Real Estate Transfers
ALLEGHENY
Estate of Linda Louise Retecki Berger to David Pennington and Kristina Cousins at 4715 Garvers Ferry Road for $141,500. Estate of Loretta Kesler to Jeffrey and Nicki Nigro at 233 Hyde Park Road for $78,000. Andrew Lelik Jr. to Martin Yannarella Jr. and Michaela Yannarella at 939 Normandy Drive for $319,900. Brandon Rossi to Jason Jones at 410 S Gosser Hill Road for $50,000. Estate of Shelby Marlene Soltys to Shelby Povlick at 70 Stitt Ave. for $105,000.

Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact RealSTATs at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.

