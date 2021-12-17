ALLEGHENY
George Mastarone trustee to Christopher and Laura Rapp at Piper Road for $153,500. Jeffrey Swartzlander to Precise Tool & Die Inc. at 1711 Piper Road for $250,000.
ARNOLD
Colin Duffy to Romano Key Property Tr at 1622 Third Ave. for $5,542 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $71,869) by sheriff’s deed. R & S Stahl LLC to Travis Reed and Constance Yve Kawa Small at 1800 Kenneth Ave. for $29,000. Aller & Son Property Management LLC to Thomas and Amy Hedfors at 1526 Woodmont Ave. for $117,000. Estate of Maureen Elizabeth Neiman to Arnold Volunteer Engine Co. 2 at 1810 Woodmont Ave. for $10,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Sean Lantz to Andrew and Kelsey Lege at 432 Bell Point Road for $355,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Eugene Kantor trustee to Jeff Humphreys and Donna Davis at 1418 Bethel Church Road for $90,000.
DELMONT
Barbara Ogrodnik to Nicholas Quenzler and Angeleah Salo at 402 Athena Drive for $220,000. Peter Kuiros to Mary Baldacchino trustee and Antoinette Mitro trustee at 706 Cherry Blossom Ct for $299,000. Richard Hall Jr. to Ray and Alice Burkhart at 122 Manor Road for $205,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Johnny Wade Spade to Myranda Maschak at Livermore Road for $10,000. Dennis Cutlip to Jeffrey Wayne and Aleah Marie Sisitki at 124 Pine St. for $279,000. Peter Morcheid to Thomas and Mauria Tesauro at 1022 Pizza Barn Road Ext. for $342,500. Audrea Scarpitti to Walter and Carolyn Revitsky at Strawcutter Road for $15,000. David Kontor to Rachelle Repine trustee at 750 Victoria Way for $52,900. John Davis to Melissa Dunn at 1919 Walnut Drive for $90,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
James Paul to Marc Woody at 1615 Mt. Pleasant Connell Road for $50,000. JJB Enterprises LLC to Giacopetti Enterprises LLC at 308 Porter Ave. for $200,000.
GREENSBURG
David Wojcik to Melissa O’Brien at 4 Brattleboro Drive for $150,000. Wade Greenwald to Lyle and Michelle Haywood at 318 George St. for $113,000. Justin McKeel to Corey Joseph Turnbull and Grace Elizabeth Butcher at 502 Hampton St. for $167,000. Greentique Homes LLC to Jesse and Nina Litto at 232 Mitinger Ave. for $209,900. Fred Gunter to Shaffer Real Estate Holdings LLC at 40 Park St. for $160,000. Ralph Zerweck to Wayne and Kayla Alexander at 509 Westminster Ave. for $66,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
SIRVA Relocation Credit LLC to Krystle Yanoff at 523 Abington Drive for $275,000. Estate of Norma DiPrimio to Robert and Darlene Cottrell at 206 Ashland Drive for $199,900. Peter Conyette to Randal and Stefanie Bender at 29 Brookdale Drive for $308,000. Dorothy Repasky to Gerasimos Tasso and Constance Jean Athans at 1022 Grove St. for $320,000. Alexis Scott to Christopher George and Toni Jamison at 305 North Drive for $326,000. Excela Health Ventures LLC to Hempfield Township at Route 30 for $1,000,000. John Clougherty to Romano Key Property Tr at 6803 Route 30 for $7,687 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $144,063) by sheriff’s deed. Lisa Ferencuha to Patrick Bouch at 225 Sandworks Road for $300,000. Jeanine Demois to Paul Weeks and Sharon Brownfield at 183 Slate Run Road for $125,000. Ray Wright to Rebecca Wright at 292 Stoney Springs Road for $12,500. Nathan Roadman to Lois Balochko at 2520 Suffolk St. for $76,000. Estate of Genevieve Lepidi to Whitestown Townhomes LLC at 1009 Sunview Ave. for $141,000. Susan Sharp to Dian Markle at 125 Villa Ct for $360,000. Lisa Frank to Lawrence Sphon at Washington St. for $15,000. Thomas Luncher to Daniel and Angelo Ferraro at 550 Waterbury Drive for $194,000. David Rife to Leah Keenan at 114 Williamsburg Pl for $290,000. Matthew Grimes to James and Amy Bailes at 49 Windihill Drive for $300,000.
IRWIN
Colin John Harrer to Kim Perkins at 1608 Eighth St. for $180,000.
JEANNETTE
John Maloy to Michael Egan at 101 Altman Road for $80,000. Donna DiCesare to Palmer Anthony Bolkovac at Blair St. for $4,000. Estate of Grace Jurcevich to Matthew Krause and Colleen Dalicandro at 1213 Frank Ave. for $141,000. James Krajacic to Jeremy Lee Overmyer at 17 and
1/2
Magee Ave. for $81,500. Miranda Lynn Hertzog to Vincent and Janice Altieri at 2 S 16th St. for $2,971 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $34,877) by sheriff’s deed.
LATROBE
David Bates to Nationwide Community Revitalization LLC at 227 Avenue A for $9,000. Timothy Stump to Darlene Schmucker at 21 E Harrison Ave. for $30,000. William Henry Busch to Trista Eicher at 164 Easy St. for $182,000. Cynthia Baltzer to Thomas and Kayla Jackson at 708 James St. for $195,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Michael Simons to Marie Jane Stiles at 109 Oakview Drive for $270,000. Ronald Ferri to Jeffrey Bee Jr. and Traci Bee at 518 Pebble Ln for $149,900. Kevin Zitnay to Ann Estok at 2751 State Route 711 for $365,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Irene Karrs to Keith Orkis at 820 Brady St. for $75,000. Andrea Kush trustee to Christopher and Alycia Zilka at 630 Cleveland Drive for $155,000. Margaret Ruediger to Louise Ruediger at 390 Donnell Road for $112,000. William Campbell to Donald Ryan at 197 Fairhaven Drive Apt 105 for $80,000. Todd Campbell to Donald Ryan at 195 Fairhaven Drive Apt 110 for $80,000. Andrew Kish to Donald Ryan at 304 Harding St. for $95,000. Eleanor Moret to Keith Orkis at 4000 Wilks Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $10,325).
MANOR
Matthew Keibler to Amit and Tina Kaura at 2016 Stone Bridge Ct for $750,000.
MONESSEN
First Choice Home Improvements LLC to Shaylee Teegarden at 1419 Arlington St. for $127,000. Estate of Mary Alice Stinogle to Roy Stinogle trustee and Nancy Milinovich trustee at 1123 Athalia Ave. for $100,792. Christopher James Povich to Power Playaz Investment Group LLC at 322 Delaware St. for $10,000. Estate of Karen Katsuleres to Tracy Span at 1221 Dover Ave. for $129,999. Itama Development Associates L.P. to Lifeswork of Western PA at 19 Eastgate for $385,000. Estate of Adina Domenica Mancini to Justin and Selena Imbrescia at 9 Lee Drive for $153,000. Stephen Nefferdorf to Romano Key Property Tr at 657 McMahon Ave. for $1,754 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $51,707) by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Margaret Jean Evans to Got Cleaner LLC at 125 Pacific Blvd. for $25,000. Estate of Betty Yonko to Karen Pikovsky at 77 Pennsylvania Blvd. for $97,000. Crystal Reader to James Hughes at 1276 Rosecrest Ave. for $89,900.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Estate of Diane Bechtold to James Sarver and Haley Brothers at 697 Park Ave. for $147,000. Brian Grace to Melody Carney at 115 S Church St. for $150,000. Terry Erwin Jr. to Robert and Barbara Conn at 1010 W Washington St. for $40,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Estate of Rose A Legas Kitta to Robert Dale King Jr. at 333 Alice Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $79,325). Bernard Homulka to Richard and Julie Smith at 67 Fitch Ln for $146,000. Mina Crusan to Richard Ahlborn at 155-167 Hecla Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $1,057). Sandra Rae Anderson to Richard Ahlborn at 155-167 Hecla Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $1,057). Mary Jean Chedrick to Richard Ahlborn at 155-167 Hecla Road for $1,500. HMS Development LLC to Barron & Hutchinson Development LLC at 6851 Low St. for $15,000. John Toohey to Paul and Jeanne Toohey at 749 N Church St. for $250,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Apex Bank to David Ren and Jenny Zhang at 5131 Cline Hollow Road for $550,000. Estate of James Robert Blair to Dina Brenci at 3000 Heider Ln for $139,000. Robert Rusnak to Vamsi Krushna and Praneeta Codadu at 6414 Lindsey Ln for $247,750. Robert Stallard to George Harding Jr. and Rita Harding at 404 Revere Ln for $300,000. Victoria Howard to Mark Kaforey trustee at 4978 S. School Road for $565,000. Jean Hoover to Christian and Natalie Kesterke at 4288 Trouthaven Drive for $405,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Charles Swanger to Michael Gingery Jr. and Hannah Gingery at 413 Vogel Drive for $139,900.
NEW STANTON
Wilbur Bussard to Nicholas Bussard at 101 Sewickley St. for $70,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Thomas Whitaker to Richard and Patricia Straw at 730 Adele Drive for $382,000. Estate of Leo Kimmerle to Kingdom Properties South Florida Inc. at 309 Bethel Road for $145,000. Ricky Geddes to Kevin and Molly Labby at 520 Daily Drive for $335,000. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 7001 Gio Drive for $91,500. Thomas Kerber to Knights Landing Inc. at Guffey Road for $1,000,000. Knox Development LLC to Sean and Katelyn O’Connor at 2143 Haflinger Drive for $435,900. James Strong to Shon and Denise Harrity at 560 Harding St. for $145,000. Henry Coles to Steven and Lisa Jo Socrates at 12860 Stanyard Ln for $65,000. James Laffey to Robert Nathaniel Brown at 12741 Thoroughbred Drive for $375,000. Alta Investments LLC to Jacob Alan Craze at 8601 Walnut St. for $103,500. Darryl Butler to John and Loren Casale at 780 Westminster Drive for $604,900.
OKLAHOMA
MJ Garda Group LLC to Adam Lee Lion at 177-179 Thorn St. for $85,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Blackthorn Investors LLC to Bedrock Developers LLC at 1044 Blackthorne Drive for $42,500. Blackthorn Investors LLC to Gary and Letitia McKeown at 1042 Blackthorne Drive 4727 for $60,000. Edward Schmidt to Timothy and Mila Cortazzo at 2086 Boquet Road for $78,204. Zachary Davison to Jonathan and Hanna Newlin at 37 Concord Drive for $205,000. Mark Drango to Aaron and Erin Simonds at 1003 Deveron Ct for $450,000. Joshua Edmiston to Brian Evangeliste at 1172 Dry Dam Road for $120,000. Estate of Edwin Larson to Logan Watters at 305 Hemlock Road for $200,000. Lawrence Roney to Shannon Roney at 434 Hemlock Road for $15,000. Harold Sanner to Thomas and Glenda Washburn at 3036 Ironwood Cir for $259,900. John Connelly to Corey Kunkle at 47 Martha Ave. for $175,000. 11th Avenue LLC to Weaver Investments Inc. at 1101 Pontiac Ct for $675,000. Patrick Carl to Brett Johns at 56 Regola Drive for $295,000. Paul Malignaggi to Brian Laraway at 4028 Route 130 for $45,000. Michelle Ginley to Rebecca Lynn Kusinsky at 3389 State Route 130 for $168,000. Robert Loughner to Joseph Hudock at 3003 Turk St. for $166,000. NVR Inc. to Albert Majiros II and Alicia Majiros at 7006 Turnberry Ln for $330,330. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1052 Wedgewood Drive for $73,844.
ROSTRAVER
Maronda Homes LLC to Lance Robert and Emily Mae Roan at 120 Azalea Cir for $306,789. Dianne Jones to Mark and Evelyn Druciak at 6238 Highview Drive for $236,000. Ralph Hollick to 302 Short Street Inc. at 202 Johnson Ave. for $129,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Adam Spitznagel at 324 Lynn Road for $90,000. Bellevue Partn. L.P. to Har Land & Seed LLC at Plaza Drive for $10,000. Donald Kite to Melissa Shushok at 4916 S. State Route 51 for $135,900. Joshua Little to Renuka Uprety at 182 Valley View Drive for $340,000. Joseph Gorsic to Charles Emerson and Tammy Redfield at 420 Vernon Drive for $725,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Estate of John Francis Dougherty Jr. to Philip and Linda Hoschar at 1547 N. Route 819 for $4,000. Estate of Leonora Kepple to RML Properties LLC at 138 Quarry Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $1,161). Brian Deakin to Dominic Pasqualino and Angela Jackson at 3013 State Route 819 for $96,000. Pristine Ground Co. LLC to John and Debra Shelapinsky at 2104 Totteridge Drive for $75,000.
SCOTTDALE
William Michael Cosalter to Brittany Crail at 720 George St. for $224,500.
SEWICKLEY
Estate of David Beddick to Connor Evans at 53 Sixth St. for $90,000. Philip Ivkovich to David and Renee Brutsche at 2377 Mars Hill Road for $60,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Estate of Vincent Mirigliano to Michael and Ramona Diehl at 1217 Broad St. for $16,000. Estate of Richard Iezzi to Robert Bartchy at 1631 Broad St. for $21,500. Brian Brinkerhoff to Segavepo LLC at 100 Holly Hill Drive for $220,000. Norman Glantz to Jeremy Lee Overmyer at 308-310 Sheridan Ave. for $95,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
John Vincent Gresh to Joshua Luciani and Stephenie Smith at 113 Post Office Road for $45,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Ralph Zerweck to R Thomas DiGenova at 611 Alexander Ave. for $73,200. Edwin Truxal to Dennis and Valerie Hammack at 631 Foster St. for $200,000.
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP
Klayton Hawkins to Thomas Gross at 356 Furnace Ln for $125,000.
TRAFFORD
Alta Investments LLC to Ryan Charles Prosowski at 115 and 1/2
Brinton Ave. for $150,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Esther Glasser trustee to Nicole Lynn Ludwig at 156 Johnson Road for $50,000. Carol Patterson to William and Jennifer Douglas at 645 Youngstown Ridge Road for $420,000.
WASHINGTON
Robert Temple to Howard and Bonita Rittko at 764 Grange Drive for $230,000. Joshua Miller to Ronald Raymond McClelland Jr. at 1178 Pine Run Road for $104,000. Lisa Canaan to Steven and Lauren Kirk at 1010 Shaner Acres Drive for $245,000. John Stokes III to Michael Steven Gage at 698 State Route 380 for $150,000. Randy Wallace to Santiago Properties Inc. at 1900 Washington Road for $65,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
Timothy James Rua to James Daniel Hamilton at 101 First Ave. for $17,000.
WEST NEWTON
Colten Horvat to Joseph and Kathleen Lucke at 1016 Howard St. for $150,000.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.