan at 4004 Brookshire Ct for $265,000. Joseph Pivirotto to Matthew Smith Abbott at 5111 Cline Hollow Road for $190,000. James Graham to Nicholas and Kirstie Funyak at 3901 Glenshire Ct for $460,000. Frederick Orendi Jr. to Katharine Ann Thompson and Mackenzie Jamison Flasher at 5022 Impala Drive for $385,000. Sharon Steinfurth trustee to Christopher and Jessica Little at 4130 Verner Ct for $345,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Jennifer Toney to Emma Maureen Morse at 1529 Seventh St. for $137,000. Estate of Mike Sopko Jr. to Richard Sopko at 812 Carl Ave. 4610 for $178,982. Estate of Lawrence Gross to Matthew Hill at 205 Falcon Ridge Drive for $195,000. Amy M Pavlik Miller to Miltiadis and Niki Constantine at 141 Marlboro Drive for $358,000. Divine Light Real Estate Inc. to Kensington Tarentum LLC at Tarentum Bridge Road for $150,000. NEW STANTON
Broadview Estates L.P. to DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC at 324 Dana Drive for $82,186. NORTH HUNTINGDON
Tyler Warden to Steven Beattie at 1261 Third St. for $130,000. Westmoreland City Volunteer Fire Departm to Russell and Anna Buckholz at Fourth St. for $2,500. John Reichert to Michael Albright and Karen Irwin at 12530 Adams Drive for $229,000. Knights Landing Inc. to Frank and Kristen Herbert at 7516 Alvina Ct for $125,000. JP Land Holdings LLC to Jeffrey and Kristin Petro at 1490-1492 Clay Pike for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $7,628). Estate of Kathryn Mary Scalzitti to James Baker at 9025 Hill Drive for $245,000. Estate of Laura Nicholas to Jason Mobley and Milagros Betzabe Ringgold at 1301 Jeffrey Drive for $153,000. Richard Kuhn to Timothy and Lauren Osborne at 1754 Marion Drive for $299,900. Estate of Joanne Keenan to Kenneth Rosensteel at 2621 MicKanin Road for $145,000. Vanessa Marie Suncine to A.M. Petrush at Near Railroad St. for $6,000. Christine Greer to Graycar Contracting LLC at 4080 Pine Hollow Road for $132,500. Estate of Arlene Altman to Juliana Renee Gabany at 1551 Rilton Ave. for $110,000. Estate of Mary Haas to Richard and Nancy Bigi at 650 Susan Drive for $175,000. John Skundrich to Andrew Stockdale and Carolyn Kerr at 290 Taylor Drive for $385,500. Matthew Dunleavy trustee to JP Land Holdings LLC at Trafford Road 0000 for $45,000. Willow Glenn Development Co. to Dennis Wheeler Jr. and Sharon Wheeler at 3260-3282 Yorkshire Drive for $36,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Estate of James Nee to Sumedha Misra at 8 Aspen Drive for $150,000. Estate of Martha Brusco to Joh Lubinski at 36 Deerfield Drive for $365,000. John Morelli to Brad and Natalee Kluchurosky at 3 Evelyn Ct for $350,000. Dennis Moyer to Adam and Thomas Brunetto at 703 Meadowbrook Road for $287,500. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Brian and Jaime O’Neil at Morris Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $39,542). Central Penn Capital Management LLC to Gavin and Sidney Rojohn at 3426 Route 130 for $206,000. Craig Burda to Michael and Carolyn Mento at 2006 Trotwood Ct for $289,000. Joshua Slagy to Samuel Lonero at 22 Watt Road for $25,000. Elias Brito to David and Karen Wasil at 1040 Wedgewood Drive for $485,000. NVR Inc. to Michael Nathan and Lisa Lynn Desmond at 1061 Wedgewood Drive for $553,115. Barry D O’Block Builders & Remodelers In to James and Denise McCloy at 135 Whistle Drive for $94,900. ROSTRAVER
Carolyn Gallick to Adam and Jenevieve Marie Kash at 680 Circle Drive for $229,500. Estate of Evelyn Colosimo to Daniel Macey at 864 Collinsburg Road for $163,000. Jan Koricich to Timothy Yavoich at 224 German St. for $165,000. Edward George to Benjamin Cole at 118 Naylor Drive for $85,000. Marie Yex to Anita Louise Siler at 116 Spruce Ln for $88,000. BW Bowling Properties LLC to BW Bowling Properties LLC at 4742 State Route 51 for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $548,445). Maronda Homes LLC to Jessica Helene Moore at 254 Stump Drive for $333,700. Lori J Legazza Provlic to Joseph Federer at 216 Van Meter Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $43,451).
SALEM Quinn Angell Cioffi to Billy Lee and Erica Rethage at 2842 Greene Drive for $550,000. Michael Cioffi to Todd and Pamela Jo Caughey at 2860 Greene Drive for $200,000. SCOTTDALE
