WESTMORELAND COUNTY
ALLEGHENY
Matthew Nasetka to Rhea Senko at 59 Dewey Aly for $120,000.
Brian Dorn to Nia Bash at 136 Elder St. for $125,000.
Gene Jazwinski to Tyler Tumulty at 497 Joyce St. for $186,000.
Estate of Martha Kane to Mercedez Toth at 627 Pine Run Road for $199,500.
Estate of Anastasia Caplanes to Brian and Felecia Dorn at 765 William Drive for $210,000.
ARNOLD
Tyler Wassel to Cali Semprevivo at 1710 Ridge Ave. for $72,500.
COOK
Darin Dressel to Steven and Courtney Perry at 1690 State Route 381 for $135,000.
DELMONT
Rudolph Kobosky to Charles and Jennifer Breitsman at 145 Stotler Drive for $250,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Shahid Ahmad Kathuria to Jennifer Ricciardelli and Jason Lapay at 127 Bergman Road for $50,000.
Estate of George Dale McCann to C&PT Enterprises LLC at 2150 Lincoln Ave. for $4,000.
David Kontor to Ryan and Mackenzie Sendro at 1614 Longview Drive for $52,900.
Donald Connor to Martin Meyers Jr. at 158 Peanut St. for $107,000.
Estate of Dorothy Dablock to Karen Lohr at Pizza Barn Road for $175,000.
Joanne Anderson to Edward McConnell at Route 22 for $95,000.
James Thomas Jr. to Charles Calvin Holt III and Amanda Jane Holt at 547 Sunview Cir for $198,665.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Barbara Desiderio to Joshua and Sarah Chapman at 116 Amanda Ln for $116,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON
Daniel Boring Jr. to Patrick Mosley at 500 Bessemer Road for $71,000.
EAST VANDERGRIFT
GTZ Properties LLC to Megan Pelican at 234 Kennedy Ave. for $43,000.
Patricia Tarosky to Skye Azzarone and John Robert Cuffia at 213 Quay St. for $89,900.
FAIRFIELD
Peter McCormick to Leonard Baird at Graveyard Hill Road for $7,000.
GREENSBURG
Christopher Corrallo to Evan Ott and Amanda Zegarelli at 15 Forest Ave. for $215,500.
Red Rose Holding L.P. to Kaylee Gerhard at 517 Mt. Pleasant St. for $115,000.
Patricia Baughman to Kaitee Robertson at 623 Mt. Pleasant St. for $43,000.
Amanda List to Garret Christopher and Marysa Hazlett at 529 Vine St. for $205,000.
Philip Petrella to Fernando Amaya at 23 Waverly Drive for $84,700.
HEMPFIELD
Samuel Grosel to Dale Scott and Diann Repasky at Harold St. for $79,000.
Vincent Pecora to William Scalise at 830 Linmore Drive for $28,000.
Donna Patterson to Vincent Schmitt at 226 Maryland Ave. for $134,900.
Raymond Wilcosky to Joseph Markovich Jr. at 243 Westland Drive for $210,000.
David Pratt to Gregory Hough at 213 Wyoming St. for $236,500.
IRWIN
Jack Shuster to William and Shannon Cecchetti at 640 Wyandotte St. for $150,000.
JEANNETTE
Audrey Riggs to Segundo Manuel Chuqui Espinoza at 714 Arlington Ave. for $100,000.
Ronald Boehme to DJM Homes LLC at 102 Good St. for $20,000.
T&B 21 LLC to SFR3 050 LLC at 411 N Third St. for $29,900.
Richard Paul Sanner to Rinald and Patricia Hoffecker at 903 N Third St. for $98,000.
Mike Gebadlo to Stacey Salinas at 910 Scott Ave. for $88,000.
LATROBE
Estate of Mary Cline to Iantha Bethany Knopp at 133 Braddock Drive for $119,900.
Estate of Sophie McIntyre to Clinton and Stacey Carr at 19 E First Ave. for $24,000.
Dempsey And Sons LLC to Zachary Cromie and Courtney Dugan at 327 Spruce St. for $141,000.
Lisa Kurek to Andrew Scott at 333 Washington St. for $85,000.
Estate of Andrew Keefe to Sandra Pavlik at 2022 Watkins Ave. for $131,000.
LIGONIER
Sandra Mellon to Michael Thomas and Jeanne Doel Kane at 211 N Walnut St. for $55,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
The Borough Of Ligonier to Alexander Dick at Nature Run Road for $320,250.
LOWER BURRELL
Timothy Zell to Coremax Investments LLC at 425 Chicago Ave. for $15,000.
Central Penn Capital Investment LLC to Nathan Shaw at 218 Donnell Road for $159,000.
MADISON
Estate of Donald Wise to Christopher Kustra at 281 Main St. for $80,000.
MONESSEN
Robert Span trustee to David Riley at 112 Donner Ave. for $1,500.
J & R Real Estate Holdings LLC to Deborah Jean Bateman at 210 Luce Ave. for $30,000.
Arnold Sales and Rentals LLC to Herbert Sheppard at 1129 McMahon Ave. for $4,000.
Estate of Antoinette Roman to James and Jeannie Pratt at 367 Ridge Ave. for $160,000.
Raymond Marmie to Emma and David Weis at 25 Schell Ave. for $130,000.
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Merritt Cramer to RSC Development LLC at 241 E Main for $105,000.
Scott Heffern to Adam Deflorio at 506 Hecla Road for $175,000.
Leann Allen to Felix Krynicky and Abby McCracken at 212 Holly Place Road for $209,000.
Edwin Schmitz to Daniel Moore at 104 Lilac Ln for $159,900.
Jeffrey Logan to Cain’s Property Rentals LLC at 105 Plank Road for $20,000.
MURRYSVILLE
William Ferri to John and Stacey Leech at 3187 Beverly Ct for $450,000.
Maggie Tsai to Sean Gallagher at 3352 Fawnway Drive for $234,000.
Cheyne Brooks to Greg Schmitt Jr. at 5001 Franklin St. for $169,000.
Derek Klepsky to Nicole Sacca and John Abraham Izzo at 5283 Lakemont Ct for $850,000.
Charlton Zerebnick to Jake and Lauren Brennan at 3321 Macintyre Drive for $320,000.
Rita Power to Shane Eichinger at 3303 N Hills Road for $175,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
John Zavadak to John David Potts at 2394 Seventh St. for $135,000.
Hue Thi Bui to Lae Dean Cannon at 728 Caldwell Ave. for $140,000.
Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency to From House To Home at 1140 Constitution Blvd. for $21,500.
Robert Kiehl Jr. to Burton James Fry Jr. and Kelsey Fry at 448 Craigdell Road for $149,900.
Estate of Nadine McFeely to Robert Schaub at 179 Edward St. for $199,000.
Estate of James Bouramas to Tristan Brice Emerick at 269 Highland Ave. for $140,000.
Alfred Puhalla to Kevin and Renee Flaherty at 1033 Manor Road for $149,500.
William Encisco to Leann Bell at 444 Pershing Drive for $197,000.
NEW STANTON
Broadview Estates L.P. to Maronda Homes LLC at 266 Broadview Road for $65,750.
NORTH HUNTINGDON
Jeffrey Denobile to Jeffrey Weitzel and Susan Wiegand at 11011 Bluebird Drive for $120,000.
Justin Sherbondy to Megan Schaffer at 9841 Deerfield Drive for $165,000.
Michael Schmondiuk to Robert Keys Jr. at 220 Edwin Drive for $245,000.
NVR Inc. to Amy Lou Lenzi and William John Miller at 7049 Gio Drive for $480,420.
Janet Dreher trustee to Adam and Amber Gogets at 10169 Harrison Ave. for $182,000.
Estate of John Myers to Sarah Lynn Jordan at 13919 Lincoln Way for $45,000.
David Richey to Sharon Rizzo at 1000 Meadow Road for $20,000.
RNRJ Properties LLC to Joseph Gombita at 2019 Northview Drive for $128,000.
Raymond Beech to John and Erika Giran at 14090 Oakview Drive for $240,000.
Robert Frechione to Logan Francis at 685 Pettigrew Road for $199,900.
RWS Land Co. Inc. to James Vincent and Phyllis Jean Yerace at 9143 Riley Way for $362,900.
Carl Esposito to Katherine Hartman and Ryan Matthew Reitz at 2780 Turner Valley Road for $260,000.
Matthew Easly to BZ Real Estate LLC at 2031 Warren Ave. for $135,000.
KRC Real Estate L.P. to One Way Properties LLC at 4537 Western Ave. for $140,000.
PENN BOROUGH
Lisa Campomizzi to DJM Homes LLC at 407 Victor St. for $45,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1091 Blackthorne Drive for $101,000.
Estate of Virginia Rubright to Amazingly Goods LLC at 1128 Harrison City Export Road for $78,000.
Freedom Mortgage to Bojan and Christine Martinovich at 38 Janette Cir for $250,000.
NVR Inc. to Nadezda Anatolyevna Stepicheva and Anton Charniauski at 1003 Lynx Ct for $482,720.
Lynn Julian to Paul and Kristine Fischerkeller at 2005 St. Andrews Ct for $372,500.
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1051 Wedgewood Drive for $73,844.
ROSTRAVER
Michael McKenna to Craig Jones at 117 Price St. for $170,000.
SALEM
Derrick Haines to Samantha Withrow at 11 Hilltop Road for $130,000.
Carol Fruscella to Nathan and Amy Boggs at Route 819 for $105,000.
Estate of Chad Alan Barrowcliff to Zachary Edward Bluming and Katlyn Sue Robl at 430 Trees Mills Road for $159,600.
SCOTTDALE
Toni Lee Shiery to Vision Real Estate Holdings LLC at 514 Eleanor Ave. for $45,000.
Corine Holley to Willard Firestone at 935 Pittsburgh St. for $190,000.
SEWICKLEY
Joseph Eori to Jason Paul and Nicole Michelle Bowers at 1356 Mars Hill Road for $185,000.
William Sykes to Sujan Kunwar at 524 Scott Haven Road for $180,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Rita White to Walter and Marelyn Gross at 634 Stanton St. for $109,500.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON
Dynamo Energy LLC to Max Environmental Technologies Inc. at 230 Max Ln OG for $240,610.
Joan Carr trustee to Nicholas Lenhart and Elyse McLaughlin at 237 Mendon Road for $90,000.
Passavant Memorial Homes to Karl and Katherine Troetschel at 104 Mt. Pleasant Road for $200,000.
Norma Manns trustee to Robert and Joann Manns at 298 Rolling Hills Road for $1,800.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Allegro Real Estate Services LLC to Kristina Shean at 421 Alexander Ave. for $134,600.
TRAFFORD
Patricia Milko to Edward Forrest Urenda at 649 Sixth St. for $141,900.
PNC Bank NA to Pecora Properties LLC at 529 Duquesne Ave. for $38,750.
Robart Mason to Kurt Naletko and Angela Davia at 423 Fairmont Ave. for $149,900.
UNITY
Estate of C. Suzanne Demoise to Walter and Nicole Vaca at 3008 Ben Venue Drive for $274,000.
Edward Stas to Tiffany Leighty at 488 Charles Houck Road for $150,000.
Benjamin Gamble to Madison Eliabeth Gruss at 1225 Scenic Drive for $177,000.
UPPER BURRELL
Kurt Lipniskis to Mildred and Kurt Jerez at 441 Hillview Drive for $15,000.
SIP Pittsburgh LLC to 400 Hunt Valley Rd Owner LLC at 400 Hunt Valley Road for $26,070,300.
VANDERGRIFT
Linda Gapinski to Michael and Rebecca Conner at 934 Cooper St. for $62,500.
Angela Bennardo to Scott and Heather Miller at 509 Hancock Ave. for $115,000.
Thomas Gourley to Ronald Sturgill and Louis Lorenz Jr. at 157 Jefferson Ave. for $27,500.
WASHINGTON
USIP III New Kensington LLC to 621 Hunt Valley Cir Owner LLC at 621 Hunt Valley Cir for $9,121,600.
Mark Palla to Nick and Sara Milisits at 339 Jackson Drive for $315,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
B Nee Investment Properties LLC to Michael and Amanda Puskar at 1617 Main St. for $225,000.
WEST NEWTON
Daniel Smith to Michael Schompert at 408 Mallard St. for $35,000.
DR Korber Properties LLC to Galina Chaykina at 307 N Second St. for $188,000.
Sean Anderson to Matthew Scott Bolen and Cassandra Christian at 219 S. Seventh St. for $125,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Lynnette Kinter to Tyler Roth and Ashley Shots at 606 Helman St. for $155,000.
