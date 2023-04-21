COOK
Karen S Little to Philip Niton at 195 Hauger Hood Road for $350,000. Donald Stiffler Jr. to Dylan Austin and Brianna McKlveen at 1679 State Route 711 for $116,600. DELMONT
James Watson to Cagan Sevinc at 128 Barrington Road for $273,900.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Estate of Michael Hill Jr. to Rosalie Jane Bell and Maria Elaine Soohey at 180 Brinker St. for $100,000. Thomas McClelland to John and Dolores Kostelnik at 141 Kingston Club Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $1,039). Joseph Havrilla to Loren and Dorae Porreca Means at 2345 Sandy Ave. for $47,000. Estate of Ralph Smith to Dawn Smith at 1301 State Route 217 for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $6,000). Mary Waxter to Bryce Henry at 1000 W Fourth Ave. for $54,900.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
William Steele III to James Horan trustee at 141 Hundred Acre Woods Ln for $200,000. William Steele II to Frank Artuso at 227 S. Deer Fern Drive for $95,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON
Farley Kalp to Matthew Nelson at 911 Maple St. for $138,300.
EXPORT
Aaron Kennison to Austin Sipolino at 2891 Italy Road for $250,000.
FAIRFIELD
Benjamin Gergely to Jessica Cameron at 122 Fairfield Road for $149,000.
GREENSBURG
Frank Lehman III to Mark Kratochvil and Julia Forsman at 1033 New London Drive for $255,000.
HEMPFIELD
Jonathan Estes to Brian and Kimberly Hess at 305 Alicia Ct for $470,000. Derek Gongaware to Kendrick Ferrell at 110 Armbrust Road for $9,000. Zechariah Kruger to James Clark and Kelley N Bruck Murrell at 250 Beaver Road for $279,000. Melissa Royer to Michael Yamrick Jr. and Cassie Yamrick at 813 Clearfield Drive for $265,000. Achieva Support to Economic Growth Connection Westmoreland at 316 Donohoe Road for $1,800,000. Susan L Madatic Malik to ELL Investments LLC at 8030 Gladstone Drive for $31,650 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $36,997) by sheriff’s deed. Joan Donofrio to David and Christine Beach at 1303 Hunt Club Drive for $325,000. Estate of Jerry Dean Felton to John Farkasovsky III and Tonya Kistner at 1090 Mechling Road for $286,000. Mary Jane Elias to Lisa Mahoney at 236-238 New Row St. for $79,900. William Newman MD to Petnuch Land Management LLC at 259 Old Route 30 Ste C for $277,000. Heather Patton Csuhta to Ryan and Jennifer Sisko at 229 Partridge Drive for $256,500. Jodaron Realty LLC to Collin Joel and April Simpson Hill at 3063 Ravenwood Drive for $160,000. Margaret Makar to Brian William Camp and Alisha Giannattasio Dillman at 11 Seneca Drive for $205,000.
JEANNETTE
Jeannette Fire Dept Relief Assn. to Checko Properties LLC at 800 Clay Ave. for $55,000. Central Westmoreland Habitat Humanity In to Allan Beech at 9 Orange Ave. for $50,000. M & P Refinishing GP to Kenneth Kerlin at 212-214 S Fifth St. for $44,000. Ronald Tyrone Grace Jr. to Shanice Saunders at 409 S Fifth St. for $36,360.
LATROBE
Robert Rockwell to Daniel Szymanski at 15 Cedar St. for $150,000. Michael Payne to Enyap LLC at 205 W Harrison Ave. for $638,693.
LIGONIER
Moseye Properties LLC to Romans Pizzeria LLC at 138 W Main St. for $275,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Dominick Tommarello to Gene and Christine Pluto at 133 Hudock Road OG for $35,000. LandServant Properties LLC to Shawn Miller at 1216 Orchard Ln for $96,000. Estate of Steven Stanislav Jr. to Richard Heggie at Route 711 for $25,000.
LOWER BURRELL
David Zott to Dane Woyt and Rebecca Piazza at 128 Jefferson Drive for $240,000.
337 Lower Burrell LLC to 27 Round Lake Realty LLC at 3200 Oregon Drive for $4,330,000.
Estate of James Yannuzzi to David Higgins and Alyssa Debonis at 2757 Valleyview Drive for $175,000.
MONESSEN
Logan Coyne to Ruth Ann Free at 15 Overhill Drive for $138,000.
Kevin Armstrong to George and Vicki Ross at 910 Rostraver St. for $17,500.
John DeMarco to Dedurde Real Estate Holdings LLC at 603 Schoonmaker Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $145,985).
MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Traci Stairs to Shane Vecchio and Lindsay Nicole Himes at 225 Orchard Hill Drive for $169,900. Estate of Nellie Ann Costabile to Jeffrey Phillips and Alexis Fleming at 106 S Diamond St. for $134,900.
MURRYSVILLE
Hillstone Village Development L.P. to Thomas and Margaret Kibel trustee at 1111 Clubhouse Ct for $529,250. Michael Rathburn to Stephen and Ashley Anne Zahorchak at 4880 Cole Road for $410,000. PHJ Properties LLC to Mark and Patricia Rodman at 3255 Evergreen Drive for $195,000. Barrington Heights LLC to Santosh and Vijeta Prasad at 4099 Fernhurst Ct for $139,900. Dawn R Anchors Jacobs to Erik Hollis Wynn and Christobel Noreen Graven at 4716 Mill Stream Ct for $250,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Estate of Norma Elias to David and Shelley Bonk at 1703 Sherman Ave. for $84,500.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
John Morigi to Valdiserris Bakery LLC at 513 Broad Ave. for $34,000. Tara Johnson to Rebecca Fronzaglio at 426 Jones St. for $175,000. Melfin Francis Walkush Jr. trustee to Keith Gomez and Nicole Marie Armstrong at 805 Washington St. for $170,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON
Kenneth Seibert to Gabriel Peters at 1330 Second St. for $72,500. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 6470 &6335 Antonio Drive for $196,000. Joseph Certo to Nicholas and Amanda Nagle at 12411 Carmichael Cir for $640,000. Thomas Fox to Joshua Mackin and Gabriella Medina at 14536 Chris Drive for $200,000. Jennifer Cella to Jim Cella at 2040 Guffey Road for $165,000.
NORTH IRWIN
Biker Rehab LLC to Tristan Kulow at 20 Second St. for $195,000.
Richard Grace Jr. to Samuel and Anika Shumway at 23 Webster Ave. for $145,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 6000-6006 Lampl Ln for $173,332. Eric Guest to Lawrence and Marisa Boyle at 106 Painter St. for $248,000. Laura Land Co. L.P. to Weaver Development Inc. at 1000 Pontiac Ct for $162,400. Lee Krug to Aaron Michael and Stephanie Danielle Yoder at 1105 Redoak Drive for $38,550. Thomas Lewandoski to Francis Manza and Paige Weaverling at 3480 Route 130 for $233,710. ROSTRAVER
Estate of Brian Dolfi to Steven Shamitko and Joyce Marie Anderson at 623 Hamilton Ave. for $105,000. Maronda Homes LLC to Veronica L Ward Pierce at 2072 Lake View Drive for $299,900. Kelly A Ross Amos to Robert Semulks II and Carissa Caviris at 395 W Spring Grove Blvd. for $415,000.
SALEM
Totteridge Properties LLC to Ricciuti Enterprise Inc. at 2031-2033 E. Chipperfield Way for $170,000. Totteridge Properties LLC to Ricciuti Enterprise Inc. at 117B Micklefield Ln for $110,000.
SEWICKLEY
Joseph Eori to MSPW Real Estate Holdings LLC at Almond St. for $120,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON
Jeffrey Means to Jared Basinger at 166 Lucas Pipeline Road for $60,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Trevor Turin to Eric and Kristin Adams at 609 Oakland Ave. for $148,000. Scott Murphy to Garret and Marilyn Lipecky at 529 Weaver St. for $57,500.
SUTERSVILLE
Erik Hann to Janet Nuttall at 720 First St. for $139,900.
TRAFFORD
Edwards Family Partn. L.P. to Gwendolyn Buckley at 513-515 Cavitt Ave. for $55,000. UNITY
Donna Hohider trustee to John Hanna at 70 Quail Run for $407,000. Estate of Ronald Spicher to Paul Kondrich at 648 Rachelle Ct for $400,000. John Forman to Adrian Rossi at Youngstown Ridge Road for $25,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Estate of Dennis Ray Suhre to Jeffrey Pierce and Michelle McCracken at 261-300 Oaklake Road for $85,000.
Estate of Gloria Bolt to Joshua and Crystal Beam at 300 Whitten Hollow Road for $172,500.
VANDERGRIFT
Vandergrift Development 221 LLC to Total Development Roofing Inc. at 221-225 Longfellow St. for $124,000.
WASHINGTON
Estate of Edwardine Elizabeth Saul to Jeffrey Tqawinski and Susie Horning at 531 Sportsman Drive for $210,000.
Estate of Erma Lee Kunkle to Neil Patrick Stiffler at Watt Road for $5,000.
