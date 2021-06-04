ALLEGHENY
Gerard Ferencak to Vanessa Morgano at 221 Bryant St. for $39,000.
ARNOLD
Donald Chapman to Yega Cosia LLC at 311 16th St. for $7,000. Arnold City Redevelopment Authority to Michael F Whalen Contracting LLC at 1360 Fourth Ave. for $10,000. Amanda Dixon to Scott Humphrey at 1710 Kimball Ave. for $25,000. Estate of Josephine Hont to Amy Pison at 140 Liberty Ave. for $105,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Ryan O’Toole to Josh and Kylie Shields at 625-629 McCreary Road for $333,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Estate of Eleanor Levri to Philip Niton at 150 Hauger Hood Road for $160,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Arianne Rowland to Barry Howard Stiffey Jr. at 807 28th St. for $82,000. Joseph Hill to Samantha Gray at 1511 High St. for $67,300. Susan Malarik to Tyler Minto Martin at 1245 Hunter Road for $180,000. Nickolas Baum to Rachele Amodeo at 501 Longview Ct for $44,000. Carissa Jo Basinger to Morgan Kelly and Joshua McCleary at 207 Old Route 217 for $126,000. R&L Development Co. to Kevin William and Kimberly Dickey at 340 Rushwood Road for $225,000. Judith Long to Francis and Karen Widina at 505 S Bank St. for $106,400.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Michael Blissman to Bradley Ray Arnold and Gianna Marie Julian Arnold at 284 Deer Fern Drive for $845,000. William Steele II to Bradley Ray and Gianna Marie Julian Arnold at 288 N Deer Fern Drive for $110,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Estate of Barry Kramer to Melvin and Richard Trout at 1022 Fayette Ave. for $55,000. Ryan Lewandowski to Cody Smith at 518 Overholt Drive for $174,500.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Lori Spix to Patricia Tarosky at 213 Quay St. for $55,000.
EXPORT
Michael Short to Timothy Lanning at 2860 Italy Road for $15,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Hattie Keim to John and Jill Costable at 439 Clark Hollow Road for $150,000. Marilyn Weaver to William Jones at 907 Route 271 for $42,500.
GREENSBURG
Sandra Lynn Fontana to Michael and Hsialing Midlik at 1029 Cranston Drive for $61,888. Housing & Urban Development to Michelle Barr at 111 Franklin Drive for $176,000. Westmoreland Bar Association to AssetGenie Inc. at 129 N Pennsylvania Ave. for $300,000. First Commonwealth Bank to Martin Patrick Jr. and Rose Patrick at 717 W Otterman St. for $40,000. Richard Dvorsky to Marc Alan Durigon at 5 Waverly Drive for $230,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Mary Cay Ross to RJMC Investments LLC at 954 Academy Heights Drive for $55,000. Estate of Dale Fredrick Anthony to JK Shaw & Assoc. LLC at 1001 Arona Road for $20,000. Estate of Glorianne Guidas to Joseph and Donna Chemelli at 1151 Cedar St. for $135,000. Estate of Burrell Gibson to Joshua Kemerer at 1034 Dallas Drive for $159,000. Achieva Support to Laurel Highlands Workforce at 310-316 Donohoe Road for $2,300,000. Tyler Murray to Brian and Leslie Waldron at Georges Station Road for $52,500. Linda Motta to Dennis and Pamela Piper at 838 Mt. Pleasant Road for $120,000. James Shank to Joseph and Alexa Marconi at 222 Murdock Way for $400,000. Marion Krupa to Brian and LeeAnna Demelo at 102 Rockwood Ave. for $167,000. Erik Bailey to Cody and Heather Marie McCoy at 249 S Lincoln Ave. for $195,000. Raymond Carney to Justin Smith and Kara Cole at 38 Seanor St. for $169,000. Estate of Linda McMahan to Berkshire Assets LLC at 1059 Summit Drive for $92,000. First Commonwealth Bank to Dawn Jack at 119 Tipple Row Road for $33,500. John Dinsmore to Gregory and Margaret Molnar at 446 Westland Drive for $327,000.
IRWIN
Paul Malignaggi to George and Kathleen Hanna at 315 Third St. for $105,000. Quang Ngo to Dan Ngo and Aimee Berardi at 1915 Grandview Ave. for $260,000.
JEANNETTE
David Winfield to Morgan Gisi at 331 Charles Ter for $58,000. Estate of Catherine Baloga to Vanna Lee Weaver at 602 Louise St. for $30,900. Jessica McClain to Rebecca Hartman at 411 Mary St. for $85,000. Vincent Altieri to M&G Distributors Inc. at 1317 Penn Ave. for $260,000.
LATROBE
Bryan Grejtak to Clint and Stacey Carr at Unknown Address for $10,000. Todd Klosnick to Patrick Devine at 120 A Ave. for $115,000. Brandi Shandel to Crystal Armel at 204 Ave. B for $102,900. Estate of Joanne Short to Daniel Butz at 106 Ave. D for $130,000. Jonathan Sarraf to Aaron Vrabel at 24 E Second Ave. for $147,000. Fredrick Harr Jr. to MTGLQ Investors L.P. at 223 James St. for $5,215 by sheriff’s deed.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Dennis Sweeney to Howard and Jane Nair at Hillside Ave. for $22,000. James Tiberi to Joseph and Kelly Rodacay at 111 Singer Way for $225,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Estate of Joanne Baker to Brett and Ivory Wonderling at 3126 Indiana Drive for $138,900. Adam Canfield to Nicholas Bortz at 136 Korina Drive for $112,000. Estate of Mary Claassen to Scott and Janice Tuthill at 305 Nebraska Drive for $140,100. Larisa Naumov to Robert Cutright at 332 Silvermoon Drive for $119,000. Andrew Chick to Ryan Pitel at 204 Widmer Ave. for $250,000.
MANOR
Judith Harchelroad to DPE Holdings LLC at 301 Manor Harrison City Road for $180,000.
MONESSEN
Matthew Wade Land to Drew Lepresti at 314 Sixth St. for $10,000. George Goettel to Brett and Carla Crenshaw at 809 Athalia Ave. for $20,000. Kelly Miller to Michael Lee Lemley Jr. at 109 Court Ave. for $109,000. Andrew Woods to Jacob Martin at 6 Hartung Ct for $100,000. Ralph Palmer III to Ryan George Shaw and Leslie Ann Lane at 305 Robinson St. for $5,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Ronald Rinaldi to Valerie Thompson at 205 Spruce St. for $54,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
David Bennett to Larry Kovach at 1346 Bair Hill Road for $470,000. Nancy Lee Woytek to Michael and Sherry Singer at 112 Larkspur Cir for $130,000. Larry Poole to William and Victoria Yarnell at Pores Road for $30,000. Marjorie Harmening to John and Heidi Aubel at 701 Wimbledon Drive for $249,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Paul Ziman to Ivan and Pamela Schrank trustee at Benden Cir for $30,000. Donald Hosaflook to Eric Joseph and Amy Jo Spangenberg at 18 Buena Vista Drive for $267,000. Abdul Khan to Ramkumar Parameshwaren Midhe and Madhavi Ramkumar at 7014 Lyons View Ct for $440,000. Mary Funkhouser to Jennifer Hosaflook at 3040 Sunset Cir for $165,000. Arvind Paranjpe to Paul Fischione at Wiesertown Road for $357,585.
NEW FLORENCE BOROUGH
Joel Kincaid to Erik Penrose at 193-195 Ligonier St. for $54,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Terry Mendelowski to Matthew Hall and Ashley Pometo at 1814 Arnold St. for $75,000. Estate of Robert McClosky to Neil and Amy Smith at 530 Clyde St. for $125,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Mountaineer Timber Co. to Libiann Bowen Tangreen at 633 Henry St. for $85,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
John Spangler to Michael and Shannon Pennell at 920 Altman St. for $349,900. Elizabeth Greggerson to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB at 9858 Broadway St. for $2,728 by sheriff’s deed. Matthew Keith Adams to Jeffrey and Kayla Beatty at 2366 Haflinger Drive for $365,000. Barbara Fogle to Robert Vasko at Hillview Drive for $20,000. Amber Urick to Victoria Lynn Bohince at 10360 Jefferson Ave. for $155,000. F & H Property Development LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 959 New Hope Drive for $75,000. Mildred Swick to Todd and Karen McAnalley Howard at 600 Niagara Drive for $195,000. Camelot Realty Partn. LLC to Sarah Brooks at 2020 Northview Drive for $189,900. Estate of Genre Vincent Pecora to BDDJ LLC at 14700 Route 30 for $800,000. Scalise Holdings LLC to James Stratigos at 11668-1167 Route 993 for $109,400. Josh Parente to Matthew Thomas Jarsulic at 2309 Sparrow Ln for $505,000. Joshua Peretic to Christopher Michael McDonnell and Jamie Marie Burdick at 12860 Veronica Ln for $315,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Sandra Frye to Jeffrey Mitchell II and Krista Spear at 112 Alexander Drive for $222,000. Estate of Sharon Fetter to Brian Anderson at 2016 Boquet Road for $1,600. Lucy Garrighan to Mark and Maria Benner at 109 Clearview Ct for $415,000. Robert Kartychak Jr. to Anthony James Hadley Pinder and Lisa Isabel Pinder at 1003 Garrison Ln for $214,900. Stephen Ruzicka to Kevin Shaner at 1005 Lily Ln for $555,000. NVR Inc. to Cheryl Trujillo at 1072 Moria Ct for $284,335. Deborah Sciullo to Ian and Alyssa Anderson at 314 Murrysville Road for $180,000. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1016 Rohan Ct for $61,000. NVR Inc. to Zachary and Italia Iovino at 4001 St. Andrews Ct for $313,795. NVR to Jack and Linda Stotler at 4005 St. Andrews Ct for $359,815. NVR Inc. to William Michael and Brandom Mullen at 1085 Wedgewood Drive for $435,845.
ROSTRAVER
Brian Shrum to Richard and Shalyn Gregory at 170 Route 981 for $527,600. Jennifer Lawson to Kurt and Jacque Wiese at 237 Tyrol Blvd. for $48,500. Richard Gregory to Aaron and Jennifer Essay at 368 Vernon Drive for $397,000. Kelsey Meyers to Wyatt Tidholm at 1155 Willowbrook Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $110,597).
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Carol Hart to Mark Lukac at 56 Fairway Drive for $172,000. James Sever to Don and Cynthia Provias at 1189 Old William Penn Highway for $20,000.
SCOTTDALE
Estate of Carl Shawley to Ellen Daugherty at 1010 Market St. for $109,000.
SEWARD BOROUGH
Karen Griffin to Houses To Homes Realty LLC at 236 Thompson St. for $10,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
John Pomponi to Leona Smith at 1127 Acorn Drive for $271,900.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Dea Kiselich to Ephen Angelcyk at 3033 Angelcyk Ln for $35,000.
TRAFFORD
Steven Duckworth to Nico Anthony Merolillo at 202 Cavitt Ave. for $168,000. Allison Ganster to Zachary McCune at 313 E Edgewood Ave. for $170,000. David Lersch Jr. to Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. trustee at 100 Shady Ln for $1,458 by sheriff’s deed.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
V. Hema Kumar M.D. to Danny and Sunny Patel at 202 Pinewood Drive for $700,000. Suann Pietrangelo to Joseph and Alison Kolano at 109 Rocky Mountain Ct for $335,000. Clark Meidel to BAMS Development at 999 Solomon Temple Road for $51,500. Assad Salih to Walter and Marelyn Gross at 248 Weavers Road for $65,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Roger Bernard to Joshua and Kathryn Micenko at Julene Ln for $795 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $3,815) by sheriff’s deed.
VANDERGRIFT
JJ Real Estate Investors LLC to Angelo Investments LLC at 105 E Madison Ave. for $8,000. Estate of Peter Korone to Catherine Ernest Fouse at 604 Irving St. for $24,500. Clifford Gonzalez to Joseph Phillip Cunningham and Daniel Allen Jack at 533 Jackson Ave. for $52,300. Joshua Scott to David and Terri Jo Mikol at 216 Lowell St. for $121,000. Renee Matonic trustee to Ryan Sciullo at 191 Pennsylvania Ave. for $153,000. RK Management to Emerald Holding Co. LLC at 101-107 Sherman Ave. for $200,000. New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2020 to NRZ REO VII LLC at 135 Sherman Ave. for $49,422. NRZ REO VII LLC to SKP Real Estate Holdings LLC at 135 Sherman Ave. for $15,900.
WASHINGTON
Estate of Erma Kunkle to TJH Ventures LLC at 226 Beaver Run Road for $92,000. Charles Jacques III trustee to Christian and Lacey Hosbach at 5062 Greensburg Road for $320,000. Lou Ann Bowser to Chad and Jennifer Bowman at 1290 Route 286 for $10,000. Weaver Real Estate Co. Inc. to Kishmo Properties L.P. at 3552 Route 66 for $900,000.
WEST NEWTON
Reed Commerce LLC to CLN Properties LLC at 108 Cherry Ln for $65,000. Mario Gonzalez to Koi Echalk and Selena Sherbondy at 215 N Water St. for $84,900. Wayne Koller to Vernon Harms Jr. and Michele Harms at 314 Pittsburgh St. for $171,050. Estate of Helen Dave Gara to Charles Tissue at 207 Venable St. for $80,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Steven Wood to Derek Andrew Nicewonger and Kayla Deyarmin at 418 N Fifth St. for $180,000. Estate of Carol Schaefer to Lucas Craig at 709 Skyline Drive for $190,000.
