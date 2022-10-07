ALLEGHENY
Estate of Linda Louise Retecki Berger to David Pennington and Kristina Cousins at 4715 Garvers Ferry Road for $141,500. Estate of Loretta Kesler to Jeffrey and Nicki Nigro at 233 Hyde Park Road for $78,000. Andrew Lelik Jr. to Martin Yannarella Jr. and Michaela Yannarella at 939 Normandy Drive for $319,900. Brandon Rossi to Jason Jones at 410 S Gosser Hill Road for $50,000. Estate of Shelby Marlene Soltys to Shelby Povlick at 70 Stitt Ave. for $105,000.
ARNOLD
DSV SPV1 LLC to Timothy Robert Starr at 213 16th St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $53,495). DSV SPV2 LLC to Rashi and Stori Stubblefield at 1732 Constitution Blvd. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $93,089). Christopher Shurina to Adam Eshenbaugh at 2005 Ridge Ave. for $145,000. Anthony Kolek to Horizon Homes Pittsburgh IV LLC at 1937 Woodmont Ave. for $65,000. BELL
James McCullough to CNX Gas Co. LLC at 2093 Coal Hollow Road for $557,143. COOK
Esther Anderson to Marty Cairns at 1632 State Route 711 for $18,000. DELMONT
Gregory Neumann to Daniel and Jessica Spung at 27 Christy Road for $235,750. Estate of Lorrain Laverdiere to Andrew James Ferri at 5 W Pittsburgh St. for $150,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
K&E Properties LLC to Neiderhiser Home Improvement LLC at 122 E Second Ave. for $80,000. Andrew Joyner to Melinda Parshall at 412 N Chestnut St. for $30,000. Estate of John Geary Jr. to Allen Williams trustee at 307 W Third Ave. for $40,000. DERRY TOWNSHIP
Robert Peterson to John Wayne Ray III and Morgan Roble at 299 Pittsburgh St. for $185,000. Frank Klim to Shelby Marie Lee at 1930 Walnut Drive for $95,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Milad Shaker to Fox Jr. Development Inc. at 3846-3848 State Route 31 for $1,609,445.
EXPORT
Norma Leah Duff to Robert and Tonya McIntyre at 2882 Cleveland St. for $213,449.
GREENSBURG
Duffus Properties LLC to Pitt Partners LLC at 104 Liberty St. for $220,000. Jill Reese to Madria Hepner at 45 Northmont St. for $160,000. D & B Developers LLC to Shawn Miller at 710-712 W Pittsburgh St. for $95,000. Frank Martin Barbera Jr. to Steven Lane and Kristin Signe Hansen at 212 Walnut Ave. for $365,000. HEMPFIELD
Estate of Phyllis Hoak to Kevin and Gia Edwards at 8 Beaver Road for $67,200. Grace Harvey to Michael Anthony and Kayly Ann McMaster at 117 Bryan Drive for $290,000. Mario Carelli to Jeffrey Hanson Jr. and Allison Hanson at 652 Buckingham Drive for $292,500. Peter Nordby to Avery Lavella and Jennifer Zelkovic at 912 Clayton St. for $379,000. Amanda Chruscial to Zackary Bryant and Nicole Carpenter at 333 Dorothy Louise Drive for $138,000. Brida Inc. to Lifetime Home Solutions LLC at 365 Edna Road for $15,000. Darren Beatty to Gregory and Kelly Harbaugh at 739 Lindwood Drive for $820,000. Mark Wagner to Garret and Marilyn Lipecky at 307 Maryland Ave. for $62,000. Estate of Edward Coffer to Cheri Kubasky at 234 Penn Adamsburg Road for $115,000. James Andrew Martin to Kelly Dykes and Jessica Humberger at 1990 St. Clair Ave. for $180,000. Estate of Richard Enterline to Ronald and Joanne Krynicky at 509 Sciandro Drive for $174,676. Estate of Bridget Ellen Baker to Evergreen Re Dev LLC at 264 Smartnick Road for $105,000. Corrado Morris to Deron Stephon Grimmitt Jr. and Ashley Grimmitt at 552-554 Steel Ave. for $85,000. PHOCC LLC to Carmen and Paula Pedicone at 613 Summerwalk Drive for $65,000. PHOCC LLC to Paul and Renay Krouse at 614 Summerwalk Drive for $60,000. PHOCC LLC to Marlaine Krouse at 619 Summerwalk Drive for $485,000. Westmoreland County Land Bank to Jeff and Melissa Flock at 10 Washington St. for $5,000.
IRWIN
Justin Filson to Adam and Rachel Veitch at 505 Tenth St. for $153,000. JEANNETTE
Izzulap LLC to Dylan O’Rourke and Angelina Harp at 1009 Blair St. for $150,000. James Harris to Daron Arnold at 711 Bullitt Ave. for $8,000. Estate of Glenn Hoak to RJL Rentals LLC at 314 Cedar St. for $57,500. Mark Samuel Allegro to Italiano Cafe LLC at 417 Clay Ave. for $157,000. PNC Bank NA to LG Real Estate Holdings LLC at 712 Gaskill Ave. for $20,000. Joseph Decaro to John Balicki at 113 N First St. for $118,000. DSV SPV1 LLC to Beth Hawes at 207 N Third St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $113,332). Estate of James Phoenix Culliver Jr. to SCS Homes LLC at 1301 Penn Ave. for $120,000. Scott Thompson to Randy Cole at 111 S 12th St. for $2,101 by sheriff’s deed. Daniel Scalzitti to Reneere Tolson at 310 S Fifth St. for $3,000 by sheriff’s deed.
LATROBE
Patrick Carameli to Tonya Hoak at 211 James St. for $95,000. Estate of Xavier Elambassery to Joseph Cackowski at 315 W Second Ave. for $205,000. LIGONIER
Erica Snyder to Sterner & Rousch Acquisitions LLC at 491-493 N St. Clair St. for $160,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Estate of Catherine Malik to Brian Hite at 1485 Darlington Road for $53,000. Kurt Hutka to Allen Williams trustee at 149 Nature Run for $20,000. Joseph Palmiscno to Richard Gregory and Dawn Leeper at 204 Oakview Drive for $254,510. David Hirsh to Steven and Teresa Baal at State Route 130 for $130,000. USA Timber & Land Auctions LLC to Michael Collier Jr. and Heather Collier at 123 Stump Jumper Ln for $4,000. OutsideInSchool ExperientialEducationInc to Alan and Carol Smith at Wineland Road for $38,925.
LOWER BURRELL
2700 Leechburg Rd Lowe Burrell LLC to MB Real Estate Group LLC at 2700 Leechburg Road for $175,000. Michael Marletti to RC Welker Real Estate LLC at 211 Wayne St. for $160,000. LOYALHANNA
Estate of Richard Cancro to Steven Kochis at 502 Bear Road for $169,000. MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Eugene Rudnik to Charles Whetsel at 666 S Geary St. for $150,000. David Keefer to Ryan Green at 424 W Smithfield St. for $124,900. MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
George Raymond Andrews to Richard Ahlborn at 155-167 Hecla Road for $3,000. Krystin Berntsen trustee to Glenn Shaffer at 398 Moccasin Hollow Road for $120,000. Helen Lipko to Jane Homulka at 205 Washington St. for $35,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Doris Frescura to Joseph and Barbara Lawlor at 3885 Brookside Ln Apt 204 for $225,000. Estate of Dillon Prine to Central Penn Capital Management LLC at 2135 Carolina St. for $63,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $94,308) by sheriff’s deed. Arthur McMullen Jr. to Barbara Molicki at Cherry Drive for $120,000. Shen Sheu to Kyle White and Christina Muthard-White at 4134 Dundee Drive for $350,000. Estate of Robert Palmquist to Bradley Ziegler at 5202 Edwards Road for $140,000. George Basil Davies Jr. trustee to Andrew and Barbara Mangene at 4718 Shirley Ln for $440,000. Peter Borghetti to Ryan and Cristine Smith at 1002 Summer Ridge Ct for $581,002 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $581,003).
NEW KENSINGTON
David Vargo to Neal Gabriel LLC at 310 11th St. for $10,000. Estate of Phyllis Beatty to Matthew Alan Stair at 1819 Seventh St. for $161,000. Estate of George Plumbo to Eric and Lori Ziencik at 742 Campbell Ave. for $55,000. Patrick Waterloo to Jeremy Waterloo at 859 E Hill Drive for $100,000. Virginia Walker to Daniel and Kelly Cecchetti at Elizabeth St. for $9,500. Thomas McKaveney to Megan Pelican at 1118 Forest Ave. for $120,500. Heather Cox to Tyrone and Tina Talley at 1233 Forest Ave. for $79,000. Estate of Doreen May Wachter to Anne Marie Jarusinski at 2138 Marker St. for $35,000. NEW STANTON
Wilbur Bussard to Leemichael Samulski at 120 Swartz Road for $50,000. Carole Ann Pagano to Mingo and Wilma Lana Vera at 115 Westmore Ave. for $155,000. Carole Ann Pagano to Mingo and Wilma Lana Vera at 117 Westmore Ave. for $35,000. NORTH HUNTINGDON
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Tr to Castle 2020 LLC at 9858 Broadway St. for $40,000. Daniel Palmer to Sean and Paige Meehan at 9591 Downing Pl for $645,000. Mary Lou Ryan to Lori Balta at 471 Kimlyn Ave. for $70,000. 40 Lincoln Way Associates LLC to 40 Lincoln Way Holdings LLC at 40 Lincoln Way for $1,175,000. Joanne McCabe trustee to RP Homes 2 LLC at 460 Meadow Road for $207,000. Maronda Homes LLC to Sean Alan and Mauri Mariah Tate at 1047 New Hope Drive for $414,109. JAAAM Inc. to Tammy Marie Byers at 641 Northeast Drive for $359,243. Christopher Giebel to Andrew Martin Yourick and Deanna Hager at 8911 Oak St. for $219,900. Elizabeth Thompson to Thompson 1 Properties LLC at 13850 Ridge Road for $155,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Richard and Corinne Toth at 9113 Riley Way for $65,000. Janet Seman to Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency at 599 Westmoreland Ave. for $3,157 by sheriff’s deed.
PENN TOWNSHIP
VB US REIT LLC to Andrew Wetcher at 1075-1042 1stStreetExt and 505Rte130Ext for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $248,713). Estate of Elizabeth Ann Fehl Lanza to Bradley Zaffram at 125 Autumn Drive for $190,000. Shabeer Khan to Matthew and Bethany Keibler at 1004 Black Sands Drive for $553,000. Douglas Cole to Paul Joseph DeSimone at 1102 Blackthorne Drive for $810,000. John Chaklos Jr. to Rutul and Neetaben Vipulkumar Shah at 1004 Country Club Drive for $540,000. David Moll to Carly Gasior at 3203 St. John St. for $262,000. Lisa McFadden to Patsy Lee Allen at 245 Saunders Station Road for $902,500. Donna Chronowski to Joshua Chronowski and Cecelia Carson at 143 Sunrise Drive for $230,000. NVR Inc. to Stephan Alan and Amy Sabo at 1048 Wedgewood Drive for $500,380. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1060 Wedgewood Drive for $73,844. ROSTRAVER
Joseph Singer to Douglas and Tammy Singer at 183 Crawford Ln for $365,000. J & J Real Estate L.P. to Rostraver Township at 495 Finley Road for $325,000. Maronda Homes LLC to Justin Stonick at 575 Gardenia Drive for $310,000. Douglas Singer to Jason Tomich at 112 Ivy Ln for $280,000. Calvin Younker to Michael Robert Lawson at 665 Martin Road for $90,000. Jared Folmar to Donald Voland Jr. and Victoria Voland at 145 Valley View Drive for $375,000. SALEM
Larry Wendereusz Jr. to James Johnston at 370 Davis Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $72,195). Estate of Thomas Grubach to James and Joann Haloda Mink at 130 Depot St. for $75,000. Pristine Ground Co. LLC to Robert and Sheri Statler trustee at 2089 Totteridge Drive for $86,750. SCOTTDALE
Jason Cramer to Travis Schneider and Anna Davis at 13 N Grant St. for $121,600. SMITHTON
David McElfresh to Cole and Jeffrey Ferris at 524 Fifth St. and 842 Smithfield St. for $115,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Mark Nicola to Tyler Shash and Leah Shafron at 1148 Ashland St. for $135,000. Janet Hill to Carl David and Heather Elizabeth Brunetta at 1212 Ashland St. for $177,500. SOUTH HUNTINGDON
Patricia Thompson to Federal National Mortgage Assn. at 114 Harper Ln for $1,239 by sheriff’s deed. Shane Rosensteel to Eric Valenti at 140 Kostella Hill Road for $215,000. Estate of Carl Walter Springer Jr. to Kaylee Tissue at 563 Rolling Hills Road for $206,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Edward Constantine to Frank and Patricia Barbera at 1040 Mace St. for $160,000.
TRAFFORD
Clifford Nabuda to Russell Richardson and Cassie Sebak at 210 Cavitt Ave. for $115,000. William Kornrumph to Cavitt LLC at 409 Cavitt Ave. for $135,000. Trafford Borough to Trafford Fire Co. 1 at 501-503 Cavitt Ave. for $43,586. UNITY
Estate of Thelma Weaver to Brittney Pallitta at 1304 Bailey Farm Road for $170,000. Westmoreland County Land Bank to Mark Jackson and Olivia Long at 373 Charles Houck Road for $15,000. John Lehman to Jaffe Properties LLC at 1004 Faulkner Way for $339,000. Matthew Grove to Michael and Amanda Gray at 106 Greenfield Drive for $399,900. Daniel Clark to Matthew and Courtney Grove at 5022 Havenwood Drive for $670,000. Estate of Linda Brigaman to Sean and Katie Smith at 238 Limberline Drive for $359,900. City Limits Properties LLC to Joy Property Investments LLC at 2063-2065 Main Drive for $120,000. Thomas Hudock to Domenic and Ashley Tedesco at 120 Riverstone Ln for $166,000. Michael Knopp to Kristy Cosentino at 105 Smolleck St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $32,033). WASHINGTON
Marilyn Vokish to Jason Cecchini at 410 Elderberry Ln for $69,000. Estate of Mona Lee May to Mathew and Amy Johnson at 298 Orr Ave. for $170,000. WEST NEWTON
Alan Investments III LLC to Danielle Hibbs at 123 N Second St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $138,535). Garrin Ulrich-Stiffler to Jennifer Leigh Smarra at 224 N Fourth St. for $115,000.
