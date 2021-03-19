ALLEGHENY
Mary Catherine Davis to Jeremi Gregory at 210 Argyle Drive for $199,900.
ARNOLD
Jay Folse to Turnkey Investments LLC at 1532 Fourth Ave. for $9,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Jennifer Legars to James Thomas and Bethany Sanders at 184 Main St. for $129,900. Estate of Phyllis Orr to Jeffrey Balles at 4926 Route 819 for $15,000.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Southpaw Property LLC to Jon and Nicole LaVale at 1216 Bethel Church Road for $262,000. Andrew Grace to Carnegie Institute at 131 Johnsons Ln for $45,000. Dennis Bennett to Adam and Rebecca Peters at 241 Tall Trees Ln for $950,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Surpass Real Estate to Karen Elizabeth Vantasssel at 220 Tenth St. for $143,100. Beth Ulatsky to Russell Luther at 2147 Harrison Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $54,478). Walter Lute to John and Lori Shaffer at 916 Industrial Blvd. for $85,000. Michael Porembka to Seth and Brittany Stinson at 807 Plateau Ct for $289,900. Joyce Hudson to Larry and Linda Wilders at 916 Summerview Ln for $185,000. Cynthia Barbour to James Thomas at 777 Victoria Way for $54,900.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Kenneth Friedline to William Steele II and William Steele III at Hundred Acre Woods Ln for $40,000. Ray White to Rock C LLC at Rock Canyon Road for $24,350.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Green House Group LLC to Linden Tree Properties LLC at 712 Keefer Ln for $20,000. Estate of Joan Miller to Jeffrey Keffer at 2021 SR 981 for $55,000. Jeremy Keen et al. to Thomas and Marcella Marhefka at 173 Wyndfield Drive for $40,000.
EXPORT
Robert Seaman to Kotwica Holdings LLC at 5763 Lincoln Ave. for $37,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Roger Elam to Rosalind Carlyn at 103 Center St. for $8,000. Ronald Kacik to Robert and Paula Cooper at 124 Firetower Road for $399,900.
GREENSBURG
Paul Barron to Anthony and Marie Liotta at 1007 Evergreen Ave. for $164,900. Timothy Straka to Timothy Straka at 372 Stark Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $70,000).
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Caryl Jean Kline to Cory and Jaclyn Manley at 223 Bashforth Drive for $150,000. Robert Plisko to Daniel and Jennifer Michelle Clark at 535 Brunswick Drive for $278,000. Estate of Emily Kelly to Alexander and Heather Pieniadz at 26 Corbett Drive for $96,000. Thomas Kirsch to Karen Wise at 1367 Denton St. for $222,000. Claudia Harbaugh to Martin Gallagher and Charlotte Ciotti at 3 Equine Drive for $90,000. Paul Thornton to Derek Wayne Kaser at 5 Fleetwood Drive for $205,000. Estate of Thomas Aikens Jr. to Elizabeth Hamilton and Benjamin Aikens at 703 Harvey Ave. Rear for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $29,518). Roberta Winwood to Jon and Kelly Winwood at 296 Lancewood Pl for $360,000. Pittsburgh Lincoln Place LLC to HMRT/CSIM Lincoln Place Owner LLC at 2000-2014 Lincoln Place for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $5,000,000). Jon Lavale to Justin Albright and Amanda Bolden at 122 Manchester Drive for $215,000. Rita Fink to Jose and Andreya Alvarado DeCastro at 551 Newport Drive for $117,500. Barbara Ann Martinelli to Norman and Esther Johnson at 112 Pin Oak Ln for $231,000. Imran Idrees to Robert and Ann Queale at 3118 Ravenwood Drive for $192,500. Barbara Scott to Redstone Presbyterian SeniorCare at 707 Redmont Place for $110,550. Gretchen Cramer to Brad Fields at 1160 Rosedale Drive for $173,000. Patricia Metro to Brett Michael May and Wendy Elizabeth Beck at 2331 Skidmore Road for $174,000. Joanne Sickeler to Michael and Sandra O’Malley at 6085 Triple Crown Cir for $290,000.
JEANNETTE
Michael Wilson to The Metal ORDs LLC at 513-515 Clay Ave. for $42,500. Linda Calisti to Jeannette City at 606-608 Clay Ave. for $1,400 by sheriff’s deed. John Stevens to Westmoreland Real Estate Holdings LLC at 19 Magee Ave. for $1,192 by sheriff’s deed. Jason Veverka to Mark Rain at 116 N Fourth St. for $44,900.
LATROBE
Richard Hugo II to Daniel Blystone at 109 Ave. A for $85,000. Central Penn Capital Management LLC to Charles Gray and Autumn Harper at 143 College Ln for $129,900. Joshua Ley to Paul Crum at 319 Debora Drive for $200,000. John Bangor to Kurt Washnock at 342 McKinley Ave. for $125,000.
LIGONIER BOROUGH
JC Horrell Builder Inc. to Paul and Shirley Dominic at 241 Bunger St. for $290,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Robert Taylor to US Timber & Land Auctions LLC at 205 Baltic Road for $2,137 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $34,717) by sheriff’s deed. Matthew Strano to Mark and Kelly Golden Lynch at 728 Hillside Ave. for $10,000. Nancy Matrunics to Chelsea Walker and Matt Patterson at 445 Matson Road for $180,000. Frank Paul Airgood to USA Timber & Land Auctions LLC at 123 Stump Jumper Ln for $4,100.
LOWER BURRELL
Brook Brocious to Erin Gilboy at 2874 Hastings Ave. for $202,000. Roberta Eberhardt to Dixon Lightcap II and Roberta Eberhardt at 2862 Leechburg Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $57,984). Kenneth Putzlocker to Robert Bell III and Jody Bell at 156 MacBeth Drive for $234,900.
LOYALHANNA
Gertrude Bankosh to Jessica Bankosh at 134 Elrico St. for $75,000. Charles Kristman to Chelsea Bakes at 108 Louise St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $38,150).
MONESSEN
Jill Teis to Matthew Geis and Jennifer Kucera at 7 Columbus Drive for $72,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Cynthia Brant et al. to Sarah Wright at 11 College Ave. for $76,000. Kaye Balko to Kevin Trout and James Lucas at 101 S Shupe St. for $45,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Lynn Moyer to Michael Zipparo at 889 Claypike Road for $378,000. Charles Vorum to Michael Blaesser at 314 Crestview Drive for $105,000. LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Betty Barron at 188 Dutch Hill Road for $45,001. Norma Brodak to Kenneth and Lori Brodak at 371 Mt. Joy Road for $25,400. J. James Popella to Alquin Heinnickle III and Teresa Heinnickle at 2105 Mt. Pleasant Road for $1,287,500. Keybank NA to Camillachi LLC at 3894 Route 981 for $176,700. Anthony Martin to Michael and Jade Predajna at 3329 SR 981 for $55,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Justin Lieb to Christopher and Elaina Mae Jada at 4305 Bulltown Road for $300,250. Jack Iacoboni to Lorena Dawn Ellson at 302 Georgetown Ln for $227,500. J. Scott Lally to Patrick Gowaty at 327 Nature Trail Ln for $150,000. Estate of Anne Carol Boumbouras to George Just at 365 Nature Trail Ln for $129,000. Daniel Smith to Bethany Plowman at 6930 Spring Valley Ln for $155,500.
NEW ALEXANDRIA BOROUGH
Lawrence Bittner to Primo Rentals LLC at 217 W Main St. for $83,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Kathleen Bogin to Mark Woyt at 1625 Seventh St. for $14,000. Beverly Kardos et al. to Benjamin Hamlin and Erica Follette at 717 Campbell Ave. for $139,000. Miranda Shoemaker to Heidi Ann Seitzinger at 401 Vernon St. for $130,000. Bryan McNutt to D’Yolf Properties LLC at 1330 Woodmont Ave. for $31,000.
NEW STANTON
Andrew Mulheren to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. at 123 Edgewood Drive for $260,000. Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Thomas DiStefano Jr. and Crystal DiStefano at 123 Edgewood Drive for $260,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Timothy Howard to Luis Barcelo at 312 Broad Ave. for $150,000.
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Marsha Kudrick to Michael Zigarovich at 9150 Broadway Ave. for $20,000. Herbert Bressler to Randy and Lindsey Burger at 820 Castleview Drive for $250,000. Estate of Joanne McAndrews to Kevin and Jodi Schade at 160 Charles Drive for $278,500. Betty Gongaware trustee to James and Margie Ramsey at Clay Pike for $2,000. Roni Ann Johnson to Tyler Jacob Shurina at 2030 Guffey Road for $101,000. John Pezze to Stacy Wickett and James Cunningham at 630 Northeast Drive for $180,000. Estate of Kevin Kenney to PGH Cash Buyers LLC at 2174 Robin Hood Drive for $97,500. Dorothy Wade to Ludwig and Marian Kubli at 10697 Roseway Blvd. for $140,000. Patsy Harris to Henry Dittman Jr. at 1267 Scarlet Ln for $340,000. Chase Rosenbayger to Alexandra Knepper at 13630 St. Clair Drive for $220,000. Shag Bark Grove Real Estate L.P. to Thomas and Susan Whitaker at 10125 Stella DeOro Ct for $45,000.
NORTH IRWIN
Kevin Schade to Dawn Marie Dillman and Anna Nicole Clapper at 88 Lincoln Ave. for $139,900.
PENN TOWNSHIP
NVR Inc. to Stephen Ira at 7005 Augusta Ln for $316,675. R A Snoznik Construction Inc. to Michael and Janet Ruschak at 1008 Crab Apple Ct for $378,125. Robert Gary Axelson to Michael and Paula Szekely at 7 Dell Ave. for $172,000. NVR Inc. to David and Patricia Wilde at 1044 Gombach Road for $349,475. James Porter to Phillip and Lana Reed at 16 Hawthorne Ln for $475,000. NVR Inc. to Bernadine Hobi at 1059 Moria Ct for $291,670. NVR Inc. to Chad Thompson at 1061 Moria Ct for $291,670. Rivendell Development L.P. to NVR Inc. at 1006 Rohan Ct for $61,000. NVR Inc. to Gerald Marshall Jr. and Tammi Marshall at 3001 St. Andrews Ct for $321,585. Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1071 Wedgewood Drive for $72,189. NVR Inc. to Andrew and Kimberly Segal at 1087 Wedgewood Drive for $463,230. Luke Hall to Shawn Michael Conner and Kristen Czajkowski at 150 Willow Way for $160,000.
ROSTRAVER
David Free trustee to Aaron and Jessica Cieply at 304 Bedsworth St. for $60,000. George Vranesevic to Mid Penn Bank at 118 Elks Pl for $6,043 by sheriff’s deed. Estate of Joseph LaChapelle to Stargazer Land Conservancy LLC at History Ln for $67,000. Todd Tilson to Huei Lan Chen et al. and Shi Wei Liao at 167 Morningstar Drive for $450,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Dennis and Doreen Seamon at 180 Municipal Drive for $10,000. Brian Vitale to Wesley and Amberly Mihm at 313 Stump Drive for $279,900. Larry Amati to Stargazer Land Conservancy LLC at 691 Tyrol Blvd. for $130,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Estate of Dorothy Martz to Kenneth Doyle and Melissa Martz at 2226 Route 819 for $60,000. Estate of Dorothy Martz to Kenneth and Melissa Martz at 2236 Route 819 for $140,000. Brian David Buskey to Robert Damian Buskey at 2979 Route 819 for $34,000. Pristine Ground Co. to Patrick Cendes and Orsolya Molnar Cendes at 2103 Totteridge Drive for $422,000.
SCOTTDALE
Zelmore Holdings LLC to Marquis Dove III at 514 Market St. for $20,000. Monica Yanuck to Depta Investment Group LLC at 108 N Hickory St. for $23,500. Sara Stenger to Shawn and Shellie Stenger at Oneil Alley for $5,000.
SEWICKLEY
Frank Rocco to Jesse and Kelsy Wunderlich at Lowber Road for $35,000. Estate of Martha Tietze to Jamie Edmunds at 21 Madison Ave. for $60,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Coen Markets Inc. to Nilu Enterprise Inc. at 1300 S Main St. for $10 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $674,645).
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Romano Key Property Trust to Vision Real Estate Holdings LLC at 202 Lucas Pipeline Road for $30,000. Estate of Michael Smalich to Emily Smalich at 442 Turkeytown Road for $140,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Carol Jean Smolka to Nathaniel Zanoni at 327 Brandon St. for $83,000.
SUTERSVILLE
Atlantica LLC to Mourninglory Productions LLC at 535 Third Ave. for $20,000 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $255,987) by sheriff’s deed. Brandon Frencho to Richard Coverston III at 318 Seventh Ave. for $159,000.
TRAFFORD
Lee Sahene to Joel Oller and Xialole Yang at 602-604 Brinton Ave. for $179,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Westmoreland Partn. L.P. to Patricia and Amy Polowichak at Bungalow Road for $28,900. Jim Thomas Construction to Scott and Sandra Soliday at 759 Cat Curve for $57,500. Lynn Webb to Gary and Theresa Samide at 134 Friedline Ln for $114,000. CP Designs Inc. to Jonathan and Molly S.A. Ward at 197 Frye Farm Road for $232,000. Scott Hayden to Joseph Doris at 300 Gravel Hill Road for $213,000. Ashley Trout to Tiffany Kastner at 225 Leachman St. for $95,000. Nicholas Zappone to DeFabo Properties LLC at 408 Longs Road for $95,750. Michael Blondell to Judith Maxwell and Jodi Holtman at 1118 McKenna Way for $180,000. Estate of Connie Pletcher to Eric and Jennifer Lynn Wiedeburg at 128 Ridge Ave. for $220,000. Dale Zufall to Jessica Ann Campbell at 2641 SR 130 for $115,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Zero Double Zero LLC to Ronald Hazen at 508-1/2 Franklin Ave. for $86,500. Allusion Brewing Co. to TDB Investments LLC at 143 Grant St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $157,331). Edmund Skwirut to Carl Petrarca at 403 Longfellow St. for $23,000.
WASHINGTON
Janice Gerasole to Lucy and Magdiel Ordonez at 3477 Greensburg Road for $105,000. Loretta Villella to Larry and Marsha Davis at 105 Villella Ct for $20,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
David Kaniecki to Mathew Hamilton at 1801 Piper Road for $235,000.
WEST NEWTON
Nestor Properties & Rentals LLC to Michael Daff at 162 N Second St. for $95,000. Ty Marks to Jonathan Beskid at 219 S Eighth St. for $104,500.
Real Estate Transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.
