ALLEGHENY
Estate of Mary Ellen Malley to Jeffrey and Terri Zinchini at 58 Allegheny Road for $10,000.
Guy Deluisio Jr. to Todd and Carol Jo Armstrong at Elizabeth Drive for $25,000.
Nathan Black to Rizuelle Cabral at 2087 White Cloud Road for $185,000.
ARNOLD
Cohen Wildeson to Jody Carr at 447 North St. for $111,000.
AVONMORE
James Wilson to Thomas Joseph and Cassidee Rogers at 636 Railroad Ave. for $35,000.
COOK
Deborah Gontis to Kendall Thomas Dukich at 265 Piper Gross Road for $170,000.
Rosalie Keslar to Jeffrey Shaffer at Wilkins Road for $30,000.
DERRY BOROUGH
Vincent Mastrorocco to McTighe Properties LLC at 131 E First Ave. for $260,000.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Nat Lamolinara to Jeffrey Regula at 1305 Latrobe Derry Road for $100,000.
Estate of Rosemary Jim to Carl and Stacie Stemmler at 1409-1413 Wood St. for $65,000.
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP
Vivian Boyer to Greg and Sarah McGeary at Donegal Lake Road for $80,000.
Estate of Esther Perriello to Frank Patrick and Kaitlin Elizabeth Perriello at 189 Fire Tower Road for $232,500.
Estate of Verdella Ritenour Davison to Helen School Road Rentals LLC at 104-122 Lower Court Road for $75,000.
Robert Curtis Jr. to Douglas and Amanda Hixson at 124 Morris Road for $45,000.
EAST HUNTINGDON
Rhonda Jean Hodge to David and Kimberly Hritz at 548 Ridgeview Road for $218,250.
Paul Erwin to Robert and Colleen Dawson at 744 State Route 31 for $320,000.
Robert Keeler to Albert Timothy Saloom at State Route 819 for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $15,041).
EAST VANDERGRIFT
Troop Line Properties LLC to Megan Pelican at 318 Kennedy Ave. for $42,000.
FAIRFIELD
Brian Reddecliff to Duncan Hutty at 1314 State Route 271 for $495,000.
GREENSBURG
Nancy Fauth to Yinzer Rentals LLC at 221-223 Culbertson Ave. for $200,000.
Alliance Properties Group Prtn to Lilley & Dolde LLC at 402-404 Harrison Ave. for $116,000.
Jonathan Smith to Angelo Jioio at 747 Lane Way for $32,000.
Betty Deangellis to RP Homes 2 LLC at 408 Tremont Ave. for $228,499.
HEMPFIELD
Estate of William Buckley to Yinzer Rentals LLC at 1069 Carbon Road for $125,000.
Bruce Miller to Kevin and Cory Bowen at 173 Craig Drive for $203,000.
Estate of Robert Alexander Ebitz to Rick Murray and Tony Corsa at 298 Goodlin Drive for $85,000.
Donald A Paulone Custom Built Homes Inc. to Community Options Inc. at 131 Mathews St. for $1,700,000.
Lee Ann Forrester to DEBMRZ Properties LLC at 802 Mt. Pleasant Road for $132,500.
Estate of Aldeleresio Paul Vitolo to Rita Vitolo at 6781 State Route 30 for $100,000.
Patricia Polowichak to Josef and Nancy Matusek at 7842 State Route 819 for $85,000.
Gerard Penta to Via Delavida LLC at 1131 Sunview Ave. for $4,000.
IRWIN
Jeffrey Tirpak to Nicole Campbell at 510 Tenth St. for $206,000.
JEANNETTE
Joshua Fischer to Blessed Homez LLC at 720 Chambers Ave. for $14,000.
Niles Slavin trustee to Krista and Kristina Rugh at 513 Lowry Ave. for $75,000.
Thomas Mikan to Bradlee and Jennifer Retassie at 204 N First St. for $173,000.
Edward Barbish III to Aaron Allen at 503-505 N Fifth St. for $97,500.
Margaret Baker to SFR3 050 LLC at 715 Scott Ave. Rear for $20,000.
LATROBE
J. Polson trustee to Robert Demine at 22 Avenue A for $95,000.
Richard Dunhoff to James and Devan Rae Ritenour at 1812 Dailey Ave. for $185,000.
Reeves Rentals LLC to Jimmy Jay and Tara McKnight at 41 E Tacoma Ave. for $180,000.
Jessica Hooper to John Davis at 333 Pine St. for $138,000.
Michael Keenan to Robert Hamilton II and Hannah Hamilton at 1 Thompson St. for $50,000.
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP
W & P Associates to W & P Associates at Mark Ln for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $393,655).
Martha Schirf trustee to Gene and Christine Pluto at Melville Road for $1,100,000.
William Rummell to Randolph Lechner at 472 Owl Hollow Road for $73,000.
LOWER BURRELL
LKR Properties LLC to G3 Investments LLC at 4200 Arnold Ave. for $650,000.
Marie Clark to Gene and E Yvonne Jazwinski at 413 Glenmore St. for $250,000.
Jeremy Brockett to Tyler Swatchick and Alyssa Zombotti at 509 Scanga Drive for $375,000.
Estate of Francis Stephen Janosky to Sharon West at 3029 Wallace St. for $172,000.
MONESSEN
George Apodiakos to Trinity Restaurant Group LLC at 1565 Grand Blvd. for $170,000.
Myrna Garry to Monessen Reconstruction Venture Group at 900 Summit Ave. for $1 (state deed transfer stamps indicate a value of $204,226).
MT. PLEASANT BOROUGH
Estate of Donna Jean Hunsberger to Kevin and Melissa McFeaters trustee at 407 Howard St. 2415 for $30,000.
MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP
Carol Krepps to Hunter Piper and Halie Keefer at 227 Alice Road for $160,000.
Rebecca Thomas to Michael James Tuxward at 4040-4044 Slope Hill Road for $276,000.
Estate of Mary Ann Potoka to Jared and Gina James at 7 United Road for $85,000.
MURRYSVILLE
Michael Hilt to Joshua and Hilary Kangas at 3583 Hills Church Road for $360,000.
Dennis Casarcia Jr. to Christopher Jaquez Prado and Adzuira Musule Palacios at 4305 Michel Ct for $783,000.
Sean Falascino to Christina Faggioli at 3312 N Hills Road for $185,000.
Sean Meehan to Hengfeng Ni and Lin Zheng at 2212 Woodmont Drive for $320,000.
NEW KENSINGTON
Gary Phillip Robich to GRE Holdings L.P. at 630 Kimball Ave. for $135,000.
Anke-Carina Robich to GRE Holdings L.P. at 632 Kimball Ave. for $125,000.
Adrienne Fritz to Elizabeth Fryer at 229 McLaughlin Drive for $177,000.
NORTH BELLE VERNON
Castle 2020 LLC to Brody and Aubrey Nichols at 839 Monongahela St. for $20,250.
NORTH HUNTINGDON
Robert Struhala to Joshua and Hannah Rutter at 14860 Baird Ct for $106,400.
Bradley Robinson to Robert Kenneth Sanders II at 1453 Barry Drive for $262,000.
Daniel Markovich to Kingdom Properties South Florida Inc. at 259 Bethel Road for $135,000.
John Swanson III to Michael Stunja at 10301 Center Highway for $95,000.
Estate of Ludmila Doroshkevich to Adel Lofty Bebawy Yacouba and Vita Doroshkevich at 180 Christine Drive for $180,000.
NVR Inc. to Ryan Josef and Danielle Marie Dinizio at 7001 Gio Drive for $634,130.
NVR Inc. to Gabriel Lynn Anderson McNeal and Ashley Lorraine Anderson-McNeal at 7106 Gio Drive for $510,230.
Maronda Homes LLC to Ryan David and Danielle Cristina Meyers at 7873 Isabella Drive for $356,390.
Matthew Albensi to Samuel and Danielle Bach at 10979 Old Trail Road for $185,000.
Paul Kerber to Steffkat Industries LLC at 11679 Parkway Drive for $845,000.
Robert Trisch to RP Homes 2 LLC at 10030 Piedmont St. for $225,000.
Katelyn Donnelly to Russel and Cyrielle Anne Sy at 1168 Richard Road for $250,000.
Scott Spillar to Michael Zeckowski at 8479 Walnut St. for $130,000.
OKLAHOMA
Larry Venturini to Marc Kuks at 117 Thorn St. for $67,000.
PENN TOWNSHIP
Luxor Real Estate LLP to Brittany Lamonna at 2000 Augusta Ln for $260,000.
NVR Inc. to Michael Kaye at 1002 Black Sands Drive for $715,100.
Blackthorn Resources Group L.P. to Olympus Energy LLC at 1024 Black Sands Drive OG for $483,333.
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1090 Blackthorne Drive for $101,000.
Andrew Deutsch to Jeffrey and Elizabeth Tirpak at 1012 Chinaberry Ct for $345,000.
Glenna Grubb to Ricky Dennis Goga at Lauffer Ln for $110,000.
Amit Kaura to Holly Marie Nabors at 1002 Palm Ct for $437,000.
Ragan’s Farms Inc. to Benjamin Suchko and Amanda Evans at Richmond Drive for $134,000.
Michael David Martin Jr. to Gerald Dushack at 2094 State Route 130 for $78,000.
Donald Dennison to James Tobin at 110 Thomas St. for $108,000.
Blackthorn Investors LLC to NVR Inc. at 1043 Wedgewood Drive for $73,844.
NVR Inc. to Michael and Kristina Beth Castellani at 1054 Wedgewood Drive for $499,640.
ROSTRAVER
Maronda Homes LLC to Ronald Wolfgang Jr. and Lisa Wolfgang at 449 Gardenia Drive for $356,394.
RWS Land Co. Inc. to Shannon Patrick and Setsuko Hirano Kennedy at 120 Municipal Drive and 360 Concord Ln for $55,000.
Edward Ursiny to Alexander Greguric and Geena Barberio at 293 Rankin Road for $328,000.
SALEM
Estate of Arthur Bortz to Josephine Bortz at 394 Kemp Road for $130,000.
Martin Sharp Jr. to Jonathon Wian and Caitlin Cronn at 109 Kenneth Drive for $225,000.
SCOTTDALE
Estate of Harry Kring to David Chearney Jr. at 309 Arthur Ave. for $88,900.
SEWICKLEY
Barbara Matheny to Jamin Irizarry and Kayla Hess at 1821 Greensburg Pike for $211,000.
Joseph Clemens to Matthew Geiger at 208 Highland Ave. for $142,000.
RFH Development LLC to Mark Lee Rossetti at 116 Markle St. for $16,000.
SOUTH GREENSBURG
Rickie Mowry to Guy and Mary Caughell at 17 Overview Drive for $200,000.
SOUTH HUNTINGDON
Jennifer Smith to Rodney and Jeffrey Chew at 443 Motor Drome Road for $1,250.
Estate of Nancy Dieterle to Patrick Schmidt II and Brandi Schmidt at 611 Pittsburgh Pike for $140,000.
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG
Kenneth Miller to Lindsay Kozar at 409 Alexander Ave. for $211,000.
Estate of Thomas Gressman to Cady Griffith and Rebekah Carns at 809 Cribbs St. for $121,153.
Carol Mathews to Leanna Cerniglia at 411 Green St. for $128,500.
John Mansour II to Michael and Lori Rennee Mansour at 510 Guthrie St. and 705 Mace St. for $120,000.
Edward Benson to Avrum Harris and Brittany Cooper at 815 Mace St. for $325,000.
ST. CLAIR
Kyle Robert Boyce to Alexander and Maria Martin at 156 N View Hts for $245,000.
UNITY
Jeremy George to Brian and Helen Philburn at 1416 Beech Drive for $165,000.
Frank Bazzar Jr. to Joshua and Megan Semenko at 132 Berky Acres Road for $120,000.
Community Living Care Inc. to Marcus Wisneski at 110 Nicki Ln for $60,000.
Lynnette Faith to Zachary and Stephanie Levickas at 418 Pierce St. for $199,900.
Joseph Pedrazzoli to Michelle Prenovitz at 13 Spring Run Road for $215,000.
LuxCesare Investments LLC to Christopher and Stacy Murphy at 316 Sydney Drive for $65,500.
Knights Landing Inc. to Donald and Dawn Rates at 114 Victoria Drive for $75,000.
WP Latrobe Development LLC to Justin Michael and Lindsay Jane Carbonara at 3011 White Pines Drive for $539,900.
UPPER BURRELL
Richard Sauers Jr. to Michael Stover Jr. and Danielle Kincaid at 128 Whitten Hollow Road for $154,000.
VANDERGRIFT
Johnny Davis to Joseph Zornow at 310-312 Spruce St. for $39,900.
Elizabeth Hajdu trustee to Howard Wilbert Borland Jr. and Rebecca Borland at 225 Washington Ave. for $142,994.
WASHINGTON
356 Properties LLC to Ronald and Janice Frenchko at 332 Yockey Road for $462,357.
WEST LEECHBURG
Mark Hebrank to Timothy David and Courtney Edwards at 143 Giron St. for $181,470.
YOUNGWOOD
William Miller to Thomas Miller Jr. at 2 S Seventh St. for $225,000.
Estate of Dolores Kenney to Peter Nordby at 23 S Seventh St. for $170,000.
