ALLEGHENY
Loretta Horan to Horizon Homes Pittsburgh 3 LLC at 58 Maple St. for $32,000. Flip Quick Real Estate Investments LLC to Michael Marletti and Geraldine Murdock at Molnar Drive for $11,500.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
James Thomas Jr. to James Sagan and Diane Barr at 727 Crimson St. for $252,900. Paul Kondrich to Christopher Boyd Upholster at 100 Frank Cir for $300,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Gregory Guzy to Brandon Glenn Bretz at 236 S Quarry St. for $166,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Mary Carulli to Geraldine Downes at 4128 Cambridge Drive for $214,000.
IRWIN
Susan Skundrich to IK Holdings LLC at 631 Spruce St. for $70,000.
JEANNETTE
Thomas Yyzniszeski to Sean and Kaitlyn Borris at 714 Lewis Ave. for $207,000.
LATROBE
Sheffler Properties LLC to Chad and Rachel Bloom at 610 Miller St. for $55,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Willard Barry Boyd to Brian and Melinda Roberts at 406 State Route 271 for $130,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Curtis Walston to Megan Pelican at 1185 Hill St. for $45,000. Jelena Krinock to John Felgar at 3169 Indiana Drive for $56,341.
LOYALHANNA
Estate of Hugh Cook Jr. to Arthur DeNinno at 1000 Bush Run Road for $125,000. James Claus to Deirdre Miravalle at 201 Tanager Drive for $197,000.
MANOR
Unisource Properties L.P. to Matthew O’Donnell at 40 Harding St. for $185,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Alice Hartley to Christopher Ellson and Jacquelyn Rae at 123 Carousel Drive for $210,000.
NEW ALEXANDRIA BOROUGH
Lynda Aldridge to Dillon and Haley Long at 110 Pleasant Vue Drive for $255,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Glenn Gaibrish to Economic Growth Connection Westmoreland at Fifth Ave. for $45,528. Valerio Martabano to NK Development LLC at 729 Fifth Ave. for $4,065. RPC Properties LLC to David and Joy Duda at 516 Charles Ave. for $200,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Joel Kamensky to Daniel Foster at 11036 Hunters Woods Ln for $315,000. AllCity Hospitality Irwin LLC to Violet Rose LLC at Ronda Ct for $243,000. 13810 Holdings Co. LLC to Delanore Kreiser at 13810 Route 30 for $175,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at Birchwood Ct for $173,332. Kneading Dough LLC to The Dough Vault LLC at 620 N 14th St. for $110,000.
ROSTRAVER
Entech LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 437 Gardenia Drive for $57,700.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Barry Hines to David and Shirley Jack at 318 Hines Ln for $330,000. Estate of Nick Mervosh to RMK Real Estate Holdings LLC at 111 Sandra Drive for $125,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Denise K Stewart Dallas to McBish Investments LLC at 157 Elm St. for $42,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
David Malik to BAR/PRR LLC at Pleasant Unity Road for $7,000. Stonehenge Properties LLC to Cory and Tiffany Wentzel at 240 Pond Road for $5,000. Stonehenge Properties LLC to Beth Chew at 242 Pond Road for $5,000. Pellis Holdings LLC to William and Karen Hough at Shenandoah Drive for $55,000.
WASHINGTON
David Reese to Randolph and Heather Ehrler at 251 Reservoir Road for $239,900. ———
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
