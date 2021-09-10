ALLEGHENY
Paul Crooks to Denise Sedlacek at 114 Bayberry Cir for $340,000. Rodney Ray Burnside to Heather Miller at 536 Finnin Road for $295,000.
AVONMORE
Stacey McAdam trustee to William Durell McIntosh Jr. and Daryl McIntosh at 515 Indiana Ave. for $90,000.
BELL TOWNSHIP
Robert Dautrich to Guy Deluisio Jr. at 734 Bortz Ln for $480,000. Connie Marie Dahlheimer Kennell to Gregory Joseph Geiss at Route 819 and Perrysville Road for $5,528.
COOK TOWNSHIP
Ron Phillips to Michael Cain and Olivia Smith at 3463 Route 130 for $150,500. Kathleen Isenberg to Natasha Knupp at 108 Shayne Ln for $96,500.
DELMONT
Milene Brennan to Brandi Rega at 44 Park Drive for $185,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Michael Barchesky to Joseph Cunningham and Heather Jolley at 312 Hickory Ave. for $145,000. John Holohan to Anthony Dennis Vittone Jr. at 1117 Nicole Renee Drive for $329,900. John Kuhns to Robert and Ashley Wellek at 2406 Raymond Ave. for $184,900. John Alverson to Jerry Gumbita at 1139 Sessi Road for $170,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Randy Porterfield to Michael Daniel and Rebecca Passione at 252 Mt. Olive Road for $85,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Quarry Contracting LLC to Sean Mallory and Bonnie Jean Craig at 600 Heidi Ln for $509,000. Estate of Joann Lytle to Tracy and Cory Nicklow at 290 Hockey Road for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $180,324). Anthony Bando to Gary and Michelle Bender at 506 Lou St. for $115,000. James Paul to B Brothers Holdings LLC at 1613 Mt. Pleasant Connellsville Road for $155,000. Jesse Jones III EST to Shawn and Bobbi Jones at 104 Pine Ln for $18,000.
EXPORT
Southpaw Property LLC to Pryority Estates LLC at 5992 Penn St. for $45,000.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Maureen Blon to Robert Malnofsky Jr. and Clay Malnofsky at 541 Stiffler Road for $69,000.
GREENSBURG
Tyler Dickey to Brandon James Herrington at 510 Bush Way for $150,000. YLP LLC to MWT Holdings LLC at 356-360 Concord Ave. for $252,500. Mary Ellen Kane to Christopher and Jill Corrallo at 15 Forest Ave. for $189,000. Collins Inc. to Reynolds Real Estate L.P. at 755 Highland Ave. for $39,900. Robert Lynn III to Samuel and Angelina Detar at 40 Meadowbrook Ave. for $164,000. Barbara Rebon to Mariaelaina Wigfield at 8 Oakhill Ave. for $180,000. Shawn Gribbin to Mum House LLC at 143 Seminary Ave. for $75,000. Norman Johnson II to Arnel and Sydney Beeler at 217 Underwood Ave. for $248,000. BMO Inc. to James and June Alice Caramanna at 13 Westminster Ave. for $375,000.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP
Michelle Webber to Cole Bier and Amanda Teti at 2067 Broadway Ave. for $154,000. Arnel Beeler Jr. to David and Ashley Petrelle at 212 Horseshoe Trail Drive for $310,000. Gary Fisher to Scott and Jade Pegram at 250 Lakeview Drive for $127,445. Melichar Family Irrevocable Tr to Edward and Anisa Benson at 320 McCabe Drive for $270,000. James Courtney to Joseph and Megan Griffith at 134 N Locust Drive for $285,000. Margot Blose to Scott and Nancy Statler trustee at 520 New Haven Drive for $211,450. Patrick Pfeifer to Donald and Christine Baloh at 405 Warwick Drive for $92,000. Christopher Carr to Nicolas Carlo Rivero and Janet Lehnert at 10 Weber Road for $420,000.
IRWIN
Josh Parente to Christine Blazevich at 1110 Tenth St. for $205,000. David Codori to Jeffrey Goga and Amy Alfleri at 509 Seminole St. for $193,000.
JEANNETTE
Gregory Monstrola to Sheri Winkler at 445 Cedar St. for $106,500. Tyler Self to Rebekah Ceol at 507 Hickory St. for $124,002. Joseph Gombach trustee to Christopher Romett at 312 Lafferty St. for $80,000. Estate of Aldene Horn to Tyler and Dena Marie Self at 824 Ridge Ave. for $150,000.
LATROBE
Estate of Nancy Lee Altimus to Venus Dawn Dominick at 116 E First Ave. for $120,000. Pajer Properties LLC to Wesley David Bronson at 335 Oak St. for $7,700. Joseph Palacki trustee to Bruce Frerotte and Theresa Miedel at 20 W Second Ave. for $135,000. Robert Michael Mitrik III to David and Heather Semenko at 806 Walnut St. for $220,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
Michael Lesko Jr. to Jeremy and Krista Springer at 104 Maple Drive for $200,000. Harry Funk to Living Treasures II Inc. at 1696 Old Linn Run Road for $105,000.
LOWER BURRELL
Bonita Lucchetti to Vincent Lucchetti at 475 Dakota Drive for $139,708. Belair Health RE 1 L.P. to GEC Lower Burrell Real Estate LLC at 100 Little Road for $2,490,000. Amy Lightner to Albert Pugliese at 232 Wayne St. for $180,000.
MONESSEN
J&R Real Estate Holdings LLC to Christina Brletich at 401 Frye Ave. for $122,400. James Costanza to Cameron Grogan and LaShona Allen at 116 Linden Ave. for $18,000. Matthew Reynolds to Suzette Schaffer at 32 Overhill Drive for $45,000. Albert Patrick Carson to Chris Garry Enterprises LLC at 727 S 14th St. for $3,000. Patrice Slusser to Dennis Alexander at 35 Washington Drive for $7,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOROUGH
Zaucha Family L.P. to Rath Construction Inc. at 512-514 Washington St. for $150,000.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Caleb Baker to Daniel and Melissa Judy at 1530 E Laurel Cir for $295,000. Charles Albright Jr. to Simon and Ellen McCarthy at 126 Poplar St. for $55,000. Thomas Uhring to Paul Testa at 2270 Route 982 for $20,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Barrington Heights LLC to James and Denise Turso at 4030 Bloomsbury Ct for $149,900. Matthew William Shipley to Daniel Dollman at 4807 Chirsty Road for $197,000. Marvin Fisher trustee to Michael and Lauren Smith at 2381 Flagstaff Drive for $175,000. Robert Kurz to Benjamin and Corrine Fallon at 1037 Manor Vue Ct for $350,000. Richard Thomas to James Maholage at 3095 McCloy Ave. for $211,000. Farrel Gerber to Joana Goic at 4939 Simmons Cir for $440,000. Nicholas Vacco to Anthony Michael DiFulvio at 2761 Walker Ct for $340,000. PJH Properties LLC to Laurie Ann Jones at 4782 Warner Drive for $148,400.
NEW KENSINGTON
Daniel Rowe III to Akvalley Care Co. at 638 Fourth Ave. for $58,000. Shane Miller to Truitt Properties LLC at 500 Fifth Ave. for $75,000. Estate of Elizabeth Glotnis to James and Catherine Jones at 139 Seventh Street Ext. for $110,000. Alexander Erickson to Richard Montgomery and Nadia Zimmerman at 314 Charles Ave. for $140,000. Ryan Retter to Todd and Lori Stephany at 1057 Edgewood Road for $301,000. Bethany Underwood to 906 North Ave LLC at 906 North St. for $73,500. New Ken Property Group LLC to SVE4Invest LLC at 1400 Orchard Ave. for $140,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Mark Nogy to Jason Nogy at 937 Graham St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $35,886).
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
Nancy Shaw to Bryan and Katherine Marie McHenry at 11281 Bluebird Drive for $266,000. John Batis to Cama Sdira LLC at 1090 Clay Pike for $130,000. Victor Corder to Brian and Amy Jo Telli at 312 Country Hills Drive for $190,000. Todd Grasee to Monarath Dahal at 160 Edwin Drive for $341,500. Donato Pasquarelli to NVR Inc. at 1015 Giulia Drive for $90,000. Eric Rubin to Andrew Marks at 8821 Hilltop Road for $299,900. Aaron Essay to David Yungwirth and Georgina Hilinski at 1868 Ivanhoe Drive for $220,000. William Lichius to Bryan Lichius at 14630 Michael Drive for $135,000. Eric Dudik to Matthew and Rachel Long at 11790 Palomino Ct for $425,000. Joan Wiesner to Ronald and Sheila Mikolajczyk at 14011 Ridge Road for $230,000. RWS Land Co. Inc. to Bryan James and Melissa Knapp Novotny at 9190 Riley Way for $346,489. Christopher McKnight to Meerim Sydykova at 11544 Salerno Drive for $370,000. Robert Brown to Jarrett Driscoll at 85 Soltis Drive for $244,000. Keith Eric Wallhausen to Gary and Rosanne Kocsis at 3280 Township Road for $200,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at Blackthorne Drive for $73,844. Ronald Mihm to Lindsey Jovanovski at 1005 Braemar Drive for $475,000. Francis Konecny trustee to James and Lauren McElrone at 167 Byerly Drive for $199,900. Estate of Stephen Charles Richardson to Tyler Lamacz at 103 Clearview Ct for $250,000. Dax Dillman to Eric Knox at 52 Dover Road for $218,000. Anne Kiren to Richard and Betty Hermes at 711 Meadowbrook Drive for $196,000. Estate of Shirley Acosta to Gregg and Sarah Wade at 109 Oak Drive for $187,000. Elaine Stevick to Carl and Lorraine Vulcan at 434 Richmond Drive for $392,500. Dempsey & Sons LLC to Jason Saunders and Layce Cycak at 204 Sagerville Ln for $165,000.
ROSTRAVER
Sero Ventrice Holdings LLC to Equopmentshare.com Inc. at 29 Finley Road for $3,150,000. Ryan Coffman to Brian Dove at 120 Pride Drive for $230,000. Jeffrey Dragan to Harry Russel Nagy Jr. at 1221 State Road for $195,000. Frances Kulik to Melanie Thomas at 637 Todd Farm Road for $150,000.
SALEM TOWNSHIP
Edward Mutnansky to Jeremy Bret Gamble at 251 Kunkle St. for $91,500.
SEWICKLEY
James Keenan to Paul Long at 108 Church St. for $169,900. Jason Tosi to Nickolas Robert Baden at 215 Lily St. for $150,000. William Bogac to Dustin and Ashley Calcagno at 55 Orchard Drive for $370,000. Jeanne Weber to Michael and Sally Smor at 11 Pineview Ests for $300,000. Albert Veltri to Christopher and Shawna Tennant at 231 Veltri Ln for $411,000.
SMITHTON
Geno Bizzozero to Eric Bryant at 841 Smithfield St. for $194,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Angela Reese to Brandon Reese at 1606 Poplar St. for $42,500.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP
David Riel to Caleb TS and Corinne Baker at 492 Bells Mills Road for $510,000. INOC LLC to Douglas Latkanich III and Emily Latkanich at 115 Skyline Drive for $5,500. Scott Felentzer to Scott Felentzer and Karen Smith at 313 Skyline Drive for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $28,577).
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Robert Thomas to Michael Floris at 413 Green St. for $117,000. Patricia Datz to Casey Madison Andre at 527 Oakland Ave. for $148,175.
TRAFFORD
Justin Radabaugh to Andrew John Blair Strezo at 605 Sixth St. for $166,000. Harry Steiner to SASI LLC at 427 Duquesne Ave. for $90,300. Lisa Speranzo to Thomas Moore and Jessica Vogel at 165 E Gilmore Ave. for $148,000. Entech Bradford Square LLC to Maronda Homes LLC at 228 Ridgecrest Ct for $76,000.
UNITY TOWNSHIP
Michael Vetter to Brandon Gallagher at 370 Cemetery Road for $20,000. Anthony Vittone Jr. to Cynthia Ann and Julie Ann Forish at 921 Lakeview Drive for $212,057. Luxcesare Investments LLC to Joseph and Barbara Garofola at 621 Rachelle Ct for $49,500. Estate of Gilbert Wrights to Donna Rush at 1117 Scenic Drive for $310,000. Leo Stewart to Christopher and Adrienne Geyer at 1215 Shady Hill Drive for $275,000. Neil Pickard to Jeffrey and Lauren Upson at 237 Sussex Way for $320,000. Estate of Richard Johnson to Steven Pfister and Cara Svetkovich at 306 Tamarak Trl for $425,000. Steven Wilmert to Jay and Emilee Atkins at 213 Trauger Road for $640,999. HPD Flip 2019 L.P. to JMG Flip LLC at 42 Unity Sq for $37,778. JMG Flip LLC to Izzulap LLC at 42 Unity Sq for $115,000. Francis Gore to Steven Sanner at 318 White School Road for $172,500.
UPPER BURRELL
James Antoniono to New Kensington DPP LLC at 4500 Seventh Street Road for $120,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Joseph Milisits Jr. to Jayne Jackson at 133 Delaware Ave. for $57,717. Anthony Marion Guerrera to Roger Laib at 506 Emerson St. for $31,500. Joseph Eugene Gigliotti III to Jesse Carnevale at 108 Georgia Ave. for $132,500. Antonette Yarussi to Thomas Previni at 602 Hawthorne St. for $57,000. Lawrence Family Construction & Rentals to Cecily Cuevas at 260 Sherman Ave. for $7,000. Ryan Maritz to Daniel Adams Jr. and Nicolette Deighan at 307 Sycamore St. for $65,000.
WASHINGTON
Roland Cochran to Derek Majewski and Eva Harris at 1029 Camelot Drive for $140,000.
WEST LEECHBURG
Daniel Michael Yushinski to Brandi Chojnacki at 1638 Main St. for $125,000.
WEST NEWTON
Joseph Hudock to Joseph and Crystal Harvey at 502 Locust St. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $127,478). Hawk Vesta II LLC to Christopher Lee Bergman at 306 N Fourth St. for $109,000.
YOUNGWOOD
Scott Riddle to Robert Sanner at 17 S Second St. for $172,500. ———
