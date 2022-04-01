ALLEGHENY Richard Bulger to Martin Garda at 211 Teakwood Drive for $142,500. Joan Mitchell Bass to Brian Ruefle and Lauren Marie Uskuraitis at 1338 White Cloud Road for $178,724.
ARNOLD
Emil Hanulik Jr. to Arslan Ovezgylyjov at 1383 Fourth Ave. for $19,000.
COOK Dean Lenhart to Terry and Lori Keyser at 4286 State Route 130 for $250,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Patrice M Kebler Baum to Brandon and Katelyn Larkin at 514 W Fourth Ave. for $94,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP David Kontor to James Thomas at 797 Victoria Way for $45,900. Harry Barbus to Rupp & Fiore Properties 2 LLC at 719 W Fourth Ave. for $130,000. Ali El Atrache to Global Holdings Group LLC at 3528 W. Route 30 for $50,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON Elizabeth Wable to Ronald Clark Jr. and Holly Clark at 201 Porter Ave. for $235,000.
FAIRFIELD Michele L Waugaman Layton to Lucky and Sherry Garland at 2978 Route 259 for $18,500.
GREENSBURG
Jonathan Dohner to Mackenzie Wargo at 225 Culbertson Ave. for $145,000. Value Investment Partners LLC to Robert Breckenridge at 517 N Main St. for $275,000.
HEMPFIELD Jeremiah O’Shea to Thomas and Linda Barr at 417 LeCove Road for $198,500. Georgina Lipko Zeminski to Zachary McCue at 2 Lentz Ct for $174,000. Dana L Gonda Reynolds to Donna VanDyke at 5252 Old Route 119 for $95,000. Mary Stickle to Scott and Toni Sears at 36 Silk Ln for $125,000. Connie Withrow to John and Kimberly Salton at 134 Tartan Drive for $425,000. Gregory Pologruto to Seth Silverio at 242 Westland Drive for $186,500.
HYDE PARK Jill Solomon to Edward Rupert at 111 Kiski Ave. for $5,000.
JEANNETTE Robert Dent to SFR3 040 LLC at 806 Cowan Ave. for $47,800. Charles Hugus to Northparc Westmoreland LLC at 710 Lewis Ave. for $159,900. M & S Renovations LLC to Jason Richard Hoffman and Ashley Elizabeth Tepsic at 529 Pennsylvania Blvd. for $150,000.
LATROBE
Jessica M McBride Danowski to Kara Pyo at 113 E Grant St. for $90,000. Denis Howell to Latrobe Foundation Inc. at Frogtown Ln for $120,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Pikewood Energy Corp. to Thomas and Barbara Varndell at Matson Road for $20,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Leah Rudolph to Lisa Ross at 37 Elena Drive for $20,000. Julia Rudolph Campbell trustee to Donald and Rebecca Boyer at 37 Elena Drive for $190,000.
MONESSEN
Mary Dodaro to Barbara Wells at 1069 Athalia Ave. for $90,500.
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP Mark Tait to Brian and Monica Lisbon Howard at 1279 Kecksburg Road for $10,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Andrew Mangene to Wenjuan Chen at 1020 Timberwood Ct for $425,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Lydia Reed to Albert Taylor at 1306 Constitution Blvd. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $5,350). Estate of Joseph Perriello to Mitchell Farrell and Sharon Nincke at 1074 Edgewood Road for $150,000. SFR3 LLC to SFR3 020 LLC at 1340 Orchard Ave. for $27,000. SFR3 LLC to SFR3 020 LLC at 423 Ridge Ave. for $46,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 7115 Gio Drive for $91,500. NVR Inc. to Brendan Richard and Janna Lynn Duffy at 1045 Giulia Drive for $526,145. Maronda Homes LLC to Donald Jay and Maura Mendelson Withers at 7888 Isabella Drive for $447,164. Jamie Furstoss to Rakesh Kumar Eereti and Melissa Hudak at 10180 Lavonne Drive for $245,000. James Medved to John DiPerna Jr. and Cameron Andrew DiPerna at 2295 Robert St. for $182,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Gary Matoney to Amanda Marie Mihelic at 221 Kuehn Drive for $219,500. Alice C Castellucci Gearhard to Joseph Giannandrea at 2026 Paintertown Road for $158,000. Barney Kistler to Vincent Ryan at 1003 Sweetgum Ct for $524,036. NVR Inc. to Henrique and Daniele Vellenich DeSaes Triboni at 1078 Wedgewood Drive for $574,575.
ROSTRAVER Jaroslav Vaverka to RDH Investments LLC at 412 Belrose Drive for $110,000. Patricia Lander to Noel Hansen and Whitney Emke at 2 Collingate Drive for $185,000. Robert Lacey to Bhim and Mukti Prasain at 510 Gallatin Road for $540,000. Maronda Homes LLC to Deimetra Moore at 2068 Lake View Drive for $261,700.
SALEM Wayne DeFrances to Tradestone Capital LLC at 605 Trees Mills Road for $1,644 by sheriff’s deed.
SCOTTDALE Barbara Keefer to Vision Real Estate Holding LLC at 509 S High St. for $19,000.
SEWICKLEY Lennie Vinsick to Russell DeMaio Jr. at 3491 Overland Drive for $280,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON John Seighman to Anthony Miller and Denise Murray at 245 Malone Road for $71,000. John Janos to Sean and Angelica Johnson at 193 Reduction Road for $550,000. Jeffrey Jolley to Penn Residential Inc. at 355 State Route 31 for $185,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Frances Folino to Natalie Propes at 717 Sidney St. for $125,000.
TRAFFORD
Marcia Katinaky to Leah Vranka at 408 Gilmore Ave. for $109,900. Maronda Homes LLC to James O’Leary and Elizabeth Ann Schlenk at 213 Ridgecrest Ct for $428,197.
UNITY G Salandro Real Estate LLC to Markus and Ruth Heinimann at American Legion Road for $150,000. Todd Pletcher to Critchfield Specialty Infusion Group LLC at Pleasant Unity Road for $75,000. Robert Reed to Ryan and Dara Flanigan trustee at 1204 Windemere Drive for $950,000.
WASHINGTON Alice Joyce Kiebler Wildi et al. to Olympus Energy LLC at 321-323 N Washington Road OG for $113,282. Jerry Long to Steven Barchetti at 239 State Route 356 for $250,000.
WEST LEECHBURG Thomas DeFilippi to Thomas and Leora Fitzpatrick at 1539 Main St. for $175,000. Elizabeth Bucholz to Katherine Pierson at 215 Maple St. for $207,500.
WEST NEWTON Casey Marsh to Coleman Donahue at 306 Second St. for $33,750. Cody Wilson to John Fordyce and Laura Greenawalt at 127 N Second St. for $119,900.
YOUNGWOOD
